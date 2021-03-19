881
Dugout Discussion March 19

Bamford starts in unchanged Leeds team as Fulham name three-man midfield

881 Comments
Share

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) has overcome his recent yellow flag to start for Leeds in the opening match of Blank Gameweek 29.

The forward came off early in the Gameweek 28 draw with Chelsea and, after Marcelo Bielsa expressed confidence of his involvement, has kept his place in the starting XI.

Leeds are unchanged from the side that kept Thomas Tuchel’s men out on Saturday, which means Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) earns another central-midfield berth alongside Tyler Roberts (£4.6m).

Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) anchors the midfield while Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) and Luke Ayling (£4.4m) are either side of Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m) in defence.

Since Gameweek 20, Chelsea are the only team to keep more clean sheets than Fulham and they are in 4-3-3 formation once again tonight.

André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) joins Harrison Reed (£4.4m) and Mario Lemina (£4.5m) in a busy midfield trio while Ademola Lookman (£5.1m) and Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) are either side of Josh Maja (£5.5m) in a front-three.

Ola Aina (£4.6m) is stationed on the right-hand side of defence tonight with Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) handed a left-back berth.

Blank Gameweek 29 Line-ups

Fulham XI (4-3-3): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Anguissa, Lemina, Reed; Lookman, Maja, Cavaleiro.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

881 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bielsa super Eric Morcombe impression

    Open Controls
  2. Jon Snow
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Tried to be slick and captained Raph, at least it wasn't another (C)aptain blank

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      8 points is a v good result

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      8 is a good return! I’ve captained Kane and would take that

      Open Controls
  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Fulham must've thought there was another 30 minutes left. Get the ball into the box you clowns. 😀

    Open Controls
  4. Sif
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Well at least Martinez doesn't have to do much to make me regret benching Areola

    Open Controls
  5. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Gwan the Leeds boys!

    Dallas scoring would have topped it off but I just hope Kane plays now (no suggestion he won’t) because I made Dallas VC!

    Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    First win in London for Leeds since Michael Bridges was knocking them in for them

    Open Controls
    1. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Michael Bridges!

      Open Controls
  7. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    29 from 3. Can’t wait for a poxy Kane goal to ruin Raph(C) hard earned 8 pts

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      So 29 from 4 then? Captain = 2 players

      Open Controls
    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Makenit from 4 then so I don't feel so bad 😉 Kane blank and you're laughing

      Open Controls
  8. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Q: what happened in that second half

    A: Leeds happened in the second half

    Couldn’t have said it better...

    Open Controls
  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    21 for 3. Delighted with that, given that two of the three (Bamford and Strujik) were doubtful starters.

    Open Controls
  10. 7shadesofsmoke
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    is 27 with no hits taken and © still to play any good?

    😆

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Not at all

      Open Controls
    2. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      actually, make that 28, didn't see Raph in the baps

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Oh; that’s much better then

        Open Controls
        1. 7shadesofsmoke
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Depends on how many players it took to get that score. 4 or less is good.

      Open Controls
      1. 7shadesofsmoke
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        4

        Open Controls
        1. 7shadesofsmoke
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          although ive only got 9 starters in total so expecting a good pummelling as the week plays out!

          Open Controls
  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Bamford haul just I isn't that exciting is it when everyone has him.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      2500 in top 10k didn’t have him

      Open Controls
  12. FPL_Motty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Will raph sneak 2baps with winning goal? Or has that already been addes

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Already been added.

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Already added

      Open Controls
  13. FPL_Motty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Can someone explain how 200k+ teams sold Bamford this week? They can't ALL be casuals? That's alot haha

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Amazing his EO only 75. Free points.

      Open Controls
    2. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      free hitters all over that too

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yellow is a scary color

      Open Controls
    4. Lubic87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Because he was injured, in poor form, and was against a team who've been decent defensively.

      Obviously I benched him on FH.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Poor form? You expect a return every week? Even the best in the business can't manage that in this league

        Open Controls
        1. Lubic87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          1 return in 6 games and declining stats. Don't get me wrong, he's in my non-FH team and I start him every week, but he certainly wasn't an auto-pick for this week.

          In hindsight I should have just started him, as a defensive move. Frustrating to see him haul when so many non-FH teams have him.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Law of averages meant a return was on the cards soon then - but I get your point, on a FH there are myriad reasons not to pick him. Bitter pill to swallow, but you might yet be v happy with your GW - keep positive!

            Open Controls
  14. Athletico Underachieving
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Raph 1st sub on FH but Grealish in the starting 11...might regret that one

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        He won’t play dont trip

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Underachieving
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Does seem unlikely

            Open Controls
        2. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          No way he plays with Southgate sniffing around

          Open Controls
      2. HangTime
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          I 'sold' him but was on FH so don't know if that actually gets counted in the stats or not, I'm imagine not?

          I had been pondering keeping him in the team on the basis that Bielsa had seemed reasonably positive about him and if he wasn't fit then Raphina would come off the bench, but couldn't bring myself to field a flagged player on a week where I could pick any players I want in case there was a random spate of players getting dropped or surprise illness elsewhere.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Right

            Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Why has Harrison not showing YC according to BBC he was carded in final minute?

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/56140657?ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=twitter&ns_campaign=bbc_live&ns_linkname=60551dc587098402eb749243%26YELLOW%20CARD%262021-03-19T21%3A55%3A18.972Z&ns_fee=0&pinned_post_locator=urn:asset:f7f424be-c72c-4916-abd1-bb9d7115378e&pinned_post_asset_id=60551dc587098402eb749243&pinned_post_type=share

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Was wondering about that, saw comment but not the yellow

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              Not listed on Premier League site, and they are the guys that matter.

              BBC bedroom-style match blog regularly make mistakes, it's real dodgy quality

              Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.