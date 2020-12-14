254
Pro Pundit Teams December 14

How to use teams’ specific weaknesses to pick the right FPL assets

Despite selling Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) for a hit on Friday, Gameweek 12 turned out to be a pretty good one for me.

After taking my second minus four of the season to accommodate Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), I returned a total of 70 points and as a result, now sit 202,736th overall, with my Wildcard still intact.

So, as focus turns to Gameweek 13, I’m going to have a look at where teams have been conceding most of their chances from this season, in the hope of identifying one or two transfer targets for the Christmas period. 

I’ll then have a closer look at some of the players who stood out, and also discuss plans going forward.

WHERE TEAMS CONCEDE THE MOST CHANCES FROM

Using data from the Premium Members Area, I’ve had a look at where each team is most susceptible to conceding chances. This is something I like to keep track of during the season, in an attempt to find out which fantasy options can exploit those weaknesses. 

  1. wanny180
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    hi.
    is there a reason I cant see the FPL Price Updates.
    its just blank on every tech device I log onto.
    cheers

    Open Controls
  2. Vazza
      16 mins ago

      Which combo is better for next three GWs

      A. Cavaleiro, Reece James
      B. Lookman, Dias

      Please consider rotation risks when responding

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          14 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        • Alan_T
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Vazza
            12 mins ago

            Please state reasons if possible

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
                7 mins ago

                Lookman to me just seems a better player than Cavaleiro. With Dias I think City have a long run of good fixtures and look defensively very solid with 2 DMs in every game regardless of opposition. I can't see Dias missing out too much.

                Open Controls
                1. Tcheco
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Exactly this

                  Open Controls
          • Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            Jota and Mitchell -> Stones and Benhrama +.1 ( great for my bench)
            Jota and Fofana -> Greenwood and Stones (punt)
            Jota and Adams (would prefer to keep Adams tbh) -> DCL and Lookman

            1 FT 0 ITB

            Martinez
            Chillwell Fofana Targett Mitchell Lamptey
            Salah Burke KDB Bruno Jota
            Bamford Kane Adams.

            Open Controls
            1. Alan_T
              • 3 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          • Alan_T
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Looks like I’m ditching DCL for a few weeks.

            Anyone joining me?

            Open Controls
            1. andres
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Me too, look just below

              Open Controls
            2. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 mins ago

              Got rid for ings last week but considering bringing him back against arsenal for vardy if Everton continue to look good

              Open Controls
              1. Alan_T
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Feels like we can get away with it whilst fixtures aren’t great. If he only gets 1 return, he struggles for bonus

                Open Controls
                1. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Yeah, to be honest I was surprised how good they looked against Chelsea, if they keep that up I’ll get him back

                  Open Controls
            3. gart888
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I wish I had the luxury to consider ditching DCL. Need to put out a Jota fire instead. 🙁

              Open Controls
          • andres
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            No spurs and no Grealish... and obviously there is the JOTA problem

            McCarthy (forster)
            Chilwell James targett (coufal mitchell)
            Kdb bruno salah soucek (JOTA)
            Bamford DCL adams
            1. Ft, 2.2

            A. Jota to Grealish (and worry how to get spurs attacker later)
            B Jota to Lookman (and DCL to Kane next GW)
            C Jota to up to 6.8 (and DCL/Chillwell to Kane/Dier next GW, -4)

            Open Controls
            1. andres
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Anyone?

              Open Controls
          • Echoes
              14 mins ago

              Bench one:

              A: Watkins
              B: Soucek

              Open Controls
              1. andres
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                12 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. KEVIN DE CLAUS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                11 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              3. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              4. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                B play the striker

                Open Controls
            • rnrd
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              Jota... —> Eze people?

              Open Controls
              1. OleBall
                  10 mins ago

                  No no no

                  Open Controls
                • Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Fixtures aren't there but I like Eze.

                  Open Controls
                • NateDogsCats
                    just now

                    Not a bad call, not great fixtures but on set pieces and a decent threat

                    Open Controls
                • OleBall
                    13 mins ago

                    When the DGW? Who plays twice and what are their fixtures someone pls

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Don't know yet.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Podge
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Unknown

                      Open Controls
                  • davies
                    • 6 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Transfer which one in first?

                    A) James (wol)
                    B) Taylor (avl)

                    The other will be next week...

                    Open Controls
                    1. andres
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  • Stram Dunk
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    12 mins ago

                    https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity/match-coverage/rests-for-ruben-dias-and-gabriel-jesus-and-a-bernardo-silva-and-kdb-partnership-predicted-xi-manchester-city-vs-west-brom-pl

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wild Rover
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      They are just guessing

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wild Rover
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Hope they are right though, I’ve had a punt on Foden

                        Open Controls
                      2. Pompel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah, but still gives me second thoughts on getting in Dias... He will be ofc rested at some point, question is when

                        Open Controls
                    2. Stram Dunk
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      5 mins ago

                      No Cancelo, Dias, Jesus and Mahrez...

                      Open Controls
                    3. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      God it's really hard to pick the lineup for this week. 9/11 last week (got Walker and Fernandinho wrong).

