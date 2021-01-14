729
Scout Network January 14

Which Double Gameweek 19 players are the Scout Network considering?

Double Gameweek 19 is just around the corner and there is a vast array of Fantasy Premier League assets to choose from.

We spoke to the Scout Network to see who they’re thinking of snapping up.

El Statto

Scout Network: Which players should we target for double Gameweek 19? 2

West Ham team sorted by FPL returns from Jumpers for Goalposts

West Ham have an appealing home Double Gameweek with both Burnley and West Brom visiting the London Stadium. Both opponents have failed to score many goals so far this season and thus these games so could be a perfect chance for a Hammers defender to earn a clean sheet.

Aaron Cresswell seems to be the safest option having played in all games so far and returned points in 53% of them (see above graphic on West Ham). If Michail Antonio is fit then he could also be a great option for goals, with Sebastien Haller leaving the club and no replacement being brought yet there will be a lot of pressure on Antonio to play both.

Finally of the bigger teams, Manchester City also have two home games, although rotation is always a risk, a safe option into clean sheets will be from either Ederson or either of their centre backs John Stones or Ruben Dias. Offensively, Kevin De Bruyne always looks the safest from rotation and thus will likely play both matches, especially as he is the Man City captain.

With Sergio Aguero now in self-isolation, then Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could share the main forward role, although Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have both had a stab at it in recent matches while De Bruyne has also occupied a false-nine role more than once.

El Statto

FPL Nymfria

Kane and Son proving difficult to sell ahead of Double Gameweek 19

Looking ahead to Gameweek 19 and one of the main things I think worth mentioning is the fast turn-around between Blank Gameweek 18 and Bouble Gameweek 19. While the move of the Chelsea and Fulham derby from Friday night to Saturday night does give us FPL managers more time, it’s still a very quick turnaround. So, my first tip is to think of some transfers you’d like to make ahead of Double Gamweek 19, but stay flexible in case circumstances change again. 

Another tip would be, don’t get to tied up in having a full-team of Double Gameweek 19 players with two matches. History has shown us that single Gameweek players can often outscore doublers. If you have Harry Kane or Son Heung-min, for instance, I would seriously consider if it’s worth selling them on for Double Gameweekers or not.

Son and Kane are the top point-scorers in their positions thus far, on 132 and 125 respectively, and they face a Sheffield United side in Double Gameweek 19 that are still really struggling this season, having kept one clean sheet all campaign.

Lastly, my plans have somewhat been thrown-off as I was set-up well for the Gameweek 19 Bench Boost before additional Manchester City and Manchester United fixtures got moved into this round.

This has me reconsidering using the chip now, as I will need to make getting a City asset a priority for Gameweek 19 based on their fixtures. Given their price, I may need to skim money from other players, this may result in making my bench weaker and therefore rendering my bench boost less appealing as a result. So, I’ll revert back to my first tip, and keep my ear to the ground for information, make some notes and keep track of any deadline changes before settling on my Gameweek 19 chip strategy. 

FPL Nymfria

Ted Talks FPL

With Haller joining Ajax, West Ham must be confident that 1.9% owned Antonio must be back to full fitness, certainly in the short-term. He looks to be an excellent pick for Double Gameweek 19 where the Hammers play Burnley and West Brom, both at home.

If you’re in need of a budget enabler and have a spare Manchester City spot, why not opt for 1.8% owned Ilkay Gundogan. He’s started the last four and has three goals in that time. He looks to be assured of a regular place in the starting eleven, playing in the double pivot alongside Rodri. Out of the two, he’s the one who likes to get in to the box. He has 10 shots, four of them big chances, in the last six, with eight chances created to boot. A Double Gameweek of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa is an appealing prospect.

2.3% owned Hakim Ziyech returned from injury in the loss to Manchester City in Gameweek 17 and pulled the strings in Chelsea’s 4-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup. If Chelsea are going to get back in their stride, he will have to be instrumental in that task. Chelsea travel to Fulham and Leicester in the Double Gameweek.

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Family

Double Gameweek 19 is the biggest gameweek of the season so far for us as FPL managers. There is so much chatter in the FPL community about Triple Captains, Bench Boosts, Wildcards and Free Hits that it is difficult sometimes to assess what is the best thing.

