McCarthy returns as Walcott starts up-front for Southampton

Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) returns to the Southampton side following his period of self-isolation.

Despite just one Double Gameweek 19 fixture, the goalkeeper is still owned by 19.5% of Fantasy managers who have only seen him miss one Premier League match this season – the Gameweek 17 win over Liverpool.

McCarthy faces a Leicester side that rested Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) and James Maddison (£7.1m) in the FA Cup although the entire Saints squad were not involved in the third round due to Shrewsbury’s recent coronavirus outbreak.

Danny Ings (£8.3m) is missing due to his own period of self-isolation which means Theo Walcott (£5.8m) moves forward to start as a striker alongside the returning Che Adams (£6.0m).

With a number of long-term absentees on the flanks, Will Smallbone (£4.4m) comes in to provide width with Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) while Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) is in for Oriol Romeu (£4.5m).

Leicester keep faith with Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and James Justin (£5.0m) in the full-back positions although Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is back on the bench after a considerable length of absence.

Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) is also among the substitutes as he continues ramping up to full match fitness, which means another start at centre-back for Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m).

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, J Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Smallbone, I Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Walcott, Adams.

