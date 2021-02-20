Sign up to free tournament with Football Index this weekend

497
Football Index has teamed up with Fantasy Football Scout to offer its users a free tournament this weekend.

All you have to do to enter is have a verified Football Index account (you can sign up here, no deposit required) and then choose your starting 11 on this page. The deadline is 12:30pm GMT on February 20, 2021.

The tournament will be based on the eight Premier League matches across Saturday and Sunday, and you must choose one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards.

SIGN UP HERE

The user who achieves the highest combined matchday score based on Football Index’s Opta-powered scoring matrix will win £150 (the prize will be split if there are joint winners). The ten Fantasy Football Scout users with the highest matchday scores will all win a cash prize.

Remember to study the Football Index scoring matrix below before submitting your team.

Winners will be announced on or before February 22 and those who have won will be contacted by Football Index.

Good luck!

UK only, 18+. Verified FI account required. Must submit team and provide valid email by 12:30 UK time on 20th February 2021.

Team must include one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards (no duplicate players). One entry per person. begambleaware.org. Terms apply.

497 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Street Friend
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    1FT & 5.4ITB. Current team

    Martinez
    Dier stones Dias targett
    Bruno Salah gundo Burke
    DCL Ings*

    Pope Dallas* Raphina* Bamford*

    If I did Ings/Raph to Kane/Maddison -4

    Leaving bench of Burke Dallas Bamford Pope - worth bench boosting?

    Worth another -4 on Dallas to 6.1?
    Or Burke to 5.0?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Maybe just get rid of Burke and Dallas/Bamford?

      To Son and whoever you can afford

      Open Controls
  2. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Might use/get rid of my bench boost chip this week then WC in 27 to set me up for the rest of the season.

    Would need a -8 to get a half decent bench.

    Coufal Holding Antonio to Targett Dier Maja

    Worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      With a minus 8 you should be able to get towards 9 or 10 players for week 29 then wc after that, 30 looks ok, so 31 maybe.

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have FH for 29 if needed

        Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Quick reminder - transfer hits for DGW26 are only costing you -2pts.

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Even for single GWers? Perfect!

      Open Controls
    2. Chrisitis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      What about bgw29? They cost you a transfer as well

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      What about West Ham players especially defenders? -1?

      Open Controls
    4. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Plus whatever the player you take out scores which will inevitably be more than the double gameweeker you bring in scores!

      Open Controls
    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      I forgot single gameweek players don't play

      Open Controls
    6. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Not a fact

      Open Controls
  4. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Which of the options below look best for a probable BB next week?

    Martinez.
    Shaw, Cancelo, Stones.
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Raphinha.
    Ings, Watkins.
    Areola, Burn, Bamford, Dallas.
    2.8m ITB. Just BB left from the chips

    1. Raphinha + Ings -> Barnes + DCL (-4). 0.5m ITB.
    2. Ings -> Kane 0.1m ITB. (Need to act quick on this one).
    3. Bamford -> DCL or Raphinha-> Barnes.
    4. Something else?

    Open Controls
  5. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Plan A was to lose Pope for Ederson this week. But he's going to monster the save points isn't he 😉

    Open Controls
  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What changes would you make to this team for next GW and what chip who you play if any

    Martinez* Johnstone*

    Dias* Mee* Stones* Dallas Coufal

    Fernandes* Salah* Rashford* Gundogan* Rapinha

    DCL* Watkins* Ings

    1 FT 0.1 ITB. BB/TC left and chasing 55pts

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  7. nicholasporteous
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    *bottomed

    Would love some help on this!

    I'm BB this week, but want to get Kane in and can't bring myself to drop any of my premiums to do so.

    Thoughts:

    Martinez (Peacock-Farrel)
    Shaw, Cancelo, Stones, Targett, Digne
    Gundo, Bruno, Salah, Son, Barnes
    Bamford, Antonio, Ings.

    Thinking of doing:
    P-F + Antonio + Digne -> 4.5 GK, Watkins, 5.6 Def

    0.2itb and wanting Kane

    Open Controls
  8. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    HELP

    A) Son DCL
    B) Barnes Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      tough one but gotta factor in captaincy so B

      Open Controls
  9. Covid Chameleon
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    What are the other potential slots for the final rearranged games?

    Aston Villa vs Everton and Spurs vs Southampton?

    What gameweek? 34? 37? Seems unlikely to be 28 now.

    Are these good slot for the (TC)?

    Open Controls
    1. Covid Chameleon
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks like it's 32 or 37 for the Spurs game

      Open Controls
  10. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Ayling and Ings > Dias and Kane (TC) -4 will give this team for dgw 26, should be enough right ?

    Johnstone*
    Cancelo* Dias* Lowton*
    Grealish* Salah* Bruno* Gundogan*
    Kane*(TC) DCL* Bamford

    mccarthy raphinha cresswell coufal

    Open Controls
  11. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    I would be happy with top 100k finish at this point. Still wandering outside 190k and it's hard to make up ground.

    What's your goal for end of season?

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      been hovering around 5k>20k since gw 9, back and forth so dont know really. When I was in the top 5k gw 20 my aim was top 1k but then ofc I fell back so around 15k now I dont really care I feel

      Open Controls
    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      300k here. I've made silly runs before though when I dropped my guard a bit, so who knows?

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Way behind you at 700k or so after a series of fails in the past few weeks but still hoping for top 100k. Managed the same from a similar positions in the past 2 seasons

      The template will be breaking up now that all the premiums are back and firing. Choices will need to be made

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Well I had one bad gw to drop from 100k to 250k so it can be made back with a bit of luck and planning.

      Open Controls
  12. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/20/how-the-top-10k-fpl-managers-set-their-teams-up-for-double-gameweek-25/?hc_sort_by=thread_rating&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_23474395

    Open Controls
  13. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What to do here? 1ft 7.2itb

    --Martinez
    --Digne--Mee--Dias
    --Salah--Bruno--Gundo--Soucek
    --Bam--DCL--Watkins

    --Johnstone--Raphinia--Dallas--Cresswell.

    a) Soucek+Raphinia to Barnes+Son for a hit,TC Son.
    b) a+Cresswell to Maguire for -8, BB with 13 dgws.

    Thanks all.

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  14. FantasyClub
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I hope Gündogan plays and plays well so I don’t have the headache of wanting to get KDB if he plays well

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Get them both?

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            There’s just so many options for GW 26. I’ll definitely get both for GW 27 though

            Open Controls
      2. Firmino
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Struijk or Mitchell for BB?

        Open Controls
      3. FantasyClub
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          If De Bruyne plays well I’m gonna have a headache of either TC him or Kane

          Open Controls
          1. Tinkermania
            • 1 Year
            18 mins ago

            A headache between 2 sicknotes.

            Open Controls
            1. FantasyClub
                1 min ago

                I said if he plays well

                Open Controls
          2. FantasyClub
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Or Son

              Open Controls
            • Fiorentina
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              59 mins ago

              Would you WC this squad? This is my current squad pre WC. Wildcard burning a hole in my pocket!!

              Areola
              Stones Cancelo Lowton
              Bruno Salah Gundo Son Maddison
              DCL Watkins

              McCarthy Dallas Bamford Cresswell

              Open Controls
              1. Covid Chameleon
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                no

                Open Controls
            • waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              58 mins ago

              -8 to bring in Kane (and keep son, salah, Bruno)?
              Ings, Bamford, mee, to
              Kane, brewster, white

              Open Controls

