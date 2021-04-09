The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 31 Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

A Friday night deadline is upon us, so that means it’s once again time to have a small, sensibly staked punt on the weekend action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

STERLING SILVER LINING

Successive benchings aren’t usually good news in FPL but as one of the few Manchester City players who hasn’t started a competitive match since the international break, Raheem Sterling looks well-positioned for a run-out against Leeds this weekend. That’s half the battle with Pep Guardiola’s side: we know there’ll probably be a haul or two in the offing in any given Gameweek, it’s just attempting to second-guess who will be taking to the field on a week-to-week basis.

It’s not just the likelihood of starts that’s in Sterling’s favour, however, as he racked up an impressive 17 penalty box touches, five goal attempts and five key passes when these two sides met in the very open reverse fixture.

The England winger is 9/2 to score first at the Etihad, while you’ll still get your money back if you back him each way to score and he nets something other than the first goal.

PATRICK PRODUCTIONS

Sticking with the mouthwatering clash at the Etihad, it’s interesting to note (to us stat nuts, anyway) that Leeds actually had a greater share of possession when the sides last met in the Premier League.

Only City themselves have had more shots in the box than Marcelo Bielsa’s men this season, so that’s why both teams to score at 4/5 is a very real possibility – particularly as the hosts may well be tinkering with their defensive set-up with one eye on next week’s Champions League quarter-final rematch with Dortmund.

Given the magnitude of the fixture, Leeds players are more generously priced than usual to break the deadlock: Patrick Bamford is 17/2, while Raphinha is a whopping 14/1.

And if you’re still not convinced that the Whites will breach the City defence, you can at least be assured that they will have a real go.

With the shots on target market, Bamford and Raphinha just need to work the goalkeeper once in order for bet365 to pay out: they are 4/7 and 10/11 respectively to have more than 0.5 efforts on target.

A BLUE DAY

It’s fair to say that last week’s punt on Chelsea’s defence went spectacularly badly.

But the midweek win and clean sheet gainst Porto does make the Gameweek 30 thrashing look like an anomaly.

It’s Crystal Palace up next for Thomas Tuchel’s usually-watertight Blues and if you fancy them to get back on track, they are 11/8 to win to nil at Selhurst Park.

Marcos Alonso was a post’s width away from delivering the first goal last week and he’s 16/1 to open the scoring in this clash, with bet365 pricing him up at 6/1 to score anytime.

BEANZ MEANZ GOALZ

Looking elsewhere around the top flight, Jesse Lingard is generously priced to grab the first goal against Leicester considering that he has been involved in more attacking returns than any other player since his move to east London.

He’s 8/1 to break the deadlock against the Foxes, which seems long considering that the lesser-spotted Ademipo Odubeko is exactly the same price.

Sticking with Claret-clad goal-getters, Matej Vydra looks value at 6/1 to score first against a porous Newcastle United side missing the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Much like Lingard above, the fact that Joel Mumbongo and Lewis Richardson are shorter odds does seem like an oversight.

