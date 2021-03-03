The Scout Network welcomes FPL Updates & Tips

26
We are delighted that FPL Updates & Tips have joined the Scout Network and FFS International.

FPL Updates & Tips is a social media network that consists of multiple platforms, including a Facebook page and group, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram accounts which provided FPL updates and tips on a daily basis.

FPL Updates & Tips was established in 2014 and began as a small Facebook page with a small but dedicated community. Today, this is one of the biggest FPL pages across all social media platforms. Managed by 20 admins from all over the world, FPL Updates & Tips is a global community of Fantasy managers aiming to provide knowledge and information as well as an active community for FPL discussions and chat.

Alongside the Facebook page, there is also a Facebook group where fans post their teams and dilemmas to get tips from admins and other members of the community.

FPL Updates & Tips also provides unique content on their Instagram account, which is both the biggest and most active FPL account on that platform. There you can find daily injury updates, price change details, top five stats for teams and players, memes, and so much more.

When you subscribe to the FPL Updates & Tips YouTube channel, you will receive a Gameweek review 48 hours before the deadline which includes everything you need to know before you make your next FPL transfer, as well as a predicted line-ups matchday video.

26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. boombaba
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Need to sell Harvey Barnes.

    Was thinking Lingard or Rafinha?
    Or
    Maybe minimino for a punt this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Rap

      Open Controls
    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      What about Mattheus Pereira? Got some good fixtures in the next 2 for a punt.

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Do you really trust WBA though- this is a transfer out waiting to happen

        Open Controls
    3. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Lingadinho for the differential pick

      Open Controls
  2. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Fulham have conceded more than 1 goal twice in 15 games, and even then it was only 2.

    Only conceded 3 once all season.

    People hoping for hauls against them are going to be very disappointed I think.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      As long as its Kane who gets that 1 goal, it would be fine

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        *2 or 3

        Open Controls
        1. rubberdignerapids
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          He’s not had a Hattie this season yet...feel like this could be it

          Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      If they concede a couple of goals against teams like City, United, Pool & Spurs thats enough for their attackers to haul.

      Open Controls
    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Fulham a tough fixture now.

      Open Controls
    4. Ruinenlust
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Whatever helps you sleep at night

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I don't have Kane and I'm worried honestly.

      Kane has not blanked against a single team in the bottom 8 all season.

      Open Controls
    6. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Vs a newly in-form Bale, Son and Kane...can’t see this being a 1-0 loss

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Draft pick only for this week

    A. Mahrez
    B. Bernardo
    C. Foden
    D. Torres

    Open Controls
    1. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Gotta be Mahrez based on form despite being a massive rotation risk

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Phil Foden owners club, please gather here, so we can congratulate ourselves on out maverick style of play o/

    #neverasheep #swordsattheready #timetosellthewashofspace?

    Open Controls
    1. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Good luck #nonowner

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        #wishIwasalsoanonowner

        Open Controls
        1. rubberdignerapids
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          I think he will play at least one fixture out of the dgw- if that’s the case then you would hope it is Southampton

          Open Controls
    2. Mika-eel
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      and we have to keep faith again this upcoming gameweek. The pain never ends.

      Open Controls
  5. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I could do Vardy to Antonio or keep Vardy for their next 2 fixtures (BHA/SHU), so it is a tricky decision. By getting Antonio I could then do Mee —-> Reguilon for a hit...

    Open Controls
    1. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      See how Vardy plays before deciding

      Open Controls
  6. RedLightning - January to M…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    New article.
    http://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/03/the-key-fpl-statistics-ahead-of-double-gameweek-27/

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wtf....lol.... 😆

      Open Controls
  7. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    We are here today to commemorate an article that was taken away from us too soon

    Open Controls