Couple this with a climate of change, games being moved or postponed with short notice, and we need to ensure that we are making our decisions as late as possible to ensure that we are making them with the most up to date news possible to protect our teams as best we can.

Loading up on Double Gameweek 19 teams feels like a good idea, however there are a number of single gameweek players, the likes of Kane, Son, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka, who have excellent single Gameweek fixtures and shouldn’t be over looked.

Liverpool will be an interesting team for this week. On paper they have two nice fixtures, both at home where Liverpool have a fantastic unbeaten record. However their recent form in the Premier League has been disappointing with a 1-0 loss to Southampton and draws with Newcastle and West Brom in their last three matches. In those three matches Mohamed Salah has blanked every time, thus with many managers considering Triple Captaining him in Double Gameweek 19 will perhaps rightly begin to question whether it is the right moment to deploy that chip.

Even with Salah’s last three disappointing returns I will still hold him through this week as it seems counterintuitive to remove a player with a set of double fixtures. Salah has also performed well against the other big-six sides this season scoring seven against Spurs, nine against Man City and five against Arsenal. In the reverse fixture against Fulham, Salah scored and registered one bonus for an eight-point score. I suspect we’ll see a return to form for Salah in Double Gameweek 19 as many FPL managers look to remove the Egyptian King in favour of other premium assets.

FPL Family

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

This week will see the launch of the new Scout Network podcast Scout The Gameweek hosted by Sam from the FPL Family. This week Sam will be joined by Ted Talks FPL to discuss Gameweek 19 and take a look back on blank Gameweek 18.

Ted Talks FPL

At the start of the new year, Ted Talks FPL went through a re-branding, designing a new logo that has the ability to seemlessly integrate with his new charts & animations. All of Ted’s social headers were also updated with an alternative style, also intended for YouTube video thumbnails.

Between Christmas and New Year, Ted also appeared on Scoutcast Matchday with Gianni, Rich and Seb. Last week Ted produced a mega thread, answering the key questions regarding Gameweek 18.

FPL Nymfria

This week Nymfria joined Brandon and Josh from Always Cheating for a chat on navigating the Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19

El Statto

El Statto’s first article of 2020 was a great success. He looked at the Gameweek 18 fixtures and tried to highlight the stand out picks from each game with the focus on those managers playing the Free Hit team and who are building their squad from scratch. 

  1. ididnt
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    why does the FH not seem to be a particularly popular option this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      A. Ppl used it
      B. Ppl wildcard in 16 or 17
      C. Ppl planned ahead and have 11 good players in place

      Open Controls
      1. Mo Mane Mo Salah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    2. MattysFantasyFooty
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Cause everyone used it this week

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        sweet - I'll use this week then!

        Open Controls
        1. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ya if needed def do!

          How many dgw players do you currently own?

          Open Controls
          1. ididnt
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            only 6 and a ton of injuries so it seems ideal.

            Open Controls
            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Are they long term injuries?

              How will you be set up come gnwk20?

              May wc be better than fh?

              I'm not saying it is but be sure ypure ok for the next weeks aswell

              Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who is the better purchase to bench boost?

    A....lowton - West ham and lpool away

    B...holding - Newcastle home

    I've got to go with lowton, don't I?? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      B for definite

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Holding. Lowton basically has a sgw

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do you have three West Ham players already? If not, Dawson is best

      Open Controls
    4. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Donyou currently own 1 of them? Or is part of a hit and limited funds?

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's part of a - 8. I have up to 4.7m to spend most likely come Saturday morning

        Already have 3 West ham and villa so slim pickings indeed.

        Open Controls
        1. kennethrhcp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ya I thought i read something about that earlier

          I'd nearly go holding

          Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Given the fixture changes, I'm considering switching from BB to KDB (TC) but would need to take a -4 hit. No money ITB.

    A - Robbo & Son > Coufal & KDB
    B - Son & Kane > KDB & Antonio
    C - Other suggestion?

