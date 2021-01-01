The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

BOBBINS SEAGULLS

Brighton and Hove Albion’s winless run at the Amex now extends back over six months.

Since the restart of the Premier League in June, only Sheffield United have won fewer games in the competition than Brighton amongst teams to compete in both 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain a work in progress but the ‘double chance’ price for a Wolves win or draw at 4/9 does appeal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are actually second favourites to win at the Amex, with bet365 offering 7/4 on a visitors’ victory or 2.880 for a Wolves success on their enhanced odds offer.

As our outside bet of the week, we’re also backing Romain Saïss to open the scoring at 25/1. Since returning to Santo’s starting XI in Gameweek 12, the Moroccan international sits top amongst defenders for shots in the box and headed attempts.

That aerial prowess could be important, given Brighton and Hove Albion’s ongoing issues defending set-pieces: seven of their 25 goals conceded this season have come from dead-ball situations.

CHRISTIAN FAITH

It’s not often Christian Benteke graces these pages – at least, not in the last four years.

While he’s a long way from the player that offered value in FPL midway through the last decade, the Belgian has shown the merest glimpses of past glories recently.

Over the last six Gameweeks, only two forwards have recorded more efforts on goal.

And no player in any position has had more headed opportunities over that period, which is a pertinent stat given that Sheffield United have shipped the joint-second-highest number of headed chances all season.

The Blades are also still without a clean sheet in 2020/21.

Benteke is 11/2 to open the scoring against the Blades this weekend, with bet365’s each-way first goalscorers offer giving punters the option of a safe-net if the Belgian does find the net after the deadlock has already been broken.

IN GOOD NICK

There’s still the chance that Burnley v Fulham could go the way of the two postponed Gameweek 16 fixtures given that the Cottagers were unfit for action less than 48 hours before this piece went out – but, at the time of writing, the game remains on.

Should the match get the green light to go ahead, the prospect of Sean Dyche’s side facing an under-strength Fulham – who have scored only twice in five matches – piques our interest.

Burnley just know how to keep clean sheets against the fellow also-rans, having already registered five of them against teams ranked 13th or below this season.

Nick Pope also kept 13 shut-outs in 20 matches against the bottom-half teams last season.

The Clarets to win to nil is an appealing 5/2 with bet365, with a clean sheet for Sean Dyche’s side available at 6/4.

Nine of Burnley’s 15 matches this season have seen one goal or fewer scored, so it’s with that in mind that we tip up a 1-0 win for Dyche’s troops at 6/1 – safe in the knowledge that bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer will give us our stake back if the match finishes in a just-as-plausible 0-0.

