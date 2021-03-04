Another league start for Bale as Everton make do without injured Rodriguez again

Double Gameweek 26 edges towards its conclusion, with two early-evening kick-offs at Craven Cottage and the Hawthorns preceding the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion v Everton both get underway at 18:00 GMT.

There is plenty of interest in both of these fixtures from a Fantasy perspective, with three of the most-captained assets of Double Gameweek 26 in action.

The three players in question, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m), Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m), are also among the top four candidates for the Triple Captain chip, with the latter backed by a Gameweek-high 239,588 managers.

That trio starts this evening, as does Gareth Bale (£9.3m), who is already the highest-scoring player of the Gameweek.

The Welshman plundered 19 points in the thrashing of Burnley and has seen his FPL ownership treble since.

Jose Mourinho has made three changes to his side, handing Dele Alli (£7.4m) his first Premier League start since the opening day of 2020/21 at the expense of Lucas Moura (£6.6m).

It’s all change at full-back, too, as Matt Doherty (£5.6m) and Ben Davies (£4.6m) come in for Serge Aurier (£5.2m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m).

Scott Parker has also made three alterations to his starting XI, with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m), Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) replacing Kenny Tete (£4.3m), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) and Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m).

In the other match, Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to the team that begun Monday’s victory against Southampton.

Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) and Bernard (£5.7m) start with Allan (£5.2m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) dropping to the bench.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m), Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Tom Davies (£5.2m) are again missing through injury.

The fit-again Robert Snodgrass (£5.6m) is back among the substitutes for the hosts, with Sam Allardyce unsurprisingly naming an unchanged XI from the side that saw off Brighton on Saturday.

Fulham XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Lemina, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Pereira, Gallagher, Phillips, Diagne.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Bernard, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

