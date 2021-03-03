The Scout Network welcomes FPL Updates & Tips

We are delighted that FPL Updates & Tips have joined the Scout Network and FFS International.

FPL Updates & Tips is a social media network that consists of multiple platforms, including a Facebook page and group, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram accounts which provided FPL updates and tips on a daily basis.

FPL Updates & Tips was established in 2014 and began as a small Facebook page with a small but dedicated community. Today, this is one of the biggest FPL pages across all social media platforms. Managed by 20 admins from all over the world, FPL Updates & Tips is a global community of Fantasy managers aiming to provide knowledge and information as well as an active community for FPL discussions and chat.

Alongside the Facebook page, there is also a Facebook group where fans post their teams and dilemmas to get tips from admins and other members of the community.

FPL Updates & Tips also provides unique content on their Instagram account, which is both the biggest and most active FPL account on that platform. There you can find daily injury updates, price change details, top five stats for teams and players, memes, and so much more.

When you subscribe to the FPL Updates & Tips YouTube channel, you will receive a Gameweek review 48 hours before the deadline which includes everything you need to know before you make your next FPL transfer, as well as a predicted line-ups matchday video.

