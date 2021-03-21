227
Scout Notes March 21

Soucek’s threat, Lingard’s form and Auba out wide: FPL talking points from BGW29

West Ham United 3-3 Arsenal

  • Goals: Jesse Lingard (£6.1m), Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m), Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) | Soucek own-goal, Craig Dawson (£4.5m) own-goal, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m)
  • Assists: Michail Antonio (£6.7m) x2, Lingard | Lacazette, Callum Chambers (£4.5m), Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m)
  • Bonus: Lacazette x3, Lingard x2, Bowen/Chambers x1

Arsenal and West Ham United shared six goals at the London Stadium on Sunday, with the Gunners coming from 3-0 down to snatch a point.

MAGIC BEANS

Jesse Lingard‘s (£6.1m) latest goal for West Ham United, a thumping half-volley from the edge of the box in Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, was suggestive of a man in form.

And what form he’s in: it’s eight attacking returns in seven games for the midfielder since he made the loan move to east London in January.

His average of exactly 8.0 FPL points per match – from a small sample size, admittedly – can’t be bettered by any other player this season.

He’s returned against the likes of Manchester City and Spurs in that time, so there’s every chance that he can maintain his purple patch in Gameweek 30 when West Ham face a Wolves side that has allowed more big chances than all bar whipping boys Sheffield United over their last half-dozen matches.

Six of the Hammers’ remaining nine games are, in fact, against bottom-half clubs:

Lingard has bettered even Michail Antonio (£6.7m) for penalty box touches and shots on goal since he made the switch from the north-west, although it was the West Ham striker who had the better chances on Sunday.

Antonio struck the woodwork from point-blank range and had a goalbound shot inadvertently blocked by Kieran Tierney (£5.3m) in the second half, having earlier seen his off-target header diverted into the net by Tomas Soucek (£5.3m).

That was Soucek’s ninth goal of a remarkable season – as many as Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m) have managed – and it was encouraging to see the Czech international popping up in some dangerous positions again.

ICE COLD ALEX

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) was given the nod to lead the line for the Gunners on Sunday, with his deployment up top meaning that Aubameyang was used out wide – initially on the right – for the first time in well over a month.

The resulting display from the Gabonese striker, who ended Gameweek 29 with no shots or key passes to his name, was abject and further fuel to the argument that he’s not worth considering as a premium Fantasy asset when farmed out to one of the flanks.

Lacazette, by contrast, made it four attacking returns in as many run-outs, first seeing a shot deflect in off Soucek before capping off the Gunners’ remarkable comeback when nodding in substitute Nicolas Pepe‘s (£7.6m) cross.

ODE TO ODE

With a tired-looking Bukayo Saka (£5.3m) not at his best and Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) having a well-earned breather, it was left to Martin Odegaard (£6.0m) to fly the flag for Arsenal’s budget FPL midfielders.

The Norwegian has been increasingly influential week on week and he was excellent on Sunday, recording twice as many final-third touches as any West Ham player.

The lack of attacking returns is off-putting and there is a nagging feeling that he will ‘assist the assister’ more often than not – something he did on two occasions on Sunday.

Back-to-back goals in league and in Europe last week hints at the possibility of future returns, at least, with Arteta keen to have the on-loan Madridista take more risks in front of goal.

Odegaard also created more chances than any other Arsenal player on Sunday (and has done this over the last six Gameweeks), with his role on set plays another string to his bow.

Arteta said of the Norway international:

I think he had an incredible performance, he was very intelligent the way he read the game, the way he affected the game and again he showed how much he wants to win. When everyone was a little bit trembling, he gave us that composure on the ball and he created chance after chance.

I love talented and creative players that all the time are willing to take that ball and make things happen, that are mobile and also hard-working. He is one of them. We have some others with different qualities but it’s true that Martin is now giving us a different level on certain things that we didn’t have.

FINGERS BERND

My Own Strategy to select 'Set and Forget' Shot Stopper for the rest of the Clean-Sheet-less Season

No Premier League club is on a longer run without a clean sheet than Arsenal.

It’s eight matches without a shut-out for the Gunners, which isn’t a great advert for their defence ahead of their excellent fixture swing in Gameweek 31.

In mitigation, Arteta’s troops have just embarked on a testing run of games and most of their clean sheets have, as one would expect, come against the also-rans of the division:

v top halfv bottom half
Played1514
Clean sheets26
Goals conceded2111

So there is cause for optimism ahead of an appealing run-in, although the yawning chasms in their defence at the London Stadium and the ongoing rotation risk will have put a few FPL managers off.

Callum Chambers (£4.5m), incidentally, put in a fine shift at right-back and could quite easily have emerged with a hat-trick of assists rather than the one he banked.

FOREVER FORMING BUBBLES

Tomas Souchek punishes doubters as West Ham move into top four 6

It’s not just injuries that we have to keep an eye on over the international break but illness and quarantining, too.

