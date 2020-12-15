Saïss and back-three return for Wolves as Chelsea recall fit-again Pulisic

Nuno Espirito Santo has reverted to a three-man defence and recalled a key defensive figure for tonight’s encounter with Chelsea in order to arrest a recent slide down the table.

The Wolves manager recently switched to a back-four, first out of necessity and then out of choice, with less than positive results.

Over four matches in that configuration produced a total of zero clean sheets and an average of two goals per game.

But 3-4-3 is back tonight with Romain Saïss (£5.1m) returning alongside Conor Coady (£4.9m) and Willy Boly (£5.5m), which keeps Max Kilman (£4.3m) on the bench.

Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m) and Ruben Neves (£5.2m) staff central midfield with João Moutinho (£5.2m) suspended while Fabio Silva (£5.2m) leads the line.

Daniel Podence (£5.4m) and Pedro Neto (£5.7m) are on the flanks for Wolves, with Adama Traoré (£6.1m) on the bench, ready to act as an impact substitute.

Chelsea fans have received a boost of their own as Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) makes a first Premier League start since Gameweek 11, only his fourth of the season.

His inclusion in the front-three means Timo Werner (£9.4m) faces another stint on the right-hand side flanking Olivier Giroud (£6.7m).

Mason Mount (£6.8m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m) join N’Golo Kanté (£4.9m) in central midfield and Frank Lampard keeps faith with his back-four for the fourth league match in a row.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Marçal, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Podence, F Silva, Neto.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Havertz, Kanté, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner.

