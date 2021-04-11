490
Dugout Discussion April 11

Ill Aubameyang misses out as Xhaka starts at left-back

490 Comments
The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 19:00 BST.

These two sides aren’t exactly hot property in Fantasy Premier League, with not a single asset on show owned by more than 10% of managers overall.

Looking within the top 10k, which is often a better gauge of popularity among ‘active’ FPL bosses, only Rob Holding (£4.2m) has a double-digit ownership.

There is more than one notable omission from the Arsenal squad this evening but the headline team news is the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), who is unavailable today due to illness.

The news of his ailment only broke after the FPL deadline had passed on Friday, as did the confirmation of an ankle injury for Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), who is also sidelined in South Yorkshire.

There are four changes to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI from the Gameweek 30 defeat against Liverpool, with Aubameyang among the players to drop out.

Two further changes are enforced, with Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) also sidelined.

Gabriel (£4.9m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with Pablo Mari (£4.4m), Bukayo Saka (£5.2m), Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) all promoted to the side.

With Cedric Soares (£4.6m) benched, it appears as if Xhaka is playing at left-back this evening.

Paul Heckingbottom makes three changes from the side beaten 2-1 at Leeds United, with John Egan (£4.7m), Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) and Oliver Burke (£4.3m) in for Phil Jagielka (£3.9m), Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.6m).

The Blades are unbeaten in all four of their previous home Premier League matches against Arsenal.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Pablo Mari, Saka, Thomas, Xhaka, Pepe, Ceballos, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Baldock, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Burke, McGoldrick.

GAMEWEEK 31 SO FAR…



Some of the lesser-owned Fantasy Premier League assets from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United took centre stage as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side triumphed 3-1 in north London.

Blanks for Harry Kane (£11.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) meant that four of the five FPL players with double-digit ownerships in this fixture didn’t deliver anything more than appearance points.

Only Son Heung-min (£9.4m) from this quintet popped up with anything meaningful, tapping Spurs into a first-half lead for his first goal since Gameweek 23.

Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) both registered two attacking returns apiece along with bonus points to supplement their scores.

It was far from a convincing audition for Spurs assets ahead of Double Gameweek 32, with their defence looking particularly suspect again.

Son topped the shot count and key passes table to further his case for inclusion in our squads next weekend but there was more misery for those who retained the services of Gareth Bale (£9.2m), who was benched for the third straight Premier League match; his total pitch-time over the last three Gameweeks comes to ten minutes.

490 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Wahoo Holding.
    WC into 67.
    LiveFPL telling me or 362 after subs. Hoping games tomorrow aren’t wild and I stick top 500.

    
    1. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Well done!Your first fpl season or just new member here?

      
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        First season! 99% sure this will be my best ever so just trying to enjoy it as much as I can.

        
  2. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What happened to Saka?

    
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I brought him in for Son on WC...sorry.

      
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Injury they say...

      
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Was icing his quad after the sub.

      
    4. Saves the day
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Was an off the ball injury.. was rubbing his quad then came off

      
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.6?

    
    1. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Looking at fixtures & saving some cash, Holding.

      
    2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The defender that has been mentioned in the last page or two haha

      
  4. Sif
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    WC 69 all out
    Would be very happy apart from benching Nacho for Wood. Not the worst outcome, was never going to bench Salah, Jota or Kane.

    
  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    77 all out.

    WC template I copied from all of you worked a treat. cheers.

    
    1. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      What was the consensus in the end? I remember checking week ago and at least then the template featured

      Mendy Foster
      Rudiger TAA
      Jota Salah Son Bruno
      Ihenacho Kane

      
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Add lingard, holding and coady or whoever you can afford 4th 5th def.

        
        1. Miniboss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yep, Lingard was always going to be there. Remember seeing lots of drafts with Maddison in as well.

          
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Add Lingard. Holding. Coady. Vydra.

        
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      40 all out. Didn't copy it. Should have.

      
    3. fr3d
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      77 all out for the FFS community team, nice work lads

      
    4. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Exactly same team except Torres over Son.cheers.

      
  6. Sanchit
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    When was DGW 32 announced?

    
  7. TheBiffas
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      79 all out on my 'template' wildcard

      
    • Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      HOLDing got me to 77 points, couldn't be happier about this week, greatest week this season for me. After disaster of DGW 26 when I doubled my rank, and going around 30-40k last few weeks, finally big breakthrough to 18k and 10k is now within 17 points. DCL can get points tomorrow I don't really care now!

      
    • Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Template wildcard going brrrrrr

      
      1. TheBiffas
          59 mins ago

          Siuuu

          
        • Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          Double CHE defense the only regret probably, though very small one.

          
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            I did triple but got lucky with Holding sub for Alonso.

            
      2. stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thoughts on this? Raphinha to Lingard this week, wildcard next week?

        Martinez
        TAA Cancelo Azpilicueta Coufal
        Bruno Gundo Son Jota
        Kane Antonio
        (Sanchez Raphinha Bamford Targett)

        
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Gundogan.