David Moyes said of Soucek’s impending departure for the Czech Republic:

It is a concern for us. A couple of times going to the Czech Republic it has not been so good, they had problems the last two times from what I can remember.

We have had reassurances from all the doctors from the nations that everything will be correct and all the bubbles will be made correct. I think UEFA have a responsibility as well that everything is carried out correctly.

And asked about Aubameyang’s trip to Africa, Arteta said:

We believe that he’s going to be okay to go. We still have a few other issues with some players that are feeling some issues, so I don’t know. Unless some rules change or some countries are going to the red zone, I don’t know how the situation is going to be.

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianksi; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen (Noble 73), Lingard, Benrahma (Fredericks 79); Antonio.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Chambers, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka (Smith Rowe 74); Aubameyang (Martinelli 81), Odegaard, Saka (Pepe 74); Lacazette.

  1. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Play Soucek or Trossard?

    Play Coufal or Dunk?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Hammers

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        This, Brighton don't play Newcastle every week

        Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      SC

      Open Controls
  2. kobewan
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    and the benching problem begins..

    My defense workin a 3-5-2

    Struijk(Shu)
    Veltman*(ManU)
    Dias*(Lei)
    Targett(Ful)
    Rudiger(WBA)

    Would you bench Dias for GW30?

    Open Controls
    1. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Pep might

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Along with Veltman

      Open Controls
      1. kobewan
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        yes the lucky 2

        Open Controls
  3. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Turned out I did the right thing to FH despite having 8 plus Son in my team.

    Original team: 49 vs FH team: 83.

    Got one decision wrong though, for which, I took longest of time to decide: Sanchez+Reguilon vs Lloris+Veltman. 9 points lost but can't complain too much 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Crickets

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      83 is fantastic. Way to go.

      Open Controls
  4. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Best move here this week if Son is fit? Will BB30 / WC31.

    A) Bale -> Rashford
    B) Auba -> Bruno(c)
    C) Coufal/Stones -> Rudiger

    Martinez, Pope
    Cancelo, Stones, Dallas, Targett, Coufal
    Auba, Son, Bale, Gundogan, Raphina
    Kane, Bamford, Watkins

    Bank 0.1m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Great looking names and fixtures for BB but I fear this team has a few non-starters on 30 (as does mine). If no clear news on people likely to be benched/dropped, I would go ahead with BB and WC31 with focus on starting XI (doing the same)

      Open Controls
    3. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bale to Rashford makes sense, if he's fit

      That being said not much use planning anything, international break could change it all

      Open Controls
    4. Effe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. waldo666
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    1 FT and 3.2 ITB.

    Looking to use BB providing everyone is fit, would appreciate any thoughts.

    Martinez
    Shaw Stones Dallas
    Bruno Gundo Son Raphinha
    Bamford Antonio Kane

    (Pope Lingard Coufal Dunk)

    Would use my 1 FT on Dunk, possibly to a Chelsea defender but could be anyone with WC planned for GW31.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I guess a punt is Gundo to Havertz (c) Reasonable to think Gundo rests and Chelsea fixture is awesome. Upside with attackers v defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        That would be a punt! Pretty keen on Bruno C, plenty of thinking time.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah I have enough money itb to be able to switch off for two weeks (if I can)

          Certainly the healthiest option.

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I reckon that might not be such a bad idea!

            Open Controls
  6. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone trying to roll through to 33 before using the WC (or later!)?
    I know everyone thinks gw31 is the best time but I wonder if there’s better upside holding out.

    I’m trying to make big moves. 99 points from number 1 OR. May as well go for it.

    Open Controls
    1. kobewan
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      what is your rank?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        649 after this gw.
        Only WC to go.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          649 I wouldn’t be asking advice ; just aim for jammy points like everyone here!

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Lol. Lots of jammy points in the way to here. It’s good to hear all the jammy ideas!

            Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Gotta make up 10 points per week
      I would only wc33 if you’re wanting to have less city / spurs assets since that gw alone could ruin you if you hold them all

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Aye. Only on Kane, Dias and Gundo now. Feels like I can move off one of them easy enough by then to get bench coverage.

        Open Controls
  7. kobewan
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    how about this move?

    Salah > Bruno? Very hesitant to this coz of Liverpool's up coming games only GW34 seems difficult Meanwhille Man U's up coming games looks tougher..

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Really trust Jota more than Salah as of late

      Open Controls
      1. kobewan
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        interesting

        Open Controls
    2. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Currently pondering the same move... worried not having Bruno against Brighton

      Open Controls
  8. FPL ElasticO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on these transfer planning?

