Bielsa reshuffles in Phillips’ absence as Aubameyang and Odegaard make Arsenal XI

The third of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees Arsenal play host to Leeds United at the Emirates.
Kick-off in north London is at 16:30 GMT.
The visitors are without influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) for this encounter, with the England international missing out with a calf injury.
Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) comes in for Phillips in Marcelo Bielsa’s only change from Gameweek 23.
That alteration prompts a wider tactical reshuffle, however, with the Leeds boss confirming ahead of kick-off that Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) would fill in for Phillips in midfield.
Luke Ayling (£4.4m) will move across to centre-half as a result, with Shackleton deployed at right-back.
The Arsenal team news is no less interesting as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) returns to the starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 19.
Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard (£6.0m) is also promoted to Mikel Arteta’s line-up and makes his first start for the Gunners.
David Luiz (£5.4m) and Bernd Leno (£5.0m) are back after suspension, with Dani Ceballos (£4.7m) replacing the injured Thomas Partey (£4.9m) in midfield.
Mat Ryan (£4.2m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m), Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) and Rob Holding (£4.6m) all drop to the bench.
Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Aubameyang.
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Shackleton, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford.
No Keane for Everton, mildy annoying for my Draft team