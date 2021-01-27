235
Dugout Discussion January 27

Kai Havertz starts and Werner benched in Tuchel’s first Chelsea line-up

235 Comments


Timo Werner (£9.2m) has been benched in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea, with Oliver Giroud (£6.7m) starting up-front.

Kai Havertz (£8.2m) starts behind Giroud, with Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) on the wings.

Jorginho (£4.7m) is also recalled to the side in central midfield, alongside Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m).

Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) lines-up at full-back with Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) recalled opposite. Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Antonio Rudiger (£4.5m) start at centre-back.

Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) continues to keep Kepa (£4.7m) out of the team.

Wolves’ boss Nuno Espirito Santo has reverted back to his tried and tested back three for tonight’s game, with midfielders Adama Traore (£6.0m) and Pedro Neto (£5.9m) lining up as a front two.

Playing in behind them is a returning Daniel Podence (£5.3m). Wolves’ midfield two consists of Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.7m).

Nelson Semedo (£5.3m) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) start at wing-back, with Willy Boly (£5.4m), Conor Coady (£4.8m), and Max Kilman (£4.0m) at centre-half.

Rui Patricio (£5.4m) lines up in goal.

Burnley will be hoping to build on their win at Anfield with Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) starting up front.

Robbie Brady (£5.0m) and Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) start on the wings for Burnley, with Ashley Westwood (£5.3m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) in the middle.

James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Ben Mee (£4.9m) continue their impressive partnership at centre-back, with Matt Lowton (£4.4m) and Erik Pieters (£4.3m) at full-back.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) starts in goal, and has delivered five double-digit point hauls already this season.

Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) will be hoping for more of the same after breaking his goal drought against Newcastle.

Lining up behind Watkins in Villa’s customary 4-2-3-1 is Ross Barkley (£5.9m), Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Bertrand Traore (£5.9m).

John McGinn (£5.5m) and Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) are Villa’s midfield two, with new signing Morgan Sanson not included.

Dean Smith keeps the same backline that featured in Villa’s win over Newcastle with Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) at centre-back, and Matt Targett (£4.7m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) at full-back.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) remains in goal.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi; Giroud

Wolves XI: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait Nouri; Podence; Traore, Neto

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Barkley, Traore; Watkins

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Pieters; Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Brady; Rodriguez, Wood

235 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lovely start!

    Open Controls
  2. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Seeing Watkins pop up in quite a few teams this week. Making hay while the sun shines!

    Open Controls
  3. gogs67
      3 mins ago

      Thankfully got Watkins holding Soucek's hand on the bench lol

      Open Controls
    • Danno - Emre Canada
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Targett first on bench. Have a night off Shaw, there’s a good lad

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        He defo will be Telles is going to start atleast your lucky! I’ve AWB.

        Open Controls
        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hope so but then the one point cameo rears it’s ugly head which has dealt with me many times. Then again Shaw could do ok eh

          Open Controls
    • Feanor
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice.

      I almost took a second hit to bring in Pope on my BB.

      Open Controls
    • Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I was just about to post a rant about why the hell I started Watkins over Soucek 🙂
      Still doesn’t allow for why I played Coufal - always start the attacker !!

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Coufal over Soucek is pretty mad, honestly.

        I've done stuff like that before, of course.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah it was dumb and I don’t think I will get the points off the bench

          Open Controls
      2. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        As was I! Though I started Blankford over him as well lol.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah I started Bamford too. It was my call and my fault but listened to a lot of stuff about Soucek having a more defensive role with Antonio back. Don’t think so he was about 2 feet from the goal for both goals 🙂

          Open Controls
    • Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wow, Targett keeps delivering.

      With Martinez in goal though plus double City D, Coufal, Dallas and only playing 3 ATB, hard to fit in

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        We 4 Villa spots and 4 City spots

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Badly need a burnley goal tonight

      Which is not something you ever want to say

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        They usually score at home

        Open Controls
        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          just now

          5 all season

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            They were awful at the start. Recent form has been better

            Open Controls
    • janowsc
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Villa looking real good

      Open Controls
    • Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Frustrating. Hopefully Axel is at RB and AWB can take the night off.

      Open Controls
    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Ollliiee Watkinsss!

      Open Controls
    • BeWater
        1 min ago

        As a non owner no player winds me up as much as Grealish. Even if he blanks he spends the entire game getting in dangerous positions and looking like scoring or assisting.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Liverpool match aside, his returns have been pretty meagre this season

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
              just now

              I know but he just never gets off the ball and has a quiet 15 minutes. Have a day off Jack.

              Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Targett is freaking essential. Daym.

          Open Controls
        3. Coys96
          • 3 Years
          just now

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/27/tomas-souchek-punishes-doubters-as-west-ham-move-into-top-four/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23294817

          🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Why would you start Werner, he is not nailed and never does anything

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
        4. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Really hate not owning any villa

          Open Controls
        5. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Shame the Villa right back is a fair player and not dirty

          Open Controls
        6. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Watkinsssss!!! Kept the faith through that drought! Finally repaying faith!

          Open Controls
        7. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          For all the talk of no forward options both Trash and Wilson are ticking over ok for not very much outlay

          Open Controls
        8. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Adams to Watkins back in 15 when Adams had a dgw and Watkins didn't goes down as my forst transfer this season

          Open Controls

