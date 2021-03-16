43
Chip Strategy March 16

Why the Free Hit chip has differential power in FPL BGW29

43 Comments
Deploying a Free Hit could be a differential move for Fantasy Premier League managers in Blank Gameweek 29.

In our recent poll asking site users which chip they planned to use this weekend, just 20% of voters said they would be playing the one-week Wildcard.

And, interestingly, a total of 76.5% said they would be giving the Free Hit a miss in Blank Gameweek 29.

That is something of a new dynamic in Gameweeks such as this.

Every season sees the FA Cup quarter-finals create a very small round of Premier League fixtures and it is usually at this stage we see the most extensive usage of a Free Hit.

However, as you can see from the results above, 63.1% of voters are left without it for Blank Gameweek 29 having previously used it earlier this season.

Blank Gameweek 18 is the most likely round to have created this problem for managers when four matches were postponed and 62.9% of the top 10k at the time played their Free Hit.

Can Jesse Lingard follow up on his West Ham debut FPL haul 9

Meanwhile, 13.4% of our voters are looking ahead to later Gameweeks to use the chip this season.

The EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals are the next rounds to interfere with the Premier League schedule, which could provide Free Hitters for a wider pool of players to make the most of.

Still, suggestions that Fantasy teams will all look the same in Blank Gameweek 29 or that this might soften the impact of a Free Hit are somewhat dispelled by the early results of this poll.

The fact that just 20% of voters are planning on using the chip this week means there are definitely opportunities for those will in possession of a Free Hit to make gains this week.

We have also consulted Fantasy Football Scout readers on how many players they can field for Blank Gameweek 29.

The results here perhaps indicate why there is a portion of managers opting to hold the Free Hit chip.

82.5% of the voters have indicated that they can field at least seven players this weekend, while 68.3% can get to eight active options with their transfers.

Eight is the most common number, with 22.0% of voters able to achieve this squad size for Blank Gameweek 29.

But 16.9% can get to 10 and 19.8% can get to nine.

Particularly interesting is the fact that 9.7% can reach 11 active players for Blank Gameweek 29 at the time of writing.

PlayerPriceTeams selected by
Son Heung-min£9.653.6%
Patrick Bamford£6.749.3%
Harry Kane£11.441.5%
Emiliano Martínez£5.441.1%
Aaron Cresswell£5.927.5%
Ollie Watkins£6.627.2%
Stuart Dallas£5.123.4%
Jack Grealish£7.518.0%
Matt Targett£5.015.0%
Tomas Soucek£5.313.9%
Michail Antonio£6.613.5%
Raphinha£5.613.0%
Gareth Bale£9.610.8%
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang£11.49.9%
Jesse Lingard£6.19.8%
Bukayo Saka£5.39.5%
Tyrone Mings£5.48.9%
Keinan Davis£4.38.0%
Lewis Dunk£5.07.5%
Ezri Konsa£4.67.1%
Bernd Leno£5.06.7%
Hugo Lloris£5.66.5%
Illan Meslier£4.66.4%
Callum Wilson£6.55.6%
Pascal Struijk£4.05.5%
Vladimir Coufal£4.65.5%
Alphonse Areola£4.55.2%
Kieran Tierney£5.25.2%

Those wondering how best to cover themselves for this round, either with their Free Hit or free transfers, should keep an eye on the current ownership figures.

That way, we can work out which players are likely to be most popular on Free Hits, or which players managers without it are likely to be carrying into Blank Gameweek 29.

Of particular note is the fact that the two players on top of this list, Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m), both have yellow flags to their names.

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets

Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) are commonly-owned forwards while Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) has something of a monopoly on Fantasy goalkeeper jerseys.

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) could also have a significant impact on Blank Gameweek 29 if he gets fit in time considering he still sits in 18.0% of Fantasy squads.

Meanwhile, this week’s currently most-bought players Gareth Bale (£9.6m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) are both in about 10% of teams.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 29

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Still not convinced by Free Hit during BGW29. It's looking like a very low scoring gameweek.

    Open Controls
    1. Bubbles1985
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      I agree but owning Son and Bamford has ruined my plans for 8/9 players with a couple of hits used!

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      well i am f/h 29 ,i have kane,raphinha,shitkins and martinez,i happen to be playing close h2h league rival who has 7 players inc,son,saka,bamford and has used all his chips ,long been a strategy of mine to duplicate his few players and add a few extra to my side ,complete no brainer,at £700 prize money is where my interest lies...

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Same number of points available as most other Gameweeks possibly?

      Recent game weeks have been dominated by defensive returns and there are plenty available this time too. On recent trends 33 could be equally duff as the recent DGWs for attacking returns. The one really plum tie there featuring a mismatch is Liverpool Newcastle and nearly all non FH teams will be on Liverpool anyway.

      You could make an argument for Leicester Palace but that would require equating Palace to SHU last week - I'm a downbeat sort of Palace fan but I don't see it.

      Open Controls
    4. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      yeah, happy going with 8 payers, no hit

      Open Controls
  2. Bubbles1985
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    RMFH please? 0.5m left itb with this:

    Sanchez (Steer)
    Dunk Dallas Cresswell (Tierney Mitchell)
    Lingz Auba Son Bale (Lookman)
    Kane Antonio Laca

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      couldnt have triple spurs with negative nellie in charge,lack of fulham ,they are not that bad ,i like their survival chances...

      Open Controls
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Football Index article. Millions lost.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56401707

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      The promotion of Football Index by the this website was pretty shameless.

