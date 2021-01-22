610
Football Index January 22

How upcoming European fixtures will impact Football Index players

The new year is now in full swing and there are some indicators that it might be an improvement on the previous wretched edition.

But one thing is currently remaining resolutely 2020 – the chaotic fixture list.

That does at least provide certain opportunities, whether you’re a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager or a Football Index (FI) trader.

Football Index is the ‘football stockmarket’, a real-money betting platform where you can buy and sell footballers.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

‘The more the merrier’, in terms of fixtures, applies to both games.

But it is especially true on FI because more club fixtures are relevant, with the game covering all of the major continental leagues and the pan-European Champions and Europa leagues.

That means there’s an incredibly busy few weeks coming up for the English teams involved in Europe.

Those still playing Champions League football – Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea – have eight fixtures covered by FI’s Match Day Dividends to come between now and the end of February.

The four sides in the Europa League’s Round of 32 – Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester United and Spurs – have nine.

All of that doesn’t factor in FA Cup duties either, which won’t figure in FI business, but will ramp up the rotation risks.

So while it’s highly unlikely that any player will feature across all of those matches, picking out a few who will play a major part could prove lucrative, particularly when FI’s In-Play Dividends come to an end early next month and longer-term considerations begin to inform market moves more prominently again.

Of the seven teams mentioned, Man United look to have one of the best schedules, with Sheffield United, Arsenal, Southampton, Everton, West Brom, Newcastle and Chelsea in the league, and two Europa League games against Real Sociedad.

Bruno Fernandes, available around the £7.00 mark, remains the most expensive player on FI, although his current share price is a good deal down from a recent peak of £8.93 in late November last year.

A rather less pricey purchase involves Marcus Rashford (£2.72). In FPL, the England international is second only to Fernandes in terms of points (92 v 135) and he’s been in decent form, with two goals and an assist from the four matches leading up to Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

Cross town rivals City are in a good place.

Unbeaten in their last 10 league starts, their schedule isn’t as kind as United’s, but a Champions League match-up with Borussia Monchengladbach suggests the strong possibility of advancement to the quarter finals and across those last 10 league games, they’ve scored 21 goals and conceded just two.

John Stones (£0.91) has been the talk of FPL’s Double Gameweek 19 thanks to a 21-point haul against Crystal Palace, but for the same price you could try a punt on one Sergio Aguero.

Is he in Pep Guardiola’s plans? Here’s what the City boss said on Tuesday:

“We need Aguero. Sergio is a player who can create for himself and win a game by himself, but he has not been with us for a long time. We want him back as soon as possible.”

With such a congested fixture list, fresh players are gold dust. When that player is the club’s record goal scorer, £0.91 a share could be a steal.

Lastly, Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in form – unbeaten in six league matches and with back-to-back 2-0 victories under their belt – and while their schedule is a mixed affair ( Everton, Leeds, Fulham, Wolves, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal), they have two Europa League games with Slavia Prague to sweeten the deal.

The Foxes have also found a way to win with reduced input from Jamie Vardy, which is just as well while Rodgers continues to manage the talisman’s ongoing hip issues.

The striker has just the one goal (albeit three assists) over that recent fine run.

Instead, midfielders James Maddison (£1.30) and Harvey Barnes (£0.84) have picked up the goalscoring slack, with three apiece and six each for the season as a whole.

But if he did reach his FI potential as a Chelsea and England regular I don’t think he’d have any problem clearing £4. So a good balance of risk reward here in my view.

What affect will Ross Barkley’s return have on Villa’s attacking assets?

610 Comments
  1. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Obviously too much money on the back after the mighty 8-pointer bench boost.. how would u manage this team?

    Martinez
    Dallas Dias Cresswell Cancelo
    Salah Bruno(c) Grealish
    Antonio Bamford Kane

    Johnstone Soucek RJames Raphinha

    1.1itb

    James/Raphinha/Salah the potential exits?

