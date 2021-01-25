1088
Spot the Differential January 25

Returning Digne can help Everton’s attacking assets return to form in Gameweek 20

1,088 Comments
With a swift turnaround, Gameweek 20 is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the players must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Lucas Digne

  • FPL ownership: 5.0%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW20-24 fixtures: LEI | NEW | lee | mun | FUL

Lucas Digne (£6.0m) has made a real impact since arriving from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, contributing four goals and 11 assists across his first two league campaigns.

This season, he has been one of the most creative defenders in the Premier League too, with five assists in just nine starts, and now back in the side following a rapid recovery from an ankle injury, looks set to kick on.

With Digne and James Rodríguez (£7.7m) out of action, Everton have found ways to win, but have opted for a more conservative approach which has dented the appeal of their attacking players. To highlight this, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), who thrives on good service from wide areas, has scored just once since Gameweek 10. However, with key players back, I expect we’ll see an upturn in their attacking numbers in the coming weeks.

Digne returned to the starting XI in the FA Cup earlier this month, around six weeks after undergoing surgery, and has since featured at Wolves where he assisted Alex Iwobi’s (£5.9m) opener. He missed the fourth-round cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, but according to Carlo Ancelotti, will return against Leicester City on Wednesday.

The Toffees have certainly missed Digne’s creativity but still sit sixth in the table, and if he is to help unlock his team’s attacking potential like we expect him to, he could be a nice differential pickup for those on the lookout for a new defender.

Luke Shaw

Salah and Fernandes blank again as focus shifts to defensive assets 8
  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW 20-24 fixtures: SHU | ars | SOU | EVE | wba

Luke Shaw (£4.8m) has faced a number of challenges during his time at Manchester United, but has been one of their best performers in recent weeks.

Now playing with real confidence, he was the Red Devils’ best player at Anfield last weekend when he comfortably nullified the threat of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m). Those who have been paying attention will know his numbers have been really good for a while, though.

Over the last six Gameweeks, Shaw ranks joint-top among teammates for chances created, level with Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m). In fact, no defender in the entire division has created more chances than the left-back, while he also sits fourth for final-third touches, third for crosses and joint-fifth for penalty area touches. Crucially, he’s also been taking a lot of corners too.

League leaders United now take on rock-bottom Sheffield United at Old Trafford in one of the standout fixtures of Gameweek 20, which precedes a trip to a resurgent Arsenal side in Gameweek 21. That will be far from straightforward, but it’s worth noting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have not lost away in the league for a year, and we should also point out that forthcoming opponents the Blades, plus Southampton, have given up a lot of chances from their right side this season.

Shaw is now starting to produce consistently good performances in the face of new competition from Alex Telles (£5.5m), and could be a major influence in the second half of the season as the cheapest route into United’s defence.

Bertrand Traoré

  • FPL ownership: 0.6%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW20-24 fixtures: bur | sou | WHU | ARS | bri

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) has been in fine form of late, and is starting to show his quality following his summer move from Lyon.

It’s fair to say it took the former Chelsea man a bit of time to get going in Birmingham, but with four goals in his last six matches, including the pick of the bunch against Newcastle last night, we think he could offer real value in the coming weeks.

Zoning in on the last four Gameweeks, Traoré’s attacking numbers have caught the eye.

The Burkina Faso international leads the way among teammates for shots, while only Jack Grealish (£7.7m) has delivered more crosses.

It also makes sense to look at the last two games in isolation, which has coincided with the return of Ross Barkley (£5.9m). During this time, Traoré again ranks joint-top for shots and also crosses, while only Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) has taken more touches in the opposition’s box.

All of Villa’s wingers, Grealish aside, tend to be a bit inconsistent, and I wouldn’t feel totally confident saying Traoré’s place in the starting XI is nailed, especially with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.8m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) lurking. However, having taken his chance emphatically, it does feel like it’s Traoré’s spot to lose now, and you get the feeling there is more to come too, which is encouraging.

