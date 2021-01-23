785
Sky Sports January 23

Which Sky Sports Fantasy assets can offer value ahead of next Overhaul period?

785 Comments
Share

With the Overhaul period approaching fast, which players are worth bringing in to add some much-needed value to your Fantasy Football teams?

Our Sky Sports Fantasy Football picks have enjoyed success recently in the form of John Stones, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Foden impressed with a goal and man-of-the-match against Brighton but only featured off the bench in City’s dominant performance against Crystal Palace. He did also blank in his last outing against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile Saka registered two shots on target against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, converting one of those in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle. Another 14 points from his last two means the youngster has recorded 43 from his last five, with a top 1,000 selection percentage of 27.8. It was standing at a mere 5.6 per cent before both of these games.

Saving the best till last, Stones has racked up 47 points in his last two games, adding more clean sheets to his partnership with Ruben Dias. What he has been wanting to add to his game is goals, and he emphatically took both chances which came his way against Crystal Palace.

Kevin De Bruyne’s ball (we must not forget) made Stones’ first, with his second coming from a rebound after his centre-back partner’s shot was saved. A clean sheet and a man-of-the-match performance later, the England international finished on 29 points, placing him on 94 for the campaign.

There are many names to consider ahead of the Overhaul, but which ones could make the all-important difference in league positions?

Michail Antonio – £8.0m

Antonio earns back-to-back start for first time since Gameweek 6

A Sky Sports Fantasy Football favourite, Michail Antonio has sprung into action since making his return to the West Ham starting line-up. Two starts, two goals, and one MOTM to his name, he posted 21 points against Burnley and West Brom.

Over half of the top 1,000 players in the game have recruited the services of the Englishman, and for good reason. With Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Fulham to play ahead of the unlimited transfer period, Antonio could really offer value-for-money if he continues to sustain his form.

With Sebastien Haller departing for Ajax, Antonio is David Moyes’ number one option, until they can sign a back-up. When you combine this with the fact that he scores six points per goal due to his midfield status in Fantasy Football, it seems like a no-brainer to have him in your XI.

James Maddison – £8.8m

Maddison outshining Vardy as Pereira returns for Leicester

From a classy interview to a darts-related or socially-distanced goal celebration, James Maddison is showcasing all of his skills at the moment, and you wonder why Leicester went to the top of the Premier League table for a brief spell after their 2-0 win over Chelsea.

He was the star of the show once more, earning the MOTM award and smartly finishing past Edouard Mendy to double Leicester’s lead. This was Maddison’s third goal in as many games. He did talk about adding numbers into his game during his interview on Tuesday, yet 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) in 12 starts is doing all of the talking for him.

The Leicester midfielder has 27 points in his last three matches – with Everton, Leeds, Fulham and Wolves to come before the end of week 22, Maddison could push you on to bigger and better things, with his 5.8 per cent selection rate serving as a fitting differential option.

Emiliano Martinez – £6.3m

Aston Villa have games in hand on all Premier League teams, having played only 16 games so far this season. Despite that, Emiliano Martinez has registered 111 Fantasy Football points, top of the goalkeeping charts, while keeping eight clean sheets already, more than Villa managed to keep during the whole of the last campaign.

Martinez registered tier two save bonus points against Manchester City on Wednesday, extending his lead at the top to four (over Ederson). Villa are playing catch up as I alluded to, and are the only team in Premier League action this weekend alongside their opponents Newcastle.

Steve Bruce’s side have only scored once in their last five, providing a great opportunity for the Villa stopper to claim another clean sheet and a potential captaincy choice.

Will you move quickly to get any of these form players into your side? Amend your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here.

What affect will Ross Barkley’s return have on Villa’s attacking assets?

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

785 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Right In The Stanchion
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Willian and Pepe anonymous. Southampton battering Arsenal.

      Open Controls
      1. BremerHB
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        And nobody was surprised...

        Open Controls
    • BeWater
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Come on Arsenal. I'm a Spurs fan but triple Leeds owner.

        Open Controls
        1. The VAR Team
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          North London unite!

          Open Controls
        2. estheblessed
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Are most people doing;

          KDB to Gundogan?

          Open Controls
      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours ago

        Martinez
        Cresswell Cancelo Dias
        Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Raphinha
        Antonio Bamford

        (Steer Robbo Mitchell Brewster)
        1 FT & 0.3m

        A) KDB & Brewster ➡️ Gündo & Kane -4
        (Exact cash so will have take the hit and bench Raphinha this week)

        B) KDB ➡️ Son
        (Raphinha to Barnes/7.7m in GW21)

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. The VAR Team
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          A looks great

          Open Controls
          1. Fodderx4
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            A no brainer

            Open Controls
        3. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • The VAR Team
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Bench one:

        A) Wilson (LEE)
        B) Bamford (new)
        C) Grealish (bur)
        D) Saka (sou)

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Saka. Southampton are very solid defensively. Burnley are too but I'd fancy him over Saka.

