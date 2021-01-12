2118
Scout Picks January 12

Blank Gameweek 18 Scout Picks built on Man City and Arsenal’s FPL assets

Manchester City and Arsenal form the spine of the Blank Gameweek 18 Scout Picks.

Ahead of matches against Brighton and Crystal Palace, we have chosen three players from Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta’s squads respectively.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation, which comes in at £80.4m, £2.6m under our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) strikes an appealing balance between clean sheet and save potential for Blank Gameweek 18. Spurs have six clean sheets in their last 11 Premier League outings while Fulham have failed to find the net in three of their last five. Meanwhile, Lloris’ 53 saves this season is the sixth-highest in the division and the most of any so-called ‘big six’ goalkeeper.

Defenders

Signing Cancelo a week before fixture swing can give FPL owners the edge

João Cancelo (£5.8m) is our chosen Manchester City defender considering his managed minutes in the FA Cup and the fact Kyle Walker played a full 90 minutes against Birmingham City. Pep Guardiola’s men have conceded just three goals in their last 12 matches in all competitions and, over the last six Gameweeks, Cancelo ranks top among all FPL defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

Fresh from back-to-back clean sheets, Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) has explosive potential in Blank Gameweek 18. Discounting their 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 11, Crystal Palace have just six goals in their seven remaining away matches this season (0.9 per game). Meanwhile, no Arsenal player has created more chances than Tierney in their last four matches.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured for Everton, Romain Saïss (£5.1m) has potential at both ends of the pitch in Blank Gameweek 18. The welcome return of Leander Dendoncker should further boost Wolves’ defensive potential considering they have no clean sheets without him this season and four in matches when he played 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Saïss ranks top among all defenders for attempts on goal over the last four matches and Everton are inside the bottom four for highest number of headed chances conceded.

Midfielders

A more advanced false-nine role for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) against Chelsea helped him to a third double-digit haul since Gameweek 10. While we expect him to be a number 10 against Brighton, a home match against another possession-based side looks perfect for the Belgian to post another big score. No Premier League player has created more big chances than him over their last four matches while only one Blank Gameweek 18 midfielder has managed more attempts on goal than De Bruyne in the same period.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) is that midfielder, having registered 16 shots over his last four. With just one blank away from home this season, trusting the Manchester United man on the road has been easy in 2020/21. No Premier League player has been afforded more big chances than the Red Devils’ penalty taker over their last four matches either.

Son Heung-min (£9.8m) is our chosen representative from the Spurs attack as they face a hastily arranged meeting with Fulham. The South Korean offers a cheaper route into this match than Harry Kane and a better balance of goal and assist potential based on recent form. Over Spurs’ last four matches, Son is ahead of his English colleague for big chances, key passes and big chances created and level with him for efforts on target.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.4m) could provide excellent value for his owners in Blank Gameweek 18. The midfielder has enjoyed a new number eight role recently, which has helped him outperform both De Bruyne and Sterling in several key areas over the last four matches. During that time, the German international has registered more shots in the box and big chances than his colleagues and his five efforts on target are level with De Bruyne and one more than Sterling, despite less pitch-time than the Englishman over the selected data period.

Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) can benefit from a weakness in Crystal Palace’s defence on Thursday night. Over their last six matches, the Eagles have conceded the joint-fourth-most number of chances down their left-hand side. Saka has operated on the right of Arsenal’s attacking midfield in each of their last three league matches and has two goals and two assists to show for it.

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) is also in excellent form as he prepares to face a Crystal Palace side with the worst expected goals conceded (xGC) score over the last four matches. The striker himself ranks joint-top for big chances since Gameweek 14 and is behind only Anwar El Ghazi for efforts on target during that time too. Despite playing 217 minutes in the selected period, Lacazette has produced four goals.

Callum Wilson (£6.6m) may be without a goal since Gameweek 14 but his record against lesser opposition this season suggests he can get something at Sheffield United. In seven meetings with teams inside the bottom nine since joining Newcastle, the former Bournemouth man has accrued four goals and four assists, producing 7.1 points per game in such matches.

SUBSTITUTES

  • Karl Darlow (£5.0m)
  • Luke Shaw (£4.8m)
  • Federico Fernández (£4.7m)
  • Chris Wood (£6.2m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Blank Gameweek 18:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Due to the short turnaround, there was no Community Champion for Gameweek 17, although the Scout Picks had an impressive week with an 85-point score.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

Who are the best FPL captain options for Blank Gameweek 18?

2,118 Comments
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) start Gundo or Saka
    B) Saka/Lloris downgrade to upgrade bench??

    Thanks all 🙂

    Lloris // 4.0
    Cancelo Tierney Saiss // Mitchell 3.9
    KDB Bruno Son Gundogan// Saka
    Kane Lacazette Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. OneArseneWenger32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      same team except harry for saiss..and starting saka

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Harry?

        Open Controls
        1. Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kane

          Open Controls
  2. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    ok all, i am going for a balanced FH squad to cover any surprise postponements/covids/rotations.. please let me know if G2G?

    Darlow - (Dubravka)
    Tierney / Stones / Cancelo - (Maguire / Mitchell)
    Saka / De Bruyne / Fernandes / Son - (Lookman)
    Wilson / Lacazette / Kane

    THEN IM DONE!

    Open Controls
  3. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick 2 to start
    A. Tierney
    B. Wan Bissaka
    C. Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
        1 min ago

        A and C

        Open Controls
      • Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        A+C

        Open Controls
        1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I was tempted by AC at first but I see United turning up today to top the table.