    Johnstone
    Robbo - Justin - Dallas - Stones
    Salah - Bruno - Soucek - Son
    Kane - Bamford

    McCarthy - Rafinha - Adams - Balbuena  

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Dallas + Raphinha --> Mitchell + Foden

      Scary with no KDB i know

      Open Controls
  4. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Help appreciated, 0.1 ITB, 1FT

    Martinez*
    Dias*, Zouma*, Alioski
    Mane*, Fernandes*, Salah*, Soucek*, Son
    Vardy*, Bamford

    (Steer, Bednarek, Brewster, Douglas)

    A) Mane -> KDB(C)
    B) Mane & Bednarek -> KDB & Coufal (-4)
    C) Son & Douglas -> Foden & Cancelo (-4)

    Was all set on A but considering B or C.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Im New Here
        16 mins ago

        I like B

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ta

          Open Controls
      • Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        B for sure

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    2. ChelseaGuy
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Leeds look likely to have a DGW in the near future? Don't wanna sell a player only for them to have a double next week

      Open Controls
      1. THL33
          just now

          Most likely yes, I think I heard GW23 but Ben Crellin is the man to follow on that front. I say this as the idea is neither play in Europe and if arsenal knock them out in FA cup it should be a quick rearrangement or so I am seeing....

          Open Controls
      2. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Play Raphinha over Wood? Or take a hit to do wood to Antonio?

        Open Controls
      3. Krafty Werks
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        A - BB with Steer, Raphinha, Dallas, Bednarek?

        B - TC KDB?

        C - Save both chips?

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. GenerationalTalent
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          I’d save them both personally. Steer and Bednarek are likely to get 1/2 points combined. Leeds assets look good, but not bench worth imo

          Open Controls
        2. MattysFantasyFooty
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          wouldn't BB but TC is entirely a personal view no one can make that decision for you

          Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          29 mins ago

          A - No.
          B - No
          C - I would.

          Open Controls
      4. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Which option is better here? TC on KDB

        A) Son + DCL --> KDB + Brewster (-4)

        B) Kane + Raphinha + DCL --> Antonio + KDB + Brewster (-8)

        Open Controls
        1. MattysFantasyFooty
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          A although I'm not convinced it's really worth it

          Open Controls
      5. GenerationalTalent
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        I’m pretty sure I heard Ricardo Perreira is back now. Does this mark the end of the road for Justin 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. NateDogsCats
            just now

            Justin has been in excellent form so I doubt it, plus he can play LB and LCB, Pereira will take a while to get back fully and Rodgers said he's not even fully sure if he's ready to be involved at all this weekend

            Open Controls
        2. El_Gigante
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          Martinez**
          Stones**, Dier*, Coufal**
          KDB**, Gundogan**, Fernandes**, Son*, Soucek**
          Kane*, Bamford*

          (Forster*, Wilson**, Alisoki*, Lowton**)

          1FT, 3.5itb

          Forster > Fabianski would give me 10xDGW and 5xSGW (of which three Spurs). Worth bench boosting?

          Open Controls
          1. THL33
              1 min ago

              Yeah I think so as the SGW players have potential to get hauls themselves too. (referring to Kane son and Bamford and Dier)

              Open Controls
          2. wattalowz
            • 3 Years
            36 mins ago

            For DGW

            A) Wilson (ars, avl) + Ogbonna (BUR, WBA)
            B) Antonio (BUR, WBA) + TSilva (ful, lei)

            Can’t stretch to Cresswell in A or Chilwell/Zouma in B...

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. THL33
                5 mins ago

                what about Reece James for B, he was pictured in training so will maybe start...

                Open Controls
                1. wattalowz
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I’m not 100% sure he’ll start both though.

                  Open Controls
            2. THL33
                34 mins ago

                Is Son, Adams and Balbuana to KDB Cresswell and Davis (any sub 4.4 forward) worth the -8 for the DGW and beyond? (Own Kane and not city attackers atm) Thanks!

                Open Controls
              • blind faith
                • 9 Years
                34 mins ago

                Over 2 games in gw19 what sort of minutes can we expect from cavani as a differential?

                Open Controls
                1. THL33
                    1 min ago

                    about 140 I would guess.... Not a Utd fan tho...

