Scout Betting January 1

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

250 Comments
Gameweek 17 is only hours away so we again turn to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to take a few modest punts on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 17 matches are:

BOBBINS SEAGULLS

Brighton and Hove Albion’s winless run at the Amex now extends back over six months.

Since the restart of the Premier League in June, only Sheffield United have won fewer games in the competition than Brighton amongst teams to compete in both 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain a work in progress but the ‘double chance’ price for a Wolves win or draw at 4/9 does appeal.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are actually second favourites to win at the Amex, with bet365 offering 7/4 on a visitors’ victory or 2.880 for a Wolves success on their enhanced odds offer.

As our outside bet of the week, we’re also backing Romain Saïss to open the scoring at 25/1. Since returning to Santo’s starting XI in Gameweek 12, the Moroccan international sits top amongst defenders for shots in the box and headed attempts.

That aerial prowess could be important, given Brighton and Hove Albion’s ongoing issues defending set-pieces: seven of their 25 goals conceded this season have come from dead-ball situations.

CHRISTIAN FAITH

It’s not often Christian Benteke graces these pages – at least, not in the last four years.

While he’s a long way from the player that offered value in FPL midway through the last decade, the Belgian has shown the merest glimpses of past glories recently.

Over the last six Gameweeks, only two forwards have recorded more efforts on goal.

And no player in any position has had more headed opportunities over that period, which is a pertinent stat given that Sheffield United have shipped the joint-second-highest number of headed chances all season.

The Blades are also still without a clean sheet in 2020/21.

Benteke is 11/2 to open the scoring against the Blades this weekend, with bet365’s each-way first goalscorers offer giving punters the option of a safe-net if the Belgian does find the net after the deadlock has already been broken.

IN GOOD NICK

There’s still the chance that Burnley v Fulham could go the way of the two postponed Gameweek 16 fixtures given that the Cottagers were unfit for action less than 48 hours before this piece went out – but, at the time of writing, the game remains on.

Should the match get the green light to go ahead, the prospect of Sean Dyche’s side facing an under-strength Fulham – who have scored only twice in five matches – piques our interest.

Burnley just know how to keep clean sheets against the fellow also-rans, having already registered five of them against teams ranked 13th or below this season.

Nick Pope also kept 13 shut-outs in 20 matches against the bottom-half teams last season.

The Clarets to win to nil is an appealing 5/2 with bet365, with a clean sheet for Sean Dyche’s side available at 6/4.

Nine of Burnley’s 15 matches this season have seen one goal or fewer scored, so it’s with that in mind that we tip up a 1-0 win for Dyche’s troops at 6/1 – safe in the knowledge that bet365’s Bore Draw Money Back offer will give us our stake back if the match finishes in a just-as-plausible 0-0.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 17

  1. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Guys Is 7 players for bgw without hits good enough or it calls for using FH to field 11? If I save Freehit it gives me an extra dgw player too as a transfer is not wasted...

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Depends on the 7 players

      1. RECKLESS
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        If I bring in Martial this gw then I will have
        Martinez
        Dias
        Grealish Bruno Son
        Dcl Martial

        1. mikess
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Cavani being out makes Martial a good punt like

        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Looks a bit light to me. You could get lucky but you’ll not have the main captain in 18 (city mid) so could be a few points off FH teams

        3. aborg
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          The problem is that we don’t know when Pep will play Dias..no city def is nailed

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Looks pretty nailed to me. Sure it’s pep so anything can happen but Dias has made a massive difference to city defence - main man now

    2. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Personally with the 4 sides playing thrice over 18 and 19 I'd want more. Can you not punt on those with your two frees?

    3. aborg
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      For me they are not enough and I’m still FH 18 as have preparing myself for 12 DGW players anyway

  2. Pomp and Circumstance
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    are Antonio and Raphinha good choices for the next few weeks? would have 3 West Ham and 2 Leeds with these; would probably bench Raphinha this GW

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Antonio a risky one but raphinha great option. I’ll likely have 3 each from West Ham and Leeds for dgw

    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Why Raphinha over Harrison, can’t decide myself ?

      1. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        It's 6 and two 3s imo. Owning a Brazilian edges it though

  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Captain:

    1. Fernandes (AVL)
    2. Son (LEE)

    First to 5 wins!! Thanks

    1. aborg
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Son for me

  4. sergioaguero67
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Choose one please

    Adams
    Watkins
    Antonio
    Haller

    I am so tempted to bring in Antonio
    Given his ability to score big

    Please help

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Watkins safe choice but not great fixtures. Antonio is a total gamble but could pay off. I’ll be bringing one of them in in 19 depending on next gw

  5. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    How is Martial for next few gws? Was more keen on Rashford but really happy with midfield.of Grealish Son Salah Bruno Soucek.
    Or should I go Vardy?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Vardy easily. Martial has scored 1 league goals all season, needs to show some form first for me

      1. RECKLESS
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        But then which strikers look good on FH and Dgw? Only Watkins makes it as Jesus/Kun seem so doubtful

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Kane and Wilson likely to be popular. DCL well owned who you have

  6. olidooley
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Pieters or Lowton to replace Taylor?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Lowton longer term pick

    2. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Is he confirmed out for a while? Why is everyone shipping him

  7. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is using the WC in 18 then BB in 19 a sensible option or is the general concessus that we would desperately need the second WC later in the season?

    Will we get a double this big again though?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Think it’s a valid strategy but I’d prefer to keep wc until later in season. I’m even considering a -12 for gw19 to avoid using wc

      1. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        ^

    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      U can use the FH later then if u use Wildcard now. So it's all good

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        WC is more valuable than FH though so need to factor that in

    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1344711767646228481

  8. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Quick vote before I push the button, to free up funds to get KDB in for DGW19, Grealish >>

    1. Raphinha
    2. Harrison

    Cheers

    1. Ibralicious
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      1

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      1 but not sure I’d take grealish out

      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        It’s either that or Vardy out for -4 eek

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Ok maybe grealish better one to lose out of those 2!

          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Thanks mate

  9. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Johnstone (ARS-H)
    B) Martinez (MUN-A)

    Cheers!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      50/50 this one. Maybe Martinez just cause villa look more solid but could go either way

  10. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Can I get away without a FH for gw 18?

    Martinez
    Stones Konsa Mitchell*
    Bruno(c) Son El Ghazi
    Kane

    1. We Will Klopp you
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes

  11. Bad Kompany
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is Coufal likely to play both matches in the dgw? He was rested last gw, but will have one more day of rest between the matches in the double

    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I'd say it's likely

  12. Siva Mohan
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Happy New Year!

    choose..

    A. Zouma vs MANC | BLANK | ful & lei
    B. Maguire vs AVL | bur | liv & ful

    Thanks!

  13. We Will Klopp you
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    0.4m off this WC team, best way to shave the excess of it?

    Will BB gw19 and save the free hit for gw18 as I'll have 7 players

    Martinez (Areola)
    Robbo Stones Diaz (dallas Lowton)
    Salah Bruno Rash El Ghazi Barnes
    Vardy Bamford (Watkins)

    A) Watkins to Rodrigo
    B) Barnes to raphinha
    C) stones to Alioski
    D) Lowton to strujik

  14. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    McCarthy, Forster
    Chilwell, Targett, Coufal, KWP, Kilman
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
    DCL, Bamford, Wilson

    2FTs, 0.3itb -- FH in gw18
    1) McC, Wilson > Fabs, Dec-Reid (dgw19 prep + funds)
    2) Grealish, Wilson > Son(c), Brewster (352 + big 4 mids, but weaker bench)
    3) Grealish, KDB > Son, El Ghazi (bank funds for KDB return)