    Open Controls
  2. NateDogsCats
      50 mins ago

      Not sure if posted, Rodgers:

      “We’ve played without Jamie before and won. It’s not overly concerning. It’s our best chance of getting him back. Ayoze Perez is a natural striker. He doesn’t threaten the backline as quickly as Vardy, but he’s a great finisher. I‘ve got [Iheanacho] who can offer a threat too."

      If he does go with Perez up top (where I think he's always been best) I think he's well worth a punt

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I've had very bad Perez experiences in the past...

        Open Controls
    • MoSalad
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Any one considering Iheanacho for next week if he fills in for Vardy and looks good?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Problem is he never looks good.

        Open Controls
      2. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        He won't look good. Perez might though.

        Open Controls
        1. MoSalad
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Hahaha yeah Perez can play well up top for sure. I think he's better there anyway.

          Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Anyone with Bruno not capping next GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        Gundo (C)

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not a bad shout

          Open Controls
        2. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          This is tempting as well

          Open Controls
      2. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        I like pain, going with Rashford.

        Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Doubt it now.

        Open Controls
      4. GloryManUnited
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        Seems the standout option. Don't mind a sneaky DCL for a huge differential

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Leicester look good at the back

          Open Controls
      5. Joey Tribbiani
          47 mins ago

          I dont see many other options, who you thinking off captaining?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Toying with the idea of Cancelo captain

            Open Controls
            1. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                just now

                Currently on him, but only 1 attacking return in 14 makes me want to think with my head. Feeling to go differential this week, so either Cancelo, Gundo or Bamford for me.

                Open Controls
          2. NateDogsCats
              47 mins ago

              Me, not really convinced by any of my options though, tempted by Kane though, I think Liverpool will have a proper go at Spurs which will naturally leave them a bit open

              Open Controls
            • Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              43 mins ago

              Only other player I'd consider is Cancelo or Son. Still even with Pogba, it's Bruno vs the worst side in the league now without another key defender. Simple decision to cap.

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              43 mins ago

              Currently on Bruno but might get convinced to go with Cancelo instead

              Open Controls
            • The Train Driver
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              31 mins ago

              On Bruno for now but considering Cavani(C).

              Open Controls
          3. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            How’s this for a plan?

            Gw20 - kdb soucek > rashford gundo -4
            Gw21 - vardy > Kane

            Salah kdb Bruno saka soucek
            Vardy bamford Brewster

            Open Controls
          4. Boz
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Gundogan feels like a trap the same way Yaya always used to

            Open Controls
            1. jason_ni
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Was Yaya a trap?

              Open Controls
              1. Boz
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                When he playing more as a DM but then come up with a thunderbolt

                Open Controls
            2. rnrd
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              you mean the 241 points Yaya season?

              Open Controls
          5. HaveYassineChikhaoui
              47 mins ago

              Of course Vardy is announced injured after I take out Wood and KDB for Kane and Gundo. Not sure whether to bench Vardy and make a transfer next week or to take a -4 for someone else. I never seem to learn the lesson of holding fire on transfers until deadline - trigger fingers.

              Open Controls
              1. NateDogsCats
                  45 mins ago

                  A lot of people here seemed set on taking a hit this week with the KDB injury and this complicates things further, you won't be alone if you go down that route. Heck I'm contemplating a -8 at this stage due to KDB and Vardy

                  Open Controls
                • Black Knights
                  • 8 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  If you haven't learnt to wait this season with everything that's been happening, you're never going to.

                  Open Controls
                • jason_ni
                  • 5 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  When did you make the move, Today? If so, why would you have at least not waited for all the press conferences?

                  And preferable after the FA cups game.

                  What happens if Kane and Gundo both get crocked in the cup?

                  Open Controls
                  1. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                      40 mins ago

                      This season has been one of chaotic choices I'll be honest, really not sure how I'm still hovering around 100k with some of the decisions I've made. Having said that, Wood has annoyed me enough, him not taking the penalty yesterday was the final straw, so he was never seeing the starting XI either way. If Kane/Gundo get injured then that's just my luck, so let's hope not haha!

                      Open Controls
                      1. jason_ni
                        • 5 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        Ah - so a classic rage transfer!

