Dugout Discussion March 6

Southampton welcome back key names as Minamino starts up-front

Southampton welcome back a collection of key names just in time for their pair of Double Gameweek 27 fixtures.

After just one start since Gameweek 20, Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) returns to the side at right-back, finally allowing Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) to return to his natural position at centre-back alongside Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m).

Ahead of their visit to Sheffield United, the Saints look more assured in the middle of the park too now that Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) returns for his first start since Gameweek 21.

He features alongside James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) in the heart of midfield allowing Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) to revert to his more natural role on the right flank.

Nathan Tella (£4.3m) staffs the left flank this afternoon which means Takumi Minamino‘s (£6.0m) return is actually in an out-of-position striker duty alongside Danny Ings (£8.4m).

The Liverpool loanee has netted in two of his last three Premier League starts and faces a Sheffield United defence short on key assets in Gameweek 27.

Meanwhile, Fraser Forster (£4.0m) retains his starting berth after snatching the goalkeeper jersey away from Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) against Everton.

That patched-up Blades defence sees Enda Stevens (£5.0m), Kean Bryan (£3.9m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) occupy the three centre-back roles with Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and George Baldock (£4.9m) in the left and right wing-back positions respectively.

Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) starts up-front alongside David McGoldrick (£5.2m).

Double Gameweek 27 Line-ups

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Stevens, K Bryan, Ampadu; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McGoldrick, Brewster.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): Forster; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Tella, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Minamino, Ings.

Double Gameweek 27 so far…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) increased the Fantasy Premier League attention on him ahead of Blank Gameweek 29 by opening the scoring at Burnley this afternoon.

After scoring five goals across his three starts prior to today, we examined his long-term credentials in the build-up to Double Gameweek 27.

And Aubameyang duly delivered on that with his sixth league goal across his last four starts.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) ensured Arsenal’s wait for a first clean sheet since Gameweek 21 stretched to a sixth-straight game.

And Burnley probably could have done further damage were it not for four saves from Bernd Leno (£5.0m) that helped him secure two bonus.

Meanwhile, Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) was forced off midway through the second half to be replaced by Erik Pieters (£4.3m) – who was at the heart of some VAR drama for handballs and penalties.

Provisional bonus

  • 3 – Chris Wood
  • 2 – Bernd Leno,
  • 1 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian

  1. hullcityfan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Damn, thought Forster got a 3rd save at the end?

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      A cross unfortunately

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I find it frustrating.
        A driven cross like that can be just as dangerous as a cross (especially with Bednarek in front of you!), yet in FPL you get no recognition for saving a cross.

        Oh well. 6ptr banked.

        Open Controls
      2. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        2 point swing as would have got 1 bonus.

        Also made a save in the 1st half but it was offside, so unlucky not to get a bigger haul.

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          It’s alright. When he saves Kev’s pen on Weds he’ll get in the baps!

          Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Anyone know when Cash is back? Hoping El Mo will play in 29

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      A hat trick here and he could make that spot his!
      Massively overdue a goal too, loved a goal in his Hull days

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        You are just saying that because you own him 😆

        The second Cash is back, he's in.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I know, just like amusing myself

          Open Controls
  3. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Vestergaard what you doing!!!! Last min yellow from 8 down to 5.

    3 point yellow

    Open Controls
    1. jammie26
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Ouch, unlucky

        Open Controls
      • Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        The ‘Lowton’ of GW27

        Open Controls
      • JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Apologies man

        Open Controls
      • Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Yep, it's the little things that wind you up. Fuming with that.

        Open Controls
      • Chrisitis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Only two point yellow
        But still

        Open Controls
    2. Benteke Fried Chicken
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      Will there be more double
      Gameweeks for teams who go further in the FA Cup?!

      I’m running out of weeks to use my TC in a double gameweek lol

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Think some teams still have postponed games

        Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Wahoo!!! 7 wins in a row for my boys now!!!! Nose bleed seats!!!! Haha

      Open Controls
    4. JohnWick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Anyone who has Traore is in luck. I sold him so get ready for 3 goals and an assist

      Open Controls
    5. rackus
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        T. Minamino is so overrated.

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          who thinks he's good?

          Open Controls
        2. Hulk Smash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          By whom?

          Open Controls
      • Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Looking at my team next week. I think will captain Martinez against Newcastle.

        Open Controls
      • Kannbury
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Nice little cleanie for Forster, hope he doesn't lose too many of those points against City.

          Open Controls
        • DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Two games played with no players involved and I'm down 197 places. That's not bad.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            3000 up from Forster (-4)

            Open Controls
          2. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            2 from lowton and up 1.5 k to 24k ,surprising that

            Open Controls
        • Hulk Smash
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Although Watkins misses Grealish's creativity, I think an equally big factor that doesn't get mentioned much is that Villa's other attacking players are very greedy - Traore, El Ghazi and Barkley in particular. I'll be interested to see how he gets on with 2 of those three not playing today.

          Open Controls
          1. The journey out of the 1mil
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            True, doesn't help he's very wasteful and never does well for bonus and rarely reaches double digit hauls.

            Open Controls
        • Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Have had and played Martinez since GW3. Benched him for the first time today for Forster. Hasn't started too bad!

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Nice one. SHU a gift.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Yes. Perfect timing as I had to downgrade Areola to a 4 or 3.9 and Forster features in the GW before his double! And one of them against Sheffield.

              Open Controls
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Reckon Celtic drop points on purpose in order to stop Rangers winning the title in Celtic's back yard?

          Kinda lucky the fans aren't (all) around, could have got too spicy outside the ground.

          Open Controls
        • Ch0udini
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Lol, just realised I have not a single player in todays matches...

            Open Controls
            1. Kryptonite666
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Martinez?

              Open Controls
          • djman102
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Listening to the radio and they just had a Paddy Power commercial about "Pep Roulette"

            Open Controls

