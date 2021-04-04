269
Metrics April 4

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 30

Harry Kane (£11.6m) is the key figure among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers for Gameweek 30.

Ahead of a Sunday afternoon trip to Newcastle, Spurs’ centre-forward has been trusted with a significant number of armbands.

71.3% of the top 10k captained him for Gameweek 30, a decision that has led him to boast effective ownership at this level of 164.6%.

As you can see, Kane’s majority in the captaincy conversation proved to be considerably wider than our latest poll indicated.

The premium forward accrued the support of 39.2% of voters in that ballot, with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) in second place on 17.7%.

However, there is a gap of 53.7 percentage points between Kane and the Manchester United midfielder as far as top 10k captaincy is concerned.

Leeds duo Raphinha (£5.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) were the key differentials, backed by just 3.6% and 3.2% of top 10k managers for the Gameweek 30 armband.

Such managers were arguably unfortunate to see the two players register scores of five and two points respectively as Leeds failed to take their chances in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, 1.4% of the top 10k are waiting for Son Heung-min‘s (£9.4m) involvement in Spurs’ trip to Newcastle.

The chips were largely held in reserve by the top 10k in Gameweek 30, the Wildcard and Bench Boost proving the most popular.

Even then, just 2.2% of the managers at this level opted to claim points for their substitutes this week and 2.6% pulled the trigger on a brand new squad.

Those numbers mean chip usage among the top 10k looks like this after Gameweek 30.

49.0% in the upper echelon have already deployed three from a possible four this season, while 30.0% have exhausted their supply.

Such figures will be encouraging for anyone with an eye on the top 10k with a selection of chips left to use.

While only a small number of top-10k managers, we can still learn a few things from studying the squad templates.

The most notable observation is, of course, the level of investment in Chelsea’s defence ahead of their 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) appears to have been the most fashionable, selected by 69.1% of these Wildcarding managers, presumably on the basis of his nailed-on status as Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper.

57.9% of this week’s top-10k Wildcarders chose Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) with 46.4% picking Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m).

While only the former was involved at Stamford Bridge, both players scored zero points.

A Gameweek 30 meeting with Sheffield United was appealing enough for the key Leeds triple-up to maintain a presence in these squads despite more challenging fixtures on the horizon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men face Manchester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester United (home) in the next three Gameweeks but 40.1% of these Wildcarding managers held onto Stuart Dallas (£5.1m), 52.5% Raphinha and 70.7% kept faith with Bamford.

Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) is absent from the top-five midfielders in this template although there is still Liverpool representation.

59.9% of Wildcarding managers in the top 10k selected Diogo Jota (£6.7m), making him the second-most-fashionable midfielder in such squads.

Top 10k Most Owned Players – Gameweek 29

Top 10k Most Owned Players – Gameweek 30

Midfield and defence appear to have been the hotbed for top-10k transfers between Gameweeks 29 and 30.

As you can see, very little changed in the way of ownership among forwards and goalkeepers between the two most recent deadlines.

Kane, Bamford and Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) remain the most popular front-men, in that order, while Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) and Alphonse Areola (£4.6m) are still the most fashionable goalkeepers at this level.

Fernandes has clawed back his domination of the midfield department, his top-10k ownership rising from 69.3% in Blank Gameweek 29 to 86.9% after Saturday’s deadline.

Similarly, Son managed to increase his representation in squads at this level by 8.7 percentage points during the international break.

Luke Shaw (£5.3m) has broken into the template with 33.1% ownership for Gameweek 30 at the expense of Aaron Cresswell (£5.9m).

  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Martinez
    Shaw, Rudgier, Dias, Veltman
    Bruno, Son, Auba Gundo
    Kane, Watkins

    McCarthy, Raphinha, Bamford, Struijk

    My teams is a total mess at the moment. Three non-starters yesterday plus McCarthy in the squad, and 5 players from Leeds/Villa who have dreadful upcoming fixtures, plus Auba.

    How does Auba, Raphinha, and Watkins to Jota, Lingard, and DCL sound ?

    It leaves 4m ITB to upgrade Rudgier, Gundo and Struijk if they continue to be no shows.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      I find gameweeks like this one, interesting. Chelsea vs West Brom (with Palace to follow) screams double Chelsea defence. If you made that move, you’ve only been punished by the international break - that is all. Your planning was 100% spot on.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        Sorry, clearly a reply fail 🙂

    2. MightyGar
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        I think they are positive moves. I have DCL and am considering a move to Nacho. But you could do Gundo to Maddison at a later date and cover Leicester (I may do that instead / as well)

    3. Jet5605
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Should I WC this lot?

      Pope
      Coufal - Stones - Dunk
      Son - Bruno - Lingard - Gundo
      Kane - Bamford - DCL

      Martinez - Raph - Dallas - Konsa

      1. Balls of Steel
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Hell ya

      2. sunzip14
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yes

      3. MightyGar
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          I wouldn't. City players are a risk and Leeds players could easily blank against City

          1. MightyGar
              5 hours, 25 mins ago

              Reply fail, I read it as BB

              1. MightyGar
                  5 hours, 25 mins ago

                  I would WC that team

          2. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Off subject:
            Vote out of these:
            Doc Martin
            Only Fools and Horses
            Farty Towels
            Something else

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 42 mins ago

              Fools, Towers, Martin in that order but like them all.

              1. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 35 mins ago

                I like them all for one specific2 reasons; the hidden warmth of the characters and the reality of their time.

            2. The 12th Man
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 33 mins ago

              Like them all. Doc Martin last.
              Black Books
              Frasier
              Raymond
              Mork & Mindy

              1. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 29 mins ago

                M & M very good. American too! Wow!!

                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Towers probably my number 1

            3. MightyGar
                5 hours, 27 mins ago

                Towers
                Horses
                Martin is a bit if a punt and certainly a differential

                1. FALSE PROFIT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Yeah; does not seem the same genre but has some surprising similarities. All are driven by comedy through wit and character.

            4. Silecro
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 19 mins ago

              Would you wildcard this?

              Pope
              Dias, Digne, Coufal
              Son, Bruno, Raphinha*, Gundo, Lingard
              Kane, Watkins*

              Martinez, Bamford*, Dunk*, Dallas*

              Other option i'm considering is Raphinha, Bamford > Jota, Nacho (-4)

              1. Balls of Steel
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                Could probably hold that WC this week

                1. Silecro
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 32 mins ago

                  More and more leaning to holding it

            5. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              6 hours, 19 mins ago

              I find gameweeks like this one, interesting. Chelsea vs West Brom (with Palace to follow) screams double Chelsea defence. If you made that move, you’ve only been punished by the international break - that is all. Your planning was 100% spot on.

              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 8 mins ago

                Who knows how the game would’ve gone without the red card also

                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Yep. There are gameweeks where on paper at least, it looks a no brainer to transfer in a player or even take a hit, and so often (it seems) keeping a player with a difficult fixture turns out better. Imagine selling Perreira this week, for instance?

                  I think that’s why taking a lot of hints inevitably fails because nothing is certain in football. Players, even manager, must subconsciously approach easier games with a different mindset.

              2. Zen Arcade
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 53 mins ago

                Do you think Tuchel rotates too much?

                1. Twisted Saltergater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 8 mins ago

                  I think he saw it as a safe rotation bringing in the quality of Tiago Silva. It just backfired.

            6. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 19 mins ago

              Kane, Son, Salah, Bruno...

              Is it too much of an overkill on WC with the premium attackers?

              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 hours, 50 mins ago

                Nope.

                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  5 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Add Trent to that if you can.

              2. RamboRN
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 50 mins ago

                I think that's a good base.

              3. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 48 mins ago

                I fancy KDB over Bruno, but the risk of rotation is a worry

              4. Balls of Steel
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 41 mins ago

                No definitely not overkill

            7. LewanGOALski
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 18 mins ago

              I might:
              Bale & Bamford ➡ Salah (C) & Ihenacho (-4)

              Thoughts..?

