Dugout Discussion March 6

Saka, Aubameyang return to Arsenal starting XI but Smith Rowe absent from squad

Having been handed breathers in Gameweek 26, both Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) return to Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up in Gameweek 27.

Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) is set to take up the No 10 role for the Gunners, with Emile Smith Rowe (£4.3m) absent from the matchday squad after picking up a hip problem during the 3-1 win at Leicester in GW26.

“Emile had some discomfort still in the week, he wasn’t ready. Hopefully it’s not too much. But I think Martin is adapting really well to the team.” – Mikel Arteta speaking ahead of kick off

Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) remains on the bench as Calum Chambers (£4.5m) replaces another absentee in Cedric (£4.6m) at right-back.

Pepe (£7.6m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.1m) and Mohamed Elneny (£4.2m) also drop out of the Arsenal XI. The latter is replaced in midfield by Thomas Partey (£4.9m).

“We have to rotate. I want to maintain everybody in top form.” – Arteta

Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) continues his injury return by keeping his left-back spot, with both Pablo Mari (£4.4m) and David Luiz (£5.4m) also remaining in defence.

For Burnley, Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) continue up front in the absence of the injured Ashley Barnes (£6.0m).

Sean Dyche’s steady backline of Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) Ben Mee (£5.1m) James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Matt Lowton (£4.5m) will once again guard goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.6m).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) is back from the treatment table to start at right midfield, while Robbie Brady (£5.0m) is also available from the bench. Jack Cork (£5.0m) misses out with a hamstring injury.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, David Luiz, Chambers; Xhaka, Partey; Willian, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang.

  jason_ni
    5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wow.. what a scramble!!!

    Open Controls
  seewhyaxe
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    what a game!

    Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Arsenal with a seasons worth of bad luck in that last attack alone!

    Open Controls
  Maarrrr17
    5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Goalpost sneaking into the bps.

    Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Let's gooooo David Macca G, bust those cleanies son!

    Open Controls
  JJeyy
    5 Years
    5 mins ago

    This gameweek will come down to -
    Risk - KDB + Cheap Def
    vs
    Template - 2nd City Def + Bamford/Watkins/Raph (cheap filler)

    Open Controls
  DropkickMurphys
5 mins ago
      5 mins ago

      Karambooooollll

      Open Controls
    • Amey
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      This game had more fun then whole DGW 26 !

      Open Controls
    • jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rival started with holding, and coufal on bench.

      Queue coufal hauling against Leeds.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I did the same, let's hope!

        Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pieters used his body on the first handball to stop Pepe getting the ball past him. This is just a joke now. How can anyone say that's not a pen?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Used his arm*

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Too close. He had no time to react to get out of the way. It's a fair call imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          His arm wasn't in a natural position.

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Vantastic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You can't keep arm in unnatural position and ask for time to move it.

          Open Controls
      3. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        The referees in this league aren't for for purpose

        Open Controls
      4. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        It is a pen but unfortunately the refs haven't a clue what they're doing. That sort of pen has been given before and will be given again. They need to be consistent with their decisions and stop picking and choosing

        Open Controls
      5. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Auba owner. Happy with the decision. Pieters was so close to the ball when it hit him.

        Open Controls
      6. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It would have been a pen 4 months ago... now its not, due to an update in interpretation.

        It was the correct decision from a footballing perspective, so if they have some consistency and do this onwards it will be better.

        Open Controls
    • ZAMUNDA
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      So Forster is nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Looks like it, but let's see what happens against City

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not sure, might be that Heisenberg is giving Mccarthy a few games breather.

        Open Controls
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got only 1 player today - Vesterdard, how exciting !!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        15 points incoming !

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I take 6 tbh but makes no harm to dream 😉

          Open Controls
    CROYDON DE BRUYNE
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      For as long as the corrupt Mike Riley in the Head of Referees expect nothing but shambolic decisions every week ...

      Open Controls
      CROYDON DE BRUYNE
• 4 Years
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        *is

        Open Controls
      Random Name
• 5 Years
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Mike Riley is a criminal and needs to be prosecuted

        Open Controls
    • Random Name
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If it wasn't for the refs Arsenal would actually be 4th this season

      Open Controls
    • Saosin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If Mendy gets CS and Forster start vs City... No words...

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.