Dugout Discussion January 31

Mane’s absence explained as Klopp benches Firmino for trip to in-form West Ham

1,600 Comments
Liverpool are without the services of Sadio Mane (£11.9m) for their match against West Ham United this afternoon, which kicks off at 16:30 GMT.

The Senegalese winger, who was transferred in by over 130,000 Fantasy Premier League managers following his 15-point haul in Gameweek 20, misses out with what Liverpool say is a “minor muscle injury”.

The Reds add that the problem is “expected to be only a short-term issue”.

His manager added ahead of kick-off:

In fact, only one of the Reds’ regular front three makes Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI today.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is joined in the reigning champions’ attacking trident by Divock Origi (£5.2m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m), with Roberto Firmino (£9.4m) only among the substitutes.

Along with the two changes to his front three, Klopp has replaced the injured Joel Matip (£5.4m) with Nat Phillips (£4.0m) at centre-half.

The Hammers are unchanged from the side that won 3-2 at Crystal Palace and David Moyes has even named the same nine substitutes from that victory.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi.

  1. We’ll be back
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Son please blank.

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hoping for his compulsory red card tonight

  2. JohnWick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    I got 74 points from 8 players. All out! Salah our saviour has rescued us from the depths of mediocrity

    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      This news has made my day

      1. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Glad to be of assistance! Salty?

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 42 with autosubs.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I may survive

  4. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Barkley on pens?

  5. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mo doesn't like VAR.. Down with var..

  6. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Funny how things work out. At 14.00 yesterday I was cursing Pep for benching Cancelo who was my captain. Now with Salah (v), Pep is back on my Christmas card list!

    1. We’ll be back
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Same lmao

  7. dshv
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Robbo to who ???

    I am tired of that hope for liverpool’s cleanies

  8. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    This must be one of my jammiest GW's I remember.
    Holding and Dallas in for Sterling and Cancelo, to top it Salah(vC).

    1. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      The salah vc is definitely some jam!
      I'm getting wilson, awb and Cresswell off bench for cancelo,Cresswell and saka, so can't complain!

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      About time that someone on here has something go their way for a change.

      Nice work.

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice! Love it when that happens. I brought in mane and vice captained Gundogan instead of salah as didn’t like having both captain and vice in same game. Shows that theory can work against you sometimes!

  9. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Devestated after todays games. First Chilwell noshow. Then to see Bamford (who I sold for DCL) haul. WestH- Liverpool: Soucek, Coufal , Antonio and Robertson all blank. Didn’t bring in Son(went DCL) so expect him to haul. Godnight

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      At least you have Firminoooo?

  10. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Owning Soucek has been painful. Double digit hauls when on the bench and blanks when playing

    Arrrhhh

    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think I've only caught one of this hauls.

  11. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ugh. Finally don't captain a premium. Surely I'm not the only one, but it just figures.

  12. sminkypinky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Huge scores again here.

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      only the big ones get posted

  13. bitars
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah what a hero. Now 80 (-4) points this gw with Son to play.

  14. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Swings and roundabouts!

    22 points this week on wildcard. Been grumpy all weekend and then my wife just said she’s pregnant (first child).

    Screw fantasy football, don’t give a ****. Lucky in life =D

  15. michaelington
    • 10 Years
    just now

    What an up and down week.
    Captained Salah, benched Bamford. Dallas off the bench.
    Robertson cleanse gone in the last minute.
    Back to normality next week please.

  16. DangerFC
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Chances mane plays mid week?