    Watkins & Aina >> DCL & Rudiger / Alonso / Azpi (2FTs)
    But need to bench Antonio vs WOL &
    may be Cancelo vs LEI

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Unless you’re WC the next week I’d do only one of them and roll the other. Fixture shift in 31 - having 2 fts will be useful I think.
      DCL in for me.

      Open Controls
  9. dmhomag
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pick one for holding until end of season.

    DCL
    Lacazette
    Iheanacho
    Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Iheanacho

      Which seems crazy thinking back like three weeks. Perfect 8th attacker.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        After 32

        Open Controls
  10. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    Toby no longer first choice for Spurs?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Think Mou said he was sick? Both him and Aurier

      Open Controls
  11. davies
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Beta route to Chelsea defence?

    A) Cancelo > Alonso
    B) Targett > Rudiger
    C) Dallas > Rudiger

    Open Controls
    1. Joggers Nipple
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      C next week?

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      A I think. Think the upside of Dallas is higher than Rudi. Targett could go though too.

      Open Controls
  12. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    why reguillon sub off..?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/fixtures-results/tottenham-mourinho-lucas-tanganga-live-20226147

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Someone trod of his foot

      Open Controls
  13. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Let's see some WC31 teams

    Open Controls
    1. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Mendy (4.5)
      Shaw Maguire Azpi Coady Tierney
      Bruno Mount Lingard Jota Neto
      Kane Vardy Werner

      100% benching problems but yolo!

      1.1ITB

      Open Controls
      1. AppleDunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        4 Chelsea

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Kasper
      Trent, Shaw, Dias, Coady
      Salah/Mane, Bruno, Jota, Maddison/Barnes, Neto/Lingard
      Kane, Vardy

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Off the top of my head (* = already have)

      Martinez* & Mendy
      Shaw* Cresswell* Dias* Coady ???
      Bruno* Lingard* Raphinha* Havertz ???
      Kane* Iheanacho Werner

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Similar to you, I already own most players that I want on WC

        Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      No love for ihenacho?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Can afford him as 3rd forward but not sure when I'll be able to play him

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Starter post 32 surely

          Open Controls
        2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          32-35

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            cant bench anyone though, going with cheap 5th mid is probably an option

            Open Controls
  14. sunzip14
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Wouldn't have celebrated the Antonio YC and 1 lost bonus point if I knew he would come on for Bale in my team!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Lol same

      Open Controls
    3. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Me too... and his shot which hit the post, along with his assist to Soucek instead of goal

      Open Controls
  15. Echoes
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Looking to ship out Auba even if I just brought him in before GW29. The guy looks way off his previous self. Might take a punt on Odegaard. He's starting to look electric in that Arsenal midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. hueycho
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Agree getting rid of Auba is a priority for me

        Open Controls
    • Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      GW 30 Team | WC 31

      Martinez ¦ Forster
      Reguilon Cancelo* Coufal
      Bale Auba* Bruno Lingard
      Kane Bamford Antonio
      ¦ Saka Veltman Holding

      Thinking of Cancelo, Auba -> Digne, KdB (-4)

      Early thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Probably just Auba to KDB for free.

        Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Painful sunday with Lingard on my bench and No Kane in FH team

      But 77 points so cant complain

      Open Controls
    • Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Would you BB this gw? Can get this team with a hit. WC in gw31.

      Martinez
      Digne stones Shaw
      Bruno son gundo raphina
      Kane Antonio bamford

      Lloris coufal lingard Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I would, yes.

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          No point waiting for the dgws?

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            I don't reckon, I still have mine and will look to use it this week too with a similar bench.

            Pope Lingard Coufal Dunk (who becomes anyone with my one FT)

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              Open Controls
      2. Ëð
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yeah I'd BB that

        Open Controls
    • Crosswell Cresswell
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Rough with the smooth this week?
      69pts.
      Did Foden, Mee > Trossard, Dunk for free,
      Oh and Lingard (C) tops it off.
      Overall, surprised to have a good score although only could field 9 players.

      Open Controls
    • Ëð
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Best punt for this week only? Will WC in 31. 1FT, £0.9m ITB.

      Martinez, McCarthy
      Stones, Coufal, Burn, Targett, Dallas
      Auba, Son, Gundo, Raphinha, Bruno
      Kane, DCL, Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Auba > Havertz?

        Open Controls
    • Nightf0x
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      FH 81 pts and could have been more if i didnt go auba against laca, and captained vice tross, overall massive

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        51 mins ago

        shame man.

        Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Same..except cap trossard saved my FH from being a total disaster. Ended up on 77

        Open Controls
      3. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Everybody has a ‘what if’, but your GW rank demonstrates that you’ve done better than most

        Open Controls
    • Ha.
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      Could really do with Son being back for NEW

      Keep Salah or transfer to Raph/Havertz (one week punt before WC)?

      Open Controls
    • pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Vardy has scored 1 of the last 27 goals by Leicester in the prem: still a popular WC choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Nailed and on pens. What’s not to like?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          No goals?

