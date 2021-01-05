19
Scout Notes January 5

Can FPL managers still rely on Liverpool assets for Double Gameweek 19?

19 Comments
Share

SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Danny Ings (£8.3m)
  • Assists: James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m)
  • Bonus points: Ings x3, J Stephens x2, Bednarek x1

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Liverpool assets put in the worst possible audition for Double Gameweek 19 as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Monday night.

During their last Premier League match before they host Manchester United and Burnley, the Reds struggled to offer much in the way of attacking quality, continuing a concerning trend ahead of the upcoming mini chip season.

Over the three matches that followed the 7-0 win at Crystal Palace, Liverpool have scored just one goal and taken two points from a possible nine. Such an achievement is all the more discouraging considering they faced West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Southampton.

For the first time since May 2018, Jurgen Klopp’s men have now failed to score in back-to-back league matches, having found the net in each of their 21 previous outings.

“What was disappointing (about the defeat)? How long have we got? We were not good enough. It’s our fault, my responsibility, that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool can hardly protest at their misfortune either as they failed to register a shot on target until the 75th minute when Sadio Mané (£11.9m) finally found some space to shoot but tested Fraser Forster (£4.0m) only with a low, scuffed effort.

That was the longest the Reds have had to wait for an accurate effort in a Premier League match since December 2015, 89 minutes into a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle two months into Klopp’s Liverpool tenure.

“We were dominant in the right areas, had the moments but then the decision-making was not that good. The last pass, we missed the last pass. I heard now we only had one shot on target; we had a lot of shots next to the target which we did not finish, but even with them we probably did not have enough for the moments we had. Our fault, my responsibility and that’s it.” – Jurgen Klopp

ALWAYS CAPTAIN… WHO?

Fantasy managers considering Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) for the Double Gameweek 19 captaincy are almost certainly having second thoughts in the break between Gameweeks 17 and Blank Gameweek 18.

After scoring 16 points as a substitute against Crystal Palace, the Egyptian has now blanked in each of his last three Premier League appearances.

That is the longest he has gone without an attacking return in 2020/21 and, against Southampton, there was very little in the way of straws to clutch at.

Most of Liverpool’s play went down the left-hand side through Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) and Mané on Monday night, their crosses into the box well dealt with by Jack Stephens (£4.6m) and Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) before they could get through to Salah. As a result, Southampton now have more clean sheets in the last four matches (three) than any other side.

Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) also impressed in his handling of Liverpool’s left-sided attackers and in one of the rare moments where Mané got the better of him, the cross was just too high for Salah to get over it, his effort going over the bar.

Meanwhile, the right-winger’s link-up with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) was virtually non-existent as the Englishman had one of his worst games in a Liverpool shirt to date. He gave the ball away 38 times against Southampton, the most of any player in one match this season – and he only featured for 77 minutes before James Milner (£5.3m) replaced him.

So then… what now for Salah as a captain candidate in Double Gameweek 19? After all, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) scored a double-digit haul operating as a false-nine at Chelsea and faces Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in that round.

Meanwhile, both of Bruno Fernandes‘ (£11.3m) Double Gameweek 19 matches are on the road, where he has produced 10 points per game this season.

And the other advantage they have over Salah is another chance to impress. It is clear that Liverpool have serious attacking problems right now but the only chance Fantasy managers will have to assess whether or not they have made progress in solving them is a third-round FA Cup tie against Aston Villa on Friday.

However, how much we will be able to read into that match remains to be seen. Considering the busy December schedule, which does not let up in January, Klopp and Dean Smith are almost certain to chop and change their teams.

As a result, potential Salah backers have only the last three matches to rely on for their captaincy decision – and they were not encouraging.

By contrast, De Bruyne and Fernandes both feature in Blank Gameweek 18 bringing their existing form into relatively appealing matches likely to allow for encouraging Double Gameweek 19 captaincy auditions.

“They are football problems; yes, we are worried about that but football problems you solve with football and that’s what we are working on. We know about the situation, we are not silly, and we have to show a reaction, 100 per cent.” – Jurgen Klopp

SITTING ON DEFENCE

Liverpool’s Monday-night defeat did not do wonders for their defensive assets ahead of Double Gameweek 19 either.

Once again, they were patched up in that department, Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) dropping into centre-back alongside Fabinho (£5.4m) in Joel Matip‘s (£5.4m) continued absence.

However, a lapse in concentration during an early James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) free-kick from Alexander-Arnold allowed Danny Ings (£8.3m) to nip in and find the net.

“His finishing is quality but he works hard for the team too. It is important that he is fit and he’s back.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Interest in Liverpool defenders had been relatively high for this game considering Southampton went three matches without scoring between Gameweeks 14 and 16.