                        Your still well ahead of me, so maybe its working out for you.

                        Open Controls
                        1. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                            34 mins ago

                            You got a solid team going forward - who're you thinking to replace KDB with?

                            Open Controls
                            1. jason_ni
                              • 5 Years
                              23 mins ago

                              Few choices!
                              Gundo and invest elsewhere.

                              Sterling as a gamble.

                              Maddison.

                              I'm feeling maybe Gundo, and upgrade Wilson to Cavani sooner rather than later.

                              Open Controls
                              1. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                                  6 mins ago

                                  Getting Gundo in will definitely give you more flexibility I think - will be a great differential in the form he's in.

                                  Sterling would appear to be the more obvious replacement, but he's been so underwhelming this season, but he may very well pop up with one of those hattricks of his.

                                  Not sold on Maddison, seems like a bit of a purple patch, but a decent option with the fixtures coming up - though not sure how that affects things with Vardy being out.

                                  Cavani is an interesting option, considered him myself - will keep tabs on him in the next two and decide between him and Ings as the Vardy replacement. I think Ings might be a good shout especially if they get a double in GW23 too, but if you're looking for an immediate replacement for Wilson then you're best of gambling on Cavani.

                                  Open Controls
                    • GS456
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      Transfers last week: Son & Kane > KDB & Vardy (-4)

                      This week likely to be the reverse.

                      love this game!

                      Open Controls
                      1. drughi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        hard to predict injuries, just bad luck but it seems this is not a season to try to play maverick

                        Open Controls
                        1. GS456
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah i'm 500k but thought why not. May as well go back to the comfort blanket of Kane & Son as isn't a lot else

                          Open Controls
                      2. Homer21
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        D'oh!!

                        Open Controls
                    • Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      45 mins ago

                      Main benefit of getting Sterling is the prospect of capping him GW21 vs Sheff Utd. Could be a fantastic differential cap and his returns have been decent for the past few weeks. Difficult, however, to get over the fact that this a different, more conservative City side from previous years and his explosive hat-tricks could be stuff of the past

                      Open Controls
                      1. MoSalad
                        • 7 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        This is why I'll go Sterling and hope I don't fall foul of Pep roulette.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Joey Tribbiani
                          23 mins ago

                          Didnt even think about that, im sold.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Flair
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            19 mins ago

                            So damn enticing

                            Open Controls
                        • jason_ni
                          • 5 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Spurs away to brighton is strong alternative.

                          But yeah, Raheem does look a good gamble.

                          Open Controls
                        • The Train Driver
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          I hope you get your Sterling pen assists so I can get my Gundo pen goals 🙂

                          Open Controls
                      3. dshv
                        • 3 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        1. Vardy for who (-4)
                        2. Play soucek

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 2 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          1. Kane

                          Open Controls
                        2. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                            1 min ago

                            2. Can't see Kane getting more than a goal vs L'Pool, so even with 3 BPS that's a net of 5 points. Even if Soucek blanks that will be at most 3 points more, so there's no real big gain from bringing in Kane this week.

                            Open Controls
                        3. jamiejoe
                          • 5 Years
                          40 mins ago

                          KDB out for 4 to 6 weeks and up to 10 games.

                          Does that give Manchester United, Spurs or even Leicester a better chance at title glory?

                          And Liverpool too.

                          https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/de-bruyne-injury-city-liverpool-19681430#source=push

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Train Driver
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Liverpool are sh*te so no, Spurs and United need to use this to get ahead. Especially now with KDB out as well.

                            Open Controls
                          2. BeWater
                              2 mins ago

                              He's their best player so it weakens them. I know they won the title in the year he missed loads of games but that was a different City team. Aguero, Kompany and David Silva were all there. Fernandinho was younger then and Sterling way more productive.

                              I really think Pogba and Bruno could push United very close now.

                              Open Controls
                          3. BeWater
                              39 mins ago

                              Vardy came in on my WC in 16. Since then 1, 5, 2, 2, injured. It's boring but going to have to bring Kane in. Such a lack of convincing premium options in the game.

