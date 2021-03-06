Southampton welcome back key names as Minamino starts up-front

Southampton welcome back a collection of key names just in time for their pair of Double Gameweek 27 fixtures.

After just one start since Gameweek 20, Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) returns to the side at right-back, finally allowing Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) to return to his natural position at centre-back alongside Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m).

Ahead of their visit to Sheffield United, the Saints look more assured in the middle of the park too now that Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) returns for his first start since Gameweek 21.

He features alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) in the heart of midfield allowing Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) to revert to his more natural role on the right flank.

Nathan Tella (£4.3m) staffs the left flank this afternoon which means Takumi Minamino‘s (£6.0m) return is actually in an out-of-position striker duty alongside Danny Ings (£8.4m).

The Liverpool loanee has netted in two of his last three Premier League starts and faces a Sheffield United defence short on key assets in Gameweek 27.

Meanwhile, Fraser Forster (£4.0m) retains his starting berth after snatching the goalkeeper jersey away from Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) against Everton.

That patched-up Blades defence sees Enda Stevens (£5.0m), Kean Bryan (£3.9m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) occupy the three centre-back roles with Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and George Baldock (£4.9m) in the left and right wing-back positions respectively.

Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) starts up-front alongside David McGoldrick (£5.2m).

Double Gameweek 27 Line-ups

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, K Bryan, Ampadu; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Brewster.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Tella, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Minamino, Ings.

Double Gameweek 27 so far…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) increased the Fantasy Premier League attention on him ahead of Blank Gameweek 29 by opening the scoring at Burnley this afternoon.

After scoring five goals across his three starts prior to today, we examined his long-term credentials in the build-up to Double Gameweek 27.

And Aubameyang duly delivered on that with his sixth league goal across his last four starts.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) ensured Arsenal’s wait for a first clean sheet since Gameweek 21 stretched to a sixth-straight game.

And Burnley probably could have done further damage were it not for four saves from Bernd Leno (£5.0m) that helped him secure two bonus.

Meanwhile, Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) was forced off midway through the second half to be replaced by Erik Pieters (£4.3m) – who was at the heart of some VAR drama for handballs and penalties.

Provisional bonus

3 – Chris Wood

2 – Bernd Leno,

1 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian

