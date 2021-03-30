121
Scout Network March 30

Scout Network pick out favourite players for Gameweek 30

121 Comments
Share

With so many Fantasy Premier League managers planning a Gameweek 31 Wildcard, there is a lot of freedom from Gameweek 30.

For some, it provides the opportunity for a one-week punt, so we’ve asked the Scout Network to pick out their favourite options based on the fixtures this weekend.

El Statto

The Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 3

Clean sheets are the best starting point for an FPL defender’s value and, at home to West Bromwich Albion, I am expecting another one for Chelsea this weekend. With Reece James (£5.0m) there is always the option of attacking returns thanks to his impressive delivery from wide, so he would be a good pick this week for points possibilities at both ends.

A home game against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 30 should result in a comfortable home win for Everton. With four goals in his last six games Richarlison (£8.0m) goes into the game with some for form behind him. Palace are averaging 1.9 goals against in their away games so every chance there will be a few goals for Everton and Richarlison in this one.

El Statto

FF Titan

Auto Draft 5

Jesse Lingard (£6.2m) has been in sensational form since joining West Ham and is showing no sign of slowing down. He made his away back into the England team and that can only do great things for his confidence. With returns in six of his seven starts he looks a great pick for Gameweek 30.

Chelsea have been rock solid under new management and play a West Brom side who have only scored twice in their last seven games. Chelsea look destined for a clean sheet and no Blues defender is as nailed on as club captain Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m). He has started every game under Tuchel and is currently enjoying a two-week break because of his non-involvement with the Spanish national team.

FF Titan

FPL Family

Newcastle have only kept one clean sheet in their last four Premier League matches and they are top for defensive tackles lost across the same period. In contrast, Spurs have scored eight goals in the same period, the fourth-best in the league. Harry Kane (£11.6m) is top for goals scored among forwards this season (17) and with the likely return of Son Heung-min (£9.4m) he will have his supply line reopened.

There are not many opponents more appealing than Sheffield United this season, especially since Chris Wilder left the club. The Blades have conceded 50 goals over the course of the season and lost 23 matches. Leeds should be able to capitalise on this and, if he recovers from the knock, I expect Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) to have plenty of opportunities to add to the 14 goals and six assists he has registered in the Premier League this season.

FPL Family

Ted Talks FPL

Operation ‘Target Sheffield United‘ should be on everyone’s radars. The Blades have the highest figure for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches and are still without a replacement for Wilder. Leeds host Sheffield United in Gameweek 30 and will look to put as many past Ramsdale as they can. Bamford could be one to fear this week and even a captain contender. He suffered a knock against Fulham but is likely to recover over the international break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) must relishing the prospect of facing a Crystal Palace side who have conceded 59 shots in the box in the last six Gameweeks; only Sheffield United and Wolves have conceded more. Calvert-Lewin scored against Burnley in Gameweek 28, and has added a further two to his season tally during the international break. Among forwards over the last four Gameweeks, only Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) and Kane have recorded more big chances than the Everton frontman. 

Ted Talks FPL

FPL Experiment Podcast

Raphinha (£5.7m) has the perfect combination of going into Gameweek 30 with excellent form and a great fixture. Leeds are flat-track bullies, with their performances against the bottom seven teams seeing them take 24 points from a possible 27. And Raphinha’s recent form would suggest if Leeds score he will be involved. Since Gameweek 22, the Brazilian leads the way in the league for chances created and big chances created. He looks primed to perform this week.

Despite Tuchel’s Chelsea being a force to be reckoned with defensively (11 clean sheets from 14 games), they are yet to set the world alight from an attacking perspective. There are few more prime opportunities to change that than a visit from West Brom, who have conceded 57 goals this season, more than any other side. Looking at the Chelsea attacking prospects who are statistically less immune to rotation, Mason Mount (£7.0m) looks like the standout option. Mount has racked up nine goal attempts over the last four games (scoring once),he has also created seven chances for his team mates over the same period.

FPL Experiment Podcast

Bendito Fantasy

Double Gameweek 25 Scout Picks features Leeds triple-up

Después de un bien merecido descanso en nuestro querido FPL, estamos listos para el regreso del futbol de cara a la Jornada 30. En esta ocasión hay dos escuadras que llaman la atención, la primera es Chelsea, que se ha convertido en una de las mejores defensas de la liga y enfrenta al débil ataque de West Brom. Antonio Rudiger (£4.7m) ha sido pieza clave en el esquema de Tuchel para este resurgimiento defensivo y es uno de los jugadores con mejor precio y partido para esta jornada.

Muchos nos preparamos para la Jornada 29 con jugadores de Leeds, y su enfrentamiento de la Jornada 30 se presta para mantenerlos en nuestros equipos, ya que se verán las caras con un débil Sheffield United. En el papel este partido es muy atractivo para una escuadra tan agresiva al ataque como Leeds, particularmente para Raphinha que se ha convertido en el generador de futbol de la escuadra entera. Ya sea por pases clave, oportunidades creadas o intentos directos a gol. Raphinha siempre está entre los mejores en la liga.

Bendito Fantasy

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

On this week’s Scout the Gameweek Sam will be joined by Greg, Nick and Adam from the FPL Experiment Podcast. They will look back over Gameweek 29 and the international break and ahead to Gameweek 30.

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19
Scout The Gameweek promo

El Statto

The first week of the International break has been busy behind the scenes. A new member has joined the team at Jumpersforgoalposts.info over the international break and he has so refreshed the homepage imagery. The second week of the break, will see a return of FPL content and articles ahead of the Gameweek 30 deadline.

FF Titans

FF Titans have produced two feature pieces on two FPL managers still in the FPL Cup. During this second part of the international break they will also be rounding-up the the top FPL players and how they played for their countries.

Bendito Fantasy

Bendito Fantasy tuvo una pequeña reunión en la semana para platicar de un tema que se hizo muy popular en la semana, el “effective ownership” y los riesgos a tomar en la capitanía de cara al final del torneo. Esta semana estaremos de regreso tanto en youtube como podcasts para desglosar la J30 y la capitanía. 

FPL Family

Over the last couple of weeks Lee and Sam have been realising Sam’s Women in FPL series over on their YouTube channel. This week saw the release of the final part of the content with the PLP presenters ahead of content with some of the female content creators in the community. They also reached the 9k followers milestone over on Instagram and will be appearing this week on both the Official FPL Podcast and the FPLShow.

Ted Talks FPL

Ted has continued to release new content on his social media channels over the course of the international break. This week he will busy with FFScout activity answering your questions over on the FFScout Community twitter page on Wednesday evening, taking part in Saturday morning’s Breakfast Club and producing his weekly Gameweek round up video on Monday.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

121 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jbenny1107
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Would you bench boost or save FT? Dunk to Chelsea defender. Or, wildcard in 31 with bench boost in 32. Bale and Son playing being the big concern with bench boosting this week. But, could pay off.

    Martinez Pope
    Cresswell Shaw Stones Dallas Dunk*
    Fernandes Son Bale Lingard Raphinha
    Kane Bamford Antonio

    Open Controls
  2. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you play Martinez or Pope this week?

    Open Controls
  3. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Afternoon guys, what is my best plan of action with this lot? Brought Auba in for last GW but quickly want rid of him.. plan is to WC in 31, so I'm happy making 2 transfers for a -4 this week as I'm quite far ahead in my leagues. Auba & Son the obvious two to lose or someone else? 1FT and 7.1m in the bank.

    Martinez
    Coufal - Stones - Shaw
    Son - Trossard - Raphina - Auba
    DCL - Kane - Bamford

    Bench: Areola - Dunk - Dier - Soucek

    Open Controls
  4. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Would you keep Bale with this news or swap him to Son? Or get Son as well as Bale and go for the triple up?

    Open Controls
    1. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      I'm keeping bale for this week as it's Newcastle. He'll be out after. Doubt he'll manage 2 games a week

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      What's the news on Bale?

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Ah, nevermind

        Open Controls
  5. Nimby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Starting to think gw34 *could* be a better week to wildcard of you have two or 3 spurs players in your team already. Might have to swallow a bad week or two though.

    Open Controls
  6. Soto Ayam
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Who would you rather

    A) DCL

    or

    B) Richarli

    ?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Would anyone even want to watch this new nonsense champions league format?!

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56573883

    The current competition is too bloated as it is - so logically the solution is to add even MORE teams, and more games, plus some ridiculous gimmicky mega group stage...

    Football will be dead in 5 years

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Please no.
        There are already too many international games and cups.
        Quality of football will just go down with more games.

        Open Controls
      • Ha.
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Players and managers - too many games in quick succession, more injuries

        UEFA - but think of the TV rights

        Open Controls
    2. Quan MisTaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Which 3 spurs playrs would you want for the DGW32?

      Kane + Son and who?

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Two is probably enough for me.

        Open Controls
      2. Jimmy Boy
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Think those two are enough to be honest, don't trust any of their defenders to start both games and prefer Patricio/Mendy to Lloris as fantasy keepers until the end of the season.

        Open Controls
      3. matiakez
        • 10 Years
        5 hours ago

        Moura is after kane perhaps their in form guy.

        Open Controls
    3. Jimmy Boy
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      What's everyone's Bale verdict with the DGW32 announcement, sell or keep? If you have also have Kane (most do now) then the logical move would probably be Bale > Son but if you've got transfers you want to make elsewhere then perhaps holding on and hoping for a repeat of DGW26 is a valid move.

      Open Controls
      1. Quan MisTaka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Does Bale play anymore? People on here and Twitter seem to think hes fallen foul of Mou again.

        I have him and had planned to move to KDB after newc game.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy Boy
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          Have a feeling what you (and twitter) are saying is possibly true. At the moment Kane, Son and Lucas are probably nailed on for three of the attacking spots and then wouldn't be surprised if someone else gets in ahead of Bale for the 4th.

          I'm now thinking of just doing a straight swap from Bale to Son to remove that uncertainty.

          Open Controls
      2. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        Son's EO will be killer, so could be a good differential...

        Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      - Would you bench boost or FT
      - Would you play Martinez or Pope
      - What is my best plan of action
      - Would you keep Bale or swap him to Son
      - Would you rather DCL or Richarlison
      - Which 3 Spurs would you want for the DGW

      This page needs MOAR QUESTIONS!!!!

      Open Controls
    5. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      So hold on to Kane and Son and WC in GW33?

      Open Controls
    6. TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      With WC and BB to play, is the best strategy to navigate through 32 and 33 and WC in 34? Probable DGW in 35 which would be good for bench boosting?

      Open Controls
    7. Quan MisTaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      For GW31

      Raphina to

      A) Lingard
      B) Neto
      C) Jota

      Open Controls
    8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Who joins Forster and Lewis on the bench?

      Martinez
      Stones Rudiger Konsa Struijk
      Salah KDB Gundo Bruno Raph
      Kane DCL Bamford

      Forster Lewis

      Open Controls
      1. Snevitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Konsa & Gundo

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.