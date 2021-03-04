1325
Dugout Discussion March 4

Another league start for Bale as Everton make do without injured Rodriguez again

1,325 Comments
Double Gameweek 26 edges towards its conclusion, with two early-evening kick-offs at Craven Cottage and the Hawthorns preceding the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion v Everton both get underway at 18:00 GMT.

There is plenty of interest in both of these fixtures from a Fantasy perspective, with three of the most-captained assets of Double Gameweek 26 in action.

The three players in question, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m), are also among the top four candidates for the Triple Captain chip, with the latter backed by a Gameweek-high 239,588 managers.

That trio starts this evening, as does Gareth Bale (£9.3m), who is already the highest-scoring player of the Gameweek.

The Welshman plundered 19 points in the thrashing of Burnley and has seen his FPL ownership treble since.

Jose Mourinho has made three changes to his side, handing Dele Alli (£7.4m) his first Premier League start since the opening day of 2020/21 at the expense of Lucas Moura (£6.6m).

It’s all change at full-back, too, as Matt Doherty (£5.6m) and Ben Davies (£4.6m) come in for Serge Aurier (£5.2m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m).

Scott Parker has also made three alterations to his starting XI, with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m), Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) replacing Kenny Tete (£4.3m), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m).

In the other match, Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to the team that begun Monday’s victory against Southampton.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) and Bernard (£5.7m) start with Allan (£5.2m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) dropping to the bench.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m), Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Tom Davies (£5.2m) are again missing through injury.

The fit-again Robert Snodgrass (£5.6m) is back among the substitutes for the hosts, with Sam Allardyce unsurprisingly naming an unchanged XI from the side that saw off Brighton on Saturday.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Lemina, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Pereira, Gallagher, Phillips, Diagne.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Bernard, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

1,325 Comments
  Niho992
    2 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane TCers. I'm sorry for you, but that's what you got when you copy team and ideas from twitter. Play your own game.

    Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      1 Year
      just now

      meh, you're just jealous as they all outscored you

      Open Controls
    Bartowski
      10 Years
      just now

      Yeah really should have gone with my second choice, Calvert....

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    1 min ago

    Diagne G

    Open Controls
    Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      Whaaaaaaaaaa

      Open Controls
    Slouch87
      5 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
    Pedram
      7 Years
      just now

      Ban

      Open Controls
  Gudjohnsen
    4 Years
    1 min ago

    What a horror show that was

    Open Controls
  Z
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    Oh...so close WBA

    Open Controls
  La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    Diagne goal disallowed

    Open Controls
    Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      Thank God for that. Me with Digne and rival with Diagne 😆

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Brub thank goodness

      Open Controls
  diesel001
    4 Years
    1 min ago

    Everton CS busted or will VAR save them?

    Open Controls
  Bounce
      1 min ago

      So the Kane TC only got an extra 5 points more than Bruno lol.

      Bruno TC = +3
      Kane TC = +8

      5 point difference assuming you would have regular captained them anyway...

      Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      So Parker is the best new-school coach? Or is it Arteta?

      Open Controls
    OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      How was bale ? Might transfer him in.

      Open Controls
      Pukki Party
        3 Years
        just now

        Solid 18 holes

        Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        just now

        Poor but not the best game for him, small pitch, little space and Fulham are well organised

        Open Controls
    sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      FFS

      Open Controls
      sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        Pheww... Digne owner. Only real differential

        Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      just now

      Pereira assist?!

      Open Controls
    Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      Just had a heart attack

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        4 Years
        just now

        Haha did you see my previous reply as well

        Open Controls
    Pukki Party
      3 Years
      just now

      Diagne offside 🙁

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      The real TC winners this week are those who didn't activate it.

From the popular picks...

      From the popular picks...

      Open Controls
    Z
      3 Years
      just now

      No goal ....offside

      Open Controls
    Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      How the actual eff has Kane got 8 points this DGW. Bloody useless player gtfo

      Open Controls
    lewis1290
        just now

        is it offside?

        Open Controls