              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                5 hours, 32 mins ago

                Open Controls
              2. Balls of Steel
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 31 mins ago

                Do it

              3. Abaddon
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 30 mins ago

                I like that

            8. Jet5605
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 16 mins ago

              Is GW31 still the smart week to WC this lot?

              Pope
              Coufal - Stones - Dunk
              Son - Bruno - Lingard - Gundo
              Kane - Bamford - DCL

              Martinez - Raph - Dallas - Konsa

            9. Ibralicious
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 12 mins ago

              Why is City defence being offloaded in WC drafts? 5/7 upcoming fixtures are favourable and they’ve kept a CS in tough games like Leicester this week.

              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 hours, 44 mins ago

                Stones Cancelo rotation risks so that leaves Dias who is a pretty good option but I guess people want to either go cheaper, Azpi (+1 game) or up to TAA.

                1. Ibralicious
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Hmm that’s fair

              2. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 43 mins ago

                I won’t be selling Dias unless he gets injured

                1. Ibralicious
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Might have to do this too

              3. RamboRN
                • 9 Years
                5 hours, 40 mins ago

                Rotation, if I wasn't playing wc I would have waited another week before offloading stones and cancelo as they due to start. But 6+ points every 2 games is only around 3pts average per game. I swapped the pair for dias and shaw.

              4. Balls of Steel
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 39 mins ago

                Only City defender worth considering is Dias, too much rotation risk with other defenders! Ederson also a certain starter if looking for a way into City defence..

            10. Ibralicious
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 10 mins ago

              Mendy / Forster
              Trent / Shaw / Coady / Rudiger / Phillips
              Salah / Bruno / Son / Jota / Gundogan
              Kane / Antonio / Iheanacho

              0.2 ITB

              First WC draft. Not sure about the defence at all, any improvements?

              1. Ibralicious
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 32 mins ago

                Whoops will have to be another 4.0 as already got 3 Pool ^

                1. RamboRN
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 28 mins ago

                  I'm in the same predicament, 4m for pool defender is very hard to turn down. But salah taa jota very nice and hard to drop one.

              2. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 hours, 25 mins ago

                Looks ideal, must have a strong TV.

              3. sunzip14
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 24 mins ago

                I have similar draft. Only Creswell and Lingard in place of Gundo & Trent.

            11. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 9 mins ago

              Big headache this week with almost exact cash for Gundo ➡️ Jota.

              Would you go for it?

              1. Balls of Steel
                • 5 Years
                6 hours, 4 mins ago

                Wait for CL minutes, another Jota price rise could be close though

                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours, 24 mins ago

                  I can afford a 0.1 rise or fall for Jota/Gundo but not both. Fortunately both are playing on Tuesday night but I know both will start more worried about injuries.

                  1. Balls of Steel
                    • 5 Years
                    5 hours, 23 mins ago

                    In that case wait until after CL games before deciding...agree both start Tuesday.

              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 hours ago

                Personally yes

                I've made any number of midweek transfers and can't recall being burnt once. If you hold off then being landed with Gundo isn't the worst result and there'll be another route to Jota week after with 2 FTs

                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours, 51 mins ago

                  I'm going to wait till Tuesday night at least and take it from there. If Jota scores again midweek its going to be hard to resist and I'll probably pull the trigger.

                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    5 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Sensible of course

                    Jota I suspect will have risen again by then. Gundo likely to hold I imagine. Suspect most of the people selling him are the pros with WC in hand. Casuals like me got rid a couple of weeks ago.

              3. PogBruno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 59 mins ago

                I would give Gundagon the Leeds game and them switch over to Jota

                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours, 13 mins ago

                  If Jota is starting I think I prefer him against Villa even if it's Leeds for Gundo.

            12. PogBruno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 7 mins ago

              Thoughts on this WC team plz
              (1.3 ITB), FH33, BB35

              Martinez Mendy
              Azqui TAA Dias //Coady Targett//
              Son Salah Jota Maddison //Rafinha//
              Kane Illeanacho Adams

            13. Neo-Viper
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 5 mins ago

              ##REPOST##

              Should I do the below for a hit?

