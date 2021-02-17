Scoutcast Episode 367 – Double Gameweek attention turns to Leeds and Saints

Joe and Seb are joined by David to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Double Gameweek 25.

As part of a flurry of Double Gameweeks, Leeds and Southampton take their turn to play twice in the upcoming set of fixtures.

As well as playing each other, the Yorkshire outfit take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the south coast side face Chelsea’s resolute defence.

With the more favourable of the fixtures, Leeds assets take top billing. As a fan of the club, Seb takes our trio on a deep dive into Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics, favoured line-up and team strengths, ahead of these important Gameweek 25 matches for Fantasy Premier League managers. This discussion includes David’s analysis on why one particular Leeds player is so key to their chances of goals and clean sheets.

Danny Ings (£8.4m) looks to be the main target for the Scoutcast crew among Saints options, especially with his lethal finishing. He could also be a shrewd long-term investment should his side gain further double Gameweeks over the next month.

Elsewhere, Joe wonders which well-owned players could be surplus to requirements in the clamour for Double Gameweek stars. Could Liverpool and Manchester United’s penalty takers be jettisoned? Or is a certain Aston Villa talisman the man to make way?

Our trio give an update on their mixed fortunes in Double Gameweek 24 so far and reveal their transfer and captaincy plans for the week ahead.

Meanwhile, next four fixtures are frisked as the short-term gain of Double Gameweeks is assessed alongside the longer-term points potential of planning ahead, for the single and Blank Gameweeks to come.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel on Tuesday night.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel

the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

