How to use teams’ specific weaknesses to pick the right FPL assets

Despite selling Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) for a hit on Friday, Gameweek 12 turned out to be a pretty good one for me.

After taking my second minus four of the season to accommodate Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), I returned a total of 70 points and as a result, now sit 202,736th overall, with my Wildcard still intact.

So, as focus turns to Gameweek 13, I’m going to have a look at where teams have been conceding most of their chances from this season, in the hope of identifying one or two transfer targets for the Christmas period.

I’ll then have a closer look at some of the players who stood out, and also discuss plans going forward.

WHERE TEAMS CONCEDE THE MOST CHANCES FROM

Using data from the Premium Members Area, I’ve had a look at where each team is most susceptible to conceding chances. This is something I like to keep track of during the season, in an attempt to find out which fantasy options can exploit those weaknesses.

