Three Sky Sports Fantasy Football differentials for Double Gameweek 25

The business end is in sight for Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers as we enter the final third of 2020/21.

Here are three relatively low-owned picks for the upcoming Double Gameweek and beyond.

Harvey Barnes – £8.2m

Harvey Barnes has racked up 27 points from his last two fixtures, scoring twice, assisting a goal and earning a Man of the Match award in both games against Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Only two per cent of the top 1,000 players in the game have recruited the future England international, so he could be a potential steal and a differential at £8.2m. He has found the net on nine occasions this season, with four assists to his name.

Put these figures into Fantasy Football points and it translates to 143. For context, this is just two points behind Manchester City high-flyer Ilkay Gundogan (£8.2m) and it places Barnes third in the midfielder charts this campaign. If you are jumping off Leeds or Brighton players, this is one of the leading value-for-money candidates to consider.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – £9.3m

Calvert-Lewin offsets longest goalless streak with another Fantasy assist

The Everton striker is back amongst our thoughts and considerations, having come off the bench to play a superb cameo in Everton’s win at Anfield in the Merseyside derby, winning a penalty and earning an assist in the process.

It was his first appearance in three after a period out injured, before which he netted in consecutive matches against Leeds and Manchester United. The Fantasy Football returns may come hand in hand with his comeback.

We must not forget that the England forward has scored 13 Premier League goals this season. Despite this, he is in just 0.3 per cent of the top 1,000 teams, with an individual gameday coming up against Southampton on Monday. His ownership should increase anywhere between the five and 10 per cent mark by this time next week.

Timo Werner – £11.1m

Gameweek 9 Scout Picks built on Chelsea and Everton attacking double-ups 1

Ahead of the Southampton fixture on Saturday, Timo Werner had registered 31 points from his last four matches, which included a goal alongside three assists. It is easy to forget that he has supplied eight goals this term, on top of the five that he has scored.

After Chelsea navigate their way through tricky clashes with Manchester United and Liverpool in quick succession, there is some light at the end of the tunnel with Everton, Leeds, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham and Fulham all to follow.

Similar to Calvert-Lewin, Werner’s selection percentage (currently in just 2.2 per cent of the top 1,000 teams) will increase quite drastically.

  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Dias or Stones?

    Open Controls
    1. One of Those Days
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Dias

      Open Controls
    2. NateDogsCats
        17 mins ago

        You tell us Pep

        Open Controls
      • drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Looks like stones will play the pl games and rotated in the cup games and is cheaper then dias plus the same threat on set pieces.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          You think Dias will be rotated?

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            no I think stones dias pairing is nailed in pl games

            Open Controls
      • built_this_city
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Stones by a mile

        Open Controls
    3. wonkeydonkey
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thinking ahead to GW27, which 3 would you bench out of:
      A) Soucek (LEE)
      B) Dallas (whu)
      C) Digne (che)
      D) DCL (che)
      E) Fernandes (mci)

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        ABC I guess

        Open Controls
      2. Fergies fledgling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'd play Soucek and Fernandes for sure.

        Open Controls
      3. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        ABE

        Open Controls
      4. marcos11
          just now

          ABC

          Open Controls
      5. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Martinez Areola
        Cancelo Stones Mee Dallas Coufal
        Salah Bruno Son Gundo Raphinha
        DCL Bamford Ings

        I see Ings and Mee as the weakest links. I don't have a FH so need 29 players
        A) Ings to Watkins
        B) Mee to Targett
        C) Mee to Shaw
        D) Save ft

        Open Controls
      6. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Whats the latest on grealish ?

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not heard anything further but if its a shin splint (as is rumoured to be the case) then he will be out for a few more weeks yet

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            cheers I guess no hope of making this dgw then

            Open Controls
            1. Fergies fledgling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I've gone for Grealish -> Barnes

              Open Controls
      7. Tomsk
          16 mins ago

          Everton v Aston Villa Gameweek 28?
          Surely this fixture would've been scheduled already if going to happen.
          I know Crellin said about Spurs playing in Europa league on that Wednesday might be the problem but will there be any europa league games that wednesday?(thought they all on Thursdays from now).

          Open Controls
        • Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Big decision on who to captain this GW. For me I am leaning towards DCL, Everton's fixtures are just too good to ignore.

          Open Controls
          1. MattysFantasyFooty
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Only issues I have with DCL is he never gets baps and he’s not on pens, if he had both those I’d be more inclined to triple captain him

            Open Controls
          2. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Same.

            Open Controls
          3. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Between DCL and Bruno for me

            Open Controls
            1. Fergies fledgling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Surely Bruno a rotation risk?

