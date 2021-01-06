852
Scout Network January 6

How are the Scout Network approaching Blank Gameweek 18?

After a short break, Fantasy Premier League managers are set for the rollercoaster of Blank and Double Gameweeks in quick succession.

While we wait to find out how top-flight teams will fare in the FA Cup, there are big decisions to be made about chips, transfers and captaincy.

Some of the members of the Scout Network have shared their first passes at draft teams for Blank Gameweek 18 and have discussed their thought processes.

FPL Family

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

The additional games added to both Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 made me stop and reassess my plans. Yves Bissouma’s fifth yellow card of the season means I now only have five players with a fixture next time out so I am strongly considering the Free Hit chip.

Both Manchester clubs and Arsenal have the best fixtures of the Gameweek and it makes a lot of sense to go all-out owning players from those three clubs.

However, owning nine players from three clubs also brings a large element of risk. If one of those games was cancelled that would require the whole bench to play and thus for me that is too big a risk in the current climate.

While still targeting these key games and clubs I will also invest in other players who spread the risk factor. The likes of Spurs, Newcastle and Wolves offer good opportunities to safe-guard your Free Hit team while also providing a good likelihood for FPL returns.

Harry Kane, Karl Darlow, Roman Saïss, Callum Wilson and Pedro Neto all look good for spreading the wealth as well as for returns. Especially when you couple them with key picks such as Kevin De Bruyne, Rúben Dias and/or Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney.

FPL Family

FF Titans

How are the Scout Network planning to manage Gameweek 18?

Image showing FF Titans planned team for blank Gameweek 18

After considering several different strategies for Gameweeks 18 and 19 I have decided to opt for prudence.

The new fixtures added to both last week are lifesavers and allow me to focus on bringing in assets from four key clubs: Burnley, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Manchester City.

I have saved two free transfers from the previous Gameweek and I plan to use one ahead of Gameweek 18 to bring replace Mohamed Salah with Bruno Fernandes. This will then give me potentially nine activ players for Gameweek 18 – although this includes Pascal Groß who has only played 90 minutes once in the last six Gameweeks. 

This strategy means that for Double Gameweek 19, I will have another two free transfers so I will probably sell Kane and one of my midfielders to buy back Salah and a cheaper forward option.

With what’s going on, I will make my transfers as late as possible. I am also currently planning to use my Triple Captain chip in Double Gameweek 19, while saving my other three chips for later on in the season when other Blank and Double Gameweeks will undoubtedly be scheduled.

FF Titans

El Statto

How are the Scout Network planning to manage Gameweek 18? 1

FFScout’s RMT tool showing El Statto’s early thoughts on blank Gameweek 18 team selection

I will be using my Free Hit chip this week as I focused my transfers on bringing in players who play twice later on next week in Double Gamweek 19.

I have not pushed the button yet though just due to the uncertainty around games currently so will just spend the break looking at who to bring in before making the changes just before deadline, just in case.

Initial thoughts will be to have at least one, probably two Man City defenders, likely Dias and Cancelo, as well as their talisman De Bruyne.

Fernandes and Kane are also very high on my priority own list for this Gameweek. Those four will form the basis of the side and then I am planning to target the better fixtures so players such as Bukayo Saka against Crystal Palace, Karl Darlow and/or Callum Wilson for a trip to Sheffield United.

El Statto

FPL Nymfria

I have been a little unlucky with the rescheduling, mainly because I had my team set-up quite nicely for a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 18 and a Bench Boost in Double 19.

I sold De Bruyne three Gameweeks ago for Raphinha, mainly because of form, but with a view to fund Robertson for the Double Gameweek. In the short-term that has given me better returns, however, with Manchester City’s fixture now added to Gameweek 19, I fear this has left me at a long term disadvantage. 


For me, I think I’m now locked into a Free Hit whether I want to be or not. But if you’re still deciding? Here are three questions I always ask myself:

1. Am I selling players that I have a lot of value tied up in and that I want to keep long-term for players that don’t blank? If the answer is yes, then I would Free Hit. In my case, I’d be selling Son, Salah, Robertson and so on, for players I’m unsure I’d want to keep long term.


