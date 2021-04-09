499
Scout Betting April 9

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 31 Premier League action

A Friday night deadline is upon us, so that means it’s once again time to have a small, sensibly staked punt on the weekend action.

We’ll be turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the Premier League action in Gameweek 31.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

STERLING SILVER LINING

Successive benchings aren’t usually good news in FPL but as one of the few Manchester City players who hasn’t started a competitive match since the international breakRaheem Sterling looks well-positioned for a run-out against Leeds this weekend. That’s half the battle with Pep Guardiola’s side: we know there’ll probably be a haul or two in the offing in any given Gameweek, it’s just attempting to second-guess who will be taking to the field on a week-to-week basis.

It’s not just the likelihood of starts that’s in Sterling’s favour, however, as he racked up an impressive 17 penalty box touches, five goal attempts and five key passes when these two sides met in the very open reverse fixture.

The England winger is 9/2 to score first at the Etihad, while you’ll still get your money back if you back him each way to score and he nets something other than the first goal.

PATRICK PRODUCTIONS

Sticking with the mouthwatering clash at the Etihad, it’s interesting to note (to us stat nuts, anyway) that Leeds actually had a greater share of possession when the sides last met in the Premier League.

Only City themselves have had more shots in the box than Marcelo Bielsa’s men this season, so that’s why both teams to score at 4/5 is a very real possibility – particularly as the hosts may well be tinkering with their defensive set-up with one eye on next week’s Champions League quarter-final rematch with Dortmund.

Given the magnitude of the fixture, Leeds players are more generously priced than usual to break the deadlock: Patrick Bamford is 17/2, while Raphinha is a whopping 14/1.

And if you’re still not convinced that the Whites will breach the City defence, you can at least be assured that they will have a real go.

With the shots on target market, Bamford and Raphinha just need to work the goalkeeper once in order for bet365 to pay out: they are 4/7 and 10/11 respectively to have more than 0.5 efforts on target.

A BLUE DAY

It’s fair to say that last week’s punt on Chelsea’s defence went spectacularly badly.

But the midweek win and clean sheet gainst Porto does make the Gameweek 30 thrashing look like an anomaly.

It’s Crystal Palace up next for Thomas Tuchel’s usually-watertight Blues and if you fancy them to get back on track, they are 11/8 to win to nil at Selhurst Park.

Marcos Alonso was a post’s width away from delivering the first goal last week and he’s 16/1 to open the scoring in this clash, with bet365 pricing him up at 6/1 to score anytime.

BEANZ MEANZ GOALZ

Looking elsewhere around the top flight, Jesse Lingard is generously priced to grab the first goal against Leicester considering that he has been involved in more attacking returns than any other player since his move to east London.

He’s 8/1 to break the deadlock against the Foxes, which seems long considering that the lesser-spotted Ademipo Odubeko is exactly the same price.

Sticking with Claret-clad goal-getters, Matej Vydra looks value at 6/1 to score first against a porous Newcastle United side missing the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Much like Lingard above, the fact that Joel Mumbongo and Lewis Richardson are shorter odds does seem like an oversight.

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org#ad

  1. HD7
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    WC:

    Masuaku or Diop?

    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rough choice

      Mas

      1. lets talk about 6
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        is he nailed?

        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Possibly not but assuming as a 5th def anyway

    2. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Masu

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mas, I’m planning on bringing WH defender in for the final 3 weeks

  2. Konstaapeli
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    What to do here

    A) Elmo > TAA
    B) Bam > Nacho
    C) Both for a hit
    D) Save and play Raph

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    2. ILOVEBAPS
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      a

  3. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Liverpool vs AV
    Score prediction ?

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      2-2

    2. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      3-1

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Revenge 7-2

    4. ILOVEBAPS
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      0-0

      1. ILOVEBAPS
        • 8 Years
        just now

        At least this is what I hope 🙁

        2-1

    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      2-1

  4. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    This weekend’s football matches won’t be cancelled or postponed, as has previously happened when royals have died.

    Source: Delaney fella on Twitter

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What's traditions when money's involved?

  5. quayle99
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Trent Cancelo Azpi
    Fernandes Lingard Auba Rafinha
    Kane Watkins Bamford

    Martinez Gundo Tragett Dallas

    Captain

    A. Lingard
    B. Kane
    C.Fernandes

    or someone else?

  6. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Lost on last page

    Which combo on WC:

    A) Lingard, Maddison, Wood, Dias, Coady ** No Son for DGW32 **
    B) Son, Maddison, Davis, Fofana, Holding ** No in-form Lingard **
    C) Sterling (> Son in 32), Lingard, Davis, Veltman, Amartey ** 1-week punt on Sterling **

    Cheers!

  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Loose one for Jota:
    a. Gundo
    b. Raph

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      B for a few weeks

    3. Il Capitano
        12 mins ago

        B

      • Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        cheers and GL lads

    4. Bojam
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Considering a WC here. What do y'all think?

      Martinez
      Dias, Stones, Azpi
      Bruno, Son, Bale, Jota, Gundo
      Kane, DCL

      Sanchez; Watkins; Coufal; Dallas
      0.7ITB

      If not WC'ing, should I play Bale or bench for Watkins?
      Or should I take a -4 and bring in Iheanacho for Watkins?

      Will be using the FH in 33 so might be worth hanging on to the WC until 34.

      Cheers!

      1. Bojam
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        If it's easier to answer:

        Would you:
        a) Save team
        b) Watkins -> Iheanacho (-4)
        c) Bale -> ? (-4)
        d) WC?

        Thanks...

      2. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Don't wildcard!

        1. Bojam
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ok. So what's the best play this week? Keep as is or take a -4? Thanks!

          1. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Play Watkins over Bale.
            Don't take a hit imo

      3. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Any chips left other than FH (TC)?
        Probably selling Bale is a priority, then next week you can bring in Iheanacho if he still looks like starting ahead of his good fixtures and not lose 4 points

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Or even do a mock draft and compare them side to side, that's normally the best way to compare and see if you think it's worth WC'ing or not

        2. Bojam
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope. Just WC and FH.

          I've already brought in Jota this week. So anymore transfers cost -4. Reckon I can wait a week for Iheanacho. But then it's a question of whether to start Bale or Watkins....

    5. Weilong7
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      any idea what to do?

      martinez forster
      targett dias azpi coufal 3.8
      raphinha lingard gundogan bruno bale
      kane dcl bamford

      thinking of:
      1) targett out to philips / rudiger / wolves / any other defender?
      2) bale to jota?
      3) martinez to mendy?

      thanks.

      1. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        I think Bale is a priority so if you're happy with Jota then B

        1. Weilong7
          • 4 Years
          just now

          not sure whether he will start or come on as sub..
          having played mid week.. guess he probably come off bench

    6. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Best forward up to 6.4 thats not Iheanacho?
      A) Barnes
      B) other (literally no idea who)

    7. Nay08
        39 mins ago

        bottomed

        on WC, which combination do you think better? thoughts please.

        1. Vardy, Philips, Creswell, Castagne, Azpi, Neto

        or

        2. Iheanacho, TAA, Dawson/Coufal, Fofana, Rudiger, Midfielder max 10.7 (I'm thinking Rashford, or if on lower price its either Raphinha or still Neto)

        the first choice will leave me 1.1m ITB and Philips probably will only on the bench
        while on the 2nd choice TAA will probably always play with the other rotating. and nacho probably will rotate with one of the mid.

        1. Nay08
            28 mins ago

            the other players (besides the conflicting above) are :
            Leno/Foster
            Coady
            Salah/Son/Lingard/Jota
            Kane/Vydra

          • Thomas Magnum
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            1 but can you say lose Creswell and squeeze in TAA? Don't think Cres is as good now Rice is out and he's playing deeper

            1. Nay08
                21 mins ago

                I like Creswell from his set-pieces delivery tho. anw, I can do it if I also downgrade Azpi. so TAA, Dawson, Rudiger.
                how's that sound?