            Open Controls
            1. The VAR Team
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Cheers, good point

              Open Controls
          • Fodderx4
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            d

            Open Controls
          • Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Saka

            Open Controls
        2. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Is Soton win, no DGW23 for any team, correct?

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              That's my understanding.

              Open Controls
              1. Chandler Bing
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                If* thanks

                Open Controls
            • tambourineman
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              If Spurs lost to Wycombe then Villa-Spurs could go into 23.

              Open Controls
          2. Fodderx4
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Afternoon All,
            Just trying to relieve the bordeom of an FA cup weekend so thinking ahead to Tuesday's deadline
            and would appreciate any thoughts...

            Mesiler - flagged (Nyland)

            James Robbo Stones Dias (Coufal)

            Mo Bruno (c) Son (Soucek, Burke)

            Bamford, Kane (vc) Antonio

            1 free transfer 0 ITB

            issues: Meslier, Soucek, Burke
            Robbo and Mo on probation the next few weeks

            a) Mesiler and Soucek > Martinez and ESR -4 (.1 left over)
            b) Coufall and Soucek > Mitchell and Gundo -4 (.3 left over)
            c) James and Soucek > Mitchell and Guno - 4 (.8 left over to get Martinez next week)
            d) Something else
            e) Carry the transfer and evaluate next week

            Open Controls
          3. Shark Team
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            All they (Liverpool) need is a big win to gain confidence. If they get this win tomorrow then they can be back at their best. So hold on selling Salah...

            Open Controls
            1. JoeJitzu +42
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Yes agree! I’d be extremely worried but their SOT, XG, etc are still ridiculously good

              Open Controls
            2. estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              The wheels are coming off big time! I'll give Salah a few more games then he's going.

              Open Controls
            3. Do I Not Like Orange
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              I've got other fires to put out this GW (KDB), but if I had transfers spare he'd absolutely be gone. He's basically a 12M Neto at present.

              Open Controls
          4. JoeJitzu +42
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Who exits to get Kane?

            A. Bamford (will Leeds return to form)
            B. Antonio (seems most in form but is injury prone) or
            C. Watkins (probably most likely to give way but has many games in hand)

            Open Controls
          5. estheblessed
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Are most people doing;

            KDB to Gundogan?

            Open Controls
            1. JoeJitzu +42
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Gundogan Foden or Son... no sure yet. (If I get Son I can’t get Kane yet)

              Open Controls
              1. estheblessed
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                I've already go Kane. Not sure I want Son and Kane just yet.

                Open Controls
                1. JoeJitzu +42
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Not yet no big maybe GW23, think either is good to go

                  Open Controls
                  1. estheblessed
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    Yuo

                    Open Controls
            2. The Mighty Hippo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Maddison, Barnes or Pogba.

              Open Controls
              1. estheblessed
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Yea Madison looks good Leicester fixtures are good

                Open Controls
            3. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Gundogan/Foden/Grealish for me

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                * and Maddy too.

                Open Controls
            4. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              I’m going Auba

              Open Controls
              1. estheblessed
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Interesting. I'll have to look at Arsenal fixtures. I'm just not convinced by him/arsenal

                Open Controls
          6. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            How is Adams looking for those watching the game? Thinking of getting Kane for him with the KDB sale cash injection.

            Open Controls
            1. estheblessed
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              No really much involvement. Some good movement. Ings has been more likely to score.

              Open Controls
          7. BeWater
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              JWP has the highest free kick conversion rate in premier league history (since OPTA starting recording it). I knew he was good but didn't realise he was literally the best.

              Open Controls
            • King Kohli
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Best move here?

              A. KDB > Son
              B. KDB + Taylor > Son + Dias (-4 and bench Adams or Konsa)
              C. KDB + Vardy > Son + Kane (-4 and bench Adams or Konsa)

              Martinez (Meslier)
              Cancelo Stones Coufal Konsa (Taylor)
              Salah KDB Bruno Soucek (Anguissa) Bamford Adams (Vardy)

              1 FT 1.1 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
              2. jamiejoe
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
            • Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              NEW ART

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/23/what-ive-learned-about-key-fpl-assets-at-half-way-stage-of-unpredictable-season/

              Open Controls
            • Hits Magnet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              With KDB and Vardy injured I suddenly have 22m to spend but I don't really fancy anybody ....
              I dumped all liverpool players a few weeks back and I don't want to reverse that decision.

              Current Mid - Pogba/Fernandes/Maddison/Saka
              Forwards - Kane/Bamford

              Which of the following combinations would you prefer considering who I already have..... pick a Forward and a Midfielder please?

              Forwards - Ings / Antonio / Jesus /
              Midfielders - Ward Prowse / Grealish / Son / Zaha
              Option B - bring back a LFC player

              Thanks for all replies

              Open Controls
              1. Hits Magnet
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour ago

                Meant to say Preference is the very obvious is Ings + Gundagon

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.