2. Am I happy to muddle through with just a few players in a Blank Gameweek, in the hope the Free Hit serves me better down the line? If the answer is yes, then consider not Free Hitting. The answer to this one is yes for me, however, I only have four players for Blank Gameweek 18 unfortunately, and one of them is a goalkeeper. So I can’t really ‘muddle through’ even if I wanted to.


3. Are there players that really worry me for either the blank or the double that I can’t get without a Free Hit? If Yes, use your Free Hit in the appropriate week. For myself, no City is an issue, and with less players available to me in the Blank Gameweek, I would take one Gameweek of cover in 18 and look to add using a possible hit for Double Gameweek 19.

Teams I will be targeting for my Free Hit are Manchester City, Manchester United, Spurs, Aston Villa & Newcastle. I will then fill in the cabs avoiding Burnley and Sheffield United.

Whilst I am 95% sure I will be Free Hitting for Gameweek 18, I will not be hitting my chip until the final moments, as once it’s used, it can’t be retracted. I am going to use the international break as a chance to consider the Wildcard strategy. Though with good returns in the last three Gameweeks, I am a little reluctant to mix things up too much, I would need to have four-plus players I would want to change, and keep long term, for me to consider it seriously. 

FPL Nymfria

Bendito Fantasy

Spurs’ Heung-Min Son in action against Leicester

Para esta jornada 18 usaremos el Free Hit. 

Tenemos varios partidos interesantes y buenos equipos de los cuales echar mano. Empezamos en la portería y defensa, Newcastle enfrenta a uno de los equipos con peor record ofensivo, de tal manera que tenemos a Darlow y Fernandez en la selección acompañados por Cancelo y Stones, estos dos últimos se encuentran en gran estado de forma y enfrentan a Brighton, el city no debe tener problema con clean sheets en este encuentro. 

Seguimos con el medio campo. Son es nuestro primer nombre en la lista, enfrentan a Aston Villa y en el papel no luce sencillo, pero Son sigue siendo uno de los jugadores mas rentables en FPL este año. Gündogan lo acompaña, esta elección fue dificil pero necesaria para poder acomodar la delantera, Gündo ha encontrado la portería en los últimos encuentros y mantiene un puesto titular por el momento. Finalmente Rashford y Fernandes cierran el medio campo. Manchester United tiene un partido que luce complejo contra Burnley, sin embargo sus mejores hombres en ataque son este par y tendrían nuestra confianza de cara a la jornada. 

En el ataque tenemos a Harry Kane, que es el factor decisivo para no tener a KDB en el equipo, el emparejamiento con Son lo hace sumamente atractivo para esta fecha. Lacazette contra Crystal Palas luce muy atractivo debido a la buena forma que está mostrando el Francés, y finalmente Wilson de Newcastle para un ataque con muchas posibilidades de gol.

En la banca el primer cambio es Saka de Arsenal, quien podría entrar en lugar de Gündo de último momento. 

La tarjeta está activada y pueden haber cambios conforme los equipos jueguen en la copa, pero esta es la primera versión del equipo. 

Benito Fantasy

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Scout The Gameweek – The new podcast from the Scout Network

Next week sees the launch of the new Scout Network Podcast – Scout the Gameweek. Each week, the show will feature a different member of the Scout Network, Scout Academy and/or FFS International to discuss the upcoming Gameweek, look back at the learning points from the previous round, considering transfers, chip strategy and captaincy options.

El Statto

El Statto’s website Jumpersforgoalposts.info saw an impressive 10% increase in traffic during December, as his site continues to grow. The website also passed the 55,000 total views milestone since its September launch. Over the festive period, there were some tweaks and new features added to the interactive stats section of the website. This update allows FPL managers to look at how many returns each player has provided compared to team-mates/others in similar price or position. Articles will be back on the website soon with a look at Free Hit differential and less-discussed options aside from the big hitters.

FF Titan

FF Titan spent some time over the festive period looking at the the FPL Cup and offering advice to managers regarding cup strategy, which started in Gameweek 16. They also looked at the Premier League penalty statistics to date to see what value the penalty takers can offer us as FPL Managers.

Over the next few weeks FF Titan are planning a piece on the FPL Instagram community, looking at the most interesting accounts in this rapidly growing FPL community.