                    Open Controls
                2. dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  g2g, just couldnt get to KDB without a big hit which involved a cheap ass forward

                  Ederson
                  Dias Stones Robertson
                  Mo(c) Son Bruno Grealish
                  Bamford Watkins Antonio

                  Johnstone Coufal Targett Soucek

                  I'll bench boost that

                  Open Controls
                  1. MattysFantasyFooty
                    • 7 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Downgrade robbo? it's how I am looking to fund KDB

                    Open Controls
                    1. dbeck
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Robbo to any 6.7 def, who you seeing? I have double city def

                      Open Controls
                      1. dbeck
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        it would involve removing son which sort of feels bad

                        Open Controls
                        1. MattysFantasyFooty
                          • 7 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          I'm looking at Robertson, Son to Creswell, KDB for a hit

                          Open Controls
                          1. MattysFantasyFooty
                            • 7 Years
                            26 mins ago

                            could go chelsea defence though, chilwell

                            Open Controls
                          2. dbeck
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            I still have DCL so need to address him. I had always planned to move DCL to Rodrgio and Son to KDB, easy.

                            Now leeds dont have a double the only guy is Bobby DR but fulham fixtures are bad

                            Open Controls
                3. Team Bobcat
                  • 3 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Last week there was too much free hit talk. It appears worse now.

                  Hit here, hit there. I have even seen guys contemplating (-12) and others agreeing such tactics. Pure madness.

                  Pages rolling over faster than i have ever seen them roll over.

                  Open Controls
                  1. MattysFantasyFooty
                    • 7 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    it's no where near as bad as the other day before the deadline with people asking if there FH teams look okay when they are all identical

                    Open Controls
                  2. kennethrhcp
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    How are you set up bobcat?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Deulofail
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    So you don't want people talking about free hit chips or transfers? Not sure I understand your beef

                    Open Controls
                  4. Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I saw a comment you wrote on a previous post saying something like “ a -8 is Wildcard territory and a -12 is team fail”.

                    This is just mad talk. A -8 WC territory?!

                    I’ve taken a ton of -8s over the years to v good effect accompanied by good rank jumps.

                    Obv if badly planned then they can be awful but this kind of blanket statement isn’t helpful.

                    Open Controls
                4. NateDogsCats
                    31 mins ago

                    Saw someone mention it here but just wanted to ask, did Sterling actually ask KDB to take the pen last night? Didn't think Pep would want him on them but forgot KDB missed one this season and was fearing he'd been taken off of them (I remember Pep joking he might have to put Ederson on them last season with so many missing them)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Corgzzzz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      KDB gave it to Sterling apparently ??

                      Open Controls
                  • wulfranian
                    • 4 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Which one to bench?
                    a)Wood
                    b)Bamford
                    c)Raphinha

                    Open Controls
                    1. dbeck
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      c

                      Open Controls
                    2. BenDavies
                      • 8 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      a

                      Open Controls
                    3. Wild Rover
                      • 10 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Don't be fooled by the ggw. Wood has the same number of attacking contributions as Haller and Joe Linton

                      Open Controls
                    4. wulfranian
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      thanks all

                      Open Controls
                  • Im New Here
                      29 mins ago

                      What do you think of this Free Hit for GW19

                      Fabianski
                      Stones Coufal Cresswell
                      Fernandes KDB El-Ghazi Sterling Salah
                      Wilson Watkins

                      All of them play twice. Assuming fixtures don't change further.

                      My thoughts and queries:
                      1. Too much West Ham defence?
                      2. Sterling or Rashford? I know Sterling is hit and (literally) miss but I have a feeling about him for these two fixtures...
                      3. Rejig team to have Antonio instead of Watkins? Feels smart given WH fixtures. Are we 100% on him starting both games
                      4. Don't need to have 11 DGW players - find a way of keeping Son?

                      A previous iteration had Cancelo, Soucek, Rashford, Bamford in place of Cress, El Ghazi, Sterling, Watkins.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        1. Yes
                        2. Tough, still Rash for me or Vardy
                        3. No
                        4. Would be nice to have Son, but yeah probably makes sense to go with Rash/Raz/Vardy

                        Open Controls
                        1. Im New Here
                            just now

                            Thanks wizard, plenty to ponder

                            Open Controls
                      2. Jinswick
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Anything obvious here? Was planning Wilson -> Antonio but now Wilson also has a double perhaps Dier -> Coufal is best?

