Rudiger and Mount among the players to make way as Tuchel rotation strikes again

Chelsea face Everton in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Monday evening.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 18:00 GMT.

Both clubs are right in the mix for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, sitting fourth and fifth in the Premier League table going into tonight’s game.

Chelsea sit second in the form table from the point of Thomas Tuchel’s appointment and are still undefeated under their new head coach.

The Blues’ upturn in results has attracted plenty of interest in the Fantasy Premier League world, with Mason Mount (£7.0m) the second-most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 27.

Unfortunately for Mount’s new owners, he is only among the substitutes in west London this evening.

Tuchel has proved to be a tricky man to second-guess when it comes to team selection, with the swift turnaround between Gameweeks 26 and 27 always looking like a recipe for rotation.

Changes have duly arrived, with Mount and the hitherto ever-present Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) among the five players who drop out of the starting XI.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m), N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) also make way, with Kurt Zouma (£5.4m), Marcos Alonso (£5.7m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) and Kai Havertz (£8.2m) recalled.

The fit-again Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is among the substitutes, with Rudiger’s benching meaning that Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) is now the only Chelsea player who has started all nine Premier League games under Tuchel.

As for Everton, there are two changes from the side that began the win at West Brom.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) and Allan (£5.2m) are back in the starting XI, with Bernard (£5.7m) dropping to the bench and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.2m) not featuring in the matchday squad at all.

Tom Davies (£5.2m) is fit enough to be on the bench after injury but James Rodriguez (£7.7m) is absent once again with a calf problem.

Richarlison (£7.9m) is Everton’s form player going into the match at Stamford Bridge, having scored four goals in as many fixtures ahead of tonight’s clash – that’s twice as many as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) has managed from Gameweek 12 onwards.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Werner.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Allan, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT