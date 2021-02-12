1524
Spot the Differential February 12

Differential Lowton can exploit Fulham and Palace’s weak left flanks in Double Gameweek 24

1,524 Comments
Share

Gameweek 24 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Burnley, Chelsea and Fulham, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Matthew Lowton

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: cry + FUL | WBA | tot | ARS | eve

Following the inclusion of Ben Mee (£5.0m) in last week’s column, this time it’s the turn of team-mate Matthew Lowton (£4.5m).

Owned by just over 2% of FPL managers, the full-back has impressed this year and took up his most advanced position of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out. That was in part due to Graham Potter’s 3-4-1-2 shape, but the fact Lowton registered three shots and had more final-third touches than any other player on the pitch is encouraging. 

They were a little unfortunate to concede too, restricting their opponents to just two shots on target and 0.52 expected goals (xG).

It’s also worth pointing out that both of Burnley’s opponents in the forthcoming double, Crystal Palace and Fulham, have often looked vulnerable when defending the left-side of the pitch in recent matches. That is something Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m), the Clarets only natural right-sided midfielder who is now available again after injury, will surely look to take advantage of.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s clean sheet prospects look promising, as the Eagles are set to be without talisman Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) and have failed to score without him in the starting XI this season. Fulham aren’t exactly known for their goalscoring either, and though that could change if they can up their conversation rate, I think owners can go into this double optimistic that Sean Dyche’s side can return at least one clean sheet.

Lowton has upped his performance levels in recent weeks, and now adding more consistency to his game, could be a solid differential.

César Azpilicueta

  • FPL ownership: 4.4%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: NEW | sou | MUN | EVE | lee

Prior to the departure of Frank Lampard, César Azpilicueta (£5.7m) was facing an uncertain future at Chelsea.

The Spaniard had fallen below Reece James (£5.0m) in the right-back pecking order, which limited him to just eight Premier League starts up until Gameweek 20. However, Azpilicueta was restored to the starting XI in Thomas Tuchel’s first match in charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has stayed there since.

In fact, the captain has played every top-flight minute under the German coach, and is clearly benefitting from his manager’s decision to play a 3-4-3 formation. Now stationed on the right of a back-three, a position he thrived in under Antonio Conte in the 2016/17 title winning campaign, Azpilicueta is averaging 7.25 points per game and posting some encouraging numbers. 

Over the last four Gameweeks, amongst all defenders, the 31-year-old ranks joint-fourth for created chances, sixth for penalty area touches and tenth for final-third touches. He even provided a goal in the 2-0 win over Burnley. 

During that run, Chelsea have given up just five shots on target and 1.98 expected goals conceded (xGC), the lowest total in the league, which has helped them deliver clean sheets against Wolves, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur. The quality of their opponents should of course be considered, but regardless, it’s a positive sign so early in Tuchel’s reign.  

Azpilicueta is a real leader, and alongside Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m), offers plenty of clean sheet potential in the coming weeks.

Antonee Robinson

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £4.4m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: eve + bur | SHU | cry | liv | MCI

23-year-old Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) joined Fulham from Wigan Athletic back in August, and has been one of their best performers since.

Though he is still waiting for his first attacking return of the season, his numbers are encouraging, and if Scott Parker’s side can step up and start converting their chances he could offer value at just £4.4m.

Since making his debut back in Gameweek 4, Robinson has shown himself to be effective in the final-third. 

Amongst all top-flight defenders, he ranks joint-seventh for created chances and final-third touches, eighth for crosses and second for successful take-ons. In fact, only Luke Ayling (£4.4m), João Cancelo (£6.0m), Ben White (£4.4m) and Azpilicuetahave a higher expected assist (xA) delta, which suggests he has been really unfortunate not to register a single assist.

The Cottagers goalless draw against West Ham United last time out leaves them 18th in the standings with 15 points, eight less than Burnley who are 17th. And though their Double Gameweek fixtures aren’t the easiest, their appeal is boosted by games to follow against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. It’s also worth noting that they have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, which could be useful for those who have already used the Free Hit chip.

Robinson has looked good since arriving in South London, and given the schedule, could be an effective budget differential.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 24

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

1,524 Comments Post a Comment
  1. spanishdon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 hours, 27 mins ago

    Martial or Cavani to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      9 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cavani is in really good form, but who knows

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cavani

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 5 mins ago

        He played 34 mins in the Cup.

        His pattern looks like a full game then half a match.

        Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 23 mins ago

      Toss a coin. But Cavani was rested midweek so would be likely. Also likely more effective against a deep bus, they can just lob it into him.

      Open Controls
  2. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 hours, 24 mins ago

    DCL + McCarthy -> Cavani + Pope woth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 23 mins ago

      If you're willing to risk Cavani will start.

      Open Controls
  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    You think Son+Kane are likely to get some good points against City?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Indalo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 6 mins ago

      No, maybe a goal and assist between them but I wouldn't be expecting Spurs to score more than one tbh

      Open Controls
  4. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    Martinez Forster
    Stones, Cancelo Justin, Digne (Mitch)
    Salah, Sterling, Bruno (Grealish, ESR)
    DCL, Bamford, Antonio
    How about Justin/DCL to Lowton/ Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. max99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Thinking of the same changes

      Open Controls
  5. Oldie99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 hours, 22 mins ago

    Play Son or Targett this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 hours ago

      Son has biggest upside

      Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 36 mins ago

      has to be Son

      Open Controls
  6. debrXne
      9 hours, 21 mins ago

      Don't have any chip left except BB which I plan to use for DGW26. How do I navigate GW29 ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 hours, 54 mins ago

        Possibility Spurs Villa could move to GW29 so I'm still undecided. I will hold a couple of Leeds and get in a Brighton defender.

        Open Controls
    • Pigeon
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 20 mins ago

      Would you bench boost this;
      Martinez, Coufal, DCL & Dallas?

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 58 mins ago

        If DCL was fit, yes. But unfortunately no. Wait till GW26

        Open Controls
        1. Pigeon
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 57 mins ago

          Using TC that week. I could do DCL to Cavani (-4) and do it?

          Open Controls
          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 hours, 39 mins ago

            I'd definitely consider it in those circumstances

            Open Controls
    • Corona is not good 4 U
        9 hours, 17 mins ago

        Play two:

        A) Coufal,
        B) Soucek,
        C) Raphinha,
        D) Antonio.

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 hours, 58 mins ago

          Soucek and Antonio

          Open Controls
        2. Indalo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 49 mins ago

          B and D

          Open Controls
      • Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 hours, 13 mins ago

        Am I GTG? 1FT and 9.4 ITB.

        Pope

        Mee Digne Cresswell Dias Cancelo
        Bruno Gundo (C) Grealish
        Watkins Antonio

        Martinez Soucek Raphinha DCL

        Open Controls
      • Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 11 mins ago

        Sell one for Gundog

        A. Dias
        B. Cancelo

        Open Controls
        1. Indalo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 46 mins ago

          Dias

          Open Controls
      • Vovhund
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 11 mins ago

        Best starter this week:

        A) Watkins
        B) Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Gemma817
            8 hours, 52 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        2. Gemma817
            9 hours, 11 mins ago

            Sorry for repost.
            Who do you think scores more?
            i) Soucek + 4
            ii) JRod

            Open Controls
            1. Indalo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 49 mins ago

              Soucek

              Open Controls
          • Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            • 8 Years
            9 hours, 10 mins ago

            Which other team does DCL play on GW 26 other than SOU?

            Open Controls
            1. Indalo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 50 mins ago

              Either Villa or West Brom I believe

              Open Controls
              1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                • 8 Years
                8 hours, 45 mins ago

                If its Westbrom then that will be massive for DCL.

                Open Controls
          • Indalo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 hours, 8 mins ago

            Really struggling to decide on a transfer this week. Have 2 FT and 0.9 itb. Don't want to roll again and essentially lose a FT. Any suggestions?

            Martinez
            Cancelo Dias Lowton
            Salah Son Fernandes Sterling(C)
            Bamford Antonio Watkins

            Fabri Coufal Dallas Elneny

            Open Controls
            1. BenAsh85
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 hours, 20 mins ago

              Its not a very exciting suggestion, but how about Fabianski to Pope. Dgw followed by a home match vs wba.

