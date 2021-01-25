685
Scout Notes January 25

What did FPL managers learn from FA Cup fourth round matches?

With only one Premier League fixture this weekend, the FA Cup took centre stage and was full of talking points bound to affect upcoming Fantasy Premier League Gameweeks.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) ended his goal drought in convincing fashion with a brace in Liverpool’s loss to Manchester United, which saw their attacking form return along with some slack defending.

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) put in a convincing audition to lead the line for Chelsea with a hattrick against Luton in a 3-1 win. The forward’s credentials will also have been boosted by the struggles of Timo Werner (£9.2m), who missed a late penalty.

And one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history was on for all of 20 minutes after Cheltenham took the lead against Manchester City in the second half, only for City to rally and score three late goals.

MO-MENTUM

FPL managers who sold Salah after Liverpool’s poor performance against Burnley might now be wishing they’d held on.

Against Man United in the FA Cup, the Egyptian looked much more like the Salah of old and was a constant threat to the opposition’s goal, even against a first-choice back-four.

Salah opened the scoring at Old Trafford after latching on to a through ball from Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) to finish with a wonderful dink over Dean Henderson (£5.2m).

The pair linked up again for Liverpool’s equaliser, with Firmino feeding the ball into the box and Salah smashing it in first time.

Salah will have a lot to prove to FPL managers who may have been burned by captaining him in the last five Gameweeks.

But this performance will give fans a lot of encouragement, especially the way he and Firmino linked up for the goals.

A clearly downbeat Jurgen Klopp said Salah could take confidence from the game, despite his side losing 3-2.

“We can take things out of this game, we try to learn from every game. It’s good for Mo Salah, good for the confidence. It was a tough game. We want it hard but tonight it was not enough.”

Jurgen Klopp

Although Salah delivered the goods against an attacking Man United side, he faces an all-too familiar challenge against Spurs on Thursday who often deploy a low block, a system which Liverpool and Salah have been unable to get past in their last four games.

POGGY IN THE MIDDLE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went for a change of personnel in attack against Liverpool, recalling Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) on the right and Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) in the number 10 role.

This saw Paul Pogba (£7.7m) return to staffing the holding midfield two, a role he plays regularly for France but not so often for Man United these days.

But any doubts about Pogba playing this position will have been alleviated on Sunday, with the Frenchman putting in an all-action performance.

Pogba was named BBC’s Man of the Match after making an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Encouragingly for FPL managers, Pogba playing in a deeper position seemed to get the best out of substitute Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m), who got the winner with a free-kick.

The Portuguese number 10, who was introduced in the second half, immediately had an impact on the game and was unlucky not to add to his one goal.

Pogba’s spell in the middle of the park could be very short-lived if Marcus Rashford‘s (£9.6m) injury turns out to be serious, considering he has featured on the left-hand side of the attack recently.

“Let’s hope (Rashford will be okay). His knee was bothering him. Scan tomorrow and we’ll see where we are.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

PHILLING IN

All eyes were on Manchester City as Cheltenham aimed to cause one of the FA Cup’s biggest ever upsets.

And that upset was well and truly on, after Cheltenham opened the scoring in the second half.

But FA Cup romantics were left ultimately left heartbroken when Pep Guardiola’s side rallied to score three goals in the last 15 minutes.

Special praise was saved for Phil Foden (£6.3m) who, deployed in central midfield after extensive time in the front-three this season, almost single-handedly hauled City out of trouble, getting the equaliser and playing a part in everything.

After being compared to the missing Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Guardiola insisted Foden had to concentrate on being himself.

“Phil (Foden) has to be Phil and not be Kevin De Bruyne because there is only one Kevin De Bruyne. He needs to keep doing what he has being doing in terms of when we are in a bad moment or when we are losing in terms of what he gave to the game.”

Pep Guardiola

As well as Foden, Guardiola praised the impact of well-performing FPL assets, João Cancelo (£5.8m) and Ilkay Gündogan (£5.5m) who were introduced as second half substitutes. It is clear to see how important the manager sees them as components of his side’s attack.

“The quality of Gündogan and João in the final third was so important. Gundo has the sense to score and with Phil and Riyad [Mahrez] in the final third we had the quality for the final pass and dribble and that’s why they came in.” – Pep Guardiola

A TALE OF TWO STRIKERS

Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) took home the match ball after Chelsea’s convincing win over Luton at Stamford Bridge.

And with a good set of upcoming fixtures, Abraham has drawn attention to himself as a possible differential option up-front, especially as he was withdrawn in the 77th minute, suggesting a Gameweek 20 start against a Wolves side he has six career league goals against.

But as one striker triumphed, another struggled again.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) looked bright in a new role in behind Abraham as part of a 4-2-3-1.

And it looked as though his luck was about to turn when he stepped up to take a penalty he won himself in stoppage time.

But the German’s penalty was saved by the keeper, with his last goal coming against Sheffield United in early November.

With his current form and confidence, few would be brave enough to back Werner as an FPL asset right now, even with his past form in Germany.

“I’m disappointed for him. He gave a lot with his performance and it’s just one of those things when things are not quite going for you.”

Frank Lampard

INGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

The sight of Danny Ings (£8.3m) playing against Arsenal will have given every Southampton fan a sense of relief.

The England forward has struggled with injury this season, and tested positive for COVID earlier this month.

His importance to the Saints cannot be overstated, with them failing to score in the last two Premier League games Ings missed.

And his manager praised his physical conditioning in his return against Arsenal, which the Saints won 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Gabriel (£5.0m).

“Ings is absolutely important. He was, again, very active and his quality on the ball showed how important he is. To have him back, physically he showed he has not lost a lot. This is good for us.”

Ralph Hassenhuttl

A fully-fit Ings can provide points against any opposition so, based on Hassenhüttl’s positive comments, then he could be a great pick-up.

NEW OOP FORWARDS?

The FA Cup fourth round showcased two out-of-position forward playing for Premier League sides.

West Ham lined up with Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.5m) up-front, and the Ukranian seized his chances, scoring a great goal in their 4-0 rout of Doncaster Rovers.

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine hailed the midfielder’s performance, saying:

“Certainly, it was very encouraging the way Yarmo performed (as a striker). He has played there before and we know the ability he has got and we know that if we get him through in those kinds of situations one v one with the goalkeeper he is a very, very good finisher.”

Alan Irvine

With the Hammers failing to bring in another striker after selling Seb Haller and Michail Antonio’s (£6.3m) injury struggles, then they could have to turn to Yarmolenko to play as a striker more often.

JAMIE VARDY’S HAVING A PARTY

With Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) undergoing surgery, Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) was chosen to lead the line for Leicester, over Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m).

But Perez struggled to have an impact on the game before being subbed off in the second half.

And Brendan Rodgers’ comments after the game suggest his time as a striker could be fleeting.

With news of Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) undergoing surgery after Double Gameweek 19, the feeling was that the Foxes frontman would miss a large chunk of the season.

But Rodgers allayed those fears, suggesting Vardy could be back a lot sooner than we all thought

“He had the operation yesterday (Saturday). Jamie was supposed to have this operation before the last round, when we played against Stoke but unfortunately the surgeon wasn’t able to do the surgery then, so we had to put it back a few weeks. He had it yesterday. The reason for doing it was because we felt it would be a week to 10 days maximum before he was back on the pitch, and then probably another few days before he would be available. That was the two-week timeline we looked at.”

Brendan Rodgers

If Rodgers’ predictions are correct, then Vardy will only miss three games, returning for what looks to be a very good fixture away at Wolves.

In the mean time, it was Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) who started up-front for Leicester, not Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m), suggesting the former Newcastle man could feature in that role against Everton.

READY FOR WEDNESDAY

Everton put in a morale-boosting performance in their FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Able to field a front-three of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) at the heart of a front-three comprising of Richarlison (£7.8m) and James Rodríguez (£7.7m), they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Goodison Park.

The striker looked desperate for a goal throughout and benefitted from Everton’s team looking almost back to full-strength when he netted in the first half.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez put in a man-of-the-match display that produced two assists from corners and Richarlison also found the net.

With Lucas Digne (£6.0m) expected to return against Leicester, Everton’s appealing fixtures could help bring out the best in their assets once more.

Post a Comment
  1. Mikei
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    I'm thinking of change

    Bamford => Antonio

    WC
    Martinez Sanchez
    Coufal Dallas Stones Mitchell Cancelo
    Salah Son Bruno Maddison Grealish
    Kane Bamford Davis

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      wouldn't take Bamford out before Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        This. Give Bamford one last chance.
        Don't like to see Davis there - you need a fully active bench in covid times.

        Open Controls
        1. Mikei
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Thanks. It's hard to balance.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            getting a triple city for about 16.5m makes it pretty easy to balance

            Open Controls
    2. shiraz
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        I would take both and switch maddison for soucek,

        Open Controls
    3. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Maybe Werner secretly hates Frank so will start banging the goals in.

      Werner captain this week?

      Open Controls
    4. Carlton_Goal
      • 4 Years
      4 hours ago

      Got a bit of a benching headache this week, need to bench 1 of Chillwell, Coufal and Dallas. Any thoughts would be appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yuck - Normally I’d say Dallas but Newcastle are just abysmal currently, so Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Yeah its a bit of a tough one, Newcastle are awful, but West Ham's defence has done well since Dawson came into the team. Cheers for the response

          Open Controls
      2. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Coufal, but it's close.

        Open Controls
        1. Carlton_Goal
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            If you don't play a Leeds defender v Toon, what's the point of him?

            Open Controls
            1. Carlton_Goal
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Its just a tough week because all my defenders have good fixtures. Usually I'd play him ahead of Coufal but West Ham have turned a corner defensively recently

              Open Controls
      3. shiraz
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Tough choice, especially since both dallas and coufal are starter for me. But against newcastle, it would be wise to keep dallas for his attacking threats. Between chilwell and coufal, i would bench coufal.

          Open Controls
          1. Carlton_Goal
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
      4. Who are all Lukakus
        • 4 Years
        4 hours ago

        Lampard is officially sacked, who is the back up GK for Chelsea now?

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Kepa obviously.

          Open Controls
          1. Who are all Lukakus
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            won't he be the manager? I am out of the loop sorry

            Open Controls
      5. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        On WC. Is Antonio a must have? His fixtures are not so good!

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Not a must have but there is no one better at the price

          Open Controls
        2. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          i'm not sure he's a must have, but he seems the best option at that price point.

          Open Controls
        3. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Nobody's a must have imo but he is a good option if he doesn't get injured that is.

          Open Controls
        4. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Liverpool at home is a great fixture.

          Open Controls
        5. Arteta
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          No but I think he will tick along with points nicely and match other strikers around this price.

          Open Controls
        6. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Not a must have but a solid pick. It kind of depends on your team structure. Kane looks pretty important (maybe not this GW, but thereafter). Seems to be between Antonio vs. Bamford vs. Watkins vs. Adams (who all have DGWs to come).

          Open Controls
        7. NateDogsCats
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Not a must have but he's the type of striker I'd be happy to pick against any defence when in form tbh, could well capable of getting returns against most teams

            Open Controls
          • Mayor of Flair
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            I'm on a WC too and going with Bamford and Watkins ahead of him. He's streaky and never been prolific.

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                Watkins isn’t prolific either though.

                Open Controls
                1. Mayor of Flair
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 43 mins ago

                  I think he has the potential to be. He was for Brentford. (in the Championship obviously) Antonio never has been.

                  Open Controls
            2. shiraz
                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                Depends on your formation. Playing with a front 3, having antonio is a cheap and better alternative. For a front 2 i would not rush to get him in.

                Open Controls
            3. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Bench?

              A) Robbo (tot)
              B) Raphinha (new)

              Cheers! 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. cheese XL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                Robbo

                Open Controls
            4. iL PiStOlErO
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              McCarthy Forster
              Cancelo Justin Coufal Dallas Lowton
              KdB* Salah Bruno Soucek Romeu
              Kane Antonio Bamford

              1ft, 0.2itb

              Choose one:

              A) KdB to Sterling
              B) KdB + Romeu to Maddison + Foden for -4
              C)KdB + Romeu to Maddison + Gundo for -4
              D) KdB + Romeu to Son + Foden/Gundo for -4

              Cheers boys.

              Open Controls
              1. Carlton_Goal
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                D with Gundo

                Open Controls
              2. Mayor of Flair
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                KDB to Son
                No need for a hit

                Open Controls
                1. iL PiStOlErO
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  But then I dont have city attacking cover and already own Kane. Haddouble spurs all season but now want to mix it a little...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mayor of Flair
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    I really don't think Gundo will count as attacking City cover. Would sooner have a second City defender.

                    Open Controls
                    1. iL PiStOlErO
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Also true. Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mayor of Flair
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours, 32 mins ago

                        Best of luck!

                        Open Controls
            5. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              I can tell who doesn't watch the Chelsea team & individual players from some of the drivel that people are posting here.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Me too.

