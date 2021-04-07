239
Pro Pundit Teams April 7

Why Liverpool and Leicester are key to my FPL Gameweek 31 Wildcard

239 Comments
Share

FPL BlackBox co-host Az discusses the merits of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and others as he spotlights Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers’ sides.

I’ve been waiting for this week for a while, looking forward to the opportunity to rejig my squad and target what look like some favourable fixture swings for a couple of teams.

I won’t present my Wildcard draft here; there’ll be enough of that on my video with Andy, which you can watch below.

Instead, I’ll be giving my views on two key teams and considering some of the players that we should all be looking at, regardless of whether your Wildcard is being played or not.

Liverpool

We’ve been here before. A good performance from Liverpool and suddenly a season of real mediocrity is all but forgotten.

But it’s hard not to get excited, as the Reds were superb against Arsenal. Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) was looking hungry again, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) was whipping in great balls all evening and the introduction of Diogo Jota (£6.9m) saw the opportunities they were creating finally being converted.

During Gameweek 30, Liverpool created a chance every 5.9 minutes. Arsenal may be struggling defensively (they have no clean sheet in their last 13 matches) but they have had some good results against “top” sides this season. They were poor, but Liverpool were in full swashbuckling mode.

My Double Gameweek plans and why the Wildcard/Bench Boost tactic has its downside
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 31
The FPL squad I’d pick if I was playing my Wildcard in Gameweek 31

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

239 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Henrik Larsson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Need some help please:

    A - Dias, Amartey, Davies
    B - Coady, Fofana, Davies
    C - Fofana, Veltman, Vydra

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Super Jack Grealish
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Henrik Larsson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Cheers lads. Was thinking C gave me better options to come in for GW33 and that Wolves may not be as watertight without Jonny Otto, but I think your both right.

      Open Controls
  2. Totti
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    do u wildcard this guys?

    martinez forster
    azpi stones digne coufal taylor
    bruno son lingard bale raphinha
    calvert kane bamford

    1FT 0.3 ITB

    any suggestions guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      wc and get who?

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        dias arnold sterling iheanacho shaw

        Open Controls
        1. Totti
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          jota

          Open Controls
        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          show us the full team

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Ps: nacho and Jota not nailed btw

            Open Controls
            1. Totti
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              mendy forster
              shaw konsa arnold dias 4.8
              bruno sterling lingard jota neto
              ihenacho bamford kane

              0 itb after this wildcard 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                looks nice
                I prefer Watkins over Bamford tbh
                I would downgrade Nacho to a real cheapie.

                Open Controls
                1. Totti
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  so need to wildcard or not?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    I would yes.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Totti
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      thanks mate
                      really appreciated

                      Open Controls
  3. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    That pic of Az always makes me smile. Just like my "honestly-I-wasn't-drinking-last night" face for my boss

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I was literally just thinking the same thing before scrolling down into the comments.

      I think it is more of a puppy looking up with excitement 😛

      Open Controls
  4. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard, any strong feels on changing this or feedback?

    Johnstone Forster
    James Trent Holding Fofana Rudiger
    Salah Jota Sterling(c) Lingard Neto
    Vardy Kane Davis

    I know Sterling is booking in a transfer (to son for the double) but i need to look at chunk rises

    Open Controls
    1. Super Jack Grealish
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Rather have Mendy in goal and someone instead of James

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        how comes? James has more upside than Mendy who is clean sheet or nothing

        Open Controls
        1. Super Jack Grealish
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          He’s started 4 out of the last 7 so many one pointers likely, comes on as a sub too

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Johnstone to Mendy gives me 4.3 on the james slot, who is good to get there?

            Open Controls
  5. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Exact cash, worth transferring early? (8pt hit mini-wc)

    Bale>Salah
    Gundo>Jota
    Antonio>Iheanacho

    Open Controls
    1. Benteke Fried Chicken
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Don’t like it at all

      Open Controls
      1. Benteke Fried Chicken
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        But bale out yes

        Open Controls
      2. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Really? What do see as a bad move? (Bale dropped, Gundo unlikely to play and upcoming blank, Antonio inj)

        All feel like long term moves.

        Avoiding an 8pt hit would mean fielding Bamford Dallas etc

        Open Controls
        1. Benteke Fried Chicken
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Gundo starts in my opinion and will be my captain so selling for -4 is madness. If he plays he could be lethal, Antonio might be not out for long.

          But like I said, bale gotta go!

          Open Controls
          1. manu4life99
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Price changes mean I need to sell Bale and Antonio today but I could hold off on Gundo>Jota potentially (unless Jota rises yet again before deadline)

            Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yes from me

      Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      sounds tempting, but i'd hold out on more Antonio news

      Open Controls
    4. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I think all 3 of them is a positive move. 1&2 definitely is.Only 3 is questionable.

      Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Which defence do you prefer?

    A
    Mendy
    TAA Dias Shaw Rüdiger Holding

    B
    Leno
    TAA Alonso Shaw Rüdiger Konsa

    C As B but James over Alonso and Targett over Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Super Jack Grealish
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Benteke Fried Chicken
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      C. Targett has some attacking threat and James is more nailed than alonso.

      Open Controls
  7. Werder Bremner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Some thoughts on WC keepers, I am taking Lloris and Sanchez. Although I have pretty high team value so happy to do so

    Out of the spurs assets Lloris is projected as third best scorer, is 100% nailed and will get save points even if they do concede.

    The fixtures are excellent (sanchez to cover blank) plus the switch from Lloris onto future doubles keeper is one move. Once the fixtures are announced it's easy to plan

    Lots are going for Leno but as an Arsenal fan I cannot do it to myself. Its hard enough to have them concede every game without having him in my team (1 CS in last 10). Although we did keep clean sheets in previous games against same opponents our form is awful and the same teams are now battling for survival

    Mendy is obviously a very good pick on current form but I don't feel the fixtures are actually that good. 3 of the next 4 are sure but they also have Westham, Man City, Arsenal, Leicester and Villa. I'll likely eat my words on this but will have Rudiger at least

    Main point for most though is cost and Lloris/Sanchez is 10.1 so I understand. I'm happy with my WC team and still have spare money after this combo

    If you can afford it then it's a very good differential

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      When looking for a GK I am looking at defensive stats but also route to points, like a Martinez who can get bonus and save points. Thats why i dont like the popular Mendy pick and why i am going for Johnstone, WBA have picked up defensively last 5 GWs, fixtures are ok, have something to play for

      Open Controls
      1. Werder Bremner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        It's a bold shout. Fixtures look pretty tough but they are definitely looking a lot better recently. Should have save points a plenty but CS may be hard to come by

        My worry would be that they really need to be winning games so will be pushing forward. May leave too much space at the back and give away chances

        Glad someone else is going against the Mendy/Leno love though

        Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I am currently on Ederson. Went through all of the keepers one by one and found reasons not to go with each of them.

      Could not decide on Dias or Laporte for defenders as rotation will be heavily used by Pep.

      So have ended up with Ederson as my only City player. Though i know it is a CS or nothing with him. No Saves.

      Open Controls
      1. Werder Bremner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I had a look at him too, for the same reasons, good pick for me. That City backbone is hard to call, I even expect Dias to rest at some point, although he's a machine

        Spurs double was what swayed me. When looking for a third player Lloris was the only choice (after Kane & Son).

        And I know people don't like transferring keepers but when doubles are announced it's an easy move from the higher cost player

        Open Controls
    3. matiakez
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I'm considering lloris myself alongside martinez who I got cheap.

      Open Controls
      1. Werder Bremner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Nice rotation and a double yet to be scheduled, decent.

        I think it all comes down to what you can afford and there's definitely points to be had.

        Open Controls
  8. phuang
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Which Wildcard team is better?

    Team A:

    Mendy, Forster
    Holding, Targett, Rudiger, TAA, Coady
    Fernandes, Gundogan, Salah, Jota, Lingard
    Kane, Vydra, Iheanacho

    4.2 ITB and planning to bring in Son for Gundogan in GW32

    OR

    Team B:

    Mendy, Forster
    Dias, Nat Philips, Rudiger, Targett, Coady
    Fernandes, Gundogan, Salah, Jota, Lingard
    Kane, Watkins, Iheanacho

    3.8 ITB and planning to bring in Son for Gundogan in GW32.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Jack Grealish
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Werder Bremner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Holding, TAA, Vydra
      Or
      Dias, Phillips, Watkins

      In isolation B feels more balanced but with the squad you don't need it to be

      I think A will outscored B when you take the starting 11 into account. It's close though

      Open Controls
      1. phuang
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        TAA was the focus point for Team A as he costs a lot. With his cost, it helps to cover different aspect of my team in terms of Vydra and Holding.

        Majority of the GW I think my formation will be 3-5-2, with either Watkins/Vydra staying on the bench with 2 defenders rotating depending on the fixture.

        Im having a bit of dilemma myself to either got for a more explosive or balanced measure. Team B seems to have more squad depth. But A will leave me with more funds ITB compared to B after bringing in Son.

        Open Controls
  9. artvandelay316
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Do I...
      A) Stick with this squad, save 2FT for next week:
      Pope (Forster)
      Stones, Rudiger, Cresswell (Dallas, Mitchell)
      Salah, Lingard, Gundo (C), Bruno, Mount
      Kane (VC), DCL (Bamford)

      B) Do DCL > Vydra + Dallas > TAA (and play him) for -4, giving this squad:
      Pope (Forster)
      Stones, Rudiger, TAA, Cresswell (Mitchell)
      Salah, Lingard, Gundo (C), Bruno (Mount)
      Kane (VC), Vydra (Bamford)

      Open Controls
    • George James
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Best move (No wildcard available)

      Bamford >>

      A) Vardy
      B) Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Iheanacho

        Open Controls
        1. George James
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          could be a shout that, Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. artvandelay316
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Neither of those IMO

          Open Controls
        • dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          nothing wrong with Vardy, A

          Open Controls
      3. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        GW31 only
        Gundo (LEE)
        Lingard (LEI)

        Open Controls
      4. bigdip
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Long term:
        A) Fofana & Reguilon
        B) Shaw & Stones

        Open Controls
      5. bigdip
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        WC gtg? (3.7 itb. Doing Gundo to Son & BB'ing in GW 32)
        Mendy, Forster
        Stones, Rudiger, Phillips, Coady, Fofana
        Fernandes, Gundogan, Salah, Jota, Lingard
        Kane, Vydra, Iheanacho

        Open Controls
      6. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I disagree with saying Iheanacho doesn’t have much to his game apart from poaching. He’s an intelligent player with good movement.

        Rest of what’s been said I agree with.

        Good article.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.