              Stones to TAA
              Bamford to Iheanacho OR Raph to Jota for pool triple up

              Martínez
              Dias AWB TAA* Azpi
              Salah Bruno Gundo
              Kane Antonio Iheanacho*

              1. Zen Arcade
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 25 mins ago

                Make your own mind up and you’ll enjoy the game more.

            14. sunzip14
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 4 mins ago

              Nowhere to hide for me. BB with the following players today, besides (K)ane, Son and Bruno.

              Martinez, Targett & Konsa vs Fulham
              Lowton vs Forster

              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 57 mins ago

                🙂

                How many did you lose yesterday? Actually have bet against Villa defence this week but it looks a reasonable call in principle.

            15. RamboRN
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 59 mins ago

              On wc
              A. Shaw, lingard, vydra
              B. Coady, maddison, brewster.

              1. Ëð
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 19 mins ago

                A

            16. dshv
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 58 mins ago

              On wc..

              Maddison or iheanacho

              1. Ëð
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 56 mins ago

                B

              2. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 55 mins ago

                Iheanacho

                Not that convinced by Leicester generally and it's a fairly short fixture swing from 32 to 35. More options in midfield and Iheanacho is easy to bench when fixtures turn bad.

              3. Balls of Steel
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 54 mins ago

                Nacho

              4. MightyGar
                  5 hours, 50 mins ago

                  I prefer Maddison, but I feel there is more competition for places in midfield. What would your mid / forward combos be?

              5. Vazza
                  5 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Is Nathaniel Phillips nailed for Liverpool ?

                  1. Balls of Steel
                    • 5 Years
                    5 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Who knows but at 4m it's a bargain!

                    1. Vazza
                        5 hours, 23 mins ago

                        But all Liverpool need is Matip, Gomez or VvD to be fit and he’s out. Phillips won’t play more than 3 games imo.

                        1. zotter
                          • 11 Years
                          5 hours, 20 mins ago

                          All three of them are out for the season

                          1. Balls of Steel
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 18 mins ago

                            Just read this also!

                    2. BobB
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      5 hours, 24 mins ago

                      I'd say so. Kazak would probably drop out first.

                      1. Vazza
                          5 hours, 21 mins ago

                          The question is would you spend 3m extra and bring in Robbo?

                        • zotter
                          • 11 Years
                          5 hours, 20 mins ago

                          Doubt it. Philips drops out first definitely. But can’t see it. Unless champions league rotation later. Or he drops a clanger or two

                          1. Vazza
                              5 hours, 19 mins ago

                              This.

                              1. Whazza
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                5 hours, 14 mins ago

                                Just adding Phillips was the fan's player of the month in March. We don't know who drops out first is the simple answer, hence go for the cheaper. Matip is ruled out for the season btw and don't think Gomez or VVD are even close.

                      2. Ëð
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 56 mins ago

                        Would you WC this bunch now or wait until GW34? 2FT, £0.9m ITB

                        Martinez, McCarthy
                        Stones, Dallas, Coufal, Targett, Burn
                        Auba, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Raphinha
                        Kane, DCL, Bamford

                        1. Vazza
                            5 hours, 16 mins ago

                            Surely a mini wildcard should do the job i.e. three moves for a 4 point hit.

                            Why don’t you create a dummy WC team to bring in the players you want and compare with your current squad?

                            1. Ëð
                              • 5 Years
                              5 hours, 15 mins ago

                              Thanks. I was eyeing up Auba -> Salah and Bamford -> iheanacho. Maybe another worth a hit too

                          • Balls of Steel
                            • 5 Years
                            5 hours, 14 mins ago

                            That's a pickle...I would probably cut my losses and WC!

                          • zotter
                            • 11 Years
                            5 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Auba. Raphinha. Bamford to Salah. Jota. Iheanacho should do the trick for now

                            1. Ëð
                              • 5 Years
                              5 hours, 7 mins ago

                              £0.8m short of that sadly. Thinking I'll just do Auba and Bamford to Salah and Iheanacho

                          • Twisted Saltergater
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            5 hours, 6 mins ago

                            Give Auba the Sheff Utd game, then get rid?

                        2. Mreidfelt
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          5 hours, 54 mins ago

                          Nailed by Liverpool players now for rest of season...Salah, Jota and Phillips...

                          1. zotter
                            • 11 Years
                            5 hours, 13 mins ago

                            Please see my list of related questions below !!

                        3. Patio Kev
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          5 hours, 52 mins ago

                          Easily one of the very best and one of my favourite weekly articles but I really wish somebody would actually bother to proof read it before publishing.

                          “Leeds duo Raphinha (£5.7m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) were the key differentials, backed by just 3.6% and 3.2% of top 10k managers for the Gameweek 30 armband.

                          Such managers were arguably unfortunate to see the two players register scores of five and two points respectively”

                          “ 57.9% of this week’s top-10k Wildcarders chose Antonio Rüdiger (£4.7m) with 46.4% picking Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.9m).

                          While only the former was involved at Stamford Bridge, both players scored zero points.”

                          For the record, Raphina got six points and it was the latter not the former that was involved at Stamford Bridge.

                          1. Whazza
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            5 hours, 8 mins ago

                            Raph's bonus was added super late tbf

                            1. Vazza
                                5 hours, 6 mins ago

                                When they realised mark had him and he protested

                          2. zotter
                            • 11 Years
                            5 hours, 51 mins ago

                            Going to buy myself some Pool...... how essential are the following below out of 10 in your view?

                            A. Getting Trent/robbo over Kabak/Philips
                            B. Getting Jota
                            C. Getting Salah/Mane
                            D. Getting Salah over Mane
                            E. Getting Kabak over Philips
                            F. Getting Trent over Robbo

                            Money is tight hence the intricate questions !! Thanks in advance all

                            1. Vazza
                                5 hours, 7 mins ago

                                To respond in the same order

                                A. 8
                                B. 7 (I brought Jota yesterday)
                                C. 8
                                D. 8
                                E. 5
                                F. 7

                                Let me know if any questions

                            2. waltzingmatildas
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              5 hours, 48 mins ago

                              How's this wc draft looking?
                              Schmeichel forster
                              TAA alonso shaw coady rudiger
                              Bruno son jota gundo raphinha
                              Kane antonio iheanacho

                              Could do son and gundo to Salah and 5.1 in 33

                              1. zotter
                                • 11 Years
                                5 hours, 10 mins ago

                                Bit heavy in defence. I would downgrade perhaps Alonso. Antonio to Dcl ?

                                1. waltzingmatildas
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  5 hours, 1 min ago

                                  Yeah you are probably right. But alonso was so far forward yesterday!
                                  Maybe just keep dallas and have money in the bank to go son to Salah?

                              2. RamboRN
                                • 9 Years
                                5 hours, 7 mins ago

                                Screams benching issues to me

                                1. waltzingmatildas
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                                  I don't really mind that. Raphinha would be bench the next few. Nacho is a bit of a rotation risk. Happy to have a decent bench.
                                  Cheers

                            3. RamaJama
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              5 hours, 48 mins ago

                              Which option?

                              A) Raphina to Jota
                              B) Cresswell/Gundo to Phillips/Salah for -4

                              1. Balls of Steel
                                • 5 Years
                                5 hours, 8 mins ago

                                A

                                1. RamaJama
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  5 hours, 4 mins ago

                                  Thanks! All of a sudden it’s all about going from 0/1 Pool player to 2/3. hopefully Pool won’t fall back to the recent level

                            4. Steve The Spud
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              5 hours, 44 mins ago

                              Love Jimmy to get a goal tomorrow so we can all hope aboard the Jimmy wagon for their great run

                              1. Balls of Steel
                                • 5 Years
                                5 hours, 37 mins ago

                                So Jimi could make a return fairly soon?

