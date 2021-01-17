897
Scout Notes January 17

Antonio proving West Ham’s chief FPL threat as Dawson bolsters defensive options

West Ham 1-0 Burnley

  • Goals: Michail Antonio (£6.3m)
  • Assists: Pablo Fornals (£6.1m)
  • Bonus points: Antonio x3, Aaron Cresswell x2 (£5.4m), Fornals x2

YOU’RE SO FINE

Michail Antonio (£6.3m) got West Ham’s part in Double Gameweek 19 off to the best possible start as he scored the only goal of a 1-0 win over Burnley.

The Fantasy Premier League forward was signed by 500,000+ managers in the build-up to the weekend’s action and he made an immediate impact.

The sale of Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) to Ajax had all but implied Antonio was fit and ready to lead the Hammers’ line again and his performance against Burnley certainly suggested that was true.

Not only did the striker find the net nine minutes into his first start since Gameweek 10, but he also lasted 90 minutes for only the third Premier League match in 2020/21.

Provided that can continue, Antonio can go on to become West Ham’s greatest threat for their appealing upcoming schedule, rather than Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) who did not muster an effort on goal on Saturday afternoon.

By contrast, Antonio has registered a shot every 30.2 minutes this season, the best of any Hammers asset ahead of meetings with Crystal Palace (away), Liverpool (home), Aston Villa (away), Fulham (away) and Sheffield United (home) – all after their second Double Gameweek 19 match at home to West Bromwich Albion, of course.

Crucially, as things stand, the direct competition for Antonio’s place amounts to none – until David Moyes can find a new striker.

Ademipo Odubeko was an unused substitute against Burnley but the West Ham manager has been unequivocal in his desire for reinforcements in this area.

“I’d like some pace and someone who can run in behind. Because Micky gives us that just now, and if we don’t have him through injury or have to rest him at any time, we would like that type.” – David Moyes

SCORES ON THE DAWS

West Ham’s defence is also looking ripe for investment ahead of those aforementioned appealing fixtures as they recorded a third successive Premier League clean sheet against Burnley.

That is something the Hammers have not achieved since September 2019, their recent improvements in this area helped by Craig Dawson (£4.5m).

The centre-back is yet to concede a single league goal this season, starting and contributing to a shutout in every match since Gameweek 16 and was also present for a clean sheet in the FA Cup win over Stockport County.

“(Dawson) has played four games and kept four clean sheets. If you’re a centre-half and you come into a team it’s like being a striker and having four games with four goals. He should be really pleased with his performance. He’s had to be patient. We’ve got competition for places like Issa Diop waiting to come in and Aaron Cresswell has played as a third centre-back for us as well. The competition is there. They’re setting the standards now. Sometimes you do have to win 1-0 in these games.” – David Moyes

It would appear that Dawson has nailed down his place in the West Ham back-four now, especially with Issa Diop (£4.3m) an unused substitute against Burnley and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) self-isolating.

WHUBHA

Whether or not Dawson can offer Fantasy value of his own rather than boosting his colleagues remains to be seen.

The centre-back was a prolific penalty box presence for Watford during Project Restart but is yet to register an effort on goal for West Ham.

Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) have nine attacking returns between them this season so they look the more likely to get returns at the other end of the pitch.

That said, the latter was spared an own goal only by the offside flag on Saturday afternoon and the pair combined for just one key pass.

And those without West Ham defensive coverage, especially for upcoming meetings with Crystal Palace (Gameweek 20), Fulham (Gameweek 23) and Sheffield United (Gameweek 24) could do worse than selecting Dawson for his attractive price.

BOTTLE OF CLARET

In failing to find the net against West Ham, Burnley recorded a 10th blank of the campaign, solidifying them as clean sheet fodder.

No team has failed to score in that many games this season as they registered their 28th 1-0 defeat in the Premier League, the Clarets’ most common scoreline in the competition.

That is encouraging news for Fantasy managers targetting their upcoming opponents such as Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City between now and Gameweek 22.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma (Lanzini 68′), Bowen (Yarmolenko 82′); Antonio.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson (McNeil 46′); Wood (Rodriguez 72′), Barnes (Vydra 63′).

  1. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who would be top 3 must have players right now if on a WC ?!

    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      KDB, Bruno, City defender.

    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      3 City players prob Kev and 2 defenders

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah kdb son

    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Stones, Cancelo, KDB

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Dias over kdb?

        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 mins ago

          KDB is a captainable option for the next two and capable of hauling so I'd rather have him and get Chilwell/Cresswell instead of Dias.

    5. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son
      Bruno
      Stones

    6. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      KDB
      Kane
      Stones

    7. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Robertson, Bruno, Kane,

    8. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stones, Dias, Zinchenko

      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        just now

        😆

    9. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Can't say there are any must-haves, but 3 of my first names would probably be Bruno, Mitchell and Tierney. Not of them untouchable though after a bit of fiddling.

    10. FDMS All Starz
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      City Def
      One of Kane/Son
      Bruno

  2. F_Ivanovic
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Stones haul tonight reminds me of when Laporte hauled in a DGW a couple seasons back - he was a popular option on here and across FPL and I thought he was a waste of 6m... can't remember who I had instead all I remember is it being a part of what cost me my ML

    1. funnyoldgame
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I can't remember the exact details but I seem to remember Chelsea beginning the season with a double game week about five or six seasons ago. I think Ivanovich kept two clean sheets and got a brace in both games. That was a monster haul.

