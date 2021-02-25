136
Captain Sensible February 25

Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 26?

Considering the large number of fixtures in Double Gameweek 26, Fantasy Premier League managers have a wealth of choice for their latest captaincy decision.

But with so many players offering decent potential across their two matches, finding the right recipient for the armband could prove a challenge.

That’s where the Captain Sensible article comes in, using the statistical form of  the key candidates against the most recent defensive showings of their upcoming opponents.

CAPTAIN POLL

Harry Kane (£11.1m) leads the Double Gameweek 26 Captain Poll with over 30.0% votes from our users. The Tottenham Hotspur striker faces two bottom-six sides in Burnley and Fulham but he has only scored once in his previous four Premier League appearances.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) comes second this week, with 15.5% of total votes, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are set to play Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

İlkay Gündoğan (£6.1m) occupies the third place in the poll. However, it will be interesting to see how the results change by Friday evening, as the German international played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s Champions League match midweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) just misses out on this week’s top five.

KEY TEAMS

Everton

  • v West Bromwich Albion (away)
  • v Southampton (home)
The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

  1. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Very interesting article....thanks

    Open Controls
  2. Mike82
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ughhhhh the agony of who to captain amd should you triple captain?

    Son
    Salah
    Bruno
    Gundagon
    DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Mike82
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I should say I'm chasing a 40pt lead, Son my onmh differential, does that answer my question?

      Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Martial has been one of the biggest flops this season. He's one of the guys I really misjudged preseason. I thought at 9.0m he was very underpriced and considering his form from last season he should have been.

    But he's just been utterly useless this season. Can't do anything right. Poor hold-up, poor finishing, lazy runs. Cavani has just come in and shown him up big time and he hasn't responded.

    Open Controls
    1. Mike82
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm united fan and I would rather anyone else ahead of him.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brutal

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's got 4 league goals. Firmino who is ridiculed for his numbers has 6..

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Benteke has 4. Let that sink in.

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wow

          Open Controls
    4. Phlajo
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Looked really good last season + pre-season (also for France).

      Got him in very first draft even though he had blank GW1. Parted ways when he got the rred card in GW4. What a parting gift... 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I owned him for about 17 GWs I think

      Open Controls
    6. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      His attitude is the worst. Doesn't track back, blames others for his mistakes, doesn't look like he enjoys playing unless he scores. Not a team player at all.

      Open Controls
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    What do you reckon, does Gundogan start on Saturday?

    Open Controls
    1. Mike82
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, an hour or so in game 1 tho.

      Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Have three, cancelo, dias and gundo...and very worried that rotation is making them sgw players in both dgw

      Open Controls
  5. Eirern
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you WC or do a -8 (BB) with this lot?

    DeGea / *Steele
    Cancelo / Dias / Mee / Lowton (*Dallas)
    Salah / Bruno / Son / Gundo (*Raph)
    DCL / *Antonio (*Bamford)

    If BB option, I would probably do Raph + Antonio + Steel to Barnes + Watkins + Martinez for -8

    A) WC
    B) -8 BB (No Kane)

    Open Controls
  6. rjcv177
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi guys. Better combo of these?
    WC31, no FH

    A) h.barnes and bamford
    B) raphinha and watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Mike82
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A for me, ironically I have Watkins and Bamford lol

      Open Controls
  7. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Still nothing concrete on Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      No. A large cast and a bowler hat but nothing concrete.

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
  8. Stoic
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rash to Son for -4?? Thinking long term

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Goodness no

      Open Controls
  9. Jones Town
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have not prepared well for this week and not sure what to do. 0FT, 2.1 ITB. Think two options:

    Pope - McCarthy
    Dias - Cresswell* - Dallas - Lowton - Mitchell*
    Salah - Bruno - Sterling - Gundo - Raphinha
    DCL - Bamford - Antonio*

    A) Cresswell, Mitchell, Antonio -> Digne, Shaw, Watkins
    Bench boost with 3 x Leeds + McCarthy. No Spurs, not the best DGWers, but saves the wildcard...