          Open Controls
      • OneArseneWenger32
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        AB

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Best pairing?

      a. Sterling(c) + Smith-Rowe
      or
      b. Rashford + Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Would mean risking Cancelo?

            Open Controls
        • I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      2. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Does anyone else just imagine rage metal music in their heads when it becomes carnage like this on here? 😆
        Just me?

        I'm hoping that in the grand scheme of things just playing a FH and having most of the decent picks will at least mean not a big red arrow - anything else at this stage, with 20 GWs left, is a bonus

        Have a brew and chill out

        Open Controls
      3. The Frenchie
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        On a WC, I need to replace Meslier and Dallas now. I will go on Coufal but what is the best goalkeeper for DGW19 and long term?

        Open Controls
        1. 2OLEgend
            just now

            Martinez

            Open Controls
        2. john25
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Repost.

          Hey guys, struggling to pick between Dias or Stones, not using a FH so need the player to be nailed on for at least the next 4-5 GWs. Would you say they are equally nailed on for at least the next few GWs (considering Laporte is coming back as well)?

          Cheers

          Open Controls
        3. Arsenal97
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          RMT and suggestions on FH :

          De Gea

          Stones Saiss Tierney

          Son Salah Bruno KDB Rashford Saka

          Kane Wilson

          subs; Steffen Yedlin Mitchel Brewster

          Open Controls
        4. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why no Sterling in FH teams?

          Open Controls
          1. OneArseneWenger32
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            your name says it all

            Open Controls
          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I don’t know. He scored a hattrick in this fixture last July.

            Open Controls
          3. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Because he's very expensive and most people want KDB, Fernandes, Kane and Son too. It's viable to get Sterling in but you then end up with a weaker defence and almost non-existent bench.

            Open Controls
        5. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Captain?

          a. Kane
          b. Bruno
          c. KDB

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Fernandito
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            currently on Bruno

            Open Controls
          2. 2OLEgend
              just now

              Kevin

              Open Controls
            • Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              just now

              C

              Open Controls
          3. Fernandito
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            AWB or Tierney?

            Open Controls
            1. 2OLEgend
                just now

                Tierney

                Open Controls
              • LewanGOALski
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                AWB for CS
                Tuerney for offensive pts

                Open Controls
            2. ALegendJ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Do we know if Shaw travelled with the team? or Shall I just go for Fernandez from Newcastle?

              Open Controls
            3. Sahin
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Thoughts on this team

              Darlow
              Cancelo maguire sais
              Gundogan dbruyne son rash Bruno
              Wilson lacazate

              Sub
              holding Fernandez bruister

              Open Controls
              1. 2OLEgend
                  just now

                  Darlow small doubt

                  Open Controls
              2. rubberdignerapids
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Which FH first 11 looks better, A or B?

                A) Ramsdale*
                Shaw* / Stones / Holding
                Sterling* / KDB / Bruno / Son / Saka
                Lacazette / Kane

                B) Lloris*
                Dias* / Stones / Holding
                Rashford*/ KDB / Bruno / Son / Saka
                Lacazette / Kane

                Open Controls
                1. 2OLEgend
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                2. Mr.K
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  How likely is Mitchell to start against Arsenal? Percentages only please!

                  Open Controls
                3. Sahin
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Thoughts on this team

                  Darlow
                  Cancelo maguire sais
                  Gundogan dbruyne son rash Bruno
                  Wilson lacazate

                  Open Controls
                4. Zilla
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Dier or Stones? (Already got Cancelo)

                  Open Controls
                  1. OneDennisBergkamp
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Stones for me

                    Open Controls
                  2. S.Kuqi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Dias if money not an issue.

                    Open Controls
                  3. 2OLEgend
                      just now

                      Stones

                      Open Controls
                    • FF Dirtbag
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Stones

                      Open Controls
                  4. Kakashi Of The Leaf
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Pick one

                    A Sterling ( Ings/Vardy) Antonio
                    B Rashford Ings Vardy

                    If going Sterling i have to keep one of Vardy or Ings out.

                    Open Controls
                  5. S.Kuqi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Cancelo is worth a risk. We all have him and the alternatives have low ceiling

                    Open Controls
                  6. Sabina_S
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Manchester Evening News is predicting Cavani, Telles and Tuanzebe will be in the starting line up.

                    Open Controls
                    1. S.Kuqi
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      So who drops out? Martial, Shaw and ?

                      Open Controls
                  7. bitars
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Best defender who plays in 18 and got DGW 19?
                    The budget is 5,3 and already have AWB, Stones and Coufal.

                    Open Controls
                  8. tuturututu
                      just now

                      Kilman or Mitchell as a first sub?

                      Open Controls
                    • valurth
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      I have
                      Pieters, Taylor
                      Son, Fernandes (VC)
                      Wilson, Kane (C)

                      1. Balbuena, Robertson, Soucek > Cancelo, Tierney, Gundogan for -8 and 9 players
                      or
                      2. FH to get in Leno/Loris, Saiss, Debruyne, Lacazete in addition to 1.

                      Is it worth FH?

                      Open Controls
                    • Hansel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Lloris
                      Cancelo Stones Tierney
                      KDB Bruno Son Saka
                      Kane Laca Wilson

                      Bench: 4.0 Burke, Kilman, Mitchell

                      0.0 ITB. G2G or any downgrade worth doing to bump the defence? Lloris -> DDG and Kilman -> Yedlin maybe?

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.