Bamford starts in unchanged Leeds team as Fulham name three-man midfield

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) has overcome his recent yellow flag to start for Leeds in the opening match of Blank Gameweek 29.

The forward came off early in the Gameweek 28 draw with Chelsea and, after Marcelo Bielsa expressed confidence of his involvement, has kept his place in the starting XI.

Leeds are unchanged from the side that kept Thomas Tuchel’s men out on Saturday, which means Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) earns another central-midfield berth alongside Tyler Roberts (£4.6m).

Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) anchors the midfield while Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) and Luke Ayling (£4.4m) are either side of Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m) in defence.

Since Gameweek 20, Chelsea are the only team to keep more clean sheets than Fulham and they are in 4-3-3 formation once again tonight.

André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) joins Harrison Reed (£4.4m) and Mario Lemina (£4.5m) in a busy midfield trio while Ademola Lookman (£5.1m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) are either side of Josh Maja (£5.5m) in a front-three.

Ola Aina (£4.6m) is stationed on the right-hand side of defence tonight with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) handed a left-back berth.

Blank Gameweek 29 Line-ups

Fulham XI (4-3-3): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Anguissa, Lemina, Reed; Lookman, Maja, Cavaleiro.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.

