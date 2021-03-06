Saka, Aubameyang return to Arsenal starting XI but Smith Rowe absent from squad

Having been handed breathers in Gameweek 26, both Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) return to Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up in Gameweek 27.

Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) is set to take up the No 10 role for the Gunners, with Emile Smith Rowe (£4.3m) absent from the matchday squad after picking up a hip problem during the 3-1 win at Leicester in GW26.

“Emile had some discomfort still in the week, he wasn’t ready. Hopefully it’s not too much. But I think Martin is adapting really well to the team.” – Mikel Arteta speaking ahead of kick off

Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) remains on the bench as Calum Chambers (£4.5m) replaces another absentee in Cedric (£4.6m) at right-back.

Pepe (£7.6m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.1m) and Mohamed Elneny (£4.2m) also drop out of the Arsenal XI. The latter is replaced in midfield by Thomas Partey (£4.9m).

“We have to rotate. I want to maintain everybody in top form.” – Arteta

Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) continues his injury return by keeping his left-back spot, with both Pablo Mari (£4.4m) and David Luiz (£5.4m) also remaining in defence.

For Burnley, Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) continue up front in the absence of the injured Ashley Barnes (£6.0m).

Sean Dyche’s steady backline of Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) Ben Mee (£5.1m) James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Matt Lowton (£4.5m) will once again guard goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.6m).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) is back from the treatment table to start at right midfield, while Robbie Brady (£5.0m) is also available from the bench. Jack Cork (£5.0m) misses out with a hamstring injury.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, David Luiz, Chambers; Xhaka, Partey; Willian, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang.