Fernandes faces porous Albion as the most-captained player of Gameweek 24

Over 1.5 million Fantasy Premier League managers have handed Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) the armband this afternoon, making him the most-captained player of Gameweek 24 – despite the lack of a ‘double’ for Manchester United.

‘Dead’ teams will of course account for some of that figure but, as a better gauge of active squads, Fernandes’ was the third-most-captained player of Double Gameweek 24 among the top 10k, with just under 10% of this select group making him their skipper.

The Portuguese playmaker, who was benched in the FA Cup in midweek, returns to United’s starting XI this afternoon for the trip to West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies have the division’s worst defence, having shipped 54 Premier League goals this season to date.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Everton, with Fred (£5.3m) and Anthony Martial (£8.7m) recalled.

The injured Paul Pogba (£7.6m) and the benched Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) drop out.

Sam Allardyce has also made a couple of alterations from his Gameweek 23 line-up.

On-loan Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu (£4.5m) gets his first start after joining the Baggies last month, with the talismanic Matheus Pereira (£5.5m) also recalled after a surprise benching last weekend.

Romain Sawyers (£4.7m) and Karlan Grant (£5.7m) make way.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is at 14:00 GMT.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Peltier, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, Pereira, Diagne.

