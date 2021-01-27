Kai Havertz starts and Werner benched in Tuchel’s first Chelsea line-up

Timo Werner (£9.2m) has been benched in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea, with Oliver Giroud (£6.7m) starting up-front.
Kai Havertz (£8.2m) starts behind Giroud, with Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) on the wings.
Jorginho (£4.7m) is also recalled to the side in central midfield, alongside Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m).
Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) lines-up at full-back with Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) recalled opposite. Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Antonio Rudiger (£4.5m) start at centre-back.
Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) continues to keep Kepa (£4.7m) out of the team.
Wolves’ boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reverted back to his tried and tested back three for tonight’s game, with midfielders Adama Traore (£6.0m) and Pedro Neto (£5.9m) lining up as a front two.
Playing in behind them is a returning Daniel Podence (£5.3m). Wolves’ midfield two consists of Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.7m).
Nelson Semedo (£5.3m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) start at wing-back, with Willy Boly (£5.4m), Conor Coady (£4.8m), and Max Kilman (£4.0m) at centre-half.
Rui Patricio (£5.4m) lines up in goal.
Burnley will be hoping to build on their win at Anfield with Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) starting up front.
Robbie Brady (£5.0m) and Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) start on the wings for Burnley, with Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) in the middle.
James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Ben Mee (£4.9m) continue their impressive partnership at centre-back, with Matt Lowton (£4.4m) and Erik Pieters (£4.3m) at full-back.
Nick Pope (£5.4m) starts in goal, and has delivered five double-digit point hauls already this season.
Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) will be hoping for more of the same after breaking his goal drought against Newcastle.
Lining up behind Watkins in Villa’s customary 4-2-3-1 is Ross Barkley (£5.9m), Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Bertrand Traore (£5.9m).
John McGinn (£5.5m) and Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) are Villa’s midfield two, with new signing Morgan Sanson not included.
Dean Smith keeps the same backline that featured in Villa’s win over Newcastle with Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) at centre-back, and Matt Targett (£4.7m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) at full-back.
Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) remains in goal.
Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi; Giroud
Wolves XI: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait Nouri; Podence; Traore, Neto
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Barkley, Traore; Watkins
Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Brady; Rodriguez, Wood