              Open Controls
              1. NateDogsCats
                  just now

                  The last time Bruno started on the bench MU were 1-0 down at half-time to West Ham having only had 3 shots in that first half. The last time before that they lost 2-0 at home to Burnley. He's not going to be rested

                  Open Controls
            2. golfboy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yep I'm slowly leaning that way. Still on Kane at the moment but the only thing convincing me of him is FFS

              Open Controls
            3. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              Would have been no brainer if I had him

              Open Controls
              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Not exactly difficult to get in if he's the best player to own this week

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I cant drop anyone unfortunately, dont want him after this week either

                  Open Controls
            4. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Would rather captain Bruno, Kane or Salah but DCL just behind them

              Open Controls
          4. MattysFantasyFooty
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            Thoughts? Time to get rid of Maddison?

            Antonio, Rashford, Maddison to Kane, Barnes, James Rodriguez-8pt hit

            Open Controls
            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              James don't play past 60mins usually

              Open Controls
            2. Stand By Mee
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              I have Barnes and Maddison. Unfortunatelly I can´t afford Son, Only up to 8.4. I am considering Hamez but tbh I am concerned about playing minutes.

              Open Controls
              1. MattysFantasyFooty
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                True why is that his minutes are reduced?

                Open Controls
                1. NateDogsCats
                    just now

                    He's had issues with injuries and fitness in general this season, he's gone from barely playing at all for a number of seasons (apart from his loan spell at Bayern) to playing very regularly in a congested season in a more physical league than he's used to. Think Ancelotti just wants to ensure he doesn't get any more serious injuries

                    Open Controls
            3. G00D3
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 mins ago

              Thoughts on this team for BB26?

              Martinez / Areola

              Stones Cancelo Shaw / Dallas Burn

              Salah Bruno Gundo Son Raphinha

              Kane Watkins/ Bamford

              (11 Doublers) 0ITB 1FT

              Not keen on Leeds triple up for BB, Dallas > Aina?

              Open Controls
            4. golfboy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Captain chat... I know Kane is the popular pick (and I'm currently on him), but as a Spurs fan I have watched every minute of their last 6 painful PL performances, and I'm not convinced it's going to improve. Burnley and Fulham are gong to defend and will be hard to breakdown which often leaves Kane dropping deep. Hmmm, think I've just talked myself into DCL or Bruno

              Open Controls
            5. Stand By Mee
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Alisson´s father died yesterday in a terrible drowning accident. 🙁 May he rest in peace.

              Open Controls
            6. Werner Bremen
              • 2 Years
              13 mins ago

              Son and Bamford to Barnes and DCL for a hit? (Have Kane)

              Open Controls
              1. No Totti No Party
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                what is your plan for gw 29, u transfer out 2 players with games

                Open Controls
              2. Lazaretti
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I would not lose Son

                Open Controls
            7. saurabh.06
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Sterling grealish fabianski and bamford to son Barnes Ederson and kane worth -8 if don't cap Kane or son?

              Open Controls
              1. No Totti No Party
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I would do it

                Open Controls
            8. No Totti No Party
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              WC activated, Cant decide between Salah and Son

              Ederson Sanchez
              Aina Dallas Stones Targett Digne
              Bruno Salah Traore Gundo Barnes
              DCL Bamford Kane
              Any thoughts ?

              Open Controls
              1. Lazaretti
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Son atm.

                Open Controls
            9. Niadu
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              DCL x TC !!! Can't get the idea outta ma head!

              Open Controls
              1. No Totti No Party
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                1 goal will be most likely 33 points, not that risky imo

                Open Controls
                1. Niadu
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  You make a good point! Surely at least one goal over the two games right?...

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Totti No Party
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    If everything is normal, i thing that 1 goal is minimum

                    Open Controls
                    1. MattysFantasyFooty
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      How do you work out it’d be 33pts, DCL rarely gets bonus

                      Open Controls
                    2. Niadu
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      I'm going to do it!

                      Open Controls
            10. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Hello All. I would some advise here.

              After yesterdays minutes for City triple who's in my team considering if I should use my WC now.

              Pope - Martinez
              Cancelo - Maguire - Dallas* - Coufal* - Robertson
              Salah - Bruno - Gundo - Foden - Mount
              Ings* - Bamford - Barnes**

              I have Dallas, Coufal, Ings and Bamford as SGW players for DGW26 atm. And Ashley Barnes who is injured. Original plan was to lose Ings, Barnes, Robertson and Coufal for -12 to Kane, Watkins, Holgate, Rudiger and BB. 13DGW players.

              I have Gundo, Foden and Cancelo who prob will be rotated.

              If WC I would prob pick Ederson, KDB, Stones or Gundo + Kane, Regulion.

              Should I WC this week or just keep original plan and take -12 and BB. TIA

              Open Controls
            11. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Anyone watching this test match? Unbelievable television.

