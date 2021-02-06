Back-to-back starts for Lingard as West Ham visit Fulham

Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) has earned a second successive start in a West Ham shirt for a Gameweek 23 trip to Fulham.

The Manchester United loanee netted a brace on his debut for the Hammers and will be hoping for more good fortunes at Craven Cottage.

As he did against Aston Villa, Lingard lines up as a number 10 in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, flanked by Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.1m), who comes back into the side at the expense of Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m).

That attacking-midfield trio supports centre-forward Michail Antonio (£6.7m) who comes into Gameweek 23 as a bona fide captain option.

After coming third in this week’s Fantasy Football Scout poll, the West Ham forward has been handed the armband by 20.6% of the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers this weekend.

Bowen’s return is the only change Moyes makes on Saturday afternoon, keeping faith in the defensive midfield pairing of Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) and Declan Rice (£4.7m) in front of Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m), Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m), Craig Dawson (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m).

There will be plenty of attention on the left and right full-backs considering their recent creative output.

Cresswell might have the advantage tonight considering six of his eight assists this season have come in on the road, while no West Ham defender has created as many chances as him over the last four matches.

Having conceded twice in each of their last two league matches, after an encouraging run of defensive form, Fulham come into Gameweek 23 with a rare change at the back.

Ola Aina (£4.5m) drops out of the back-three for the first time this season, replaced there by right-back Kenny Tete (£4.3m).

Key central midfielder André-Franck Zambo Aguissa (£4.5m) finds himself among the substitutes too, with Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) handed the starting berths today.

Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.5m) is also on the bench, with Ivan Cavaleiro (£ leading the line in front of Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m).

Gameweek 23 Starting Line-ups

Fulham XI (3-4-2-1): Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete; A Robinson, Lemina, Reed, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek; Cavaleiro.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lingard, Bowen; Antonio.