  3. Milkman Bruno
      15 mins ago

      Looking at the fixtures and thinking of jumping on the Leicester defence. Who is the best investment? Castagne is back now but will he rotate? Justin has been great. Could go Evans or Fofana for security if starts and hope they get something from a set piece?

      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Justin seems unmoveable

      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Justin has been their best defender he's undroppable atm

      3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Justin by far the best

      4. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Soyuncu could easily replace Fofana

      5. Forgetmeknot
        • 2 Years
        just now

        They have 6 defenders who are deemed ‘starters’

    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Despite not playing Bench Boost, I have a right headache of who to bench next week.

      Which to play?
      A) Soucek
      B) Bamford

      Pick 3 to play:
      1) Cancelo
      2) Stones
      3) Cresswell
      4) Dallas
      5) Bamford

      Thanks

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bamford.
        2 city and Bamford

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Thanks Pat, 3rd defender Cresswell?

          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            You have Bamford in twice? Dallas over Cresswell but tough one.

        2. Milkman Bruno
            6 mins ago

            This

          • KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Sorry second Bamford should say Mitchell

        3. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bamford mentioned twice?

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Doh second Bamford is Mitchell

            1. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              A 345

        4. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          B, 123

        5. aleksaa2
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B 123

        6. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B123

      2. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is it likely now Dias will be benched for Cancello v VIlla?

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Probably not, but he will need a rest at some point

        2. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          He is not a CB

        3. JIMMY764
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          ^^Bait^^

        4. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Different positions too

        5. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          No different position. Maybe Walker (or Zinchenko) benched though

        6. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          No one knows with pep. Dias has been ever present tho and villa not easy so I’d be surprised if he’s benched

        7. Lord.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          He rests in the Cup ..... hopefully

        8. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nah, he’ll get his rest in the cup. Fullbacks may rotate

      3. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Weird one with my bb... yes I would’ve benched 3 Leeds and Johnstone looking at the fixtures with my current squad after the -12, but... if I didn’t activate bb I’d have kept Lowton, Adams and just benched them for the Leeds players. So I guess it’s a success in some way?

      4. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Still think Villa will score, surely they should have the entire first team back by now? Maybe I'm just pessimistic with how unreal the defensive level is at the moment

      5. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Anyone remember back in GW10 when Cancelo was rested v Burnley and then many people sold, and other chose not to buy.

        Wonder if the same will happen again. But for me, since his first appearance in GW5, he’s played 12 out of a possible 14 games. That’s perfectly acceptable, if s little annoying he seems to miss plum fixtures.

        But, his underlying numbers still make him the best choice overall. Big scores are in the pipeline I know it

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Agreed. Too many people on this site play last weeks points. Cancelo will get assists eventually

      6. Chucky
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Zouma to start against lei?

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Doubt it

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Probably not. Rudiger's place to lose.

        3. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’ve got Zouma and not counting on it. Don’t understand why he was dropped but why would Lampard drop Rudiger if he’s done nothing wrong?

        4. Chucky
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          cheers... lamps got to go... how can he bench your top goalscorer.....

          Open Controls
          1. Chucky
            • 7 Years
            just now

            his*

      7. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Antonio/Bamford and Salah to Son and Vardy looks a great move soon right?

        1. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Do you have Kane?

          1. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep

            1. thegaffer82
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Nah, I wouldn’t then. 1 Spurs is enough and Salah will be ack man

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not really

          1. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Vardys fixtures are too good to miss

            Everton
            Leeds
            Fulham
            Wolves

            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              They don't look that amazing

              1. Tony Martial
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Leeds he seems pretty much essential Wolves are terrible and I know Fulham’s improved but there still Fulham also WC in GW25

        3. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Depends how soon. Wouldn't sell Bamford or Antonio just yet and Salah's form not great but Son's is better but not great compared to a few weeks ago.

        4. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Prefer Salah + Watkins to Maddison + Kane

      8. cutch
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        This is a message to the user Party Time. Thank you very much, you were the only one who recommended Stones over Cancelo when I asked. Of course, everybody else answered Cancelo and I followed my instinct (to be honest I was only looking for confirmation, so I'm the only one to blame) and brought Cancelo instead of Stones. Sigh.

        1. GuenDoozy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ouch. I am just glad i got both, but some experienced managers here strongly recommend Dias instead of Cancelo if doubling up on City, and I ignored them...rookie mistake.

      9. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Just remembered at the start of the season how people thought double pool defense was essential... 🙂

        1. aleksaa2
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          They are a different monster with VVD.

          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Indeed

        2. Milkman Bruno
            1 min ago

            I held Trent and Robertson for so long. Was a big part in my poor rank.

          • GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Did OK today like.

        3. GuenDoozy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Need 17 from Salah + Vardy to pay for the hits (and bring me back from the red arrows most likely). Good chance?

          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            It's definitely possible

          2. Chucky
            • 7 Years
            just now

            same.salah could easily get a brace against burnley and vardy loves scoring against chelsea...

        4. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Liverpool-Burnley prediction?
          2-0 (Salah, Mané) is my prediction

