73
Pro Pundit Teams February 24

The best Wildcard, Free Hit and Bench Boost squads for Double Gameweek 26

73 Comments
Share

Fresh from a 108-point score in Double Gameweek 25, Az looks at the optimum squads for those on a Wildcard, Free Hit or Bench Boost and assesses the leading Triple Captain candidates.

This is it. It’s the big one. Double Gameweek 26: the biggest Double Gameweek we’ve ever had.

Are you excited? Nervous? Do you feel like your entire season is resting on this six-day period that sees 14 teams play twice? Hopefully, you’ve all known that this day was coming and it hasn’t taken you by complete surprise.

If you’re struggling, I’m here to help you with your planning. I imagine your strategy will depend on how your current team is set up and what chips you have remaining, so I’m going to look at it from all angles.

Let’s begin.

No chips planned

Now if you’re like me, you’re not planning on using a chip this week.

Maybe you’ve already used your Bench Boost and Triple Captain earlier in the season. Perhaps you have your Free Hit earmarked for the Blank Gameweek in 29. Some of you might be holding on to your Wildcards until later in the season – or perhaps you played it early.

Anyway, if you’re in this camp, it’s a case of making do with what you’ve got and playing tactically to make the best of it. With the number of teams playing, it’s very likely that you have a good crop of Double Gameweekers anyway.

The absolute minimum I’d feel comfortable taking into this Gameweek would be nine – but 10 or 11 looks the most sense due to the potential for huge returns right across the board.

It’s good to target players from Spurs, Fulham and Villa because they also have fixtures in Blank Gameweek 29.

It’s one of the reasons why I think Harry Kane (£11.1m) is almost a “must get” this week. Not only does he have a good double-header against Fulham and Burnley, he immediately goes into a game against Crystal Palace – before playing Arsenal – and then Aston Villa when so many other teams blank.

The question is, who do you drop for him? Danny Ings (£8.5m) is the obvious player to make way for Kane if you have him but if you’ve held on to Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) and Michael Antonio (£6.5m), I can understand if you are reluctant to get rid of one of them.

Antonio earns back-to-back start for first time since Gameweek 6

I will probably lose one of them for Kane, although I’m undecided at this point. Both have a pretty tricky run of games up until Gameweek 29 when Bamford plays Fulham, which looks slightly better than Antonio at home to Arsenal. However, when Leeds and West Ham play each other, I fancy West Ham to win – so it is a toss-up.

An easier route into the Spurs’ attack might be to just grab Son Heung-min (£9.5m) if you haven’t already. I don’t think the double-up is a must-have but one of the two Spurs attackers does look quite important for this week and beyond. In a straight shoot-out between Son and Kane going forward, I fancy the latter due to his penalties and how impressive he looked when Gareth Bale (£9.3m) got on the pitch.

Aside from Spurs, I like the look of Leicester with games against Arsenal and Burnley followed immediately by matches against Brighton and Sheffield United. Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) is on fire at the moment and James Maddison (£7.3m) has plenty of ways of getting points with an improved eye for goal and set pieces in his locker.

Aside from these two, I think Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) could be an inspired pick given that Leicester will almost certainly bank some clean sheets over the next four games. If you’ve got a bit more cash to burn, why not plump for Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m), who could line up in an advanced role and be an unbelievable differential at just 0.7% ownership.

Whoever you decide to get, remember that every “hit you take, every move you make” means that you’ve got more ground to make up. I’d advise trying to limit the number of hits you take once you hit 10 Double Gameweekers and plan for the Gameweeks ahead accordingly.

Wildcarders

If you’re Wildcarding then you’re going for it this week and I salute you.

I’ve put together a rough draft of something I’d consider if I was playing this chip. Just don’t forget that you need to take into account Blank Gameweek 29 – unless you have the Free Hit in your pocket of course!

If I was Wildcarding, I’d be torn between Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and taking a punt on Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m). Going for the Belgian would target City’s four home fixtures in the next fortnight. While I don’t think De Bruyne is completely immune to rotation during this spell (especially given that he’s just back from injury), his low ownership makes him a perfect differential. I fancy City to score lots of goals over the next couple of weeks no matter what team they put out.