                                1. pingissimus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  5 hours, 28 mins ago

                                  Put himself into his own fantasy team apparently this week.

                                  1. Balls of Steel
                                    • 5 Years
                                    5 hours, 26 mins ago

                                    Just read this, I wonder how close he is to actually playing though?

                                    1. pingissimus
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      5 hours, 25 mins ago

                                      Depends on how he plays FPL I guess.

                                      He may just be trying to beat the price rises before he gets a game next time 🙂

                                      1. Balls of Steel
                                        • 5 Years
                                        3 hours, 36 mins ago

                                        Ha, a real FPL pro 🙂

                              2. pingissimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                5 hours, 35 mins ago

                                🙂

                                Would just love him to get a game to be honest. GW38 nostalgia pick probably enough for this vocal fan of his

                            5. Pops15
                              • 4 Years
                              5 hours, 44 mins ago

                              WC this week and I'm looking into captaincy options for GW31. A city player looks to be the way to go vs Leeds but not clear who is going to get the game with such a short turn around after Dortmund and future games to come.

                              Is a punt on Aguero vs Leeds madness? Would then switch back to Kane for his double in GW32.

                              1. RamaJama
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                5 hours, 40 mins ago

                                Not madness, but are his chances to start more than 50/50?

                              2. Twisted Saltergater
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                5 hours, 37 mins ago

                                Looked at Aguero or Jesus last night, but decided I couldn’t risk the rotation (you’d think Jesus gets the CL games and off PL game to keep him sharp).

                                Is Pep the sentimental type to give Aguero the remaining PL games? Not sure.

                                Have brought in Iheanacho as Vardy looks on his last legs to me, unfortunately. Leicester also have a great fixture run.

                                1. Eat my goal!
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  5 hours ago

                                  Was considering iheanacho however concerned over both continuation of form & mins with Maddison returning

                                  1. Finding Timo
                                      4 hours, 57 mins ago

                                      Oh No I have put nacho in my Team , guess Antonio Could be better option

                                  2. Pops15
                                    • 4 Years
                                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                                    Its going to be tricky but I think it will be well worth it if you can get a city starter captained this week. If not Aguero then possibly the likes of Sterling / Mahrez / Jesus.

                                    The game has goals written all over it with the best offensive team in the league vs a side like Leeds that plays open no matter the opponent and have shipped 48 goals in 30 games.

                                2. pingissimus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  5 hours, 33 mins ago

                                  He just didn't look on it yesterday - not the same beast sadly.

                                  Think that game could be a cracker and run on similar lines to the early season one.

                                  1. PogBruno
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    4 hours, 43 mins ago

                                    Boring 1-1?

                              3. Breezyy
                                • 2 Years
                                5 hours, 40 mins ago

                                Thoughts?
                                GW31 Dias - Philips
                                GW32 Raph and Auba - Bruno and Jota -4

                                Still have Gundo and Stones but need the money?

                              4. Finding Timo
                                  5 hours, 34 mins ago

                                  Is Dias good option on WC or look elsewhere?

                                  1. Eat my goal!
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    4 hours, 55 mins ago

                                    Of course

                                    1. Finding Timo
                                        4 hours, 53 mins ago

                                        Ok Cool was just worried about rotation

                                        1. Eat my goal!
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          4 hours, 52 mins ago

                                          He’s the most nailed

                                  2. Eat my goal!
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    5 hours, 32 mins ago

                                    Was planning on switching salah for Jota and strengthening all over with TAA in defence

                                    Or

                                    Instead I could do raph to jota & bams to adams (2 good games with Pre intl break form)

                                    1. PogBruno
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      4 hours, 31 mins ago

                                      Finally see some love for Adams who could have 2 doubles in GW33 and GW35

                                      1. Finding Timo
                                          4 hours, 30 mins ago

                                          I need to look into these doubles as didn’t realise DGW33!

                                        • Finding Timo
                                            4 hours, 28 mins ago

                                            When would we find out about DGW33? I was planning for spurs double but perhaps should look at Southampton as don’t hsve any of their players like

