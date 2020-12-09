Start your free Premium Membership trial today and get a subscription discount

342
Members December 9

342 Comments
Share

Ever wondered what the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership was all about but wanted to ‘try before you buy’?

Well, in the season of giving, we’re entering into the spirit of things and handing you an early Christmas gift.

We’re pleased to announce that we are offering free, seven-day trials of our monthly and annual subscriptions – but only for a limited period, so get in there while you can.

WHAT DO I GET WITH MY FREE TRIAL?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that you can enjoy with your free trial:

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame top three Fábio BorgesStephen Harrap and Darren Wiles, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, has returned to the site to supply articles throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team algorithms predict how many points your FPL players and team will score.

These features were both refined last year, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Another benefit is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition last season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which combo on a wild card?

    A) Grealish + Adams
    B) Jota + Watkins
    C) Grealish + Jota in a 3-5-2

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A for game time (or) C

    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    3. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    4. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I prefer C but am worried about Diogo’s minutes

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Grealish AND Watkins?

      1. L S P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        i can do this as well.

    6. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      C for me

  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    If got no Salah (undecided on that atm as will have to lose 2 of Robbo/Son/Werner to fund it), who is best captain out of these? Don't feel comfortable with any of them tbh:

    KDB
    Bruno
    Son
    Werner

    Listened to the captain video earlier, bigging up Werner. Dunno how high they were when they made that. There's a haul in him, but I know he's just waiting until I sell him for it.

    Or just stick the Christmas money on Salah to go nuts to cover the probable huge rank drop?

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Son

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Son(c)

    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      See below I’m selling Werner yes people say there is a haul in him but there is also a haul in Bamford too and he’s a lot cheaper. He isn’t scoring enough for the price when similar points are being scored by much cheaper options. I would prob capt son out of those

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'd likely be selling for Wilson (who is the complete opposite to Werner in terms of eye test vs points) as I already have Bamford.

    4. cruzex
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sell Bruno and buy Salah.

      Bruno is tired. If you want you can buy him again. This gw Bruno will play with City.

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Decent idea actually. Can bin off Foden to free up the funds there.

  3. Feed tha Sheep
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Liverpool coverage essential for Fulham..2 FTs?

    McCarthy
    Chilwell Coufal Taylor (Mitchell Nkounkou)
    Son Bruno KDB Soucek (Bissouma)
    Kane DCL Werner

    A. Werner & Soucek > Jota & Bamford
    B. Son & Werner > Salah & Bamford
    C. Bruno & Werner > Salah & Bamford
    D. Forget Liverpool and sort two non playing bench def

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      D

    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B.
      Would love to have had this option myself but did Kane > Bamford.

  4. Lemongrab
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Fellow Werner owners what are you doing? He's such a frustrating player to own, I can't tell if it's suddenly going to click and he's on for some monster hauls or if he's going to keep missing chances every match.

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hold if you have Werner .. don't buy if you don't have Werner

      exciting player!

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      see above. He's waiting until you sell him to catch up to his XG.

      1. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That's the fear! Could easily be this week...or next week...or the week after. Can do a lot with the extra money if I move him on. Tough to call.

    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Keeping here, though if I wanted to fund a KDB/Salah/Bruno-type, he would probably be a prime candidate to downgrade.

      1. Lemongrab
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Already got those three, was going to use the £££ to shore up a ropey defence

    4. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I’m selling..better options for cheaper IMO. See my dilemma above?

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Will sell him ultimately but not for hits this week. FT used to on-board Salah, he can wait another week.

    6. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Last chance this week. If he cant deliver against that broken Everton defence then its chop him in for Bamford/Watkins.

  5. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Looking likely that Spurs will land Dybala in January, sick..

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nice

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dybala not in Real Madrid shopping list?

    3. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Juventus are set to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in January as part of a swap deal for Paul Pogba. (Source: Tuttosport)

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Spurs should get him imo, he won’t go to Man U, because it’s Man U and secondly him and his missus like London. And yes long term Bale replacement.

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Because Bale was such a success

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Bales not even fit yet and barely featured

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Don’t think he’ll ever be fit at this rate

          1. Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I think he will do good by spurs and potentially score some important goals. I’m happy we have him

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mou sniffs the opportunity

  6. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which of these (only one) would you prefer to have the upcoming run of games?
    1. Grealish.
    2. Mahrez.
    3. Pulisic.

