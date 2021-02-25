Three Sky Sports Fantasy Football differentials for Double Gameweek 25

The business end is in sight for Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers as we enter the final third of 2020/21.

Here are three relatively low-owned picks for the upcoming Double Gameweek and beyond.

Harvey Barnes – £8.2m

Harvey Barnes has racked up 27 points from his last two fixtures, scoring twice, assisting a goal and earning a Man of the Match award in both games against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Only two per cent of the top 1,000 players in the game have recruited the future England international, so he could be a potential steal and a differential at £8.2m. He has found the net on nine occasions this season, with four assists to his name.

Put these figures into Fantasy Football points and it translates to 143. For context, this is just two points behind Manchester City high-flyer Ilkay Gundogan (£8.2m) and it places Barnes third in the midfielder charts this campaign. If you are jumping off Leeds or Brighton players, this is one of the leading value-for-money candidates to consider.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £9.3m

The Everton striker is back amongst our thoughts and considerations, having come off the bench to play a superb cameo in Everton’s win at Anfield in the Merseyside derby, winning a penalty and earning an assist in the process.

It was his first appearance in three after a period out injured, before which he netted in consecutive matches against Leeds and Manchester United. The Fantasy Football returns may come hand in hand with his comeback.

We must not forget that the England forward has scored 13 Premier League goals this season. Despite this, he is in just 0.3 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, with an individual gameday coming up against Southampton on Monday. His ownership should increase anywhere between the five and 10 per cent mark by this time next week.

Timo Werner – £11.1m

Ahead of the Southampton fixture on Saturday, Timo Werner had registered 31 points from his last four matches, which included a goal alongside three assists. It is easy to forget that he has supplied eight goals this term, on top of the five that he has scored.

After Chelsea navigate their way through tricky clashes with Manchester United and Liverpool in quick succession, there is some light at the end of the tunnel with Everton, Leeds, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and Fulham all to follow.

Similar to Calvert-Lewin, Werner’s selection percentage (currently in just 2.2 per cent of the top 1,000 teams) will increase quite drastically.

