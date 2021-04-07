Why Liverpool and Leicester are key to my FPL Gameweek 31 Wildcard

FPL BlackBox co-host Az discusses the merits of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and others as he spotlights Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers’ sides.

I’ve been waiting for this week for a while, looking forward to the opportunity to rejig my squad and target what look like some favourable fixture swings for a couple of teams.

I won’t present my Wildcard draft here; there’ll be enough of that on my video with Andy, which you can watch below.

Instead, I’ll be giving my views on two key teams and considering some of the players that we should all be looking at, regardless of whether your Wildcard is being played or not.

Liverpool

We’ve been here before. A good performance from Liverpool and suddenly a season of real mediocrity is all but forgotten.

But it’s hard not to get excited, as the Reds were superb against Arsenal. Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) was looking hungry again, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) was whipping in great balls all evening and the introduction of Diogo Jota (£6.9m) saw the opportunities they were creating finally being converted.

During Gameweek 30, Liverpool created a chance every 5.9 minutes. Arsenal may be struggling defensively (they have no clean sheet in their last 13 matches) but they have had some good results against “top” sides this season. They were poor, but Liverpool were in full swashbuckling mode.