                      I'm gonna go with:

                      Ederson
                      Walker Dias Laporte Mendy
                      Rodri Gundogan KdB
                      Mahrez Torres Foden

                      But I'm very unsure so this could be wildly wrong.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Everything would be different had Mahrez taken the chance he had vs. Utd....

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Proper miffed...

                        Open Controls
                  • Sterling Malory
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    2 FT and 0.0m itb. Any obvious changes to be made here?

                    Martinez
                    Chillwell Cresswell KWP
                    KDB Salah Son Grealish
                    DCL Vardy Bamford
                    P-F Lamptey Stephens Mitchell

                    Open Controls
                  • _sidney_will
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Son & Adams or Gross & Kane

                    Open Controls
                  • Scots Gooner
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Slowly leaning away from KDB to Bruno (c) for this GW.

                    Bruno's getting most of his points away and Sheffield are absolutely dire this season.

                    Slight chance KDB is rested or has reduced minutes too.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Parsnips
                        6 mins ago

                        Yeh might do as well

                        Open Controls
                      • Wild Rover
                        • 10 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I’ve gone with Bruno

                        Open Controls
                      • Mile Plankton
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Bruno has as much chance to be rested as KDB.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Scots Gooner
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Not after that West Ham game surely.

                          That'll probably be his rest before Ole runs him into the ground over Xmas.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Wild Rover
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Not after what happened last time

                          Open Controls
                      • Shark Team
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        KDB 2 home games Vs WBA. 1 Goal + 1 Assist in each of them...
                        Anyway I'm gonna sell him for Bruno this or next gw and captain him

                        Open Controls
                    2. JJeyy
                      • 5 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Soucek for the bench, or 4.5 mil mid and 0.5 in the bank?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Soucek for the bench. Could come handy in the coming weeks.

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          This

                          Open Controls
                      2. Mile Plankton
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        I've gone with Romeu.
                        Extra money can be good, and he's always on the bench.

                        Open Controls
                    3. stu92
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      7 mins ago

                      I’ve 2FT but not sure what I want to do with them yet. Thinking I’ll just make a minor change with 1 of them, and then reevaluate next week.

                      Who should I sell this week?
                      A) Lamptey
                      B) Targett
                      C) other
                      D) nobody

                      On basis of A or B, who is best 4.5 defender?
                      1) Coufal
                      2) Alioski/Cooper
                      3) Fuchs
                      4) Lewis
                      5) Clyne
                      6) other

                      Open Controls
                    4. gart888
                      • 6 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      a) Jota + Kane to KDB + Adams for a -4 hit
                      b) Jota to Anguissa and bank money
                      c) Jota to Bowen and use him.

                      Open Controls
                    5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Good to go?

                      Martinez
                      Chilwell Zouma Cancelo
                      Mo Bruno(c) Son Grealish
                      DCL Vardy Bamford

                      Bench: Vestergaard Soucek Lewis
                      1 FT, 0.3m ITB

                      Open Controls
                    6. Pep Roulette
                      • 3 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Best Jota replacement for 7.1? WC remaining, so don't mind a punt!

                      Open Controls
                      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I’d punt on Torres this GW if I had my WC

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          I'm considering the same

                          Open Controls
                    7. Totti
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      sell vardy to get de bruyne?

                      A) yay
                      B) nay

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep Roulette
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                        1. Totti
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          sell kane ?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pep Roulette
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Nope

                            Open Controls
                    8. Shark Team
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Any chance Bruno doesn't rises today?

                      Open Controls
                    9. ViperStripes
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      a) Transfer now:
                      Guaita vs West Ham > Martinez vs Burnley

                      b) or wait til next gameweek:
                      Guaita vs Liverpool > Martinez vs West Brom

                      Open Controls
                    10. southcoastbeast
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      Bench one ?

                      A) dallas ( Newcastle)
                      B) coufal ( palace )

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1zverGGadeM
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Coufal

                        Open Controls
                    11. bruuuno
                      • 2 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      What is the best alternative?

                      A. Son Vardy > KDB Ings (Telles > James next gw)
                      B. Son Vardy > KDB Giroud (and money left for Telles > TAA next gw)

                      Open Controls
                    12. Catastrophe
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Help appreciated! 0.1 ITB, 1 FT.

                      Martinez
                      Chilwell, Zouma, Bednarek
                      Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Son, Grealish
                      DCL, Bamford

                      (Steer, Brewster, Kilman*, Mitchell*)

                      With only Brewster on the bench would you:

                      A) Take a hit for Kilman & Mitchell -> Taylor & 3.8
                      B) Save FT and do A next GW for free (and hope everyone starts!)

                      Assuming B.

                      Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                    13. FFFoxy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Lookman or mount?

                      Open Controls
                    14. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Team look OK or should I make Jota a priority to replace? Would bench definitely bench and replace next GW but slightly concerned that he'll drop in price

                      McCarthy

                      Dias, Chilwell, Cresswell, Dallas

                      Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish

                      DCL, Bamford

                      Subs: Button, Jota, Brewster, Mitchell

                      1.4 itb

                      Open Controls
                      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Any FT?

                        Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.