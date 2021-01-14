Villa handed new Double Gameweek 19 schedule as Everton, Leeds and Saints lose key fixtures

Fantasy Premier League managers have planning their Double Gameweek 19 in something of a limbo state right now – and the situation changed again on Thursday morning.

Aston Villa’s Sunday afternoon meeting with Everton was postponed, handing the Toffees a Blank Gameweek in the upcoming round of games.

However, Villa are still set for a Double Gameweek as their home match against Newcastle was rearranged for Saturday, January 23.

That means they face Manchester City (away) and the Magpies (home) in Double Gameweek 19, while Steve Bruce’s men now face Arsenal and Villa (both away) in the bumper round of fixtures.

Elsewhere, it was confirmed on Wednesday evening that Leeds’ meeting with Southampton, originally, scheduled for Wednesday, January 20, had been postponed to accommodate FA Cup commitments.

While this was not a massive surprise, following multiple leaks from a variety of outlets, its Fantasy impact is nonetheless significant when it comes to plans for Double Gameweek 19.

Managers who had spent weeks engineering 12 or more Double Gameweek players and eyeing a Bench Boost (along with a hit or two) will be forced back to the drawing board for three days of fraught reshuffling.

Leeds players, in particular, were very well-backed, on the back of their recent form and favourable-looking ties, with many leading managers advocating a double or even triple-up.

Suffice to say, the collection of Double Gameweek players in contention for Fantasy inclusion, is in flux once again.

Naturally, we will be keeping a watchful eye out for changes, updating our free and Premium Members tools accordingly (as we have with the Season Ticker for Southampton Leeds) and, of course, delivering the usual swathe of insight and opinion from the best Fantasy managerial minds on how to deal with these challenges and which strategies to follow before the 11:00 GMT deadline on Saturday.

Check out our Double Gameweek 19 page for the latest information, insight and ideas.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT