1611
Dugout Discussion December 15

Saïss and back-three return for Wolves as Chelsea recall fit-again Pulisic

1,611 Comments
Share

Nuno Espirito Santo has reverted to a three-man defence and recalled a key defensive figure for tonight’s encounter with Chelsea in order to arrest a recent slide down the table.

The Wolves manager recently switched to a back-four, first out of necessity and then out of choice, with less than positive results.

Over four matches in that configuration produced a total of zero clean sheets and an average of two goals per game.

But 3-4-3 is back tonight with Romain Saïss (£5.1m) returning alongside Conor Coady (£4.9m) and Willy Boly (£5.5m), which keeps Max Kilman (£4.3m) on the bench.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m) and Ruben Neves (£5.2m) staff central midfield with João Moutinho (£5.2m) suspended while Fabio Silva (£5.2m) leads the line.

Daniel Podence (£5.4m) and Pedro Neto (£5.7m) are on the flanks for Wolves, with Adama Traoré (£6.1m) on the bench, ready to act as an impact substitute.

Chelsea fans have received a boost of their own as Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) makes a first Premier League start since Gameweek 11, only his fourth of the season.

His inclusion in the front-three means Timo Werner (£9.4m) faces another stint on the right-hand side flanking Olivier Giroud (£6.7m).

Mason Mount (£6.8m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) join N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) in central midfield and Frank Lampard keeps faith with his back-four for the fourth league match in a row.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Marçal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, F Silva, Neto.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Havertz, Kanté, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,611 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gobigorgohome
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Serioualy need to consider Neto and Podence

    they are so cheap and if Wolves to get a goal they sure involves
    like Mini Kane and Son but very very cheap version

    Open Controls
  2. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    was James to blame for the goals ?

    Open Controls
    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      first goal yes 100%.. would not have happen if it is Azpi
      second goal not sure

      Open Controls
      1. Chrisitis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        What could he do?

        Open Controls
        1. Plant Based Footballer
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Read my comment.

          Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        How's it his fault?

        Open Controls
        1. Plant Based Footballer
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Didn't block near or far post, just blocked Mendy's line of sight on ball forcing him to gamble on blocking near or far post himself, and lost. Had his legs open for a nutmeg as well. Didn't move in to close down Podence, gave him time to come up with something. Deflected the shot past Mendy, if he wasn't there at all Mendy would've had a better chance. I could probably go on.

          Open Controls
      3. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Terrible take.

        Definitely not on first, wasn’t a corner and offside not called on var.

        Second goal he was walking back while Neto was allowed to break for the winner

        Open Controls
        1. Chrisitis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Just cant understand why thats not an offside

          Open Controls
        2. Plant Based Footballer
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Read my comment.

          Open Controls
      4. Chrisitis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Look at chilly, he actually felt down trying to stop podence

        Open Controls
  3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    This is good for oly chilly owners, bad for double triple chel and zouma James single owner..

    Open Controls
  4. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Can’t believe I was actually thinking of selling Neto next GW. There’s no other better player in FPL this season at that cheap price. Almost scored 2 against supposedly very good Chelsea defense

    Open Controls
  5. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Chelsea will spiral into a dark place now

    Open Controls
    1. Plant Based Footballer
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Could. Lampard might regret telling Klopp, "Don't get cocky." He needed to rest James and/or Chillwell for this one. Havertz too. Cocky lineup.

      Open Controls
  6. Werner Bros
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    2FT

    Grealish > Son

    James > ?

    4.5ITB for a defender

    Martinez Forster
    Chilwell Lamptey Coufal Neco XXX
    Salah KDB Bruno Riedewald XXX
    DCL Bamford Watkins

    Open Controls
  7. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    As a james and chillwel owner I feel like i have already lost - only Captain KDB can save us now. Or may be Dias 15 pointer 🙁

    Open Controls
  8. Waynoo
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    9 points on my bench, not a great start

    Open Controls
  9. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    double defence is high reward when it comes off ... but ...

    Open Controls
  10. Milkman Bruno
      20 mins ago

      Unfortunate that Chillwell got an assist otherwise that game could not have gone better for me 🙂

      Open Controls
    • Niho992
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Chilwell 6
      James 1

      Beautiful.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        6 ?

        Open Controls
      2. Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        5 you mean?

        Open Controls
        1. Niho992
          • 2 Years
          just now

          yeah 5 sorry

          Open Controls
      3. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        He on 5 tho

        Open Controls
    • Zim0
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Well a positive even after double clean sheet loss. Minileague rival captained werner 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        That’s not a rival.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I mean his rank is 4.8k. He just had a brain fart i think. Doesn't have bruno or kdb. Im surprised he didnt captain salah or kane

          Open Controls
    • Milkman Bruno
        19 mins ago

        Own De Bruyne but did not captain. Still want him to haul.

        Open Controls
      • Naby K8a
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Lol funny how the narrative shifts quickly on players. Jay on Black Box telling himself Podence is a good playet so should come good. Now he's a real option again. Patience is a virtue

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          a broken clock is right twice a day ... you can hold or talk about any flakey player until they haul and look good

          Open Controls
      • StevenW
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Sold Martinez for Mendy when Villa blanked vs Newcastle. Martinez has over double the amount of points in that time. Swap back? 2ft this week. 0.1 ITB - don’t see an upgrade.

        Open Controls
        1. StevenW
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Might be worth noting I already have Chilly

          Open Controls
        2. wanVwan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Same dilemma. Highly likely ill bring Martinez back in

          Open Controls
      • George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        How to get Dias in here?

        0ITB 2FTs

        Chilwell, James, Lamptey, Taylor, Lewis

        Would like to ditch james, not Chilwell

        Open Controls
      • Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        IF you're considering Neto and Podence

        Consider that Wolves find it hard to score more than 1 goal a game

        Open Controls
      • Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Who gets the 3 bonus in wolves vs Chelsea

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Lampard

          Open Controls
        2. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Podence, Neto 2 and Chilli 1

          Open Controls
      • Isco Disco
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Good start to this GW with Neto and Chillwell points. Now time to go big KDB (c)

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Remind me, have CHE been conceded quite a bit towards the end of the game?

        Open Controls
      • GE
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        2FT, 1.9 itb

        1) DCL and Walker -> Kane and max 4.9 def
        2) Grealish and Walker -> Son and max 5.9 def

        Martinez
        Walker/Chilwell/Zouma
        Salah/KDB/Bruno/Grealish/Soucek
        DCL/Bamford

        Bench: Button, Dallas, Brewster, Mitchell

        Open Controls
      • Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Neto or Podence?
        Podence at 0.3 cheaper has to be the pick?

        Open Controls
      • Uncle Gamst
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        A random question, in the midst the Wolves Wankery 😉

        Is Taylor of Burnley fairlt nailed on or do I have to worry about him losing his place to someone coming back from injury

        Open Controls
      • Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        wheres my Foden goal

        Open Controls
      • Wizard of Ozil
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Typical, Chelsea players need a rocket up their ******
        Lost a possible 7 points for Chilwell plus Neto`s a cheating diver.
        Anyone still with Werner? completely played out of position by Lampard

        Open Controls
      • Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Werner will Come Good!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          He will Get chances !!!!!

          Open Controls
        2. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Only got him for one week 16 points tho 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Jeez nice bro lucky

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.