This team has six players already in place for Gameweek 29 and Barnes can easily become someone like Raphinha (£5.4m) further down the line. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) could also become Antonio to give yourself a bit of extra firepower.

I’d also be sure to target Everton with arguably the best Double Gameweek 26. Lucas Digne (£6.1m) has the potential to be the highest-scoring player with fixtures against Southampton and West Brom – and Calvert-Lewin could be a shrewd captain pick for those going against Kane or Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).

Free Hitters

If you’ve decided to play your Free Hit this week (and I would strongly advise you to make sure you are covered for the Gameweek 29) then I’m very envious. Using this chip in a Double Gameweek looks a lot of fun.

My squad wouldn’t be a lot different to the one I suggested as a Wildcard team, but obviously, you can free up some cash with some of your bench players to strengthen your first XI.

This means that I could double up on the Leicester attack with Barnes and Maddison while keeping a ‘strong and stable’ backline of premium defenders without much compromise. Possible bad news on the Maddison injury front would, of course, force a rethink.

Salah is the only player who I’d really fear not owning here but with Liverpool struggling and what looks like a difficult game against Chelsea following their away game against bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United, I’d fancy De Bruyne to outscore him if he sees the minutes that I think he’ll get.

Bench Boosters

Ah, the Bench Boosters. It looks like this chip is going to be the most popular this week and I understand the reasoning.

Someone explained to me (after it went completely over my head), that this is perhaps the best time to use it as it’s the most likely time that you won’t need to use your bench due to injuries or sickness from your first XI.

For most people, given that we’ve just emerged from Double Gameweek 25, I expect this means a Bench Boost of at least two Leeds players against Aston Villa.

I’m not completely sold on this idea and if you are willing to take a bit more of a risk, you could wait until Gameweek 30 and Bench Boost when Leeds have Sheffield United at home, which to me, looks much more attractive.

That said, it does seem like a good time to play Villa with Jack Grealish (£7.7m) and Matty Cash (£5.0m) both potentially out. I certainly wouldn’t be making transfers to take Leeds players out just to target Double Gameweekers and would just hope for the best.

I could use the Bench Boost this week, but with Antonio and Coufal up against Man City and three Leeds players facing Villa, I think I’ll hold for now and assess until later in the season. Good luck to anyone that goes for it.

Triple Captainers

I plumped for Patrick Bamford as my Triple Captain in Gameweek 25 so this isn’t an option for me this week, but it looks like a great time to use it.

To me, the standout options for the chip are Calvert-Lewin and Kane.

I have seen some people saying that while they think Kane is a good captain option, they think Calvert-Lewin is a better Triple Captain option. I just can’t see the logic here. Captain – or Triple Captain – the player who you think will do best.

Everton have been quite an unpredictable team in the league over the last few months, losing to the likes of Newcastle and Fulham but beating Liverpool comfortably in their last game. I don’t think there’s any doubt that Southampton and West Brom will give up chances to them and I do think Calvert-Lewin should be at least considered by anyone looking to play this chip.

However, while Spurs have faltered, Kane has flourished against the bottom eight.

Twitter user FPL_Swede pointed out that in 10 games against the bottom eight teams in the Premier League, Kane has delivered in every game, averaging 9.2 points a match. That’s an unbelievable record. He seems a great option for the chip and I think you would be very unfortunate to come away from games against Fulham and Burnley with nothing. He’s almost certainly going to be my captain this week.

Conclusion

Werner, Son and Kane kept quiet as FPL's two best defences impress again

I hope this has in some way been useful in helping you make decisions no matter what strategy you are adopting.

For my team, I think I’m going to reluctantly take out Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) and one of Bamford/Antonio and bring in Kane – just because I do believe he is the best captaincy pick. It would mean that I’d have to grab myself Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) to free up the funds, but I believe he could turn out to be quite a shrewd acquisition as he plays two quite porous defences in Double Gameweek 26 and then can sit on my bench until I need him in Gameweek 29.

Whatever you decide, enjoy this bumper Gameweek and see you on the other side!

