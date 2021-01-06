Free FPL team planner tool to help with Blank and Double Gameweek strategy

A new and completely free-to-use Fantasy Premier League team and transfer planning tool is now available ahead of Blank Gameweek 18.

Are you still pondering whether a Wildcard, the Free Hit or use of free transfers is the best strategy for the upcoming Gameweek? Or are you perhaps wanting to draft different Bench Boost squads in advance of Double Gameweek 19?

This new planner, created by our friend and site regular Ragabolly of LiveFPL.net fame, gives Fantasy managers the opportunity to work out their transfers, chips and captaincies for the weeks and months ahead.

All the correct selling values, money left in the bank, remaining chips, updated prices and fixture difficulties are factored into your personalised planner, which allows you to start tinkering straight away.

TOOL FEATURES

See how your team looks in any given Gameweek and plan your transfers, captains and vice-captains in advance:

Activate a chip in any future Gameweek, which then affects all Gameweeks beyond that:

Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the matches they have to play in the weeks and months ahead:

Generate an automatically updated summary of your plan, which is saved to your account for future use and can be reset at any time:

For more information, check out Ragabolly’s introductory tweet or the dedicated Hot Topic on our site.

HOW TO USE THE PLANNER

Using the planner is easy and is completely free of charge – there no paid subscriptions to any other site needed here:

1) Go to http://livefpl.net/myteam

2) Sign up with a valid email and then log in to enter your FPL ID (this can be found on the ‘Points’ tab or ‘View Gameweek history’ page on the FPL website, shown as ‘XXXX’ in this link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXXX/event/17)