          (and some possibly loose nails when Barnes and Maddison return for the fixture swing just before the nightmare run in)

          Open Controls
      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        GW31 WC for me is something like:

        Mendy - Forster
        Rudiger - Coady - Dias - Tierney - Castagne
        Salah - Fernandes - Gundogan - Neto - Jota
        Kane - Antonio - Iheanacho

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Structure makes more sense to me

          Vardy could kill it of course but pretty much all the evidence points to Iheanacho and he's easily benched when/if Leicester run out of form and good matches.

          Quite the benching problem there. But given lack of premium options I suppose most will be in the same situation.

          Open Controls
    • diesel001
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      The way Kane plays now (i.e. dropping deep / more creative) is why he would be ideal for Liverpool to replace Firmino.

      Imagine a front three of Mane, Kane, Salah. Kane dropping deep and feeding the other two. But Kane also more clinical in the box than Firmino when he gets opportunities and a secure penalty taker.

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Except Salah wouldnt be there if they took pens off him

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Mane and Salah have had 40 big chances this season between them in any event. Not sure improved supply to those two an issue. They have simply been terrible finishers this season by almost any criterion.

        You could play the same game with most any team in the league. Kane would add to all of them. Pretty sure Pep would fancy him. OGS. Tuchell etc etc

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Man Utd would benefit from signing a RW first IMO.

          De Gea
          AWB Lindelof Maguire Shaw
          Fred McTominay
          ????? Fernandes Rashford
          Cavani

          Henderson
          Williams Bailly Tuanzebe Telles
          Pogba Matic
          James VDB Martial
          Greenwood

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Perhaps

            But think they need a second point of attack after Bruno. It's embarrassing how poor they are without him out when he looks tired. That trumps any need for notional squad balance with every position doubled.

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Neto, Son or Sancho would be such an upgrade to that RW slot at Man Utd

            All should be available too (Sons contract starting to expire soon too)

            Martial & Pogba out (should raise a fair bit of cash)

            RWF & CM/DM in (Rice maybe)

            Still leaves a slot for a #9 mind you - but Kane would probably be too expensive

            Open Controls
        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Chelsea don't need to sign anyone. Just get better performances out of the first team.

          Mendy
          Azpi Silva Rudiger
          James Kante Kovacic Alonso
          Mount Werner
          Abraham

          Kepa
          Christensen Tomori Zouma
          CHO Jorginho Gilmour Chilwell
          Ziyech Pulisic
          Giroud

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            But you could say exactly the same about Liverpool - which is where we came in.

            And well I rather think Kane played as a cf absolutely trumps any Chelsea option so no arguing that he doesn't fit their system.

            Open Controls
        3. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Man City need Aguero and Fernandinho replacements and a backup CM

          Ederson
          Cancelo Stones Dias Mendy
          KDB Rodri Gundogan
          Mahrez ????? Sterling

          Steffan
          Walker Laporte Ake Zinchenko
          Bernardo ????? ?????
          Torres Jesus Foden

          Open Controls
    • vova
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Hey guys, hope you are well. What are your thoughts on my team:

      Ederson Sanchez
      Dias Cresswell Reguilon Konsa Aina
      Fernandes Bale Lingard Gundogan Raphinha
      Kane DCL Watkins

      1.3 ITB
      1 FT

      Not sure which moves to make, save the transfer?

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Looks good to save for now and use the 2FT's to prepare your team for GW33.

        Open Controls
    • Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gundogan and Salah to Jota and KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Seems pretty sideways

        Open Controls
      2. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't bother with citeh

        Open Controls
    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Has chilwell got his spot back?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        No - think he is second choice, the Sheffield United game was the second choicers XI primarily

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Agreed however his also played 3 of the last 4 prem games including Liverpool & Utd

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Think he is ear marked for games where Tuchel expects the opposition to attack a bit more. The next few fixtures lend themselves to Alonso vs a low block defence but UCL games complicates things a bit too.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              I’m punting on Alonso (c) next GW

              Open Controls
    • HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      After a car crash of a BGW, I’ve lost a decent lead on my ML and am now 39 points behind. I need to regroup. This is my team for GW30:

      Martinez
      Konsa Cresswell Dallas
      Bruno Son Sterling Gundo Raphina
      Kane Watkins

      Areola Antonio Dawson Dunk

      Sterling needs to go. What next?

      Open Controls
    • Sterling Archer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      who to get in 1st?

      Shaw - Potential goals and assists, but also alot more likely to concede
      Rudiger - basically guaranteed 6 points, maybe a bonus but not much else

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Rudiger

        Both for a hit is also an option

        Open Controls
    • The White Pele
      • 3 Years
      just now

      those who still got FH, when do you plan to use it?

      Open Controls

