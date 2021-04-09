677
Scout Picks April 9

Gameweek 31 Scout Picks built on Liverpool triple-up

Liverpool’s key players form the spine of our Gameweek 31 Scout Picks.

Following DavidNealeTom and Andy‘s Scout Squad submissions, we have chosen a starting XI of our best players for the next round of action.

This week we line up in the traditional 3-4-3 formation and come in at £82.1m, £0.9m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno (£5.0m) is our representative from the Arsenal defence in Gameweek 31 ahead of a trip to Sheffield United. The Blades have scored 10 goals at home this season, only West Bromwich Albion and Fulham (nine) mustering fewer at their own grounds.

Defenders

From a Fantasy perspective, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) looks set to offer points potential for the 2020/21 run-in. He has produced 5.6 points per game over the last six matches, a period in which he among the top two defenders for key passes and big chances created.

We believe Chelsea’s 5-2 defeat to West Brom was a blip, a Gameweek 31 trip to Crystal Palace offering César Azpilicueta (£5.9m) and his colleagues a chance for redemption. The Eagles are currently second-bottom of the Premier League for shots on target over the last six, while Azpilicueta remains the most nailed-on starter in the Chelsea defence outside of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Only Sheffield United and Fulham offer a lower goal conversion rate over their last six matches than Newcastle. That could be good news for value defender Matt Lowton (£4.4m), who is joint-top for big chances created among defenders over the same period.

Midfielders

Only two FPL midfielders have registered more shots in the box than Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) over the last six matches. The Egyptian also ranks joint-top among players in his position for big chances.

Raheem Sterling (£11.3m) is our chosen representative from the Manchester City attack as they prepare for a potentially end-to-end meeting with Leeds. Rests against Leicester and Borussia Dortmund suggest the England international will feature on Saturday afternoon and, if he lines up on the left-hand side of a front-three, he will enjoy a decent match-up. Leeds have conceded 20 chances down their right-hand side since Gameweek 25, more than through the middle or left.

Diogo Jota (£6.9m) has hit the ground running since his return from injury. The former Wolves man has produced three goals in his last two matches and is offering the sort of form that arguably makes him undroppable for Jürgen Klopp. Still, even if he does find himself on the bench, the fact that he has been involved in 50% of his team’s league goals scored when on the pitch this season shows that even a substitute’s appearance can be fruitful, just as it was against Arsenal last time out.

Sheffield United still have the worst figure for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches, suggesting Arsenal’s attackers can enjoy their trip north on Sunday evening. During the same period, Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) ranks joint-second among Mikel Arteta’s charges for shots in the box.

Forwards

While a Gameweek 31 meeting with Manchester United is hardly an appealing fixture, there is no ruling out Harry Kane (£11.7m) recording an attacking return on Sunday afternoon. He has two double-digit hauls across his last four matches from a total of five goals and two assists.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) faces a Newcastle defence that has conceded at least twice in nine of their last 13 Premier League matches and has good form of his own to bring into Sunday’s Turf Moor clash. Over his last six matches, he ranks second in the whole division for shots on target, netting in each of his last three.

Without Declan Rice, West Ham conceded the second-highest number of shots in the box of any team in Gameweek 30. Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.8m) could take advantage of that on Sunday afternoon having supplied at least one goal in three of his last four starts.

Substitutes

  • Edouard Mendy (£5.2m)
  • Ben Mee (£4.9m)
  • Rob Holding (£4.2m)
  • Pedro Neto (£5.7m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 31:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Peteski29 takes on the Scout Picks in Gameweek 31 going with a 3-5-2 line-up of Leno; Alexander-Arnold, Alonso, Rüdiger; Salah (c), Sterling (vc), Mount, Jota, Neto; Kane, Vydra.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

  1. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Amartey or Masuaku for 5th def on wc?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Masuaku better chance of playing I'd say. And more attacking.

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Definitely Masuaku. Amartey likely out as soon as Soyuncu is back.

      Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Will Shaw start? I see he is marked injured.
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’m no doctor

      Open Controls
  3. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play one of:

    A. Shaw
    B. Raphinha
    C. Watkins

    Thanks..!!

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Raph

      Open Controls
  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Martinez or Mendy?

    Quite a tricky decision on WC.

    If I keep Martinez, planning to play Forster 31 and DGW32, then Martinez v West Brom GW33.

    If I get Mendy, I'd start him this week but West Ham less appealing than West Brom 33, but then they do have Fulham 34.

    And for what it's worth, I've had Martinez a long time so my selling price is 4.9.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mendy

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mendy

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d say Mendy, he’s still a differentials compared to those without WC who haven’t been able to bring him in and dead teams. Chelsea being a better defense edges it slightly but I think both do well

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, very well put.

        Open Controls
    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Mendy. Far from tricky

      Open Controls
  5. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Tosin (WOL) or ESR (she) this week?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ESR

      Open Controls
  6. flippetyflop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Rudiger nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Id say he gets 4 out of every 5 games.

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This sounds about right

        Open Controls
    2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I dont think so

      Open Controls
  7. LLoris
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you make any changes for my WC?
    G2g??

