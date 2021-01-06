15
Site Features January 6

Free FPL team planner tool to help with Blank and Double Gameweek strategy

15 Comments
A new and completely free-to-use Fantasy Premier League team and transfer planning tool is now available ahead of Blank Gameweek 18.

Are you still pondering whether a Wildcard, the Free Hit or use of free transfers is the best strategy for the upcoming Gameweek? Or are you perhaps wanting to draft different Bench Boost squads in advance of Double Gameweek 19?

This new planner, created by our friend and site regular Ragabolly of LiveFPL.net fame, gives Fantasy managers the opportunity to work out their transfers, chips and captaincies for the weeks and months ahead.

All the correct selling values, money left in the bank, remaining chips, updated prices and fixture difficulties are factored into your personalised planner, which allows you to start tinkering straight away.

TOOL FEATURES

  • See how your team looks in any given Gameweek and plan your transfers, captains and vice-captains in advance:
  • Activate a chip in any future Gameweek, which then affects all Gameweeks beyond that:
  • Access a colour-coded fixture ticker that has your own specific players listed and the matches they have to play in the weeks and months ahead:
  • Generate an automatically updated summary of your plan, which is saved to your account for future use and can be reset at any time:

For more information, check out Ragabolly’s introductory tweet or the dedicated Hot Topic on our site.

HOW TO USE THE PLANNER

Using the planner is easy and is completely free of charge – there no paid subscriptions to any other site needed here:

1) Go to http://livefpl.net/myteam

2) Sign up with a valid email and then log in to enter your FPL ID (this can be found on the ‘Points’ tab or ‘View Gameweek history’ page on the FPL website, shown as ‘XXXX’ in this link: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXXX/event/17)

15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Totti
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    do u think guys this team deserve freehit gameweek18?

    martinez (forster)
    taylor lamptey holding (bednarek coufal)
    bruo son grealish (salah) burki
    kane calvert bamford

    1 FT 0.3 itb

    A) free hit
    B) salah-> sterling/ KDB and bamford -> wilson -4 and gameweek19 free hit
    C) other suggestion

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Salah to kdb then downgrade Kane and get salah back for double?

  2. umerlfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Regardless of price, who would you back the most this week?

    A) Rashford
    B) Son
    C) Kane

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son

    2. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which option would you go for to have 8 players in BGW18 and save FH?

    A. Balbuena to Stones (-4) and 0.4itb for GW19
    B. Robbo to Stones (-4) and 3.3itb to have the possibility to bring back Salah for Son or Balbuena to Cresswell for GW19

    0FT 1.0itb
    Martinez* Johnstone
    Holding* Cancelo* Coufal Balbuena Robbo
    Son* Bruno* KDB* Soucek Raphinha
    Kane* Rodrigo Bamford

    *BGW18 players

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  4. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Quite stuck in terms of my next move. Have 2FT and 0m itb. Have 10 gw18 players but that includes Taylor and Burke

    Martinez — Forster
    Cancelo Stones Taylor — Dallas Coufal
    Kdb Bruno Salah Son — Burke
    DCL Watkins Bamford

    A: Taylor >> Holding and ship out one of DCL or Son next gw to get 11 dgw players
    B: Salah >> Grealish with the view to upgrade Son >> Salah next gw. Might also do Burke >> Soucek but would meaning benching stones
    C: Salah >> Rashford but need to raise 0.5m (how?) to upgrade Son >> Salah next gw. Possibly Taylor > Mitchell next gw
    D: Something elese

  5. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Soucek or Raphina for the DGW?

    thanks

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Soucek

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Soucek

  6. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thanks

  7. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    GW 18 team, have 11 at the moment after 1 hit. (Taylor and Burke are obvious risks)

    Martinez
    Dier, Cancelo, Taylor
    Son, Kdb, Bruno, Saka, Burke
    Kane, DCL

    Think its decent enough to save the FH.

    Do FH transfers impact the players transfers?

  8. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC team GTG? BB in GW19

    GW18: Martinez Meslier Maguire Cancelo Stones Coufal Chilwell KDB Bruno Son Grealish Soucek Lacazette Bamford Watkins

    GW19: Martinez Meslier Maguire Cancelo Stones Coufal Chilwell KDB Bruno Salah Grealish Soucek Rodrigo Bamford Watkins

  9. Nightf0x
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    X
    Dias dier traget X
    Neto Bruno son X
    Dcl

    2 ft, johnstone kilman lokman -4 to

    A) leno or martinez or guaita
    B) sais or tierney or holding or other def.
    C) saka or rowe or elghazi or traore

    gw19 FH

  10. Nightf0x
    • 5 Years
    just now

    X
    Dias dier traget X
    Neto Bruno son saka X
    Dcl

    johnstone kilman -4 to

    A) leno or martinez or guaita
    B) sais or tierney or holding or other def.

    gw19 FH