Grealish remains the stand-out pick in Villa’s midfield, but if funds are tighter, Traoré could be an intriguing differential for Gameweek 20 and beyond.

  1. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hi folks, i am 0.3m short of my ideal moves over the next two gw's of
    KDB + Rash + Wilson >> Grealish + Son + Kane (-4).

    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones Coufal -- Dallas Taylor
    Bruno Salah Kdb* Rash* -- Burke
    Bamford Antonio Wilson*

    A: Raise the funds by taking an additional hit for Taylor >> Mitchell
    B: Ignore Grealish and get Gundogen instead
    C: Ignore Grealish/Kane and get Sterling/Watkins instead
    D: Something else

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ignore Grealish for now, 4 yellow cards and all that

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I would just ignore grealish. Grab someone cheaper. Some good options in Leicester midfield. Maddison or Barnes would free up the financial space for the moves.

      Open Controls
    5. doher.ty
        just now

        Go without Grealish for now and get Barnes

        Open Controls
    6. FC
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pep presser done? timing was same as rodgers, moyes, hasenhutl but i do not see any city news

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Because he got no injury questions. Embarrassing journalists

        Open Controls
        1. FC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          i see

          Open Controls
    7. SuperDan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yay or nay?

      Soucek > Son (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. FC
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
      2. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Tough.
        On paper Son has Pool and Soucek Palace (who concede a lot from set pieces), so you'd argue to wait a week to do it for free.
        But Liverpool do look fragile and Son could tear them apart. And this season you'll almost definitely need a transfer next week anyway.

        Open Controls
      3. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
      4. Apwilkin
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Nah I would hold

        Open Controls
      5. Detweiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Hold, and do it next week.

        Open Controls
    8. snow pea in repose
        12 mins ago

        This article certainly opens up some more possibilities for the upcoming gameweeks...

        Open Controls
      • wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Half of the season but it feels we have been playing the game for ages.

        Open Controls
      • WOLVERiNES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Does anyone know how long it takes for the draft fpl game to update ?

        Open Controls
        1. WOLVERiNES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Took about 6-8 mins if anyone is interested.

          Open Controls
      • Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Does Gundo move to a deeper role with no KdB?

        Open Controls
        1. FC
          • 5 Years
          just now

          no, i do not think it changes anything. Gundo will play on the left of the midfield, silva on the right taking kdb place

          Open Controls
      • mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Is Ole doing a presser today and did he say anything about Rashford's scan?

        Open Controls
      • Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Just heard the news that Lampard got sacked and that Thomas Tuchel is a possible replacement. Feel sorry for Lampard. As a football fan I would love to see Tuchel manage I PL.

        Open Controls
        1. doher.ty
            1 min ago

            The way he wanted to set up his team and the players he purchased just didn't fit the system + a lot of injuries.

            Open Controls
        2. huhhh
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Did anyone know if pep have presser? Dont see anything but i thought there should be?

          Open Controls
          1. FC
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            haha i asked the same few q. above. looks like he wasn't asked any injury/availability update

            Open Controls
        3. DangerFC
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Fabianski
          Stones dias bailly
          Son grealish bruno gundo
          Bamford kane antonio

          Bench : mc carthy KWP Saka dier

          GTG? Are the subs ok?

          Open Controls
          1. Apwilkin
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Looks good to me. I’d probably put Saka ahead of KWP on the bench though.

            Open Controls
            1. theplayer
              • 7 Years
              just now

              KWP is injured

              Open Controls
        4. Sarri-ball
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Was planning rashford out this weekend anyway. Do i

          A) to gundo -4 funds banford to kane
          B) bellerin\rash to mitchall/sterling -8
          C) Play saka then decised at weekend prob be a -4 involved then

          Open Controls
          1. Apwilkin
            • 1 Year
            just now

            A or C. Leaning slightly towards C.

            Open Controls
        5. Apwilkin
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Start 2
          A)Coufal
          B)Soucek
          C)Adams
          D)Mee

          Open Controls
          1. Detweiler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Coufal and Soucek

            Open Controls
          2. FC
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            A C

            Open Controls
          3. Apwilkin
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cheers. I had a hunch the split would be on Adams and Soucek...