FPL Family

Over the festive period both Lee and Sam were busy with appearances on the FPL Show on both Christmas Eve and New Years Eve as well as on the Official FPL Podcast ahead of Gameweek 17. The FPL Family also passed the 8,000 followers milestone on Instagram. Throughout January, Lee and Sam will be making regular appearances on the FPL Show and Podcast as usual and both will be active on Social Media discussing their Free Hit plans for Gameweek 18 – Lee on Twitter and Sam on Instagram. Sam will also be launching the Scout The Gameweek podcast for us her at Fantasy Football Scout.

FPL Nymfria

Nymfria’s YouTube channel has been reaching record numbers and interactions over the festive period, as new graphics and content continues to be developed and rolled out into the New year. FPL Nymfria has also published a lot of content surrounding her plans for her Free Hit in Gameweek 18 and possible Bench Boost in double Gameweek 19.

Can FPL managers still rely on Liverpool assets for Double Gameweek 19?

852 Comments
  1. DagheMunegu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    41 mins ago

    G2G for gw 18 & 19 ?

    I'll do Son to Salah for gw 19

    Martinez
    Cancelo Dias
    Son Bruno KDB Riedewald
    Kane Watkins

    Coufal Zouma Raphina Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep gtg

      Open Controls
  2. In a Rush
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Or this draft

    Darlow
    Holding stones awb
    Bruno kdb sterling Rashford Saka
    Kane wilson

    Button Brewster Clark Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. turd ferguson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      i like it a lot. might copy

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Cheers yeah I think it’s pretty good I have exact cash for this I would prefer tierney and Cancelo but you can’t have them all I guess.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Space
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Rashford to Son, Stones to Cancelo, Kane to Lacazate

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          24 mins ago

          The is a good shout imo

          Open Controls
        • In a Rush
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          This is food for thought my draft on last page had Lacazette and a more premium defence

          Open Controls
        • Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          This I like also

          Open Controls
      2. 2OLEgend
          32 mins ago

          As good as it gets. Good job

          Open Controls
          1. 2OLEgend
              31 mins ago

              Did not see that you missed Son. Agree with FPL space in the comment above

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Space
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                30 mins ago

                Thanks me later ☺️☺️

                Open Controls
                1. In a Rush
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Cheers for all your thoughts

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Space
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    14 mins ago

                    Good luck

                    Open Controls
                    1. In a Rush
                      • 4 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Same to you I’m just trying hard not hit the button yet

                      Open Controls
                      1. FPL Space
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 mins ago

                        Yeah that sounds great, if can navigate through without using FH, but anyways I have Activated.
                        If you can check out my Free Hit Team on You Tube.
                        https://youtu.be/-lV0SpWQ27E

                        Its not finalized yet I am just having some minor changes.

                        Open Controls
        • turd ferguson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          Please provide feedback so i can change my mind again 🙂 thanks

          De gea
          Tierney Maguire Cancelo
          Son Sterling KDB Bruno Neto
          Lacazette Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. 2OLEgend
              14 mins ago

              I would not double up on ManU def. Darlow in goal imo

              Open Controls
            • Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Who's your keeper for 19?

              Open Controls
          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            38 mins ago

            I only have 75 players available for BGW ... this isn’t enough I think .. can’t decide who to captain ... KDB, Kane, Sterling, Son, Bruno, Rashford... appreciate they are all terrible weak choices ... I should free hit yes or should I take a -50 or wild card ... I’m so confused?

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              22 mins ago

              Are hits worth -5?

              Open Controls
          3. 2OLEgend
              38 mins ago

              Repost:

              Quick question:
              For DGW19

              A) Stones & Mane
              B) Lowton & Salah

              Open Controls
              1. LOLarov
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. LOLarov
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                13 mins ago

                That said D if you C or TC Salah, Assume your not captaining Mane?

                Open Controls
                1. 2OLEgend
                    12 mins ago

                    Going to put the armband on KDB or Bruno and BB

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pep bites Kun
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                2. FPL Space
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  13 mins ago

                  Mane and Stones

                  Open Controls
              3. Whazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                37 mins ago

                I'm starting to come to the conlusion FH is worth it this week even with 8-9 players. I wouldn't pick any of Mitchell, Grealish, Martinez, Watkins, DCL on a FH.
                That's currently half my team I'd change! This + getting 2-3 good playing players in could make the FH worth it

