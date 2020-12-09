Start your free Premium Membership trial today and get a subscription discount

Ever wondered what the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership was all about but wanted to ‘try before you buy’?

Well, in the season of giving, we’re entering into the spirit of things and handing you an early Christmas gift.

We’re pleased to announce that we are offering free, seven-day trials of our monthly and annual subscriptions – but only for a limited period, so get in there while you can.

Register today and get over 20% off a Premium Membership if you decide to stay with us beyond the first week!

WHAT DO I GET WITH MY FREE TRIAL?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that you can enjoy with your free trial:

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame top three Fábio Borges, Stephen Harrap and Darren Wiles, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, has returned to the site to supply articles throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team algorithms predict how many points your FPL players and team will score.

These features were both refined last year, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Another benefit is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition last season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