                Open Controls
              2. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                Do you think dropping Zouma was/ is a good idea?

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                  I don't - he's great for dead-balls situations. Nevertheless, I have him and will get rid next week unless Tuchel surprises me.

                  Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  I don't really understand the reason for it. Zouma is not faultless, but it did not feel like he was part of the main issue of late.

                  I'm not sure what's happened behind the scenes. May have been a valid reason, may not have been (e.g. something not working, let's switch it up).

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheDragon
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Chelsea were top start of December - it’s all happened incredibly fast.

                    He does not appear to have had any idea what formation he wants, best 12, how he wants to play which I think is probably his undoing. Seems to make far too many changes to formation / starting 11 each week

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      3 hours, 42 mins ago

                      Agree

                      Open Controls
                    2. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      3 hours, 41 mins ago

                      FYI when I said something not working I didn't mean with Frank, I meant with the Zouma selection.

                      Open Controls
            6. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Lampard sacked. How utterly absurd. Absolute joke of a club.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 53 mins ago

                In which specific way?

                Open Controls
                1. how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Well I'd rather they'd waited till after the spurs game.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 51 mins ago

                    At least there’s no fans.

                    Open Controls
                2. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 51 mins ago

                  He has barely had an opportunity to play his best 11 for a run of games because of injuries. The club is a joke.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 51 mins ago

                    I like jokes.

                    Open Controls
                  2. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Very few managers do.

                    Open Controls
                  3. TheDragon
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    The issue is he appears to have shown no sign of knowing what his best 11 / football style is.

                    He just randomly picks a starting 11/ formation each week - it’s a huge mistake from Frank

                    Open Controls
                  4. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Okay, the type of reply which tells me all I know to ignore your future posts then.

                    Open Controls
              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 53 mins ago

                I’m glad he lost his job.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  He picked a fight with Catherine the Great. You don't do that, Frank.

                  Open Controls
              3. iL PiStOlErO
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                They screwed him with new signings. He was better with old team. But also he has a lot to learn, he is still rookie.

                Open Controls
              4. potatoace
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                Appointing a manager with less then 3 years experience , none in a top league, and somehow expecting him to successfully manage a so called top tier team purely because he once wore their jersey....
                That's the joke.

                Open Controls
                1. potatoace
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Correction...
                  1 years experience

                  Open Controls
              5. BERGKOP
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                Hiring him in the first was absurd.

                Open Controls
                1. BERGKOP
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  *first place

                  Open Controls
            7. b91jh
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              Play one:

              A) Dallas
              B) Soucek
              C) Raphinha
              D) any of B/C to Gundogan and start him (free)

              Open Controls
              1. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 53 mins ago

                D, then A, then C, then B

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
            8. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              Who would you shift first out of robbo and Chilwell?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Based on fixtures and form, transfer out Robbo.

                Open Controls
              2. iL PiStOlErO
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                Robbo

                Open Controls
            9. Arteta
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              Arteta > Solskjaer > Lampard

              Open Controls
              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                League table doesn't reflect this.

                Open Controls
                1. The VAR Team
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  you're forgetting Arsenal is a relegation battle club

                  Open Controls
                  1. Who are all Lukakus
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    this, people really underestimate Arteta. Arsenal would be in the championship now without Arteta the genius

                    Open Controls
              2. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Arteta has a much easier job as Arsenal haven’t been a big team for years so expectations are way way lower

                Open Controls
                1. wulfranian
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Regardless of who is a better manager Arteta's targett is much more difficult than Lampard's.Chelsea is still a big club.For many reasons Arsenal has shrunk as a team.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Slouch87
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 39 mins ago

                    What exactly is Arteta's "target" ? Expectations so much lower at Arsenal that I believe he had much the easier job

                    Open Controls
                    1. wulfranian
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 36 mins ago

                      To be champions.Expectations from whom?For sure not from their fans.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Slouch87
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 31 mins ago

                        That is fantasy thinking. There's absolutely no way his target is to be champions.

                        Open Controls
                        1. wulfranian
                          • 4 Years
                          3 hours, 27 mins ago

                          I meant that his target in depth of time(4-5 years i guess) is to be champions.Of course for this season anything inside first seven is ok.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Slouch87
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 25 mins ago

                            Is that the target the club set for him ? I wouldn't know not being an Arsenal fan but if it was still totally unrealistic without a level of investment never previously experienced by Arsenal.

                            Open Controls
                            1. wulfranian
                              • 4 Years
                              3 hours, 20 mins ago

                              I don't know Slouch.It's just my guess.I imagine his plan is to get a stable structure some players to can count,involve young players,play some good football and with some investment as you said in the next years they could go higher.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Slouch87
                                • 5 Years
                                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                                Yes . The key is to get the best out of Auba and build a side around him. I really rate Tierney , the remainder of the defence is so so. Saka and Smith Rowe have considerable potential , Partey is a very good player . A lot of rebuilding required.

                                Open Controls
                    2. Amey
                      • 2 Years
                      3 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Agree completely.

                      Open Controls
              3. Amey
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                LOL

                Open Controls
            10. kime67
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              grealish to gundo? would give me nice money to prepare for bb 26?

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                Is Grealish injured?

                Open Controls
              2. NateDogsCats
                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Not so sure, Villa have a decent run for a while IMO and have 2 games to be rescheduled at some point, Grealish will be more likely to return with Barkley back IMO

                  Open Controls
                • Mayor of Flair
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  No

                  Open Controls
                • iL PiStOlErO
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Keep Jack if you can

                  Open Controls
                • El Lobito 10
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  LOL

                  Open Controls
                • shiraz
                    3 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Wouldn't do that, try to find other ways fo fit gundo in as a 5th mid

                    Open Controls
                • brianutd-why always we? 20
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 51 mins ago

                  As the Mids rapidly draft a good bye Frank article

                  Open Controls
                  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
                    • 9 Years
                    3 hours, 50 mins ago

                    Mods

                    Open Controls
                  2. TheDragon
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 49 mins ago

                    I’ve now got visions of Ziyech, Pulisic and Kante writing Frank a letter / article

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Jorginho doing his funny hop skip penalty jig thing on the way to his writing table.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheDragon
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Werner going to sit down on a chair to write but missing and landing on the floor

                        Open Controls
                • Hansel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Which 2 to bench?

                  A) Justin
                  B) Coufal
                  C) Dallas
                  D) Raphina
                  E) Robbo

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    A and B

                    Open Controls
                • Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Sounds like Tuchel was second choice anyway.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Who are all Lukakus
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Kepa first choice?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Always.

                      Open Controls
                • RustyBz
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Would you take a hit to do Zouma -> Stones?

                  Back ups are Charlie Taylor*, Bissouma & Brewster which does not fill me with confidence.

                  Open Controls
                • DeadStar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Getting a bit confused. Cash and Evans are on 5 yellow cards but are not flagged as unavailable. Should they be? Not sure if there's any others.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NateDogsCats
                      3 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Didn't both serve suspensions already?

                      Open Controls
                      1. DeadStar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 44 mins ago

                        No, I don't believe they have? Or can they sit out cup games?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fitzy.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          3 hours, 43 mins ago

                          They both served a suspension after their 5th yellow card

                          Open Controls
                        2. NateDogsCats
                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                            I checked, Cash sat out the Burnley game after his fifth yellow, Evans the Brighton game after his

                            Open Controls
                            1. DeadStar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              3 hours, 40 mins ago

                              Yeah see below. It's the Scout ban watch list that's confused me 🙂

                              Open Controls
                          • aleksaa2
                            • 4 Years
                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                            They did already, look at the minutes of their next game after they got their 5th.

                            Open Controls
                      2. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 hours, 45 mins ago

                        In to game week 20 now.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          3 hours, 44 mins ago

                          Whoops. He is a Villa player. Ignore.

                          Open Controls
                        2. NateDogsCats
                            3 hours, 43 mins ago

                            Villa only played 17 though, Grealish still needs to survive the next 2 without a YC for example

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              3 hours, 41 mins ago

                              Yeah corrrcted myself.

                              Open Controls
                          • DeadStar
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 43 mins ago

                            I believe it's when the team gets to 19 games, which is why I'm getting confused trying to work out who may be banned/close to getting one. Some teams have got to 19 but others haven't.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              3 hours, 40 mins ago

                              Yeah it is. Didn’t know who he played for as I couldn’t be bothered to check at first. Chances are he served it in the cup. Otherwise I have no idea.

                              Open Controls
                        3. Fitzy.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          3 hours, 44 mins ago

                          It's not a permanent ban

                          Open Controls
                        4. aleksaa2
                          • 4 Years
                          3 hours, 43 mins ago

                          Fun fact: If you get 5YCs, you are suspended only for the next match, not until your team plays 19 games.

