Alonso and Werner benched as injured Cavani misses out

Two more teams get their Gameweek 26 double-headers underway this afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off in the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United is at 16:30 GMT.

All eyes are on Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) from a Fantasy perspective, with his ownership in excess of 60% overall and sitting at 96.8% in the top 10k.

Over 14% of the leading 10,000 managers have made Fernandes their captain in Double Gameweek 26.

Thomas Tuchel continues to tinker with his starting XI, making five alterations from Gameweek 25.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) replace Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) and Reece James (£5.0m) at wing-back, with Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) in for Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) at centre-half.

There are changes further forward, too, with Timo Werner (£9.2m) benched and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) starting his first match since Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup.

Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) is also preferred over Tammy Abraham (£7.1m) as the spearhead of the hosts’ attack.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make two changes to the Manchester United side that beat Newcastle United last weekend.

Scott McTominay (£4.9m) and Mason Greenwood are recalled, with Nemanja Matic (£4.7m) and Anthony Martial (£8.7m) benched.

McTominay and Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) had been injury doubts for this weekend, with the Dutchman also recovering to make the bench.

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) isn’t fit to feature, however.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Giroud.

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Rashford.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 SO FAR…

The game-changing impact that Gareth Bale (£9.3m) exhibited in a 45-minute showing at West Ham last weekend carried over into Tottenham Hotspur’s first Double Gameweek 26 fixture.

Bale conjured up memories of his Spurs heyday in the early-2010s, producing a performance that was brimming with confidence in the Lilywhites’ 4-0 win over Burnley: his 50-yard ball for Harry Kane‘s (£11.1m) 14th-minute goal evidence of that.

The Welshman scored two of his own, twice latching onto Son Heung-min (£9.5m) passes to beat Nick Pope (£5.6m). His second strike, in particular, could have been taken straight from his 2012/13 highlights reel.

Bale was actually the least-popular asset in the Spurs starting XI on Sunday, with just 0.4% of FPL managers owning the on-loan Madridista.

He would appear poised to feature in his side’s second Double Gameweek 26 fixture, with Jose Mourinho sparing the Wales international for the final 20 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bale, Son and Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) all banked double-digit hauls against the Clarets, with the Spurs left-back teeing up Lucas Moura (£6.6m) for the hosts’ third goal.

Owners of Kane, by some distance the most-captained player in the top 10k in the current Gameweek, may have been feeling short-changed with their six points, however.

Kane wasted a stoppage-time ‘big chance’ that would have doubled his Gameweek 26 score after bonus.

That was one of of a remarkable seven chances that Son created throughout.

As for Burnley, a rare day to forget defensively and the first time that Pope has shipped more than two goals in a single match since Gameweek 7.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT