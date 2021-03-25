Fantasy Allsvenskan – Goalkeepers

Fantasy Allsvenskan is back and in the first proper article about player positions, we took a look at the current goalkeeping situation. Goalkeepers have taken a big price-hike this season and we’ve suddenly found 8 out of the 16 options in the 6.0m+ region. With little cash to spare ahead of GW1, will you be looking at the cheaper options or shelling out the big bucks to attain more ‘secure’ points?

For a full rundown of all our picks at each price point in this tricky position, check out the latest Fantasy Football Scout article we put up on the Fantasy Allsvenskan site here.

For signup in English, look no further than here.

If you haven’t yet joined, our mini-league code for the Fantasy Football Scout league this season is u1ouqr.

Stay tuned as next we’ll be taking a look at all of this season’s options in defence. For any potential newcomers, if you want to chat about fantasy football in general or Fantasy Allsvenskan in particular, you can find me on Twitter under @FF_Meltens.