                Open Controls
                1. Over Midwicket
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  I disagree completely. A FH later in the season when sh*t hits the fan could be worth double what you suggested.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    You reckon? I guess we don't know. I'd still have WC left to get out of jail. RMT predicts 17 more points in gw18 with FH

                    Open Controls
                  2. turd ferguson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    i think the sh*t is well and truly in the fan

                    Open Controls
                2. FPL_Motty
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  34 mins ago

                  How many players are worth replacing Grealish, Watkins and DCL for at the same prices? Wilson, Zaha, Saka? No thanks, waste IMO

                  Open Controls
                  1. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Not fair as I can use Salah and Robbo funds for example

                    Open Controls
                3. Whazza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  I have 4 in the AVL-TOT game which is hard to call. And if it's postponed season is ruined.. Or any other game(s) for that matter with no bench

                  Open Controls
                4. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  26 mins ago

                  Think you are looking at it in the context of a FH being a better score than what you have right now. It might be a score of 40 v's 60-70. But how much better could a Free Hit be in a DGW? I think it could be anywhere from 50-60 to 110-120. I got 125 in a DGW last year with a WC team.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    From what I've heard there's only one big DGW in gw26 which I'd WC for... But who knows with all these postponements! Season could even be cancelled, not much use of the chips then...

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      All the good players used chips in GWs 1-4 and WC'ed in GW17.

                      Open Controls
                5. NateDogsCats
                    16 mins ago

                    I agree with you to a point for sure, there are definitely certain players of those that I have for this week that I would prefer to change, but looking at rotation, injuries and postponements particularly over the last few weeks I think being able to field a decent number of players this week that are capable of picking up points without FH is a challenge enough for a lot of people and the benefit of your list there (minus Mitchell) is full of players that will be some of the first on the teamsheet and at least at the moment have no niggles or issues to worry about. You could very likely use FH now and then down the line have a week where you have so many issues to deal with where you'd dream of having such a team and number of players available without having to make wholesale changes. If you feel you need it right now then by all means go for it but it doesn't look like a bad team, and the thing about all these FH teams is they look great on paper and could do very well, but this has been a season of bizarre circumstances and events and results, and this could be the type of week where DCL puts his scoring boots back on, or Spurs struggle in front of goal (not a surprise given form before Leeds game) and Villa force them to open up and play, Arsenal go back to looking fruitless in front of goal, etc. It's nearly impossible at the best of times to call anything in this league and game but this season makes it even harder.

                    Open Controls
                    1. turd ferguson
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      word count exceeded "£$%^

                      Open Controls
                    2. Whazza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Not sure where to start but one of the main reasons would be to have a playing bench! We saw what happened this gw already

                      Open Controls
                  • Tomerick
                    • 6 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    We’re gonna end up with approximately 1 million double game weeks so I’ll be saving it for one of those.

                    Open Controls
                  • Black Knights
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    My philosophy is 'be happy with a 7/10 team'. That way, i more often than not keep FTs/Chips etc in the bank for when i have a 4/10 team and need surgery.

                    This BGW, Martinez, Grealish, DCL would form part of a 7/10. Better run the risk with them now then use my chip now aiming for a 10/10 but be left with 3 players in the next BGW.

                    Open Controls
                6. LOLarov
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  A or B

                  A) Stones Rashford Kane
                  B) Tierney Sterling Lacazette

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Depends on who else you have, but both good options. B for me.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tomerick
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    A for reliability B for puntiness.

                    Open Controls
                7. Henrik Larsson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  32 mins ago

                  Which do you prefer?

                  A - Dias, Lookman, Ings
                  B - Dias, Soucek/Rafinha, DCL
                  C - Foden, Balbuena, Ings

                  City players would come in this week, the rest for DGW19.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fit_to_drop
                    • 1 Year
                    16 mins ago

                    B of that lot.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Henrik Larsson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Cheers mate. If only I could squeeze Soucek in with A...

                    Open Controls
                8. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Last chance to enter LMS

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/05/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-4/ for details.

                  Open Controls
                  1. turd ferguson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    first year entering. Looking forward to it!

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Good luck, hopefully you qualify.

                      Open Controls
                9. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Who’s BB in 19?

                  Going with or without Salah?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Henrik Larsson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    24 mins ago

                    I've just punted Salah for KDB last night and plan to BB. Might need to watch the Liverpool game through my fingers but couldn't get KDB in any other way without ripping up my team. Over 18 and 19 KDB offers much better value.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Ay, with

                    Open Controls
                  3. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 11 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Could be a wasted BB if he hauls.