                              I was thinking about getting Sterling but 11.4 is too much for a punt on him when you have the likes of Maddison and Grealish who are 4M cheaper.

                              Open Controls
                              1. jamiejoe
                                • 5 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Kane is great.

                                Vardy away except for the exception against Brighton I think!

                                Open Controls
                                1. BeWater
                                    1 min ago

                                    I'm a Spurs fan and I love to have Kane in my team. Took him out a few weeks back for Kev when our fixtures looked bad. I'm actually relieved I can bring him back quite easily now. Trent and Vardy to Stones and Kane is too good to turn down.

                                    Open Controls
                                2. drughi
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Atleast I got vardys good weeks also but kept mostly for the dgw and then 2 blanks and now this

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BeWater
                                      just now

                                      I was really looking forward to having Vardy for this upcoming run of fixtures. Ah well.

                                      Open Controls
                                3. jamiejoe
                                  • 5 Years
                                  39 mins ago

                                  I think the best plan is not to plan and enjoy the FA Cup and have a relaxing weekend off ffs!!

                                  Open Controls
                                4. ralfb
                                  • 6 Years
                                  38 mins ago

                                  As third Manc player, have Diaz and stones

                                  A) Robertson to cancelo
                                  B) soucek to gundogan for -4 (need downgrading someone else)
                                  C) salah to Sterling
                                  D) none

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. ajay_kl +42
                                    • 10 Years
                                    just now

                                    Dont think you need three

                                    Open Controls
                                5. Tshelby
                                  • 6 Years
                                  38 mins ago

                                  Sterling worth it with KdB been out? Might just double up on ManU with Bruno and Rashford

                                  Open Controls
                                6. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  35 mins ago

                                  Gundo or Rashford as a KDB replacement?
                                  I have a slight rotation concern with Gundogan, and also whether he continues his output with no KDB

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Sun Jihai
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    I really like Rashford next GW as a potential captain
                                    2G, 2A in last 2 games vs. Sheff Utd
                                    Key defender Egan suspended
                                    Has been rested vs. no rest yet for Bruno
                                    But Gundo has better combined fixtures over the next 3 (WBA + BUR vs. ARS + SOU) and there is a huge differential in price that allows an upgrade elsewhere
                                    Gundo will be deeper without KDB and we have to bear in mind KDB has created over a third of Man City's big chances this season - so it's a bit of an unknown if they'll be as strong going forward

                                    Open Controls
                                7. Pukki Blinders
                                  • 1 Year
                                  34 mins ago

                                  Who the hell is left to buy? Now Vardy is out... what kind of disaster is this

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Flair
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    33 mins ago

                                    I think I'm getting Sterling so he can let me down again

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. NateDogsCats
                                        29 mins ago

                                        Don't forget his partners Foden and Rashford

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. Tshelby
                                    • 6 Years
                                    34 mins ago

                                    KdB and Soucek to Rashford and Maddison (-4) seems like something

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Disturbed
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 7 Years
                                      32 mins ago

                                      Thinking the same but with gundogan instead of Maddison.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Tshelby
                                        • 6 Years
                                        31 mins ago

                                        Don't understand the Gundogan love to be honest surely not with KdB out

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Disturbed
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 7 Years
                                          5 mins ago

                                          Pens

                                          Open Controls
                                  3. Slurpy
                                    • 5 Years
                                    21 mins ago

                                    The guy who's 8th in the world says he going to 'Deal with vardy next week'

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. Danno - Emre Canada
                                    • 5 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Haha this season keeps on giving. What’s wrong with Vardy now? Just got him in for a hit, so now out for a hit eh?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Danno - Emre Canada
                                      • 5 Years
                                      6 mins ago

                                      No chance to make up any ground at all now

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. _Ninja_
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      6 mins ago

                                      Had an operation, out for a few weeks.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Danno - Emre Canada
                                        • 5 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        Arrr thanks, just read, hernia op pah I had one of them played gold the next day and went to a Pantera concert that night hahaah

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Danno - Emre Canada
                                          • 5 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          But helps the Bees game at least

                                          Open Controls

                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.