    B) Wildcard

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. BooYaKasha
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Downgrade one to fund Kane:

    A) Salah
    B) Bruno
    C) Sterling
    D) Go without Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Mike82
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. dmcnam12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      C to Gundo

      Open Controls
      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Already have

        Open Controls
    3. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm gona stick my head and say...Bruno for next 3 or 4 might be a good sacrificar. If i would WC i would go Brunoless

      Open Controls
      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fixtures aren't that great over the next 4 are they......

        Open Controls
  11. ZAMUNDA
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    But why Ole playing Bruno having won the first leg 4-0?

    Open Controls
  12. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why is Fernandes playing?! This is a dead rubber second leg. Give him a break

    Open Controls
  13. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is GW28 a good time to BB?

    Eve & Avl potential DGW
    United, City, Leicester, Pool have great fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Depends who's on your bench.

      Open Controls
  14. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why is Bruno starting today? TC a bit more doubtful.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't fancy his fixtures that much tbf

      Open Controls
  15. martyhan
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Worth bench boosting these?

    Meslier, lowton , Bamford, holding.
    Or
    Triple captain Kane

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't think Holding can play due to protocols after a concussion...

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      TC

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      TC Kane

      Open Controls
  16. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Guess this is the “why is Bruno playing?” Page.

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      He's barely running, still the best player on the pitch...

      Open Controls
    2. rjcv177
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lol
      Owner here and noticed CPL might be a great time to get a rest

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah. AWB too.

        Open Controls
  17. dmcnam12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Mee (TOT, LEI) -> Targett (LEE, SHU) (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mee

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm considering it for free but already have Martinez so not sure.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably yes and it's a good long term move

      Open Controls
  18. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost(sorry)

    A. (This is with a single hit)
    Pope
    Stones Cancelo AWB
    Bruno Salah Barnes Gundo
    DCL Kane Bamford

    B. (This is with FH)
    Ederson
    Dias Digne Dier
    Bruno Salah Barnes Hamez
    DCL Kane Watkins

    What should I do? Take a hit and go with A team or FH to the B team

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not much between them. Take the hit and bank the FH

      Open Controls
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    A. Sterling, Ings to Gundogan, Kane (TC) -4, start Bamford
    B. Saka, Sterling, Ings to H.Barnes, Gundogan, Kane (TC) -8, bench Bamford

    Open Controls
  20. Daily-Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Hello folks, finally I decided to use my WC now ( playing at Fanteam.com). It was tough decision but it was made. Current team looks like this:

    Martinez ( Steer inactive 4.0 )
    Digne Konsa Soyuncu Stones ( Dallas )
    Barnes Fernandes Salah Sterling ( Lookman )
    Calvert Kane (C) ( Hirst inactive 4.0 )

    My thoughts are that in BG29 its contraproductive to have defender from LEE vs midfielder FUL. Other thing are two useless picks like Steer and Hirst. Third 0 ITB.

    I wondered and came with two solutions.
    First: Soyuncu, Steer, Hirst Sterling to Pereira, Sanchez, Dunk and Gundogan

    I didnt want to sacrifice Sterling but if I did it looks more balanced. Nothing contraproductive and more players for BG29. Upgraded Soyuncu to Pereira ( more threat I hope ) and 1.4 ITB.

    Second:
    Dunk, Barnes, Bamford vs Burn, Vardy, Raphina

    Here is another variant. 0 ITB but same number but different players for BG29. I cant decide who is more nailed Stones vs Dias/Cancelo ( both played in UCL ) and Vardy/Raphina vs Barnes/Bamford combo. There is posibility to take Mane instead of Salah and get most expensive defenders from MCI, BHA and LEI.

    Thanks for any opinion. GL HF

    Open Controls