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      If Pool continue to play as per the last three games I will take my chances?

                      My only way of getting KDB was to remove Salah

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Can always get him back another way but I get what you are saying.
                        If you captain KDB in both, his worth is less.

                        Open Controls
                  4. Original Pirate Material
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Without. Gambling on haul from KDB, on form.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Black Knights
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I will do Salah to KdB this week. The only way i can get Salah back is if i remove BOTH Son & Kane in 19. I don't think i'm prepared to do that, so will go without.

                    Open Controls
                10. In a Rush
                  • 4 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Switched it around a bit from post above.

                  Darlow
                  Cancelo tierney awb
                  Kdb Bruno son Saka sterling
                  Wilson Lacazette

                  Button Brewster Clark Mitchell
                  1m Itb maybe to get a 2nd keeper just in case any thoughts?

                  Open Controls
                11. Jamb0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  RMFHT:

                  Darlow
                  Cancelo Tierney Shaw
                  KDB Sterling Bruno Son Saka
                  Lacazette Wilson

                  Forster Kilman Brewster Mitchell

                  Open Controls
                  1. In a Rush
                    • 4 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Looks good almost identical to my draft above

                    Open Controls
                  2. Whazza
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Love it!

                    Open Controls
                12. Stand By Mee
                  • 4 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Is Aurier nailed now that Doherty is banned?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jimmers
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Doherty is available again - served his ban last night

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stand By Mee
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      ok, thanks

                      Open Controls
                13. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Say Bruno got injured tonight (for a month), would that put anyone here over the line to use WC/FH?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Arteta
                    • 5 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Free hit to replace him with Sterling.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Couldn't you just take a -4 if you had the cash?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Arteta
                      • 5 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Can't make a straight swap - 0.5m short sadly. And with FH I'd get some bench cover for this GW which is just a dream without it haha

                      Open Controls
                  2. marcos11
                      17 mins ago

                      Probably not, a lot of people could straight swap to Son/Rashford etc.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Would Rashford be much use without Bruno?
                        Guess it needs any injury to force more chip use then.
                        I'd be more tempted to FH if I don't decide to use it anyway.

                        Open Controls
                    • NateDogsCats
                        11 mins ago

                        I'd probably just suck it up with the 9 I'd have in that situation and stay away from MU players at least for the DGW. We saw how awful they were against West Ham for that first 45 without him, I'm sure DVB could do a job but with him being left out in the cold I don't really know if that'd happen

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 11 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Fair enough, I still haven't decided what I am doing but an injury or 2 may give FH the edge.

                          Open Controls
                    • Sz21
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      FH team- Exact cash. 4-5-1.

                      Darlow.
                      Cancelo, Shaw, Tierney, Stones.
                      Auba, Bruno, Son, KDB, Saka.
                      Kane.
                      Sub- Mitchell.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jimbo-Jones
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Shaw not nailed.
                        Prefer Auba to Lacazette and use the funds.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sz21
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Shaw/Auba would be just hunches. May get clues on Shaw starting + Auba will have pens and will anybody really be surprised if he grabs a brace for example?

                          Open Controls
                    • Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Who is is looking forward to nabbing the 'optimised' Free Hit teams in a number of days time after the minions have spent days working in it? 😉

                      Open Controls
                    • I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      For GW18 only:

                      A) Sterling + Fernandez (the Newcastle defender)
                      B) Rashford + Wilson

                      Open Controls
                      1. LOLarov
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 min ago

                        A) 10000000%

                        Open Controls
                        1. LOLarov
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Wait is that Bruno or Newcastle DEF?

                          Open Controls
                          1. LOLarov
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            if so, then B

                            Open Controls
                          2. Magic Zico
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            The 'z'

                            Open Controls
                    • Jimbo-Jones
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Thoughts on FH?

                      Darlow
                      Cancelo Stones Holding
                      KDB Bruno Rash Son Smith-Rowe
                      Laca Kane

                      Mitchell Brewster Douglas

                      Darlow/Holding could become Leno/Fernandez

                      Open Controls
                    • Over Midwicket
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Am I the only one considering holding Chilwell for GW19? Fulham and Leicester away, nailed on, differential, then WOL, BUR afterwards...

