Sign up to free tournament with Football Index this weekend

Football Index has teamed up with Fantasy Football Scout to offer its users a free tournament this weekend.

All you have to do to enter is have a verified Football Index account (you can sign up here, no deposit required) and then choose your starting 11 on this page. The deadline is 12:30pm GMT on February 20, 2021.

The tournament will be based on the eight Premier League matches across Saturday and Sunday, and you must choose one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards.

The user who achieves the highest combined matchday score based on Football Index’s Opta-powered scoring matrix will win £150 (the prize will be split if there are joint winners). The ten Fantasy Football Scout users with the highest matchday scores will all win a cash prize.

Remember to study the Football Index scoring matrix below before submitting your team.

Winners will be announced on or before February 22 and those who have won will be contacted by Football Index.

Good luck!

UK only, 18+. Verified FI account required. Must submit team and provide valid email by 12:30 UK time on 20th February 2021. Team must include one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards (no duplicate players). One entry per person. begambleaware.org. Terms apply.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT