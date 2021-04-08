37
Big Numbers April 8

FPL Gameweek 31: The key player and team statistics

37 Comments
Share

Our Big Numbers piece looks at some stand-out player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League deadline.

Alongside the usual stats from our Premium Members’ Area, we will also be offering some titbits supplied to us directly by Opta, our match data providers.

Only subscribers can read on; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

We’re still running a free, seven-day trial, so register an account today to read the below article and explore the vast array of data and tools available to our paying users.

START YOUR FREE PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TRIAL HERE

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 31

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fergiesarmy
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bale and Stones out for Phillips and Salah (C) for Free make sense Or just Bale/Foden to Jota and save a FT??

    Open Controls
    1. Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Both good options

      Open Controls
    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Stones won’t play. Bale may not okay. Phillips and Salah will. Go for it.

      Open Controls
  2. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Team -

    Mendy
    Stones Cancelo Shaw
    Salah Bruno Gundogan Lingard
    Kane Vardy Calvert-lewin

    Forster Raphina Maguire Veltman

    0.5 itb
    What moves would u make here ?

    Open Controls
  3. AD2110
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this week or save it for after 32 if you had this team?

    Mendy, (Forster)
    Shaw, Cancelo, Veltman, (Targett, Dallas)
    KDB, Gundo, Bruno, Jota, Son
    Kane, Bamford, (Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Prob save, but that D isn't up to much

      Open Controls
  4. Fiona B
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Save me deadzone, A or B - cheers

    (A)
    Ederson / 4.5
    Azpi / Shaw / Dias / Holding / Phillips

    or

    (B)
    Mendy / Forster
    TAA / Shaw / Dias / Holding / Masuaku

    Guess it is a choice between
    Ederson / Azpi / Phillips or Mendy / TAA / Masuaku

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Fiona B
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        thanks, that is what I am leaning towards

        Open Controls
        1. SuperG
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah, B easy

          Open Controls
          1. The Count of Monte Cristo
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Agree with the others

            Open Controls
  5. ...al
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    2ft this week, could play safe and go Pereira > Trent, Save ft and maybe get Jota next week while gving myself options.

    Or

    Go all in with a hit, and get a big hitter bonanza!

    A: Trent in save ft...

    Martinez
    Cancelo Shaw Rudiger Konsa TAA
    Salah Gundogan Fernandes Son Raphina
    Kane Bamford Watkins

    B. Big hitter Bonanza

    Martinez
    Cancelo Shaw Rudiger Konsa Mitchell
    Salah KdB Fernandes Son Raphina
    Kane Bamford Davis

    Safe or bold?

    Open Controls
  6. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Ready to have a week that will either be great or horrible with this (definitely non-WC) team:

    Areola
    Dias Shaw Phillips
    KDB Gundo(c) Jota Lingard Bruno
    Kane DCL
    (Martinez Dunk Keane Davis)

    GTG?

    Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hi....is this wildcard good to go please?

    Plan is Sterling to bruno gw32

    Leno forster
    Taa alonso rudiger (shaw coady)
    Salah Sterling (c) son jota lingard
    Kane iheanacho (davis)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. luk46
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      yep, would maybe have dias over alonso and then mendy instead of leno

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Think I'm happy to gamble on alonso - given that I expect he will start next few league games.....thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Also think even dias will be rotated ....cheers

          Open Controls
  8. luk46
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Pope (Martinez)
    Cancelo Alonso Coufal Shaw (Dallas)
    Son Bruno Lingard Gündogan (Raphinha)
    Kane Antonio (Bamford)

    would you wildcard this just now? a lot of players are about to drop/rise...

    Open Controls
  9. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Holding nailed?

    Open Controls
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sorry repost-
    Who to start folks????
    A- Areola
    Or
    B- Martinez
    Cheers!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm starting A

      Open Controls
  11. Lignja
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anything happend to shaw today so hebis replaced for second half or?

    Open Controls
  12. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start Sanchez or Martinez? Also starting Dunk

    Open Controls
  13. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Biggest priority to transfer in this GW?

    a) Jota (AVL)
    b) Salah (AVL) - means losing Bruno
    c) TAA (AVL)
    d) Nacho (whu)

    Open Controls
  14. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on white and odegaard to Trent and Jota ?

    Open Controls
  15. tom2224
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Why is everyone bringing in Trent? Am I missing something? He’s been terrible all season...

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Snow
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice fixtures for Liverpool and maybe he pulls his finger out to secure his place on the plane

      Open Controls
      1. tom2224
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I don’t like maybes

        Open Controls
  16. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Not quite sure who to start in my backline
    Martinez/Sanchez
    Phillips/Shaw/rudiger/stones/dunk

    Open Controls
  17. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot?

    Forster
    Alonso Cresswell Reece
    Salah Auba Mount Raph
    Kane Wood Bam

    AWB Lookman

    Think i am ok for the week? Some players like Auba Alonso Reece Mount who have good fixtures this week and i wouldn't want them on WC next week.

    Thoughts?..

    Open Controls
  18. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Which WC squad?

    A) The TAA version

    Mendy, Forster
    Coady, Holding, Rudiger, TAA, Amartey?
    Salah, Jota, Bruno, Neto, Son
    Vydra, Kane, Iheanacho

    Leaves 0.2 itb

    B) The non TAA version

    Mendy, Forster
    Coady, Holding, Rudiger, Phillips, Dias
    Salah, Jota, Bruno, Lingard, Son
    Vydra, Kane, Iheanacho

    Leaves 0.8 itb

    Open Controls
  19. Fantasy man on the top
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    RMT on wildcard:

    Mendy, Forster
    Phillips, Shaw, Rudiger, Stones, Coady
    Lingard, Bruno, Salah, KDB, Jota
    Kane, Iheanacho, Vydra

    Open Controls
    1. tom2224
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Amazingly good, I was trying to amass the same midfield but not enough cash in the bank 🙁

      Open Controls
  20. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start vydra Or Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. tom2224
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If you’re not going to start Vydra against Newcastle when are you ever going to start him?!

      Open Controls
  21. nicecat
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC, what would be your third budget playing striker (BB available) alongside Kane and Ihenacho.
    I'm currently on Wood. Any better options in that price range?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I massively regret selling Bamford, yet he’s got very nice rotation with Iheanacho and plays in 33, plus Leeds can score in any game. I’m a fool!

      Open Controls
  22. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Are the rumours about Antonio being out for the rest of the season true ?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes it's true. There are rumours.

      Open Controls
  23. Lucky Z
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mendy | Lloris
    TAA | Phillips | Rudiger | Shaw | Coady
    Son | Bruno | Maddison | Lingard | Jota
    Kane | Vardy | Iheanacho

    How this looks for WC? BB32, have FH for GW35 if double

    Open Controls
  24. Brehmeren
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Start Watkins (Liv) or ESR (Shu)?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.