                      Open Controls
                      1. Whazza
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Surely a hold

                        Open Controls
                      2. PlumaPiedra
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        If I had him there's no way I'd sell.

                        Open Controls
                    • Whiskerz
                      • 7 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Liking this fh draft a lot. What do you think?

                      DDG
                      Stones. Tierney. Cancello
                      Son. KDB. Bruno. Rashford. El Ghazi
                      Kane. Wilson

                      With Mitchell and David as bench cover.

                      Open Controls
                    • Hryszko
                      • 3 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      If you could field 9 players this GW, would you keep the FH Chip or activate it?

                      Open Controls
                      1. In a Rush
                        • 4 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Probably keep if you have 9 but it does depend on who they are

                        Open Controls
                      2. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        How many hits? Are the 9 quality players?

                        Open Controls
                      3. Whazza
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Which 9

                        Open Controls
                      4. Henrik Larsson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        15 mins ago

                        Keep all day

                        Open Controls
                      5. Hryszko
                        • 3 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        the 9 players are: Martinez, Dier, Stones, Holding, Bruno, Smith Rowe, KDB, Kane & DCL!

                        No playing subs and Salah/Bamford in the starting 11 won't play.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Jinswick
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Definitely save the FH - only missing Son really.

                          Open Controls
                      6. BraxterStockman
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I would definitely keep.

                        Open Controls
                    • Arteta
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Lacazette could be solid long term option for those looking away from DCL and Bamford. Breaking the template and all that.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Arteta
                        • 5 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Same can be said for Martial I suppose.

                        Open Controls
                        1. In a Rush
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Martial has Cavani breathing down his neck though unfortunately

                          Open Controls
                      2. Henrik Larsson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 mins ago

                        Ings is another good option at that price range

                        Open Controls
                    • Sz21
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Can we switch from a Free Hit to WC after activating the FH chip and making transfers in the same GW?

                      Haven't done it yet but just thinking I may consider going the WC route later in the week but want to start making moves either way and will be activating a chip anyway and the FH is what I am favouring atm.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        no switches

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sz21
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers TM.

                          Open Controls
                    • Jinswick
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Anything better than Dier -> Stones here?

                      CAPS (8) are my DGWers so ideally need to bring in 2/3 with 3FTs in 18/19:

                      CANCELO, TARGETT, Bellerin, Dier*
                      KDB(c), BRUNO, Son, Martinelli
                      WATKINS, Wilson

                      MCCARTHY, Forster, Mitchell, SALAH, BAMFORD
                      Bank 0.0m, 2FTs

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 11 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        You'll find something better after the weekend.

                        Open Controls
                    • umerlfc
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      A) Rashford + Son
                      B) Sterling + Wilson

                      Would you back B to outscore A?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jinswick
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        A long term, B this week.

                        Open Controls
                        1. umerlfc
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah sorry, meant for this week only

                          Open Controls
                      2. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        A this week and long term

                        Open Controls
                    • Fit_to_drop
                      • 1 Year
                      10 mins ago

                      Which of these?

                      Take a -4 this week giving 9 players for the BGW (Grealish/Taylor/DCL >> KDB, Stones, Fodder Forward)
                      Just do Taylor >>Stones this week holding DCL & Grealish and fielding 10 players, then do Grealish to KDB for free GW 19.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        The latter

                        Open Controls
                      2. Henrik Larsson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 mins ago

                        2nd option looks better. Do you plan to BB in 19? If so you don't want to transfer in any fodder.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fit_to_drop
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Thanks for the comments guys. No plans to BB19. This plan will give me 11 DGW players i believe. With no hits and no chips used in either week.

                          Open Controls
                    • marcos11
                        4 mins ago

                        Martial guaranteed starts for gw19 and gw20? I know Cavani is banned for gw18

                        Open Controls
                        1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Cavani isn't banned for 18 if United play tonight and in FA Cup.

                          Open Controls
                      • Fit of Pique
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Topical question: should I free hit with this team?

                        Martinez

                        Cancelo / Maguire / Mitchell

                        Fernandes / Son / Podence

                        Kane / DCL

                        1ft. Thinking of just doing KDB > Salah. What would you do?

                        Open Controls