                        DDG
                        CANCELO, TARGETT, Bellerin
                        KDB, BRUNO, STERLING, Son
                        WATKINS, WILSON, Bamford

                        Forster, Martinelli, Dier, Mitchell
                        Bank 0.3m, 1FT, all chips

                        Open Controls
                        1. THL33
                            13 mins ago

                            What about Dier to Cresswell? Or is Dier's selling value lower than 5.1 for you?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Jinswick
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Afraid so - selling value for Dier is 5.0 so I’m 0.1 short of Cresswell

                              Open Controls
                          • Wonderful Wizard Hazard
                            • 7 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Seems like a decent move.

                            Open Controls
                          • kennethrhcp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Dier to stones? Double city great fixtures

                            Open Controls
                            1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
                              • 7 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              True that is better than Coufal

                              Open Controls
                            2. Jinswick
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Already have triple MCY

                              Open Controls
                        2. jam
                          • 11 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          I don't see the immediate panic to use TC or BB - there's bound to be more fixture shuffling this season.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Wild Rover
                            • 10 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Who's panicking? Planned it for ages

                            Open Controls
                            1. jam
                              • 11 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Just seems to be a 'must use one or the other' thing going on

                              Open Controls
                              1. kennethrhcp
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                I'm seeing alot just go with decent 11 and it's the right call for them

                                Not seeing too many TC talk tbh

                                Open Controls
                                1. Wild Rover
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Salah is the only real option and he's not in form. KDB looks like he needs a rest, Bruno is due a card v Liverpool and Kane/Son only have a sgw.

                                  Open Controls
                          2. kennethrhcp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            I'm 90% set on bb now. Team was in good shape (due to planning) for it pre leeds change... dont know what's down the road so think ill bb

                            Open Controls
                        3. Ronnies
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          As of now, including GW19, how many Double gameweeks do Aston Villa have ?

                          Tnks.

                          Open Controls
                          1. THL33
                              just now

                              Well they need to rearrange the spurs game and the Everton game so at least 3 including this one I would say.

                              Open Controls
                          2. FPLord
                            • 11 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            Decided tagainst BB this week as I would have to take too many hits. Main problem is no City.

                            Martinez (Forster)
                            Robertson Justin Coufal (Dallas Struijk)
                            Grealish Salah Fernandes Soucek Son
                            Bamford DCL (Adams) 3.1

                            A. DCL > Vardy
                            B. DCL, Son > Antonio, KDB (-4)
                            C. DCL, Justin > Vardy, Stones (-4)
                            D. DCL, Adams > Vardy, Antonio (-4) and bench Bamford

                            Open Controls
                          3. Ibralicious
                            • 6 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            Is Charlie Taylor still injured?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Fantabulous KdB
                              • 2 Years
                              1 min ago

                              I just asked the same below, no idea

                              Open Controls
                            2. Jellyfish
                              • 8 Years
                              1 min ago

                              He's flagged at 50% so yes, and I think its highly unlike he will play.

                              I transferred him in as part of my BB plans and 24 hrs later he did his hammy! Looking at taking a hit now to get rid....

                              Open Controls
                          4. boogle
                            • 7 Years
                            23 mins ago

                            Not been paying attention to price changes so am 0.1 short of Podence + Bamford > Foden + Antonio - 4

                            What would you do here, is just Podence > Gundogan for free OK or would you take a hit to get another DGW?

                            Leno
                            Robbo* Dias* James*
                            Salah* Bruno* Son Gundogan* Soucek*
                            Kane Bamford

                            Dallas Taylor* Brewster

                            Open Controls
                          5. Fantabulous KdB
                            • 2 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Any news on Taylor, fit to play?

                            Open Controls
                          6. Brosstan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Any Arsenal players spotted at Highbury yet?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Deulofail
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Tbf acne can easily affect people in their late teens, no matter what part of London they're in.

                              Open Controls