    1. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Grealish. Nailed, in form, fixtures and potential dgw coming up

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      1

    3. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      1

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do you own Grealish already? Stick.

      If not, Mahrez.

  7. michaelington
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Narrowed it down to one of these two options. Both are for free. Which would you go with?

    A) Son and Vardy to Wilson and Salah
    B) Bruno and Vardy to Ings and Salah
    C) Burn transfer

    Rest of team is
    Martinez Ryan
    Chilwell Dias Mitchell Taylor Lamptey
    KDB Son Bruno Reed Grealish
    DCL Bamford Vardy

    1. michaelington
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Should have said 3 options >

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      happy with Taylor? upgrade Mitchell or Reed?

  8. Azathoth
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Werner to Ings for a -4 Y or N?

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      N

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      N, not even for free unless 1.0 excess is needed somewhere else

      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ings will outscore Werner by the end. Why no?

  9. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who is selling Chilwell to fit in Bruno+Son+KdB+Salah+Kane?

    Martinez
    Lamptey Taylor 4.5m def
    Salah KdB Bruno Son Soucek
    Kane Bamford

    4.5mdef Brewster

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I would prefer at least 1 def that can provide both CS and attacking points which is more than 5.0. I think Son or Kane is enough to have in your team. Last week was a bit of a freak week where all the premiums got points

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I dunno...Salah, Bruno and KdB all look like they wont stop raking in points.

    2. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      My team value is poor so I'm thinking of selling him for James to improve my other defenders.

      Have Salah KDB Bruno Son.

  10. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Guys ziyech is on -90 is he going to drop before Friday?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yup

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes .. out for 2-3 weeks

  11. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    What are people doing with Jota? Is transferring him out worth a -4? V happy with my team otherwise

    McCarthy
    Chilwell KWP Lamptey
    Salah KDB Fernandes Son Jota
    DCL Adams

    Nyland Lewis Mitchell Davis

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would leave him in the team but it also depends who you plan to bring in

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Needs some thoughts on the options below. I'm currently leaning towards B due to Grealish having the 'better' fixtures. I know it is risky and Spurs don't record many chances but are clinical and Son will most likely be involved in the goal.

    A. Justin/Cancelo and Grealish to max 4.1/4.8def and Salah -4
    B. Son to Salah - WC16 and bring Son back in

    PP for Grealish and Son are 7.1 and 9.0 respectively.

    1FT 4.3itb
    Martinez
    Chilwell Justin Cancelo
    Son KDB Bruno Grealish
    DCL Bamford Watkins
    (Peacock Ayling Taylor Bissouma)

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Why would getting rid of Grealish be an option with 2 DGWs looming for Villa

      1. Siva Mohan
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        DGW in GW17 or GW19 .. there's time

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Double GW would be after WC16 so it would only be for GW12-15

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Easy B for me, think Grealish out scores Son

  13. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Start
    A) Lamptey (lei)
    B) Dias (mun)
    C) Coufal (lee)

    Favouring A over B and C at the moment due to attacking potential...

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Brighton have only had 1CS in 11 games and has not had any attacking points since GW3. I prefer B. Utd will down after be dumped out the UCL and he is a good attacking threat at set pieces.

  14. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Bruno to Salah for a hit and captain him sensible if as I suspect my two main rivals in cash mini league will captain him.I'm leading at present .

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      do it

    2. cruzex
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sell Bruno. He is tired.

      1. cruzex
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        and salah is essential

      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I guess he won’t get any sleep between now and the weekend then?

  15. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    How's this for wildcard? 0.1itb

    Meslier Button
    Zouma Dier Dallas Bendarek Balbuena
    Salah Son KdB Bruno Soycek
    DCL Bamford Brewster

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      4 centrebacks? Not much attacking potential there

  16. sandman58
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Dallas
    Or
    B) Walker-Peters

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      1. sandman58
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks...can i ask ur reason why please?

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          see his next 5 fixtures..

          1. sandman58
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah....they're strong
            Thanks again

  17. Hot Toddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    When I brought in Jota the idea was he'd nab a few sneaky points for me and blow up in price. Now that he's achieved that for me it's time to figure out when is best to jump off. A sub appearance seems most likely this week vs Fulham but if he could sneak one more goal I reckon he could double rise before the gwk13 deadline. Seems there's little to no chance he drops before the gwk12 deadline so either way selling after Fulham seems optimal. It means banking a transfer this week, going a little longer without Spurs attack, and keeping Sterling for another two gwks. Having played aggressively all season so far, this might just be the right time to slow down and assess things for a gwk or two. Leaves the following for this gwk, I'd like to think it's good enough for a green arrow of some sort especially considering the number of hits being taken to bring in Salah, quite a few of which involve selling one of the two players who are a thorn in my side this season (Kane&Son).

    Fabianski
    Konsa/Zouma/Ayling
    Grealish/Salah/Sterling/Fernandes/Jota
    Vardy/Bamford

    P-F/Brewster/Justin/Webster

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Jota won’t double rise ahead of the Spurs game, people are looking to offload it seems

      1. Hot Toddy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Might do if he scores this weekend.

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          1 goal isn’t enough for a double rise, needs a double digit haul imo

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Liverpool are comfortable in 4-3-3 .. Mane Firm Salah are preferred 3.

      They are weak in mid when they play 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-4 .. may be Gomez or Thiago return could favour Jota

  18. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any advice appreciated.

    Mendy
    Lamptey-Chilwell-Justin-(Kinza)-(Mitchell)
    Son-KDB-Bruno-Grealish-(Burke)
    Werner-DCL-Bamford

    Best way to get Salah in please. 0.3 shot of Bruno > Salah

    2FT

    A) Son + Werner > Salah + Ings
    B) Chilwell + Burno > James + Salah
    C) Bruno + Dcl > Salah + Wilson\Watkins
    D) Mendy + Bruno > Mesler + Salah
    E) Justin + Bruno > Aylling/Benarek/J Lewis +Salah
    F) any other Combo?

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Bruno, I'd downgrade Werner and/or DCL to Watkins/ Wilson or Adams and replace Grealish.

  19. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Worth downgrading Chilwell > James next gw to upgrade Kilman > Dier later?

    Meslier Martinez
    Chilwell Konsa Coufal Kilman Mitchell
    Salah KDB Bruno Son Anguissa
    DCL Bamford Adams

    0.1 ITB

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think so.

    2. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good team. Also wondering between Konsa and Targett. Looks like the 0,2 can get more returns.

  20. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    In a few weeks will have KDB, Bruno, Salah, Son.

    Can also fit in one of Kane or Grealish but not both. Which way should I go? Grealish will get me an extra 4th playing defender and has DGW's. Kane has fantastic fixtures from 16.

    Front 3 would be Bamford, Wilson, Watkins
    Back 3 would be James, Coufal, Lewis

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      great TV, but why all the hits?

      1. Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm an aggressive player at the start of the year to build TV,

        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          What's ur Selling Value?

          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            102.3

        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bit over the top dont you think?

          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Hasn't been before.

  21. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bielsa just named his whole starting XI for Friday

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Old news lad

  22. mosc1938
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    I've just read the latest article about membership. If I am currently a member do I need to do anything to continue for the coming season? Thanks.

    1. Siva Mohan
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. looks only for this season

  23. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    With Christmas fixture pile up, couldn't it actually mean that the likes of Kilman and Mitchell might still come in useful after all?

    If your subs bench is already all starters, couldn't that in fact come back to hurt some people?

    I'm only saying this because whilst I was burnt last week with a bench of Martin (not expecting anything in Martins case), Kilman Mitchell Brewster, if major rotation kicks in then surely since they are all basically first choice backups, then I needn't worry about transferring any of them out in the short run?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      What are the chances your backups start when your first XI is benched? Quite slim

  24. WALOR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    DCL, Zaha OUT
    Ings, JWP IN
    -4
    Is this madness?
    Tough fixtures coming up for EVE and CPA.

  25. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    What's with the Bruno exodus?
    He is united best player, its the derby this week and Ole will have a point to prove. Even if United lose, he will feature and probably grab points. Scoring isn't United issue.