            Open Controls
        6. DeadStar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Anyone seen anything on the latest with Digne? Been recommended in this article but he didn't feature at all yesterday. Is he definitely fit and likely to start?

          Open Controls
          1. huhhh
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Just avoid him. You think leicester cant score against everton?

            Open Controls
            1. DeadStar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I'm looking further ahead than 1 week so was considering. Everton have Newcastle, Leeds and Fulham within the next 5 and it's the attacking threat I like in him.

              Open Controls
        7. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          These are the teams who Ben Crellin thinks are most likely to get a Double GW in GW26:

          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1353493196467269632

          Open Controls
        8. Detweiler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Best defensive option 4.6 or under?

          Thinking probably Mitchell with the 0.7 spent elsewhere?

          Open Controls
          1. doher.ty
              just now

              Do you have 4 other playing defenders? If so then Mitchell (Just in case he gets dropped which seems unlikely).

              Open Controls
          2. Uncle Gamst
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Pope v Villa or Sanchez v Fulham?

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. FC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              sanchez

              Open Controls
            2. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Sanchez

              Open Controls
          3. Chuism
              4 mins ago

              Martinez
              Dallas - Stones - Cancelo
              Salah - Fernandes - Son - Sterling
              Watkins - Bamford - Antonio

              Steer - Coufal - Soucek - Mitchell

              1mil itb, 0 free transfers

              G2G ?

              Open Controls
              1. RedAlpha10
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Coufal over Dallas for me

                Open Controls
              2. Nolberto Solano
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                G2G

                Open Controls
            • RedAlpha10
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Who scores more points this week?
              A)Son
              B)Kane
              C)Soucek

              Open Controls
              1. Nolberto Solano
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Money would be on B - Kane

                Open Controls
              2. Detweiler
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Kane

                Open Controls
              3. Winter10
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Imo Soucek

                Open Controls
            • Winter10
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Trent to Stones/Dias the obvious move here? Thanks all

              Martinez
              TAA Cancelo Coufal
              Salah Grealish Son Bruno Foden
              Antonio Bamalam

              Steer, Dallas, Adams, KWP

              Open Controls
              1. RedAlpha10
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Dias

                Open Controls
              2. claretparrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yep like it

                Open Controls
            • FantasyHero
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Dallas to stones worth a hit?

              Team:
              Martinez
              cancelo coufal dallas* (dier mitchell)
              Sterling Bruno son Maddy (bissouma)
              Kane bam Wilson

              Open Controls
              1. claretparrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Not for a hit this week

                Open Controls
                1. Nolberto Solano
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Dallas a good pick this week, wait 1 week

                  Open Controls
              2. FC
                • 5 Years
                just now

                no, nufc worst attacking form. expect either cs or attacking points or both from dallas

                Open Controls
            • claretparrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Benching headache thanks to my worthless BB last week...
              Start 2 from:
              A) Dallas
              B) Raphinha
              C) Coufal
              D) Soucek
              E) Wood

              Open Controls
              1. RedAlpha10
                • 1 Year
                just now

                B C

                Open Controls
              2. Nolberto Solano
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                A & B - Hurts me to say but Newcastle are useless atm

                Open Controls
              3. doher.ty
                  just now

                  A and C - It's tough

                  Open Controls
              4. doher.ty
                  2 mins ago

                  Do I go
                  A) Cancelo (alongside Dias and Stones - all in)
                  B) Lucas Digne (I like 3 of his next 5 and enjoy owning him)

                  If I went B I could go Sterling in the mid if A I'll probably go to Son a week earlier than I wanted.

                  Open Controls
                  1. claretparrot
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    I know it's not helpful but, tbh, neither of those in your shoes

                    Open Controls
                    1. claretparrot
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Difficult to add more value than that without seeing your team!

                      Open Controls
                  2. RedAlpha10
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls

