Laporte starts alongside Dias and Stones as Foden benched for Man City

Phil Foden (£6.2m) is the only Fantasy Premier League asset of note to fall foul of Pep Guardiola’s rotation policy in Gameweek 22.

The England international had started each of the last three league matches but finds himself on the bench for Manchester City’s trip to Burnley tonight.

He is joined there by Kyle Walker (£6.1m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) who appear to have lost their full-back place to Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) in Gameweek 22.

The Frenchman has managed to secure a start alongside Ruben Dias (£6.0m), John Stones (£5.2m) and João Cancelo (£6.0m) suggesting he is back in the left-back role has been known to play in the past.

It is worth saying that his inclusion could mean a back-three for Manchester City with Cancelo used in a midfield role.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m) extends his run of Premier League starts to 10 matches as he is included in midfield alongside Rodri (£5.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m).

Whether or not he has the opportunity to press into dangerous areas could depend on Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) though.

As we recently discovered, the Brazilian’s presence in the team usually limits how close Gündogan gets to the goal and he leads the line tonight, flanked by Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m). The Algerian has scored in each of his last four Premier League meetings with Burnley.

As ever, the Clarets turn up in a 4-4-2 formation but they are not quite at full-strength.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) are both missing with injury which means Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) lead the line.

Meanwhile, Jack Cork (£5.0m) earns his second league start of the campaign in light of Josh Brownhill‘s (£4.9m) enforced absence with a foot problem.

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) remains sidelined with a hamstring injury so Erik Pieters (£4.3m) keeps his place at left-back.

Elsewhere, Leicester travel to Fulham with Brendan Rodgers following through on his promise to select a replacement for Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) based on the fixture.

After two matches at centre-forward, Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) moves into a right-wing berth, pushing Marc Albrighton (£5.3m) to the bench and allowing Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) to start up-front.

Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), who has blanked just once in his last seven Premier League appearances, starts on the left-hand side of the attack while James Maddison (£7.3m) is in the hole.

Rodgers has also tweaked defensive personnel following a 3-1 home defeat to Leeds with Hamza Choudhury (£4.7m) coming in for holding midfield Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m) while Wesley Fofana (£5.0m), stricken with a hamstring problem drops out for Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m).

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) earns his first Premier League start of 2020/21, coming in for the injured Timothy Castagne (£5.7m).

Fulham keep faith in their 3-4-3 formation although Kenny Tete (£4.3m) replaces the benched Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) as the right wing-back.

After starting, and assisting, against West Bromwich Albion, Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) leads the Fulham attack with Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) either side of him and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) on the bench.

Gameweek 22 Starting Line-ups

Burnley XI: Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Laporte, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodri, B Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Anguissa, Reed, Tete; Lookman, Mitrović, Loftus-Cheek.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Choudhury, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Pérez; Iheanacho.

