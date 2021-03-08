239
Scout Notes March 8

The Bale fitness latest as his impact on Son and Kane in FPL is assessed

Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace

  • Goals: Gareth Bale (£9.4m) x2, Harry Kane (£11.3m) x2 | Christian Benteke (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Kane x2, Matt Doherty (£5.6m), Son Heung-min (£9.6m) | Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m)
  • Bonus: Kane x3, Bale x2, Benteke x1

GAZ TOP

Can we trust Gareth Bale as an FPL asset under Jose Mourinho?

Free from the shackles of Fulham’s hugely underrated backline, Gareth Bale (£9.4m) was back in scintillating form in north London on Sunday.

Two goals supplied by Harry Kane (£11.3m) took the on-loan Madridista to six attacking returns in the last three Gameweeks – that’s two more than Son Heung-min (£9.6m) has managed in his 11 most-recent appearances.

The Korean did claim an assist for Kane’s second goal in Spurs’ 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, with the England international having earlier curled in a sensational strike from distance.

Bale and Kane are first and second in the ‘transfers in’ column ahead of Gameweek 28, with the Lilywhites’ premium picks set for more investment beyond that given that they have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29.

It should be said that Spurs have faced three bottom-half clubs in Gameweeks 26 and 27.

Up next is an altogether trickier run up until a blank in Gameweek 33, with four of the next five on the road.

A GOOD ROUND SPOILED

There were concerns about whether Bale would even start against Palace, given his track record with injuries and the swift turnaround in matches this week.

The Wales international’s fitness was discussed after the game, with boss Jose Mourinho saying:

All the credit is for him. We just trust him to mentally analyse his own body and feelings.

We never want him to arrive at high levels of fatigue. Minute 55, 60 we are already in eye contact. The plan is to take him off when the first signs of muscular fatigue arrive.

We have to take care because we need him, it’s as simple as that.

The player himself was asked if he was back up to full speed and replied:

Time will tell, I’m not 21 anymore. I’m just going to keep working hard, take each game as it comes and we’ll go from there.

Your body changes over time; you haven’t got that youthfulness where you can recover quickly where you can go and sprint for 90 minutes. You learn your body as you get older and that’s what I’m having to do.

WILFUL OMISSION

In between the salvo of attacking returns for Kane and Bale, Christian Benteke (£5.5m) had given Palace a lifeline with a 45th-minute leveller.

But the Gameweek 27 headline from the Eagles’ perspective was the return of their own wing wizard, with Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) thrown on as a half-time substitute for Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) in what Roy Hodgson later confirmed was a tactical switch.

Asked why the Ivory Coast international didn’t feature from the start, Hodgson said:

Well I thought first of all, I thought we played very well against three difficult teams – Brighton, Fulham and then Man United – and I think the team has done very well, so I don’t think it would have been the moment to necessarily change that with everyone fit and ready and wanting to play, especially with Wilf having been out for such a long time and having done so few training sessions..

So I suppose the aim always was to ease him back and get him some minutes in the game tonight. But I thought the right time to do that was at half-time to give him 45 minutes because he knows that we’re going to need him in the 10 games going forward to get the results we want. So the sooner we get him back into action, the better.

Zaha sits in the top ten of FPL midfielders for goals per 90 minutes this season, although Palace’s post-Gameweek 28 fixture run and memories of their spectacular tail-off when effectively assured of safety last season will likely see interest remain muted.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks (Sissoko 70); Lucas, Bale (Lamela 70), Son; Kane (Vinicius 80). 

Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Riedewald; Eze (Zaha 46), Ayew, Townsend (Schlupp 65); Benteke (Mateta 74). 

  1. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Bought Mount in this week.

    Absolutely done with this.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Tuchel has too good a squad.

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        He does. Mount has been in great form though.

    2. Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yep, was my Barnes replacement, who was my Grealish replacement. Can't catch a break.

    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I presume he’s still nailed, just rested this game.

      Eyeing him up as a replacement for Pereira

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Well, I hope he's kept rested on the bench, I have Shaw to come in. He'll probably get a run out.

    4. NateDogsCats
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        At least he should be a cert for Leeds which is way more appealing than this game, although I had him already so I won't feel it as much as you would

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yes, I’m trying to find some positives here.

      • Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I did the same but have Shaw first sub - watch Mason pop into the game after 92 minutes

    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Tuchel you absolute pervert

    6. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Lol where’s Mount?

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        On the map.

        ....yeah I know, I'm here all week 😉

    7. Michelle Davin
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Better hope chelsea doesnt lead or Rudiger might come on....

