The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Hit a Barnes Door

Harvey Barnes could enjoy the weekend’s action as he goes up against a typically obliging Leeds defence.

The Whites have given up 35 goals this season, an average of 1.8 per game and, over their last four matches, they have just one clean sheet.

Barnes looks the most likely of Leicester’s assets to profit at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Since Gameweek 17, the injured Jamie Vardy is the only Leicester player with more shots in the box than Barnes, who is top and joint-top for big chances and shots on target respectively.

You can get the winger at 6/1 to open the scoring on Sunday afternoon or 13/8 to net anytime.

And, given how open Leeds’ matches have been this season, there are also odds of 4/7 for more than 2.5 goals.

U WAT?

Ollie Watkins is back in the goals after a lengthy drought and could be a dangerous prospect again this weekend.

Southampton have been surprisingly obliging in the last four matches, registering the Premier League’s fourth-worst expected goals conceded (xGC) figure over that period.

During that time, Watkins ranks joint-second among all the division’s players for shots on target.

Therefore, odds of 9/2 for the forward to score first and 5/4 to net anytime are worth considering.

If you fancy a more differential call, why not look to Bertrand Traoré? The winger has four goals in his last seven league outings and is marked up at 15/2 to net first at Southampton and 9/4 to score anytime.

BASEMENT BATTLE

Fulham and West Bromwich Albion come into Gameweek 21 inside the Premier League’s bottom two for big chances conceded over the last four matches.

Could we see a goal-fest at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon then? If you think so, odds of 6/5 for over 2.5 goals might be for you.

Ademola Lookman could be at the heart of the action if he plays on the left-hand side of Fulham’s attack once more. Over the last four matches, West Brom are the worse team for defending the right flank (21 chances conceded there).

The former Everton winger has odds of 15/2 to score first and is 13/5 to net anytime.

