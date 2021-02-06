252
Dugout Discussion February 6

Back-to-back starts for Lingard as West Ham visit Fulham

Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) has earned a second successive start in a West Ham shirt for a Gameweek 23 trip to Fulham.

The Manchester United loanee netted a brace on his debut for the Hammers and will be hoping for more good fortunes at Craven Cottage.

As he did against Aston Villa, Lingard lines up as a number 10 in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, flanked by Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.1m), who comes back into the side at the expense of Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m).

That attacking-midfield trio supports centre-forward Michail Antonio (£6.7m) who comes into Gameweek 23 as a bona fide captain option.

After coming third in this week’s Fantasy Football Scout poll, the West Ham forward has been handed the armband by 20.6% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers this weekend.

Bowen’s return is the only change Moyes makes on Saturday afternoon, keeping faith in the defensive midfield pairing of Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) and Declan Rice (£4.7m) in front of Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m), Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m), Craig Dawson (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m).

There will be plenty of attention on the left and right full-backs considering their recent creative output.

Cresswell might have the advantage tonight considering six of his eight assists this season have come in on the road, while no West Ham defender has created as many chances as him over the last four matches.

Having conceded twice in each of their last two league matches, after an encouraging run of defensive form, Fulham come into Gameweek 23 with a rare change at the back.

Ola Aina (£4.5m) drops out of the back-three for the first time this season, replaced there by right-back Kenny Tete (£4.3m).

Key central midfielder André-Franck Zambo Aguissa (£4.5m) finds himself among the substitutes too, with Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) handed the starting berths today.

Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.5m) is also on the bench, with Ivan Cavaleiro (£ leading the line in front of Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m).

Gameweek 23 Starting Line-ups

Fulham XI (3-4-2-1): Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete; A Robinson, Lemina, Reed, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek; Cavaleiro.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lingard, Bowen; Antonio.

252 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sco
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you sell Maddison for Soucek?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Creswell lovely whip.

    Open Controls
  3. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Antonio/Bowen inches away there !

    Open Controls
  4. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Soucek post

    Open Controls
    1. Differentiator
      • 5 Years
      just now

      link?

      Open Controls
  5. jdoyle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Cresswell has a brilliant cross on him.

    Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Boring move but actually considering just doing stones > Dias next week

    Open Controls
  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Come on Antonio lad, start netting some goals.

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm starting to think may be Bruno was a better option 🙁

      Open Controls
  8. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pain

    Open Controls
  9. hullcityfan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dammit. Cresswell to Soucek would have been amazing.

    Open Controls
  10. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    May well sell Grealish for Soucek at this rate, ridiculous

    Open Controls
    1. Sco
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Considering it myself. He's not even that good either, just another big Fellaini type but it makes him so dangerous.

      Open Controls
  11. Forgetmeknot
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rather than buying Antonio I decided to sell Areola thus nullifying any potential Antonio points

    Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Benrahma a baller?

    Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      N

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      N

      Still plays like he's in the championship, if he can adapt the talent is there

      Open Controls
  13. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    To early for Antonio fail?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes.. Whu not in the game yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm already giving up on this GW really.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Fudgy?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Unmasked, it was me all along.

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I'm starting to actually believe in this theory.

            Open Controls
      2. Lazaretti
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I already gave up. Did Peacock to Pope benched Martinez own Wilson.

        Open Controls
    3. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      10 more mins

      Open Controls
  14. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    The way Fulham are playing, I see another captain fail for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Same. I'll be totally punished by Bruno cappers

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      The way West Ham are I do ..

      Open Controls
  15. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lingard rather overrated in media. Did they not see both the goals he scored? On another day he'd have blanked.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Those goals were the main reason I benchef Martinez instead of DDG.

      Open Controls
    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      20 mins in, think I've heard his name once.

      Open Controls
  16. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cresswell the bap boss

    Open Controls
  17. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Fulham playing with purpose here... Think they'll nick a goal or two

    Open Controls
  18. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Fulham look up for this.

    Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Triple West Ham not doing the business for me today it seems.

    Open Controls
  20. Finding Timo
      5 mins ago

      Is mee still best Burnley defender?

      Open Controls
      1. jimmy.floyd
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Never was

        Open Controls
      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tarkowski typically the bigger goal threat.

        Open Controls
    • jimmy.floyd
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      DDG Cresswell Wilson to Pope Lowton DCL(-4)? Have AWB and Coufal

      Open Controls
    • Legohair
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      What is best stragedy if i have WC,BB and TC left???

      Open Controls
    • Jellyfish
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      What happened to Wilson today then?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Looked like hammer time.

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Injured. Hamstring strain.

        Open Controls
      3. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ham

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks guys, I feared as much. Sums up my season that does

          Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Has Antonio touched it yet ?

      Open Controls
    • sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If West Ham cross the 27 min mark without conceding, I see CS for them 🙂 Just my weird superstition!

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Happy to go along with this

        Open Controls
    • Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Antonio Soucek blanks locked in then

      Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Could be a low scoring gw

      Open Controls