                1. Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Look I get it but relying on set pieces every week would get frustrating, would've been better option if he was still further up the field. Sounds good but I like cheap defenses. Alternatively, the 10.4 mid will make or break it. Depends if you can find one you are set on

                  1. Nay08
                      4 mins ago

                      yeah true. having Creswell from so long makes me always kinda favor him no matter what haha.

                      I just did a little bit of tinkering, so I can do Creswell to TAA but need to do Philips and Vydra to Mitchel and Davis (4.2 fw).
                      so Basically 2 dead bench spots.
                      what do you think?

                      1. Nay08
                          just now

                          so the team will be
                          Leno/Forster
                          TAA/Azpi/Castagne/Coady/Mitchel
                          Salah/Son/Lingard/Jota/Neto
                          Kane/Vardy/Davis

                2. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  2

                  1. Nay08
                      just now

                      thanks, any thought on the max 10.7 MID?

                3. XX SMICER XX
                  • 2 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Who would you select as a 1 week midfield punt, up to 9.4M?

                4. Sean
                  • 11 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Activated my wildcard earlier in the week but have been too busy to do any planning, put this together without much research, can someone pick holes in it please?

                  Martinez Leno
                  Shaw Regulion James Holding Phillips
                  Salah Fernandes Son Madison Jota
                  Kane Bamford Ihenacho

                  1. Nay08
                      just now

                      I just dont think Martinez Leno is worth. the only bad fixtures Leno have (at least fixture-wise) is only Chelsea.
                      James not sure he will play more
                      not sure about double arsenal def (leno and holding)
                      i don't know about Madison
                      bamford next 3-4 games is not good, but near the end is good. just a thought

                  2. Lallana
                    • 7 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    Which one? Maddison and Davis being my extra attacker.

                    1) Lacazette, Maddison - Bench boost next week
                    2) Bruno, Davis (4.2) - hold bench boost

                  3. The Mighty Hippo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Who to captain this week?

                    a) KDB
                    b) Kane
                    c) Jota
                    d) Vardy

                    1. ILOVEBAPS
                      • 8 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      A if you think he has any hope of starting. Make sure of your VC pick though!

                      1. Thomas Magnum
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        This is good advice imo

                    2. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      KdB id you hold him - don't fancy either of the other two premiums this week.

                      1. ILOVEBAPS
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks for your replies on previous page Pingissimus

                    3. Eat my goal!
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      C

                    4. The Mighty Hippo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Thanks for all of your comments. I've currently got it set as KDB (c) and Kane (vc), so I think I'll stick with that and hope for the best.

                  4. dopellganger
                    • 2 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Would u do Dunk+Trossard+Raphinha to Dias+Jota+Neto for -8?

                    Team is :

                    Martinez McCarthy
                    Awb Digne Targett Dallas Dunk
                    Trossard Auba Bruno Lingard Raphinha
                    Kane Dcl Antonio

                    2.6itb 1 ft

                    1. ILOVEBAPS
                      • 8 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      No I would not.

                    2. Eat my goal!
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      No

                    3. Il Capitano
                        15 mins ago

                        No

                      • dopellganger
                        • 2 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Thanks everyone for reply.
                        What would you do here? I feel like i need 1 more player for def and 1 more for mid this gw.

                        1. Il Capitano
                            just now

                            If you feel you need a def and mid in, I would look at bringing in a Chelsea defender and switching Tross to Jota. Then maybe Antonio > Nacho or Auba > Son next week.

                      • ILOVEBAPS
                        • 8 Years
                        38 mins ago

                        Take out KDB for Salah or just hope for the best??

                        Martinez
                        Rudiger Shaw Veltman
                        Lingard DeBruyne(C) Bruno(vc) Jota Gundo
                        Kane DCL

                        Forster Bamford Coufal Dallas

                        1. Nay08
                            5 mins ago

                            for this week maybe you can hold.
                            but I'll probably want salah the weeks after.

                        2. winchester
                            35 mins ago

                            hey there lads! have 1,7m itb and 1ft / WC and TC available - What to do with 1ft?

                            pope (martinez)
                            dias cresswell dallas (targett veltman)
                            bruno lingard raphinha son (gundo)
                            dcl kane bamford

                            a) son -> jota?
                            b) raphinha -> jota?
                            c) anything else?

                            1. Nay08
                                4 mins ago

                                if you will use the 1FT, ill probably do B.

                            2. beetlejuice
                              • 3 Years
                              34 mins ago

                              If you had Alonso, would you go for

                              A) Reece James
                              B) Stones

                              Thanks.

                              1. Eat my goal!
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Both carry risk - I’d rather not have two defenders that could sit out

                                Alonso and zouma were responsible for a mauling from West Brom - tuchel may not play them again

                                1. beetlejuice
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  I think Alonso will keep playing against non attacking teams and I'd blame Zouma (or not having Rudiger) for the goals conceded mostly. But I agree about the risk. Better to go for Rudiger over James then?

                            3. tabby98
                              • 5 Years
                              33 mins ago

                              Would you rather have neto or lingard?

                              1. ILOVEBAPS
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                Lingard

                            4. SIGGYMETIMBER
                              • 5 Years
                              33 mins ago

                              Will Cancelo start? Walker played a lot of games. Has Zinchenko ever played on the right before?

                              1. Nay08
                                  1 min ago

                                  I don't want to speculate over pep roulette, it will only bring you disappointment lol.
                                  plus they are near to win the trophy. and with so many other competition they still in, I'll probably just steer out of City players

                              2. Thomas Magnum
                                • 5 Years
                                32 mins ago

                                Sorry for all the questions today, hope they can at least help some others as well:
                                Is there any point having Forster in on a WC or better of saving .1 for a fodder?

                                1. Bojam
                                  • 3 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Who is your other keeper? Do you need a rotation for any particular week?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bojam
                                    • 3 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Can you answer my question above pls? Thanks

                                  2. Thomas Magnum
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Just gone with a cheapie in Sanchez for a few weeks, wanted all the value up the field. Can't really rotate as I feel Brighton have a better defense so better chance at a CS any given week compared to Southampton

                                2. ILOVEBAPS
                                  • 8 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  With FPL you never know so I would spend the .1 and have a little peace of mind.

                                3. pingissimus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  A DGW with Palace if he's stilled nailed. But fair chance the other team is Liverpool in 35 so a mixed blessing perhaps. But Southampton defence is so appalling that he's a small miss if you can use the cash.

                              3. TheBiffas
                                  30 mins ago

                                  best 3.9 defender:

                                  A) Bryan
                                  B) Mitchell
                                  C) Amartey
                                  D) Kilman
                                  E) Jagielka

                                • tabby98
                                  • 5 Years
                                  29 mins ago

                                  WC team:

                                  Mendy, Forster
                                  Dias, Rudiger, Fofana, Coady, Phillips
                                  Salah, Bruno, Son, Jota, Neto
                                  Kane, Iheanacho, Vydra

                                  £0.2m ITB

                                  Would you change anything?

                                • Lallana
                                  • 7 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  Captain check?

                                  Tempted to go with Kane.

                                  1. TheBiffas
                                      just now

                                      salah

                                  2. aleksios
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Azpi or Alonso?

                                    1. Totti
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      Azpi more nailed

                                  3. Totti
                                    • 4 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    On wildcard
                                    Who to choose?

                                    A) Lloris james dias
                                    B) Lloris rudiger laporte
                                    C) mendy reguilon laporte
                                    D) mendy sanchez dias

                                  4. Von Lipwig
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Does anyone else think that west ham are going to fall apart and vardy will haul big? Better call than Jota?

                                  5. Johan Queef
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Shoddy team value making WC decisions difficult:

                                    Which would you prioritise now?

                                    A) Salah
                                    B) TAA

                                    I can get the other in GW33 by moving Son to Maddison (would be -4).

