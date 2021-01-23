Which Sky Sports Fantasy assets can offer value ahead of next Overhaul period?

With the Overhaul period approaching fast, which players are worth bringing in to add some much-needed value to your Fantasy Football teams?

Our Sky Sports Fantasy Football picks have enjoyed success recently in the form of John Stones, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Foden impressed with a goal and man-of-the-match against Brighton but only featured off the bench in City’s dominant performance against Crystal Palace. He did also blank in his last outing against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile Saka registered two shots on target against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, converting one of those in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle. Another 14 points from his last two means the youngster has recorded 43 from his last five, with a top 1,000 selection percentage of 27.8. It was standing at a mere 5.6 per cent before both of these games.

Saving the best till last, Stones has racked up 47 points in his last two games, adding more clean sheets to his partnership with Ruben Dias. What he has been wanting to add to his game is goals, and he emphatically took both chances which came his way against Crystal Palace.

Kevin De Bruyne’s ball (we must not forget) made Stones’ first, with his second coming from a rebound after his centre-back partner’s shot was saved. A clean sheet and a man-of-the-match performance later, the England international finished on 29 points, placing him on 94 for the campaign.

There are many names to consider ahead of the Overhaul, but which ones could make the all-important difference in league positions?

Michail Antonio – £8.0m

A Sky Sports Fantasy Football favourite, Michail Antonio has sprung into action since making his return to the West Ham starting line-up. Two starts, two goals, and one MOTM to his name, he posted 21 points against Burnley and West Brom.

Over half of the top 1,000 players in the game have recruited the services of the Englishman, and for good reason. With Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Fulham to play ahead of the unlimited transfer period, Antonio could really offer value-for-money if he continues to sustain his form.

With Sebastien Haller departing for Ajax, Antonio is David Moyes’ number one option, until they can sign a back-up. When you combine this with the fact that he scores six points per goal due to his midfield status in Fantasy Football, it seems like a no-brainer to have him in your XI.

James Maddison – £8.8m

From a classy interview to a darts-related or socially-distanced goal celebration, James Maddison is showcasing all of his skills at the moment, and you wonder why Leicester went to the top of the Premier League table for a brief spell after their 2-0 win over Chelsea.

He was the star of the show once more, earning the MOTM award and smartly finishing past Edouard Mendy to double Leicester’s lead. This was Maddison’s third goal in as many games. He did talk about adding numbers into his game during his interview on Tuesday, yet 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) in 12 starts is doing all of the talking for him.

The Leicester midfielder has 27 points in his last three matches – with Everton, Leeds, Fulham and Wolves to come before the end of week 22, Maddison could push you on to bigger and better things, with his 5.8 per cent selection rate serving as a fitting differential option.

Emiliano Martinez – £6.3m

Aston Villa have games in hand on all Premier League teams, having played only 16 games so far this season. Despite that, Emiliano Martinez has registered 111 Fantasy Football points, top of the goalkeeping charts, while keeping eight clean sheets already, more than Villa managed to keep during the whole of the last campaign.

Martinez registered tier two save bonus points against Manchester City on Wednesday, extending his lead at the top to four (over Ederson). Villa are playing catch up as I alluded to, and are the only team in Premier League action this weekend alongside their opponents Newcastle.

Steve Bruce’s side have only scored once in their last five, providing a great opportunity for the Villa stopper to claim another clean sheet and a potential captaincy choice.

Will you move quickly to get any of these form players into your side? Amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.

