Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 26?

Considering the large number of fixtures in Double Gameweek 26, Fantasy Premier League managers have a wealth of choice for their latest captaincy decision.

But with so many players offering decent potential across their two matches, finding the right recipient for the armband could prove a challenge.

That’s where the Captain Sensible article comes in, using the statistical form of the key candidates against the most recent defensive showings of their upcoming opponents.



As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Harry Kane (£11.1m) leads the Double Gameweek 26 Captain Poll with over 30.0% votes from our users. The Tottenham Hotspur striker faces two bottom-six sides in Burnley and Fulham but he has only scored once in his previous four Premier League appearances.



Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) comes second this week, with 15.5% of total votes, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are set to play Chelsea and Crystal Palace.



İlkay Gündoğan (£6.1m) occupies the third place in the poll. However, it will be interesting to see how the results change by Friday evening, as the German international played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s Champions League match midweek.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) just misses out on this week’s top five.

KEY TEAMS

Everton

v West Bromwich Albion (away)

v Southampton (home)

