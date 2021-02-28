219
Dugout Discussion February 28

Ricardo Pereira continues in midfield for Leicester as Saka, Aubameyang on Arsenal bench

219 Comments
Share

After starting at right-midfield in Gameweek 25 as Leicester beat Aston Villa 2-1, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is again playing ‘out of position’ in the first of Leicester City’s Double Gameweek 26 fixtures.

With James Maddison (£7.3m) sidelined for this weekend at least, Brendan Rodgers has possibly gone for a slight change of shape as Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) looks set to partner Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) up front.

Over one million FPL managers paid out for the services of Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) ahead of DGW26. The England hopeful starts in his customary left-wing position.

With Pereira playing further forward, Luke Thomas (£4.2m) earns a second consecutive league start at left-back.

The defender will not be facing Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) from the first whistle, however. After admitting on Thursday that the winger is fatigued, Mikel Arteta has duly handed Saka a rest.

He drops to the Gunners’ bench alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) and Thomas Partey (£4.9m).

“We’ve had some problems in the last 48 hours to recover players – players with some muscular issues. We had to freshen up. The reality is that there are other players who are fighting for chances and they deserve the chance to play.” – Mikel Arteta

They are also joined by Rob Holding (£4.4m), who makes his return to the squad after suffering a concussion in the Gameweek 25 defeat to Manchester City.

Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) continues at left-back after making his injury return in the Europa League this week.

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) is the major absentee from an FPL perspective as Crystal Palace welcome Fulham to Selhurst Park.

Having started in Gameweek 25, the left-back drops to the bench with Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) favoured by Roy Hodgson for the Eagles’ first DGW26 tie.

Scott Parker is also fond of a full-back switch, with right-sided defender Kenny Tete (£4.3m) returning to the Cottagers’ XI. That leaves Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) on the bench, as the versatile Ola Aina (£4.5m) switches to left-back.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) returns to the Fulham matchday squad but has not displaced Josh Maja (£5.5m) up front. Parker’s men also have another match this gameweek, with Spurs visiting Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Leicester City XI (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Thomas, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Barnes, Ndidi, Tielemans, R Pereira; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, David Luiz, Cedric; Xhaka, Elneny; Willian, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyaté, Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend; Ayew, Benteke.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete; Reed, Anguissa; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Maja.

219 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Arsenal getting plenty of chances so far.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Some good football here and there

      Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Looking forward to today’s main course at 2pm XX

    Open Controls
    1. mwa1t
        7 mins ago

        TC Kane is going to come up big

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          I would never complain again if he did

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Or Bruno will bust the Chelsea net?!

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            That’s dessert X

            Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Perriera assist almost

      Open Controls
    3. JJO
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why Iheanacho?
      Gaininh almost nothing in attack and more vulnerqble in defence as a team

      Open Controls
    4. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      wish I have Barnes Pereira

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Both are blanked so far, why do you wish this?

        Open Controls
        1. Gobigorgohome
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          jinxing 😉

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            That’s not cool, I have got them both lol

            Open Controls
      2. Fred54
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I was so far behind the template I had to burn transfers on Kane and Salah. Really should learn to do transfers on popular players 2 GWs before so freeing up transfers for fun punts in DGW.

        Open Controls
    5. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Leicester playing like absolute cowards vs a rotated midtable side

      Open Controls
      1. mwa1t
          6 mins ago

          Can’t be too careful with the likes of Willian playing against you

          Open Controls
        • mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          just now

          It's smart, why exert yourself. City did the same thing, get the lead and keep them at arm's length while chilling

          Open Controls
      2. Random Name
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Wonder if Tierney could be tried at LW some point. So many wingers have made a career off good wide play and pinging in crosses - and Tierney is one of the best in the world at doing that

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think he suits better for wing back role

          Open Controls
          1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Why did you assume his gender? He might not identity as male, like Mr Potato Head

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ok. Sure.

              Open Controls
              1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Thank you

                Open Controls
                1. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Pleasure is all mine sir

                  Open Controls
                  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Did you just assume my gender!!! Cancelled!!!

                    Open Controls
                    1. La Roja
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Oh the irony 😛

                      Open Controls
                  2. mynameisq
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    SIR? You just don't learn do you 😛

                    Open Controls
                    1. La Roja
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      😉

                      Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          The next bale

          Open Controls
          1. Random Name
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Nah Bale is generational, Tierney couldn't match his goal output. But it's not all about goals from that position

            Open Controls
      3. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Come on Barnesy! Score or assist to justify me going mad and dropping Son 😳

        Open Controls
        1. mwa1t
            1 min ago

            Bonkers

            Open Controls
          • Homer21
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Wha????

            Open Controls
          • Hulk Smash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            +1

            Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Ever since theyve understandably started being cautious with "head"injuries

          Players absuing it. Holding heads every time there is a challenege to stop the fkow of the game pathetic

          Open Controls
          1. Homer21
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Welcome to football

            Open Controls
          2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            It's the Continental players who bring this firm of cheating. Our lot are tactical

            Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Absolutely nowhere to hide for the head holders on the pitch.

            Except behind their hands!

            Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          If you could switch captain now, would you?

          I covered Kane on a C, not TC, but the guy chasing in a mini league is on Bruno.

          I'd switch now if i could.

          Regardless od mini league i thought Bruno was a good pick and may have been on him if TC. Salah could be the one too.

          Open Controls
          1. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'd still fancy Kane over Bruno this week.

            What I don't understand though is why you captained Kane, but say you would have TC Bruno?
            That does not make sense.
            You C or TC the one who you think scores the most. Why would you C someone but consider TC someone else?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I know.

              It's just that i played safe on captain.

              On TC you're more likely to look for the upside and ceiling.

              Open Controls
          2. mrodgers91
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Gone TC salah and still feel pretty confident, a kane haul would wreck me though

            Open Controls
            1. Hybrid.power
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Same. I just couldn't get Kane without ripping up my team. You need to take these decisions in order to try and make gains anyway

              Open Controls
          3. REDMOND IN SANDALS
              1 min ago

              These are the type of comments I try to avoid

              Open Controls
            • Hybrid.power
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              I wouldn't switch. Sure Kane could rip it up and Bruno does nothing, so your gap ends up getting bigger

              Open Controls
          4. Obi Wan Elokobi
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I didn’t realise Martinez got injured yesterday ffs

            Open Controls
            1. mwa1t
                just now

                Nothing’s confirmed, I think he’ll be fine

                Open Controls
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                No flag though 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. Nikolai Volkoff
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Kane vs Pope. Who wins?

              Open Controls
            3. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Iheanacho is the problem with LEI

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.