    Mendy Forester
    TAA D.Sanchez Coady Holding Fofana
    Salah Jota Fernandes Son Esm
    Kane Iheanacho Vydra

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Solid.

      Open Controls
  8. KEVIN DE CLAUS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Drop Martinez for Leno on WC?

    Open Controls
  9. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    I’ve just seen someone suggest KDB > Manè for -4.

    Open Controls
    1. Sco
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 9 Years
      just now

      hahaha, this is hilarious 🙂

      Open Controls
  10. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    No Son on WC, worth bringing in Lucas Moura to try cover a few points over the double?

    Open Controls
    1. Sco
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not for me. Lucas isn't very good and could easily be benched.

      Open Controls
      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah he’s a worry, he gets minutes now only played less than 60 once in the last 6 I think and bale being out of favor helps but worry he can be benched at any time

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      moura is KAK

      Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nope. Kane is the only spurs attacker worth owning at the moment.

      Open Controls
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick two to get for this GW only
    A - Jota
    B- Sterling
    C- Alonso
    D- Wood
    E- Iheanacho

    Open Controls
    1. Sco
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      AD

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      just now

      AE

      Biased because I bought them.

      Open Controls
  12. SallySlayer
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Worth it to bring in Ihenacho for Antonio for a (-4)?
    Salah - Mount - Raphina - Gundo - Bruno
    Kane - Bam - Antonio

    Open Controls
  13. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    who to start from

    Watkins Dallas Regullion Maja?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Play the attacker. Watkins.

      Open Controls
  14. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is triple Chelsea def too much?

    Mendy Rudi Azpi

    Open Controls
    1. Sco
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. gmando2011
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      i was worried 2 was too many

      Open Controls
    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Im going triple, i think still good value in it.

      Open Controls
  15. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best use of 2FTs with £3.3ITB?

    Pope
    Dias Stone Dunk
    Soucek Raphina Salah(C) Bruno Gundo
    Bamford Kane(vc)

    Martinez Coufal Moupay Dallas

    Open Controls
  16. Cheeto__Bandito
      2 mins ago

      Everyone getting rid of Leeds players for 'bad fixtures' but they scored 6 goals overall in the reverse of Liverpool City and United - BEFORE all the europe rotation that will now occur. LOL!

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agree. All the pressure of Leeds now with status secured for next season. Expect them to let loose now.

        Open Controls
      2. Sco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Aston Villa also put 7 past Liverpool last time. Should I captain Watkins this GW?

        Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Do we think Wilson starts this week?

      Bruce on starting Wilson/Saint-Maximin: "That's the big decision I have to make. I’m mindful of the fact that both of them have had muscle injuries which you’ve always got to box carefully with. But I’m also wary that we’ve only got six weeks of the season left."

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I think Burnley is a possible 3 points. So he starts IMO.

        Open Controls
    • EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pick Neto or Gundogan on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. KEVIN DE CLAUS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Neto

        Open Controls
    • Better Call Raul
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      0.5 itb, anything you would use it on to upgrade or save?

      Mendy Forster
      Alonso Shaw Coady Holding Phillips
      Salah Sterling Bruno Jota Lingard
      Kane Iheanacho Vydra

      Open Controls
    • Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone freehitting in GW 31 ?

      Open Controls
    • CAP
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Sanchez
      Cresswell, Rudi, Dias
      Gundo, Mount, Salah, Bruno
      Kane, Watkins, Bamford

      Martinez, Shaw, Raph, Dallas
      2FT

      Is Raph, Bam > Lingard, Nacho the sensible moves here?

      Open Controls
    • Denis Tueart on the wing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Help required
      A) Salah & Nacho
      or
      B) Vardy & Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Sco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Simmich
        just now

        Shaw or Cresswell for WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Sco
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Shaw

          Open Controls
      • HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is it stupid to 1) own Laca and 2) start him over nacho?

        Got Salah Jota lingard Gundo Bruno on wildcard and already having headaches

        How to solve this?

        Open Controls
      • Tronity
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thoughts on the below?! Struggle to get to Trent with Lingard in the team

        A) TAA, Veltman, Masuaka, Neto
        B) Dias, Shaw, Phillips, Lingard

        Open Controls
      • Spearmint
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Spear's MINTY Wildcard Comeback: FPL Live! We are streaming on Twitch right now.

        Haven't touched my wildcard so if you want to come hang out and discuss options in every position before the deadline, this is the stream and community for it:

        https://www.twitch.tv/spearmintspaff

        Will be doing some RMTs and statistical analysis too.
        Maybe see a few of you in there, good luck in your gameweeks. May the captaincy gods be forever in your favour.

        Best finish: #18. Best of the rest: Mirror - #2, Sky - #25, UFPLM: #1.

        Open Controls
      • LLoris
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Would you make any changes for my WC?
        G2g?

        Mendy Forester
        TAA D.Sanchez Coady Holding Fofana
        Salah Jota Fernandes Son Esm
        Kane Iheanacho Vydra

        Open Controls
      • tissae
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pick one of each for WC please:

        A) Coady or Fofana

        B) Holding or Phillips (got TAA)

        Open Controls
      • Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Will Wilson start against Burnley?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.