They even came into Gameweek 17 with a number of key absentees including Alex McCarthy (£4.7m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.8m), Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) and Che Adams (£6.1m) who missed out due to self-isolation, knee issues, a calf problem and concussion respectively.

“Oriol [Romeu], maybe one or two weeks out, so hopefully for the Leicester game he is back. Moussa [Djenepo], looks not so good. Che [Adams] is only out with a concussion, so hopefully also back as soon as possible.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

They even lost Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) to hamstring problem during the first half, making way for 21-year-old Nathan Tella (£4.4m), but still had enough about them to absorb Liverpool’s pressure and stretch the visitors’ defence on the counter-attack in key moments.

“(Djenepo) had a bad injury history with his muscles. It was maybe a setback. I said to him head-up, he will come back strong and I tried to give him a lift.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

“We had so many injuries and still competed. I think the system works.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Djenepo (Tella 32′), Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Walcott (Valery 82′), Ings (Nlundulu 77′).

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Fabinho, J Henderson, Alexander-Arnold (Milner 77′); Oxlade-Chamberlain (Shaqiri 57′), Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Budget midfielder Gundogan a goal threat in new role as De Bruyne stars as a striker

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 17

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jtaylor500
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Is Gundogan a solid option going forward?

    Already have Dias and KDB and had been looking to add Cancelo for next few GWs but Gundogan outperforming most budget/premium midfielders last 4 matches

    Open Controls
    1. Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Highly doubt it - he's never been an FPL option before despite the odd game where he gets an attacking return. You're better off with a second defender I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        +1

        Open Controls
      2. GuenDoozy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        +1, prefer Soucek, Saka or Neto

        Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Are you on Transfer or Free Hit? I'm going Liverpool-less and got KDB, Sterling and KdB

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Seems reasonable to get double-Kevin.
        Count me in!

        Open Controls
    3. kime67
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      has he ever been

      Open Controls
    4. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He's been operating as a no. 8 in recent matches, getting into a lot of dangerous positions in and around the box, which has been great. He's a real threat there.
      It's just too hard to predict whether he will continue in that role, especially once Aguero/Jesus returns and City will play with a more conventional striker (i.e. not KDB or Sterling OOP). KdB may occupy the spaces Gundo would be getting into then, and Gundo may even be rotated more often.

      As always with any City player, there's a big upside and a big downside as well. It just depends on whether or not you want to take the gamble

      Open Controls
  2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Afternoon gents... All set for GW18? Team built towards 18 + playing FH19.

    De Gea

    Dias, Dier, Holding, Mitchell

    KDB (c), Sterling, Fernandes, Son, Grealish

    DCL

    Subs: Button, Taylor, Brewster, Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. kime67
      • 3 Years
      just now

      not ideal but the red arrow wont be huge

      Open Controls
  3. GuenDoozy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Non-FH team, good enough? I have 1FT and 2.3 ITB to make a change.

    Martinez
    Stones Mitchell Lamptey
    Kdb (c) Bruno Son Grealish Neto
    Kane Brewster

    Considered Lamptey > Holding but that doesn't really serve any purpose after GW18 as ill be starting Coufal for 19 and Holding has terrible fixtures following that.

    If i dont use the FT, i can do:
    Son + Neto > Salah + Soucek for free for DGW19.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. kime67
      • 3 Years
      just now

      not good enough. use fh

      Open Controls
  4. Tosa86
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    my FH draft for BGW18:

    Darlow
    AWB - Cancelo - Tierney
    KDB - Mahrez - Fernandes - Son - Neto
    Kane - Wilson

    button - holding - mitchell - brewster

    any suggestion??
    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. kime67
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      i like it very much. put grealish instead of mahrez

      Open Controls
    2. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mahrez will only bring you tears

      Open Controls
  5. kime67
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    even i could have earned southampton a clean sheet yesterday. I mean forster didnt have to do anything. Whats wrong at liverpool?

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I woke up today expecting a big Pool win last night, having captained Salah.

      I am stunned... wtffff

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It’s very clear that Salah and Mane have stopped playing together
      No surprise that the 7-0 was earned when they played separately

      Open Controls
  6. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Those FH’ing are you bringing in Arsenal defender?
    Yet to keep a CS at home this season...
    Is it best to get Tierney / Holding or just avoid completely?

    Open Controls
  7. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Have exact money for this FH... thoughts??

    De gea
    Yedlin Tierney Stones
    Bruno Smithrowe KDB Son Sterling
    Kane Wilson
    (4.0, Mitchell, Kilman, Davis)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.