              Open Controls
              1. Mika-eel
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Seems like the english batsmen gave up before a ball was bowled. JB mind was gone. Gotta love test cricket.

                Open Controls
              2. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                No but we beat the aussies in T20 and up 2 nil.in the series.

                Open Controls
            12. eririi
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Any thoughts on this WC?

              Martinez - (Steer)
              Digne - Davies - Dias - Shaw - (Dallas)
              Bruno - Barnes - Gundo - KDB - (Saka)
              DCL - Kane - (Bamford)

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. AC Me Rollin’
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Looks pretty solid to me.

                Open Controls
              2. wilson007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Steer takes up a Villa slot, I would get someone else.

                Open Controls
            13. AC Me Rollin’
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Martínez
              Cancelo / Dallas / Mee
              Raphinha / Son / Salah / Fernandes / Gündogan
              Bamford / Calvert-Lewin

              Fabianski / Ings / Mitchell / Coufal

              A) Raphina > Barnes
              B) Ings > Kane + Raphina > Lookman (-4)
              C) Ings > Vardy + Coufal > Söyüncü (-4)

              Which option is looking the best?

              Open Controls
            14. Redranger
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Which option?
              A) Son, Antonio & Ings > Barnes, Kane & Watkins
              B) Son, Antonio & Ings > Barnes, Kane & DCL
              C) Salah, Antonio & Ings > Barnes, Kane & Watkins
              D) Salah, Antonio & Ings > Barnes, Kane & DCL

              Open Controls
              1. Lazaretti
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                D

                Open Controls
              2. AC Me Rollin’
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yep D for sure

                Open Controls
            15. wilson007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              RMWCT

              Martinez
              Stones Cancelo Digne
              Gundo Bruno Salah Son Barnes
              Kane DCL

              Fabri Konsa Struijk Brewster

              Open Controls
              1. Shteve
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                Looks good, I'd be tempted to start konsa over cancelo

                Open Controls
              2. subhojit123
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Looks good

                Open Controls
            16. marcos11
                4 mins ago

                Bamford > Watkins a good move? Have Leeds cover in Raph and Struijk and fh29 so don’t need Leeds players for then. Given fixtures 26-28 and Villa with a potential dgw28 I could see Watkins outscoring Bamford by a -4 hit.

                Open Controls
              • subhojit123
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                If bench boosting what is the maximum point hit one shud take to make it count?

                Open Controls
                1. The Units
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  8 point hit normally. But this DGW is exceptional so would consider a 12 point hit.

                  Open Controls
                2. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  personally wouldn't go above a -8

                  Open Controls
              • Skogen89
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Those who are playing Kane TC, what do you think of this:

                Team attacking, Per game - last 5 gw

                Bottom 5 teams:
                Shots :wba, shu, eve, cry, avl
                Big chances:cry, ars, avl, Tot, shu
                Xg:cry, bur, ars, avl, shu
                Goals:shu, tot, sou, wba, avl
                Xa:, cry, Tot, eve, avl, ars
                Assists:shu, wba, bha, tot, bur

                Open Controls
              • Winter_is_coming
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Which option would you prefer for dgw 26?

                1) DCL, Maitland-Niles
                2) Bamford, Reguilon +4 points

                Open Controls
                1. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Reguilon could sneakily be one of the better options this week, no other way to get DCL?

                  Open Controls
              • Mr Frost
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                I took a - 20:

                Mee to Veltman (before he scored),
                Minamino to Barnes
                Grealish to KDB
                Salah to Son
                Bamford to DCL
                Ings to Kane.

                I have no free hit so it didn't feel as bad to get the team sorted! Bamford will be back before 29 no doubt. Leaves me with 8 for BGW 29 with 3 transfers in between.

                GL everyone DGW!

                Open Controls
              • fcsaltyballs
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Martinez
                Cancelo Stones Robertson
                Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
                Bamford DCL Ings

                Pope Soucek Coufal Ferguson

                1. Ferguson Ings >> Konsa Kane [10DGWs] (play Bamford or Raphinha)
                2. Robertson Ings >> Digne Kane [9DGWs] (play Bamford and Raphinha)
                3. Soucek Coufal Ferguson >> Barnes Targett Shaw (-4) (play BB) [Pope Bamford Raphinha Targett] (but no Kane)
                4. Ferguson Coufal Ings >> Aina Konsa Kane (-4) (play BB) [Pope Bamford Raphinha Soucek]

                Thanks !

                Open Controls
              • ASOUSA12
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Who scores higher:

                A) Bamford -> AVL whu CHE (no hit to get 11 players in GW29)

                B) Ings -> eve shu+mci BHA minus 4 points (i would have to take a hit to get 11 players in GW29)

                Open Controls