                          Open Controls
                        5. bitm2007
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          3 hours, 43 mins ago

                          Hasn't the ban date for 5 yellows passed ?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rupert The Horse
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            3 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Not for Cash. But he may have served it in the cup.

                            Open Controls
                          2. NateDogsCats
                              3 hours, 41 mins ago

                              Only for those teams that have completed 19 games, for the rest until they've finished their 19th without getting a fifth YC they still have the 5 YC limit

                              Open Controls
                          3. Rupert The Horse
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                            Probably the cup games is the reason

                            Open Controls
                            1. aleksaa2
                              • 4 Years
                              3 hours, 41 mins ago

                              That rule is not valid anymore since 2018. They already served their suspension in PL.

                              Open Controls
                          4. Shayben
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                            Think Cash has served his suspension already

                            Open Controls
                          5. Pukki Party
                            • 3 Years
                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                            Have they played 19 games?

                            Open Controls
                          6. DeadStar
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            3 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Lol I've just realised it's Scout that's confusing me! They've now listed players on 5 yellows on their ban watch list. These two served their ban a while ago! Ignore me!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              3 hours, 39 mins ago

                              Hahaha. Thanks.

                              Open Controls
                              1. DeadStar
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                                Why are they listing players on 5 yellows!? They are not close to a ban!

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                                  Don’t know.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. DeadStar
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    3 hours, 37 mins ago

                                    I know, I'm just having a moan. I think it's misleading to list them on the suspension tightrope.

                                    Open Controls
                        6. tabby98
                          • 5 Years
                          3 hours, 47 mins ago

                          What do I do with this lot?

                          Mccarthy, Johnstone
                          Robbo, Stones, Coufal, Justin, Alioski
                          Salah, Son, Bruno, Soucek, Raphinha
                          Vardy, Bamford, Adams

                          2FT £0 ITB

                          Vardy, Adams and Salah and some leeds players need to go I think but who should I bring in?

                          Open Controls
                          1. shiraz
                              3 hours, 31 mins ago

                              Robbo > Cancelo (equal attacking threat though not taking set piece)
                              Vardy > Kane
                              Raphinha > Gundo
                              Adams > Antonio

                              Just an opinion

                              Open Controls
                          2. onceuponatyne
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            3 hours, 45 mins ago

                            So, obviously Roman's gonna poach Bruce from the Toon then.

                            Open Controls
                            1. TheDragon
                              • 2 Years
                              3 hours, 43 mins ago

                              Yep plus a swap deal with Newcastle of Werner + £10m to JoeLinton 😉

                              Open Controls
                              1. onceuponatyne
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                3 hours, 42 mins ago

                                We want 25m plus Werner for the mighty Joe.

                                Open Controls
                          3. JJeyy
                            • 5 Years
                            3 hours, 44 mins ago

                            If Everton and City end up having a double in 24, WC is best used then right instead of 25? as those teams may also have double 26

                            Open Controls
                            1. Karan14
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              3 hours, 37 mins ago

                              Only if we know by then which teams will double in GW26.

                              Open Controls
                          4. DagheMunegu
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            3 hours, 42 mins ago

                            Would you keep Werner now ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pukki Party
                              • 3 Years
                              3 hours, 41 mins ago

                              I would

                              Open Controls
                              1. Pukki Party
                                • 3 Years
                                3 hours, 41 mins ago

                                Unless you can get Kane for free i guess

                                Open Controls
                            2. NateDogsCats
                                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                                If I had then yes

                                Open Controls
                            3. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              3 hours, 39 mins ago

                              NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/25/returning-digne-can-help-evertons-attacking-assets-return-to-form-in-gameweek-20/

                              Open Controls
                            4. Sprets
                                3 hours, 36 mins ago

                                Good to go?

                                Meslier
                                Cancelo - Shaw - Dallas
                                Bruno(c) - Son - Grealish - Salah
                                Kane - Antonio - Bamford

                                Want to try and get more City in there (Dias & Gundogan) but would need to downgrade someone.

                                Open Controls
                                1. shiraz
                                    3 hours, 28 mins ago

                                    Look solid

                                    Downgrade antonio/bamford to a 4.5, upgrade your 5th mid to gundo and either upgrade shaw/4th def to dias

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Sprets
                                        3 hours, 21 mins ago

                                        Thank you

                                        Open Controls

                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.