      Open Controls
      1. Kindness
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Tens of companies promoted Football Index, even The Athletic

        Open Controls
      2. Boss Hogg
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        A lot of the Football Index marketing on FFS read much like the ponzi scheme junk emails you get about investing in bitcoin - casting the net for "suckers" by offering easy money for little effort, all wrapped up in the language of respectability and financial smarts.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I obviously agree.

          Open Controls
    2. Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Apparently the site put out a statement about it - not sure when?

      Either way it ought to be a lesson not to promote nonsense like tha.t

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        It was a brief statement last week. Didn’t say much.

        Open Controls
    3. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      "Football Index is an unsustainable business model. They created a stock market out of assets they themselves created. The football players on the market had no underlying value,"

      This is the key point that I have always wrested with. Surely a ticking time bomb. Feel awful for those that have lost money as its branding and vision of 'owning' a player in your "portfolio" would no doubt appeal to many on here. Sad times

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah I actually put money in, only £20. But I forgot all about it until a couple of weeks ago. Coincidentally I took it out as I never used it and then it must have been a day or two later when they moved the goalposts.

        Open Controls
  4. Bagheri Arce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    A) Bale
    B) Auba
    C) Lingard
    D) Trossard

    Pick 2 please? Ta

    Open Controls
    1. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      C and D

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      BC

      Open Controls
  5. Fpl_elstatto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Trying to find a differential in a gameweek with only 4 games might be tricky as ownership will shoot up for most players. However, here is our Differential XI for GW29.
    What do you think? who would you include?
    https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/a-differential-xi-for-bgw29/

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Doesn't Adarabioyo crush Andersen as an attacking threat from set pieces? Andersen attempts come from outside the box as much as anything.

      Think the differential move this week could be formation as much as anything and going 5 at the back - something no non FH team will be near too and recent trends and teams playing suggest plenty of cs potential.

      Open Controls
      1. Fpl_elstatto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Agree regarding formation. Many teams will be playing whatever their available players allow but if you are on a FH then I agree this could be a real bonus

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          But not on Adarabioyo?

          All the set piece stats point one way there surely? Might be misreading them but don't think so. Andersen the better player but this week not the better asset.

          Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Most of them are a differential for a reason.

      Open Controls
      1. Fpl_elstatto
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes they are but if you look at the top point scorers each game week often there are plenty of differentials right up there.

        Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Think Dubravka is the better goalie too.

      Sanchez is going to have a 6 point. ceiling given Newcastle attack and Dubravka - if you rate Newcastle cs odds - has high probability of save points given nature of Brighton attack.

      Open Controls
    4. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any newcastle player that scores will be a massive differential.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Jonjo is due one of his scorchers. Been very quiet this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yeah, Fraser interests me a bit

          Open Controls
  6. CaptainKazuru
      23 mins ago

      Martinez
      Dallas / dunk / coufal /
      Bale / soucek / Ralph
      Antonio / Kane (C)

      Ricardo P / Kevin / Gundo / DCL / Pope

      1FT 3.3ITB
      A) Ricardo > tierney / Cresswell
      B) DCL > Antonio
      C) Gundo > ESR
      D) 2 for a -4

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A and B with Tierney looks good

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Anyone that doesn't have Bruno, would you leave funds to get him for GW30 or wait until GW31?

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’ve got the funds but I may wait. He’s been playing a lot deeper

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He was top for chances created (5).

          Open Controls
    • Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Afternoon gents!

      What do you think of these moves? Only WC left which I’ll use in GW31.

      Salah, Dias/ Stones > Bale, Dunk (2FT)

      Or is Auba the better pick?

      2FT 3.8itb
      Martinez
      Coufal, Dallas
      Son^, Raphinha, Lingard
      Kane, Bamford
      (Pope) (Salah*, Gundo, Dias, Stones, Shaw, DCL)

      Lots of cash itb to hopefully make some good moves for GW30 after the IB.

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I prefer the upside of Stones over Dias. Stones has played over 700 mins less than Dias, has only scored 5 points less than Dias and he is cheaper. You have a decent bench to cover rotation.

        If you think Brighton will keep a CS then I would prefer Veltman over Dunk. Cheap enough to keep on the bench after 29. I'm not overly convinced with Brighton's defence. No CS in the last 4, Newcastle have a knack of scoring when you least expect them to and Almiron could be back for the game making them better in attack.

        Auba vs Bale is a difficult one. Will Arteta priorities Europa over the league and keep Auba for the Europa games. They beat Spurs without him. Bale is not going to get more than 60 mins. Is that enough time for him to get something against Villa?

        Open Controls
    • Blush Response
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      The way I am looking at BWG29 with my FH still in hand is that keeping it and fielding eight or nine this week using just one FT gives me more flexibility later on.

      I don't want to spend the next two weeks' worth of transfers building towards BGW32, I want more flexibility to bring in whoever has good games. For instance I want some Chelsea and Man Utd, both of whom will likely get through in the cup. Also I think 32 will provide more in terms of fixtures.

      Bamford injury is annoying though as I could've gotten 10 out for -4.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Bambi might be ok .

        Open Controls
        1. Blush Response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That would be good!

          Open Controls
    • Aster
        12 mins ago

        Who do I replace (who is less likely to recover from their injury and start)?

        A) Bam
        B) Saka
        C) Son

        Open Controls
        1. Blush Response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't think anyone can accurately answer that with just the vague information managers have given.

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It's a wait and see. Pressers will be vital.

          Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Last Man Standing GW28 (397 teams)

        Safety score = 43
        Top score = 70
        LMS average = 48.9 (-0.22) = 48.68

        72 teams to be removed, 325 through to GW29
        Up to 20% or minimum 65 out next GW.
        Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls

