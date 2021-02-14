1089
Dugout Discussion February 14

Bielsa reshuffles in Phillips’ absence as Aubameyang and Odegaard make Arsenal XI

1,089 Comments
The third of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Arsenal play host to Leeds United at the Emirates.

Kick-off in north London is at 16:30 GMT.

The visitors are without influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) for this encounter, with the England international missing out with a calf injury.

Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) comes in for Phillips in Marcelo Bielsa’s only change from Gameweek 23.

That alteration prompts a wider tactical reshuffle, however, with the Leeds boss confirming ahead of kick-off that Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) would fill in for Phillips in midfield.

Luke Ayling (£4.4m) will move across to centre-half as a result, with Shackleton deployed at right-back.

The Arsenal team news is no less interesting as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) returns to the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 19.

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard (£6.0m) is also promoted to Mikel Arteta’s line-up and makes his first start for the Gunners.

David Luiz (£5.4m) and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) are back after suspension, with Dani Ceballos (£4.7m) replacing the injured Thomas Partey (£4.9m) in midfield.

Mat Ryan (£4.2m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) and Rob Holding (£4.6m) all drop to the bench.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Shackleton, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford.

1,089 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    No Keane for Everton, mildy annoying for my Draft team

  2. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Dallas 5 yellows???

    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      10

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Right, reset yeah.

    2. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      We are on GW24

  3. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Any news on Ben Mee?

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      He's ok and he will play

      Dyche said it wasn't a concussion sub

      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Did he. Thank God.

    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Heard he was hospitalised. Not sure if true.

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        What about Pieters - any news on him?

      2. Finding Timo
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Hi where did you hear that ?

          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            My son but he's not a reliable source.

            1. Pumpy Pro
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Not you btw. This inazuma kid

          2. Pumpy Pro
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            It's not true. He talks garbage

            Yes it wasn't a concussion sub but he has to go through the proper checks.

            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Good!! Any news on gundo ?

                1. Pumpy Pro
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Not trained today as expected. I guess he will need a scan but a tight groin and no tear would hopefully mean hes ok. Fingers crossed

                  1. Finding Timo
                      1 hour, 36 mins ago

                      Ok cheers and yeh fingers crossed !

                2. Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Do I? Lol

                  https://twitter.com/bodenknights/status/1360960993820635136

                  1. Pumpy Pro
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Asked as to the protocols, Dyche said: "They'll have to have a medical view, but we made a normal substitution. They do checks to make sure you're okay, and he's fine in the dressing room, I'll leave him with the medical team."

                    Where does this say he will play ?

                    It's pending a medical review.

                  2. Stram Dunk
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    "Asked if it was a concussion substitution, with Kevin Long coming on, he added: "It was a straight substitution, yeah.""

          3. Fred54
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            9 points behind Lowton.

            1. Fred54
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              6 you troll.

          4. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Took huge trauma to the head, would have killed most men

            Expected to start next game

            1. DA Minnion
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Yeah heard last night that they had to go back to pitch to find a piece of skull that was missing.

          5. tambourineman
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was then transferred to a better hospital, where doctors upgraded his condition to alive.

            1. DA Minnion
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Yeah said he'd live but wouldn't reccomend it.

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          I have bamford and raphinha. Best 3rd Leeds option ?

          A bamford
          B Harrison

          Thanks

          1. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            You already have Bamford?
            I'd go Dallas, in fact I have.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              Doh..

              Dallas or Harrison . Thanks

          2. Fred54
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Is this a reading test?

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              Yep 🙂

          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            The CS & OOP is alluring for Dallas, but when they can concede like they did today, its not great.

            Ings can score & although Wolves are a bit he, Traore & Neto can definitely run at that defense.

            I'd go Harrison I think. SOU with a weakened RB spot & Semedo actually isn't all that down that side either.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Cheers

          4. Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Struijk maybe a cheap option if he continues in midfield

          5. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Wouldn't get a 3rd Leeds. It hurts your GW26.

            1. Finding Timo
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                Raphinha looks essential though ?

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  A 3rd Leeds. He already has Bamford and Raphinha.

                  1. George Agdgdgwngo
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    On a wc I’m getting Raphina for grealish (no value tied up in him).

                    Leaving enough in the bank to do Raphina to grealish for 26

                  2. Finding Timo
                      2 hours, 44 mins ago

                      Oh sorry although I was planning on getting Raphinha but already got bamford & Dallas

                    • Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Would move one back straight away all planned for 🙂

              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Thanks all and gl

            2. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              From GW26 until 29 would you rather have

              Salah (Sheff Utd, Chelsea, Fulham, Wolves)

              Or

              Bruno (Chelsea, Palace, Man City, West Ham)

              Currently swaying towards keeping Salah. One must go for Kane.

              1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                Sarah's fixtures certainly a bit easier.

                1. JohnWick
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Sarah is a hotty

              2. tom_p77
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Is there anyone else you can downgrade to fund Kane?

                Son?

                1. Qaiss
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  If Kane scores or assists, likely Son is involved. Son’s also much cheaper than those two and Spurs have better fixtures.

              3. Wılly
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Sheff, Fulham and Wolves
                are much nicer fixtures than
                Palace, Wham, City

            3. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              They think it’s areola

              Open Controls
              1. Mr. O'Connell
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                It tits now

              2. Original Pirate Material
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                It is now.

            4. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              went Robinson over Lowton from the differential article, Robinson not even playing, gutted

              1. Scholes Out Forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                What is a Robinson

                1. Wılly
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Pre-evolution of a Robertson

                2. OneDennisBergkamp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Antonee Robinson

            5. tricpic
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Anyone on here still got Auba?

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                Captain kane I think

                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Not that's I'm or stalker or anything 😉

                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 54 mins ago

                    Bloody predictive text

                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 54 mins ago

                  No he doesn't. Linked team doesn't have Auba.

                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    My bad 🙂

              2. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                Deulofail

              3. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Nobody. Why would you? Question is after that is Lacazette done?

            6. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Grealish to Raphinha to fund Kane?

              1. Original Pirate Material
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Yep

              2. George Agdgdgwngo
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Yes but you’ll want grealish back for the villa doubles. Make sure u have a plan

              3. PogBruno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Grealish has Leeds

            7. Messiah Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Aerola my keeper. No Everton players. Going to hide behind a sofa now.

              1. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Why? Fulham could keep them out

              2. CBonci
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                You might be alright!

            8. onceuponatyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              What's the latest with next GWK - will there be other DGW announced?

            9. tricpic
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              So can anyone tell me which teams might have a DGW in 26 - and when we know for sure?
              Also is it 29 that will be a blank - and who's still playing?
              And when will other doubles slot in - lots in 30?

              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                mate Ben Crellin on twitter is your man. Can't imagine 11 years without following his planning!

                1. tricpic
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Is he the spreadsheet guy? Yeah - I've seen. Will have another look. Ta

              2. Wılly
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pY6OQPf-toGsWCOfw5OJ_omCCj6IldLYYOuPYIGxZ1w/edit#gid=317247215

              3. Herman Toothrot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                I wish I had a spoon big enough

            10. jammie26
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Digne hat trick would be nice.

                1. PogBruno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  10+ pts wud suffice

              • LǝgleSs e|even
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                How did Bamford play today any close calls or nah

                1. Fred54
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  1 header and one half chance that Luiz defended. Scraps today.

                2. HaveYassineChikhaoui
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Could've had a penalty but was relatively quiet by his standards, still going to captain in the double though.

                  • Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Passenger

                3. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Who gets Dallas in if Antonio doesn't play?

                  1. TNB
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Me! DCL as a second sub

                  2. Bushwhacker
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Blimey watching the United diving competition highlights from earlier is painful.

                    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Watching Rashford while in your team is the second hardesr thing on the world to do behind watching Martial

                      1. Bushwhacker
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 41 mins ago

                        As a winger he’s as pointless as Auba

                  3. Jon Walter's Hatty
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    100 up for my ML leader with loads to play

                    1. Super Saints
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Mines on 104 with 8 to play!

                      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 39 mins ago

                        He even got Struijk off the bench

                        1. Super Saints
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 36 mins ago

                          99% luck

                  4. Super Saints
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Can you WC and BB in the same GW?

                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      Not in FPL

                      1. Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 40 mins ago

                        Thought so, thanks. Should have listened to you and benched Son like i wanted too

                    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      Nope

                    3. The Units
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 42 mins ago

                      No

                    4. tambourineman
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Only if a pandemic stops the season

                  5. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Hmm I have an exact money Son + Antonio > Raphinha + Kane.

                    Worth?

                    1. Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      Not really no

                    2. Finding Timo
                        2 hours, 40 mins ago

                        Yes from me as Kane looks great

                      • Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 40 mins ago

                        Loosing Son for DGW26?

                        1. Super Saints
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 38 mins ago

                          You cant have kane son salah bruno and bb, im losing son too

                          1. Camzy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            2 hours, 37 mins ago

                            Yep. You can't have all 4 and BB. Although this way still leaves me in trouble for a BB unless Mitchell wins his spot back.

                            1. Magic Zico
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 12 mins ago

                              Find other GW? What about 25?

                          2. Magic Zico
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 36 mins ago

                            Open Controls
                      • Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 40 mins ago

                        YES

                        1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 36 mins ago

                          Sell Salah instead

                      • George Agdgdgwngo
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 32 mins ago

                        No. Son is just a good asset as Kane. Another way to get him?

                        When are you wc-ing?

                    3. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Guys, Bamford Raphinha enough for DGW25? Next possible to bring in Ings, Dallas and Vestergaard, which one(s)?

                      1. Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 35 mins ago

                        In order i'd want Raph, Ings, Bam, Dallas Vestergaard

                        1. Magic Zico
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          Sounds about right mate, ta!

                      2. George Agdgdgwngo
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        Bam Raphina Leeds. Going to get that 3.9 Leeds defender. He’s good value and can rot on my bench after 25

                    4. wulfranian
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Best defender up to 4.8 for dgw26 and after?

                      1. Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 33 mins ago

                        Vestergaard, Lowton?

                        1. George Agdgdgwngo
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 31 mins ago

                          Targett

                          1. wulfranian
                            • 4 Years
                            2 hours, 27 mins ago

                            cheers

                        2. wulfranian
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                          cheers.Vestergaard could grab a goal.Really tough fixtures for Burnley.

                      2. Super Saints
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 18 mins ago

                        Who do you think?

                    5. Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      New Article!

                    6. Jurgen Flopp
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Got Josh King in for DCL as a punt but it's very quickly failed

                    7. Corgzzzz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 14 mins ago

                      I find it so funny to watch RLC play......he is so shite it's just funny

