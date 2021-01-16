1329
Dugout Discussion January 16

McCarthy returns as Walcott starts up-front for Southampton

1,329 Comments
Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) returns to the Southampton side following his period of self-isolation.

Despite just one Double Gameweek 19 fixture, the goalkeeper is still owned by 19.5% of Fantasy managers who have only seen him miss one Premier League match this season – the Gameweek 17 win over Liverpool.

McCarthy faces a Leicester side that rested Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) and James Maddison (£7.1m) in the FA Cup although the entire Saints squad were not involved in the third round due to Shrewsbury’s recent coronavirus outbreak.

Danny Ings (£8.3m) is missing due to his own period of self-isolation which means Theo Walcott (£5.8m) moves forward to start as a striker alongside the returning Che Adams (£6.0m).

With a number of long-term absentees on the flanks, Will Smallbone (£4.4m) comes in to provide width with Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) while Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) is in for Oriol Romeu (£4.5m).

Leicester keep faith with Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and James Justin (£5.0m) in the full-back positions although Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is back on the bench after a considerable length of absence.

Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) is also among the substitutes as he continues ramping up to full match fitness, which means another start at centre-back for Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Wesley Fofana (£5.0m).

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, J Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Smallbone, I Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Walcott, Adams.

1,329 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bennyboy1907
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Is Vardy injured

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Hobbled off at the end and didn't look happy. Need to see what they say in the post match interviews.

          Open Controls
        • Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Clutching his hammy a bit apparently. Didn't look very happy.

          Open Controls
        • Peskey
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            I think the next game comes too early for him

            Open Controls
          • Maeki2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            He just wanted to delay game really

            Open Controls
        • JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Matt Targett's FPL - 50383
          transferred himself and Grealish out.

          Wow, does he know something we don't?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Lol that's jokes...

            Open Controls
          2. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            That’s good knowledge, nothing we can do

            Open Controls
          3. KAMARA-COPY
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            Both might have covid

            Open Controls
          4. The Senate
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            he actually might FFS

            Open Controls
          5. The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Wow...

            Open Controls
          6. Duke Silver ☑
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Yeah if that's his real account then I don't like the looks of that.

            Open Controls
          7. Muscout
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Loving the detective work! Positives of this site

            Open Controls
          8. swobe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            haha, nick off

            Open Controls
          9. Granville
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Would've been lovely to know. Does he have Martinez?

            Open Controls
            1. swobe
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              he doesn't. Mendy and McCarthy

              Open Controls
          10. Duke Silver ☑
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            FYI, Conor Hourihane kept Grealish
            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4667259/event/19

            Open Controls
          11. Jink
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            He might be totally unaware of DGW’s and made the transfers purely because they have City away next. Hopefully lol.

            Open Controls
          12. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            If Grealish is out my BB is a disaster.

            Open Controls
          13. Jink
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Tom Heaton has captained Grealish, don’t panick!

            Open Controls
          14. Chrisitis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Look at his transfer in gw9 Martinez out before Brighton homw
            Mccarthy in -4
            Benched Mccarthy
            Just dont take him seriosly

            Open Controls
          15. Granville
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Heaton has captained Grealish

            Open Controls
            1. Duke Silver ☑
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Yeah I think Matt Targett is just really bad at FPL tbh 😆

              Open Controls
            2. Jink
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Just seen Heaton has Grealish as perma-captain

              Open Controls
        • Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Don’t regret bb tbh, just regret not putting a few quid on Brighton to beat Leeds to nil like I meant to :(. Atleast it’s out the way... and got Bruno, Stones and Dias on my bench anyways so lol it was a success 😉

          Open Controls
        • Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/16/which-chips-did-the-top-10k-fpl-managers-use-in-double-gameweek-19/

          Open Controls
        • Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Haha Maddison complely dobbs in Perreira for not social distancing when celebrating earlier

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            I think it was more aimed at Snodgrass who jumped on Pereira

            Open Controls
        • Bookkeeper
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          any word from Allardyce on Johnstone playing on Tuesday, i read earlier that he trained with the team?

          Open Controls
        • Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Small green with Coufal, Soucek, Antonio, Bamford, Johnstone and Chilwell today. Still 24 to go.

          Open Controls
        • JIMMY764
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          It’s a dangerous game checking live rank throughout this long dgw lol.

          Think I’ll check it this time next week!

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Yes try to ignore it until the end

            Open Controls
        • UpAndAway
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Was Zouma rested or just dropped?

          Open Controls
          1. JIMMY764
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Not sure. Worth having a look at Franks comments and see how you interpret them.

            Said something pre-match about Rudiger having a good personality, then made comments about how the tight fixture schedule influenced his team selection today. Don’t quote me, worth looking it up mate.

            Open Controls
            1. UpAndAway
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Cheers. I guess we'll see if he plays vs Southampton. Disappointing as they kept a CS.

              Open Controls
        • Chrisitis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Top 10k how many players played?
          Livefpl only shows sgw players

          Open Controls
        • Gemma817
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Justin and Vardy owner here.. Man that Justin pass to Vardy which Vardy should've buried really does bother me.. But still 10 pts from the duo, nice return.. Hope Vardy is fit for Chelsea. He was very frustratingly wasteful today

            Open Controls
            1. Chrisitis
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              And Mee spoiling coufal/antonio double earlier

              Open Controls
              1. Gemma817
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Been happening way too often now.. Last week I was on FH, had kdb as (c) and sterling too.. that pen miss by sterling deprived me of 14 pts min excluding bps

                  Open Controls

