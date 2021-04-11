Ill Aubameyang misses out as Xhaka starts at left-back

The last of four Premier League matches to take place on Sunday sees bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United play host to Arsenal.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is at 19:00 BST.

These two sides aren’t exactly hot property in Fantasy Premier League, with not a single asset on show owned by more than 10% of managers overall.

Looking within the top 10k, which is often a better gauge of popularity among ‘active’ FPL bosses, only Rob Holding (£4.2m) has a double-digit ownership.

There is more than one notable omission from the Arsenal squad this evening but the headline team news is the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), who is unavailable today due to illness.

The news of his ailment only broke after the FPL deadline had passed on Friday, as did the confirmation of an ankle injury for Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m), who is also sidelined in South Yorkshire.

There are four changes to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI from the Gameweek 30 defeat against Liverpool, with Aubameyang among the players to drop out.

Two further changes are enforced, with Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) also sidelined.

Gabriel (£4.9m) drops to the bench, meanwhile, with Pablo Mari (£4.4m), Bukayo Saka (£5.2m), Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.2m) all promoted to the side.

With Cedric Soares (£4.6m) benched, it appears as if Xhaka is playing at left-back this evening.

Paul Heckingbottom makes three changes from the side beaten 2-1 at Leeds United, with John Egan (£4.7m), Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) and Oliver Burke (£4.3m) in for Phil Jagielka (£3.9m), Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.6m).

The Blades are unbeaten in all four of their previous home Premier League matches against Arsenal.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Pablo Mari, Saka, Thomas, Xhaka, Pepe, Ceballos, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Egan, Ampadu, Stevens, Baldock, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Burke, McGoldrick.

GAMEWEEK 31 SO FAR…

Some of the lesser-owned Fantasy Premier League assets from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United took centre stage as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side triumphed 3-1 in north London.

Blanks for Harry Kane (£11.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) meant that four of the five FPL players with double-digit ownerships in this fixture didn’t deliver anything more than appearance points.

Only Son Heung-min (£9.4m) from this quintet popped up with anything meaningful, tapping Spurs into a first-half lead for his first goal since Gameweek 23.

Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) both registered two attacking returns apiece along with bonus points to supplement their scores.

It was far from a convincing audition for Spurs assets ahead of Double Gameweek 32, with their defence looking particularly suspect again.

Son topped the shot count and key passes table to further his case for inclusion in our squads next weekend but there was more misery for those who retained the services of Gareth Bale (£9.2m), who was benched for the third straight Premier League match; his total pitch-time over the last three Gameweeks comes to ten minutes.