              Open Controls
          • Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            9 hours, 8 mins ago

            Start 2

            A. Antonio
            B. Saka
            C. Coufal
            D. Soucek

            Open Controls
            1. ballsy_b
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 hours, 39 mins ago

              C and D
              Not sure they will risk Antonio

              Open Controls
          • ballsy_b
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 hours, 58 mins ago

            Hi,

            Does anyone know if Everton and West Ham will have a double gameweek 26? I have DCL and Antonio and looking to transfer one out this gameweek.

            Open Controls
            1. Scots Gooner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 hours, 38 mins ago

              Don't think there's any possibility of a West Ham double, but Everton are likely

              Open Controls
              1. ballsy_b
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 hours, 37 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
          • ballsy_b
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 hours, 54 mins ago

            Is Lowton a good shout for Burnely defence cover. Already have Pope. Can't afford any one of the two centre backs.

            Open Controls
            1. St Pauli Walnuts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 54 mins ago

              It's what I've done, I could afford Mee but wanted to leave a bit more in the bank to manoeuvre for planned BB in 26.

              Open Controls
          • Blanka
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            8 hours, 49 mins ago

            On bench boost, is DCL out for - 4 worth it? Considering he'll probably play against City.

            Open Controls
            1. Fuddled FC
              • 9 Years
              8 hours, 31 mins ago

              debating that myself.
              Thinking either DCL > Rich or just leaving it

              Open Controls
              1. Blanka
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 hours, 28 mins ago

                I looked at Rich, surprised at his lack of goals and assists tho. Considered Ings, Cavani, but might just ride it out with DCL. He'll be a bit of a differential and however good City are I wouldn't write off Everton scoring, and DCL would likely be involved.

                Open Controls
          • Fuddled FC
            • 9 Years
            8 hours, 49 mins ago

            I don't know whether to bench boost or not..

            I have Antonio, DCL, Digne flagged...

            a) Yes (DCL > Rich) -4
            b) Yes (play DCL)
            b) No

            Open Controls
            1. Blanka
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 hours, 27 mins ago

              Digne is g2g apparently, if that helps.

              Open Controls
            2. Blanka
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 hours, 26 mins ago

              Also widely anticipated Antonio plays + West Ham don't play till Monday.

              Open Controls
              1. Fuddled FC
                • 9 Years
                8 hours, 23 mins ago

                Thanks Blanka

                Open Controls
          • Weeb Kakashi
            • 4 Years
            8 hours, 47 mins ago

            Cresswell Stephens Wilson Forster> Pope Vydra Stones Lookman (-8) worth it to Bench Boost?

            Areola Dallas Bamford Antonio

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 24 mins ago

              Cresswell to Stones is probably a waste. Wilson to Vydra probably won't work either.

              Open Controls
              1. Weeb Kakashi
                • 4 Years
                8 hours, 21 mins ago

                Yes. Wasnt very sure of it. Thanks

                Open Controls
          • Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            8 hours, 44 mins ago

            Play 1:
            A. Bednarek
            B. Dallas

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              8 hours, 25 mins ago

              Bednarek

              Open Controls
          • svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 41 mins ago

            DCL to

            A) Cavani
            B) Barnes

            Open Controls
          • thom830g
            • 3 Years
            7 hours, 31 mins ago

            2 FT 3,5 ITB

            Should I just do Bissouma -> Foden and play:

            Pope
            Robertson - Coufal - Dias - Shaw
            Salah - Bruno - Foden - Gundogan - Grealish
            Antonio

            (4m - Bamford - DCL - Justin)

            Open Controls
            1. REDNBLU
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              Robertson out, Bamford in

              Open Controls
          • Nyni99
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Richarlison or bamford for -4, have dcl right now

            Open Controls
          • hb
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Pope
            Mee Cancelo Dias
            Salah Grealish Saka Gundo (C) Bruno
            Bamford Werner

            Bench:
            Antonio / Cresswell / Rudiger (Emi)

            Am I making a mistake with sitting any of these guys? I feel like arsenal and Leeds will have goals.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.