My Double Gameweek plans and why the Wildcard/Bench Boost tactic has its downside
The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. slove
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which to start out of Rudiger/Raphinha/Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
    2. built_this_city
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      if in doubt, never bench a striker

      Open Controls
    3. Peteski29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Raphina

      Open Controls
  2. MCM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Needed this article - the only chips available to me is the TC and Wildcard. I don't like the look of a wildcard right now so may lean to the TC. Thanks for the advice, Az.

    Open Controls
    1. Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      No worries, hope it was helpful 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Looking forward to the next Blackbox, such a big week coming up!

        Open Controls
  3. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is Allan back for Everton? DCL’s record is insane when Allan is fit

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Was on the bench vs Liverpool but didn't come on so should be near a reclaim of his starting spot.

      Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Think that’s more coincidental

      Open Controls
      1. NateDogsCats
          just now

          Allan gives the defence more protection and gives the wing backs more freedom to attack, while he's also great for overturning possession which also means Everton have more of the ball and more opportunities to attack, he makes a big difference

          Open Controls
    3. built_this_city
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Very Interesting Az.
      I am wildcarding this week and have basically picked the scout squad on twitter with some small differences

      Open Controls
    4. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thoughts on my -8?

      Ings Bamford Pope -> Kane DCL Fabri

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Only ings to dcl

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Like it

        Open Controls
      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Won't take hits for that, I guess Ings > DCL for free?

        Open Controls
    5. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      A or B?
      A. Play Coufal vs mci
      B. Get Digne (-4) vs SOU, wba
      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Peteski29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B.

        Open Controls
    6. trinzoo
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Reguilon now nailed to play both games?

      Is White of Brighton nailed?

      Open Controls
    7. Sid07
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Martinez meisler
      Cancelo dias mee ( Dallas coufal)
      Grealish gundo son Bruno salah
      Bamford ings (Brewster)

      2ft 2.3itb

      Open Controls
      1. Sid07
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thoughts please have wc/tc

        Open Controls
    8. tbos83
        22 mins ago

        Is DCL likely to rise tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Looks like it..

          http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

          Open Controls
        2. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'm hoping not but it looks likely. Although saying that he looked on for a rise last night but it didn't happen

          Open Controls
      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Mee + Lowton ->
        Digne + Burn (-4) ;

        Areola*
        Digne* Stones* Targett*
        Salah* Bruno* Son* Foden* Gundogan*
        Kane* DCL*

        (Sanchez Bamford Dallas Burn) 1FT 0.8ITB

        Would have to make the moves tonight or I'm priced out.

        Another option is Mee -> Reguilon for free
        But I really want Digne! And then Lowton is just a transfer waiting to happen.

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Forgot to mention: No chips left.

          Open Controls
        2. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Potential to come back to bite you getting rid of both. Go for it if you're set on it though.

          Open Controls
      • Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        A) Son and Dias (double City defence)
        or
        B) Sterling and Burn (double City midfield)

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. Sid07
            • 6 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        2. Peteski29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Which combination of Mee, Pope (tot, LEI), Sanchez and Ben White (wba) should I start?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'd go for the Burnley dudes

          Open Controls
      • Pulisic 4 President
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        a) Kane and Barnes
        b) Richarlison and Son

        -4 for either

        Adams and Rashford out.

        Open Controls
        1. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Defos A

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Same question below, in my case A for -4 and B for free. I may go the free route ... Son + Rich/Watkins/Diagne

          Open Controls
        3. Peteski29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • MidTableFantasy
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        For those TC'ing... going Kane? Or who?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          DCL or Dias.

          Open Controls
        2. Peteski29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Kane or Bruno for me

          Open Controls
      • The King
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Probably gonna bring kane in on wc but anyone else still thinking DCL would be best for captain?

        Spurs just don't seem that great atm

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think I'll go with DCL, the fixtures don't really get any better than that and he looked very sharp when he came on.

          Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Everton are so inconsistent and untrustworthy. You'd have expected them to beat Newcastle and Fulham yet got played off the park 0-2 in both. More reliable options elsewhere for me.

          Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Best Max 4.9 def for the dgw?