    8. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Tripled up on Bale, Kane and Son. Fingers crossed. Hoping that the 3 together is a massive differential over the next couple of game-weeks.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        You got two shields and a sword, how the feck you will hold it ?

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          lol he's got 3 swords going to have to juggle or stick the 1 sword
          up the Arsenal

      2. jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        3 away games in a row. Shouldn't of done that imo. 2 was optimal.

      3. #Swish41
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        YOLO

        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I like your response best! 😉 This is moving time over the next 3-4 gws then sensible head again.

      4. Danno - Emre Canada
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        No 1-0s for you then

    9. Daniel - WC Active
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Will Strujk start?

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Maybe

      2. rackus
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          seems so

        • #Swish41
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Phillips is expected to be back and fit (definitely travelled) in which case unlikely.

      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Rudiger and Mount benching opening the Shaw and Bruno super subs sponsored by Hatley’s Jam.

        1. Kellz86
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          That is tasty AF

        2. Yome
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          I have potentially Shaw coming on for Rudiger and Dallas for Mount

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Would think Rudiger sits but gl Yome

        3. Fred54
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          I don't any of these.

          Just sitting with burnt toast.

      4. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Guys cmon Champions League and Europa will see some unwanted benchings , you have the fixtures so to be expected. live with it

      5. Skloppy Kops
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I'm praying for one of my players, actually 2.. i've got Shaw and Andersen on bench laughing at me. Unfortunately..

      6. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Was needing those Rudiger points...

      7. richarlison2348
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Know someone who went Maddison to Barnes to Mount :0

          1. #Swish41
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            And Grealish before...?!

        • Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Cmon Everton get the happy German thinking

        • DK_13
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Does tuchel ever substitute CB's(barring injuries obviously)?
          Shaw comes in for rudiger for me

          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours ago

            Pretty sure you'll be safe

          2. afsr
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours ago

            Same here. Crossed all my fingers Rudiger stays on the bench

        • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          What formation is Everton playing? Looks like 352 with Digne and Iwobi as WB and Rich and DCL up top

          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            442?

          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            4-4-2 on paper but looks more like a 3-5-2

        • Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          How many players will you have playing in the Villa - Spurs Blank Game week match? How much is overkill?

          1. #Swish41
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            4 here...unless I do Salah > Bale

          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            3 right now but will probably become 4 or 5

        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Seriously some lucky people, all these Shaw & Bruno benchers 🙂

          1. Eightball
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Yup, absolutely disgusting that people are likely to get those points. There goes my green arrow....

          2. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Hope Raphinha smacks 6 goals in tonigjt.

            For FPL points, and also because it means my FUT “What If” Raphinha card gets that +2 upgrade

          3. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            SHAW FIRST SUB AND MOUNT BENCHED - STAY ON DAT BENCH MASON

            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              No, sorry, but he’s coming on to ruin it for me with his 1 point cameo

          4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            FPL is not very enjoyable right now,
            Because there are no players you really want.

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Your joking, right ? There are plenty of players I want they just don't play for Liverpool.

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                I'm not jokin. The best move I can think of for me personally is Salah -> Bale but that doesn't sound great.

                1. UNDERWORLD7
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Not about what sounds great, it's what sounds logical.

            2. Mr. O'Connell
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              I've just sat with Grealish for weeks because there's noone I want to replace him with

          5. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Which midfielder has the most assists in the last 10 games?

            1. teneighty
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Is he benched today?

            2. Mr. O'Connell
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Aiden McGeady

          6. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Rüdiger benched. Is is too much to ask that Struijk doesn't play either, so third sub Shaw comes into my starting 11 ?

            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              You can all but ask ...

          7. Releasebreaks
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Rudiger benched

            Is this a chance for Shaw points from bench?
            Or just ignore the troll and be happy with 1 point cameo from Rudiger?

          8. Kaptenen
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Score predictions for Chelsea-Everton?

            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              2-1

            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              1-1

              1. CBonci
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                1-0

            3. Party time
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              2-1

            4. tbos83
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                0-1

              • Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Chelsea 0 Everton 5.

                I know this because DCL will score all 5 and Mount will come off the bench for 1 point keeping DCL first sub on mine.

                1-0 Chelsea most likely now I’ve stopped feeling sorry for myself.

              • richarlison2348
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  4-1

              • JBG
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Rudiger to come on for Christensen in the 29min and DCL to score in 89min.

              • rackus
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  this roulette virus is out of control.

                • Salan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Is this an own goal?