          
      3. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Neto to lingard an obvious move?

        
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Mmh depends if out. Neto still a good option imo

          
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yeah, just burnt this week.
            The plan was to go for a second spurs player but I'm not so sure now

            
      4. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Kane enough spurs coverage ?

        
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ha, just seen this. I think I might. No one I really want to lose for son.

          
        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          No - got to have Son too I think

          
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Would need to lose mount or take a hit which I haven't done for a very long time. Thanks for reply

            
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              I’d lose Mount then - potentially unpopular opinion

              
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                It's tempting. Thanks for advice 🙂

                
      5. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Philips over TAA 🙁
        Gundo 1 week punt over Son 🙁

        Other than that - template wildcard success!

        
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          56 mins ago

          I need to learn to save my second Wildcard, it’s amazing there always seems to be a big swing in performing players around this time of the season.

          Congrats!

          
          1. Tango74
              55 mins ago

              Yes as lots of rotation during to final stages of cup competition. I not play mine yet

              
            • Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              55 mins ago

              Yes, all the upstairs downstairs last few weeks, and big reward for patience not pulling the trigger until this week.

              
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                53 mins ago

                I used mine gw18 and it really helped me going up the ranks. Using late doesnt guarantee success

                
                1. Nanoelektronicar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  It's just relative to my exact team and situation, playing it this week really pushed me up.

                  
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Salah goal
          Trent goal
          Lingard brace
          Iheanacho brace
          Lacazette brace

          WEEK FROM HELL

          
          1. TheDragon
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            and you actually had Dallas!

            
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah it started so well, I just can’t believe virtually all the popular WC picks returned or hauled!

              
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Ups and downs kk

            Having a bad week too 😉

            
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I have faith in DCL saving me

              
          3. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Laca was lucky to start and Jota unlucky and robbed to not get anything. Lingard I don't have, but I did trust Lei not let him brace. And I remember him being able to blank almost for a year. So the one to blame is the man in the mirror.

            
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Just one of those weeks where point chasing would have worked, noted to save my second WC for later next season for sure

              
        3. Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Can I BB this team?

          Areola ¦ Sanchez
          Dias Shaw Coady
          Bruno Pepe Lingard Salah
          Kane Iheanacho Richarlison
          | Saka Alonso Phillips

          0.1 ITB, 1 FT

          
        4. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Who would you prioritize for this team?

          A. Son(Will take a -4 to get him)
          B. Iheanacho(Free)
          C. Both for a -8

          Martinez
          Dias Azpi Rudiger
          Salah Bruno Jota Lingard Raphinha
          Kane Watkins
          3.9 Antonio White Struijk

          1 FT 2.6 ITB. FH left.

          
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Not b imo. Who would you lose for son?

            
            1. King Kohli
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Raphina & Antonio > Son + Brewster/Vydra if I can decide when I'm using the FH.

              
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Looks good. But spurs play saints few days before cup final. Will there be rotation?

                
                1. King Kohli
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  As they are more or less out of the top 4 race, there could be some rotation.
                  Something to consider before making the decision.
                  Cheers mate

                  
        5. STONEROSES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Does Maguire just need to negotiate the next game with a yellow card before the threshold rises again?

          
        6. greggles
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          77 all out on wildcard. A couple of might-have-beens like not getting Lacazette but got to be happy with that. Highest OR of the season too (119k)! Given I was 1.3m GW18, not too shabby.

          Thanks to all those who have helped me with good advice, particularly in convincing me TAA was worth the money over Phillips!

          
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            It’s only good advice because it turned out to be true, it’s still all luck

            
            1. Riverside Red
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Can't say Trent deserved his haul...so you had a good slice of luck there.

              
        7. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          What has happened? I just started to see adds. I thought I have paid membership fee to avoid spamming. Is there a change of policy here?

          
          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Click the blue privacy tab on the right and turn them off.

            
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Done. Thx. But I didn't have that box month ago.

              
        8. DavidBadWillie
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Planned on selling Martinez but he’ll get loads of save points v City and then has WBA so may as well keep for those two.

            
            1. _Ninja_
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Just keep and play every week unless on a WC.

              
            2. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I am playing him against City, no doubt

              
          • Miniboss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            59 mins ago

            I guess it’s time to use TC on Kane next week. Or are there any juicier opportunities in the horizon? Lost the count of which teams still have extra dgws.

            
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Now or never 😉

              
          • Rabb05
              58 mins ago

              Bruno and Neto to Son and Lingard?

              
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                just now

                No

                
            • DavidBadWillie
                55 mins ago

                Keane and Bamford to Holding and Cavani? I know a main rival will be getting Cavani in and he looked sharp today.

                
                1. Utopsis
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  No I wouldn't lose Bamford

                  
                2. Riverside Red
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I'm considering getting Cavani

                  

