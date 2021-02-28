1026
Dugout Discussion February 28

Alonso and Werner benched as injured Cavani misses out

Two more teams get their Gameweek 26 double-headers underway this afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off in the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United is at 16:30 GMT.

All eyes are on Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) from a Fantasy perspective, with his ownership in excess of 60% overall and sitting at 96.8% in the top 10k.

Over 14% of the leading 10,000 managers have made Fernandes their captain in Double Gameweek 26.

Thomas Tuchel continues to tinker with his starting XI, making five alterations from Gameweek 25.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) replace Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) and Reece James (£5.0m) at wing-back, with Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) in for Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) at centre-half.

There are changes further forward, too, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) benched and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) starting his first match since Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup.

Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) is also preferred over Tammy Abraham (£7.1m) as the spearhead of the hosts’ attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make two changes to the Manchester United side that beat Newcastle United last weekend.

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Mason Greenwood are recalled, with Nemanja Matic (£4.7m) and Anthony Martial (£8.7m) benched.

McTominay and Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) had been injury doubts for this weekend, with the Dutchman also recovering to make the bench.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) isn’t fit to feature, however.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Giroud.

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 SO FAR…

The game-changing impact that Gareth Bale (£9.3m) exhibited in a 45-minute showing at West Ham last weekend carried over into Tottenham Hotspur’s first Double Gameweek 26 fixture.

Bale conjured up memories of his Spurs heyday in the early-2010s, producing a performance that was brimming with confidence in the Lilywhites’ 4-0 win over Burnley: his 50-yard ball for Harry Kane‘s (£11.1m) 14th-minute goal evidence of that.

The Welshman scored two of his own, twice latching onto Son Heung-min (£9.5m) passes to beat Nick Pope (£5.6m). His second strike, in particular, could have been taken straight from his 2012/13 highlights reel.

Bale was actually the least-popular asset in the Spurs starting XI on Sunday, with just 0.4% of FPL managers owning the on-loan Madridista.

He would appear poised to feature in his side’s second Double Gameweek 26 fixture, with Jose Mourinho sparing the Wales international for the final 20 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bale, Son and Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) all banked double-digit hauls against the Clarets, with the Spurs left-back teeing up Lucas Moura (£6.6m) for the hosts’ third goal.

Owners of Kane, by some distance the most-captained player in the top 10k in the current Gameweek, may have been feeling short-changed with their six points, however.

Kane wasted a stoppage-time ‘big chance’ that would have doubled his Gameweek 26 score after bonus.

That was one of of a remarkable seven chances that Son created throughout.

As for Burnley, a rare day to forget defensively and the first time that Pope has shipped more than two goals in a single match since Gameweek 7.

  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Having a nightmare gw.

    25 after a - 8

    Aina 1pt

    Barnes 1pt

    Pope 1pt on BB

    No Spurs. Most rivals got him in, loads tcd him.

    Someone please help me

    1. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nothing you can do apart from taking your mind of it for now.
      Watch a movie or something 🙂

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      You need a glass of wine

      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And then the rest of the bottle

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Bad luck this .. good luck next?

    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      DCL captain I see.

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Best thing about that is your week is alive all the way to the end.

        I have nothing in play tomorrow and precious little on the last day

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Was banking on Peirera/Barnes and maybe Aina to make up for Kane etc, didn't trust Spurs, didn't think so many of my rivals would trust them but they did.

          Aina and Barnes lasting only 45 mins and obviously that effected Peirera so a disaster outcome really.

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I've got the other one in Vardy!

            Doing surprisingly well so far but wouldn't be surprised if you overtook me by the end. No DCL either here. Took the conservative minus 4 route and blindly trusted my lucky charm Vardy.

          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Its one goal. One

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Score predictions?

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      1-5

    2. ILOVEBAPS
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      0-3

    3. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      1-2 Salah brace & Mcgoldrick goals

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha, I had a McGoldrick goal too. He scores against big teams. Wouldn’t be surprised

    4. Milkman Bruno
        9 mins ago

        1-1

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Salah hattrick and am happy

      • Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        1-1

      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        1-0

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          To Utd?

          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes

          2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Just like Brighton, Burnley, Southampton and the other “easy” fixtures.

      • Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        0-4

      • tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        1-3

      • Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        1-4

    5. Manani
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      save FT?

      Martienz
      Coufal Diaz Cancelo
      Salah Son Gundogan Raphinna
      Bamford DCL Kane
      (Grealish Holding Mee)

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Let the gameweek finish man

      2. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Save and plan for 29

        Dont think any sou worth getting in

    6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      With 80% EO for Salah, it will be good for me if he scores. Right?

      1. The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Damn straight homey

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Oh yes! After a difficult few matches I’m hoping this decision works out and he gets a few goals.

      3. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Anything under 100% yes

      4. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        I just want as many points as possible

      5. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        his EO is 93, but yeah

        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          80 around my rank! I am nowhere close to your rank. Haha!

          1. jomikijiq
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            oh okay

            I just tend to always look at top10k as a benchmark of engaged players' choices

            anyway anything below 100 is positive as an owner

    7. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rudiger points on BB
      BB is a success 😛

      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good one. My BB has given me 6, 2, 2, 1!

        1. The Red Devil
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          It's a clutching at straws DGW
          But wait, who's the 1 pointer on your bench?

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Struijk. Kept the triple Leeds from 25. I have Rudiger too BTW. In my 11.

        2. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm on 1,2,2, and Ings ffs

          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            That's not good. But I hope you have a better GW and rest of the season.

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Was a really good call that

        Ver decent chance of another cs there

        1. The Red Devil
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Shocking that a Chelsea defender is 4.6 more shocking that he is on such low ownership

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Looked at him closely as a minus 4 but ducked despite having had a really good run with Mendy.

            Probably never will get him now with 29 looming

            1. The Red Devil
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I think right now, city, Chelsea and Fulham are the defenses to own
              Let's see how he does midweek

      3. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Well done, my triple Leeds, Brighton goalkeeper BB failed miserably

        Open Controls
        1. The Red Devil
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Lol I have double Leeds, it's ok, at least we've got them for the blank

      4. F_Ivanovic
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        likewise. also have double Leeds but double Villa defence made up for that. Not expecting much from my GK in McCarthey

    8. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Will Salah punish sellers and non-Captainers ? We will find out soon

    9. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Why can't I find my team in the FFS cup?

    10. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Just looked at my BB team this GW. I only have two players with EO more than 100%!

    11. mrodgers91
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Salah TC time, lets go

    12. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Best Barnes replacement

      A Lookman
      B Lingard
      C Traoré (Villa)
      D Foden
      E Tielemans
      F Anyone better?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        * got Raphinha

      2. KAALI_DAAL
          10 mins ago

          Pepe?

        • The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          I spent ages last week looking at players at this price range and it’s a bit of a lucky dip. Depends on your chips, Lookman and Lings might be better if you need them for 29. Is Neves an option - Neto still playing well. And you have MPereira. I think due to form and fixtures I’d go Traore out of that lot - stats look good.

        • GoonerSteve
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm looking at either Lingard or Raphina, so probably Lingard.

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            He misses one against United remember

      3. Reddonkeyham 42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I don't pay attention to how price rises etc work, but do injured players prices still drop ? For some reason I keep thinking they freeze, but no idea why I think that.

        Thanks in advanced.

        1. Kno
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Fairly certain the freeze is when a player returns from injury, think the treshold to go down in price might be higher with a flag tho

      4. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        BB so far going good

        Lloris - Raphinha - Holgate - El Mohamady

        Anything less than 30 points would be a fail.

      5. Niho992
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thx God i didnt heard casuals here saying that Burnley and Fulham are not "that" good fixtures.

        Son, Kane(C) and Reguilon on WC

        SIUUUUUU !

      6. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Salah TC unite! Even just a goal would be massive

        1. jomikijiq
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          just want him to outscore Kane this DGW

        2. F_Ivanovic
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Just Salah C here... hopefully he does something.

      7. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        forward progress on BB
        martinez 10 +she
        lowton 0+LEI
        rudiger 6 +liv
        raphinha 2

        18 +3 games ,not bad ,anything over 20 has to be a positive for BB

      8. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Firmino misees 1v1

        1. rackus
            2 mins ago

            typical of him