        A) Targett (Have Martinez)
        B) Holgate (have Digne)
        C) Lindelöf (Have DDG)
        D) Saiss

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Peteski29
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        BB active 0FT 0.0itb thoughts and who should I captain

        Martinez Areola
        Stones shaw targett holgate rudiger
        Salah Bruno son Barnes gundo
        Kane bamford watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Bruno or Gundo

          Open Controls
      • Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Grealish, Rashford, Jesus -> Son, Sterling, Vardy

        For a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes!

          Open Controls
        2. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          If that goes wrong you may as well never play again

          Open Controls
        3. @ocprodigy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Do you need to look to get Rashford out? Double and likely rested

          Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        What about trading Son to Kane, worth a hit? Which one then:
        A. Son Ings > Barnes Kane (-4)
        B. Keep Son, just do Ings > Richarlison/Watkins/Diagne (free)

        Open Controls
      • Saosin
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        0 FT. 3,2 ITB.

        Mendy
        Cancelo - Stones - Mitchell
        Bruno - Raphinha - Gundo - Grealish Salah
        Kane - DCL

        Forster. Bamford - Dallas - Coufal

        Good to go or any obv moves? Thinking Coufal -> Pereira/Digne

        Open Controls
        1. Saosin
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Or maybe Coufal -> Targett?

          Open Controls
      • ABCDEFC
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Play Dallas or Keane (-4) ?

        Open Controls
        1. @ocprodigy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I would if it’s your only hit

          Open Controls
      • SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Anyone else dislike captaining strikers? Feels like Kane has to perform miracles to match a Bruno/Salah/Gundog haul

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Kane has been my best and most reliable captain this season so I don't mind him, but most of the time I definitely prefer the midfielder.

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I don't mind captaining striker, bonus points for goals to compensate.

          Open Controls
      • @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        No FT remaining - bench boost squad.
        Anything you’d change? (Watching for Maddison to replace with Barnes)

        Ederson Martinez
        Cancelo Digne Shaw Dallas* Dier
        Fernandes Son Maddison Gundogan Rafinha*
        Kane DCL Watkins

        * single gameweek players

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Same SGWers as me, looks good - shame about Madd well unlucky

          Open Controls
          1. @ocprodigy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Gutted to be honest, hoping he’s declared fit

            Open Controls
      • Peteski29
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Current line up with a -4

        Martinez
        Dias Stones Lowton
        Bruno Salah Son Gundo Raphina
        Kane Watkins

        Pope Bamford Dallas Coufal

        Do I

        A) Use TC on Kane/Bruno
        B) Coufal to Konsa -8 and BB

        Open Controls
        1. Boly Would
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • ratski
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Struggling in mini league...playing a bench boost this week.
        McCarthy, areola
        Shaw, cancelo, konsa, stujik, rudiger
        Son, Salah, gundo, raphina, Bruno
        Bam, kane, Watkins

        Was set on loosing a Leeds asset but now I'm not so sure. Edging towards a now...
        A. McCarty to Ederson
        B. Raphina to Barnes
        C. Bam to DCL

        Open Controls
      • Goldtop73
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        I've taken a 4 point hit and got this squad:

        Martínez

        Maguire - Mitchell - Cancelo

        Gündogan - Sterling - Son - Raphinha

        Bamford - Kane - Watkins

        Fabianski
        Lingard
        Dallas
        Lowton

        My question is - considering Reguilon is on the bench this evening, is it worth taking another -4 to get him for the double, with 29 in mind? Putting me at -8?

        Currently in the top 60k having the season of my life but that comes with pressure.....

        Open Controls
      • Redranger
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        This worth a -8?

        Salah, Antonio & Ings > Barnes, DCL & Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Any chance of not doing the Salah -> Barnes bit? Big fan of Barnes but not sure i'd lose Salah for him

          Open Controls
      • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just saw the alli goal

        Wow

        Open Controls
      • George James
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lowton >> Digne worth a hit?

        Open Controls
      • Sterling Malory
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Which of the following for -4

        A) Maddison Antonio > Lookman Vardy
        B) Dallas Antonio > Digne Watkins

        Would bench boost these:
        Areola Bamford Lowton Maddison/Dallas

        Martinez
        Stones Cancelo Shaw
        Bruno Son Gundo Salah
        DCL Vardy/Watkins

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.