Champions League April 13

The best UCL Fantasy players to own or captain for quarter-final second-leg matches

All four of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final matches are still wide open. Ahead of the next round of fixtures, this is a run through the captaincy options and possible transfers for this Matchday in UCL Fantasy.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Chelsea (2) v Porto (0)

The first-leg scoreline makes this look far more comfortable for Chelsea than it actually was. Porto took more shots and created more chances, but Edouard Mendy (€5.3m) and the Chelsea backline held firm. However, Porto were missing two key attacking pieces in Mehdi Taremi (€6.5m) and Sérgio Oliveira (€6.9m). These two being back could be massive for the Portuguese side, with Oliveira their top scorer in the UCL and on all set-pieces. 

However, after their stoic last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid, you have to assume Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will find a way to hold on here. Antonio Rüdiger (€4.7m), César Azpilicueta (€5.2m) and Kurt Zouma (€5.0m) are likely to form the heart of the Chelsea defence and are all good budget options at the back. Ben Chilwell (€5.2m) scored in the first leg and will likely get the nod ahead of Marcos Alonso (€4.7m) at left-back.

In attack, it’s more difficult to predict Tuchel’s line-up. After Mateo Kovačić’s (€5.5m) injury, N’Golo Kante (€5.5m) and Jorginho (€6.2m) should start in central midfield, with Jorginho the main penalty taker and good for balls recovered.

Up front, Mason Mount (€6.9m) is likely to be given the opportunity to build on his great form following his first-leg goal. He’s a great budget midfield option. There are unlikely to be enough goals in this game to back a captain from it, but Mount could well take advantage of a Porto side who have to come at Chelsea and attack.

PSG (3) vs Bayern Munich (2)

There were five goals in the first leg and there could well be five in the second. PSG’s first-leg goalscorer Marquinhos (€5.9m) is out injured for this leg and his replacement Danilo Pereira (€5.6m) was to blame for Eric Choupo-Moting’s (€6.6m) goal. Aside from Keylor Navas (€5.6m) between the posts, this PSG defence is paper-thin and has to face a Bayern Munich side who took 32 shots in the first match. 

However, as shown in that game, Bayern Munich’s high line can be exploited by PSG’s world-class attackers. Neymar (€11.6m) got two assists and Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) scored twice. Those two are the key assets for this PSG side and the only fantasy assets really worth considering given injuries elsewhere. 

Robert Lewandowski (€12.1m) and Serge Gnabry (€9.7m) are still missing for Bayern, but the Bavarian side nevertheless have the quality to overturn the first-leg result. Choupo-Moting is no Lewandowski, but he did score last Wednesday and can do well for his price against Mauricio Pochettino’s decimated defence. Behind Choupo-Moting, these key games are Thomas Müller’s (€9.9m) stomping ground, as illustrated by his first-leg goal. He’ll be the key man in attack for Bayern. On the wings, Leroy Sane (€9.5m) and Kingsley Coman (€8.4m) are also good options simply by virtue of playing in this side. The best option at the back is Joshua Kimmich (€6.6m), who got an assist and created ten chances in the first leg in Munich. 

This should be a fixture filled with goals. Mbappé, Neymar, Müller, Kimmich and even Choupo-Moting are decent captaincy options, with Mbappé and Neymar likely to have even more luck in this leg as Bayern have to attack and should commit even more players up the pitch. 

Wednesday, April 14

Liverpool (1) vs Real Madrid (3)

Liverpool were terrible in the first leg and Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid knew how to capitalise. Of Real‘s strongest defence, only Ferland Mendy (€5.9m) started last week’s game and he will start again this week after a positive COVID test for Sergio Ramos (€6.5m). Éder Militão (€4.5m) had 11 balls recovered in the first leg and could be a good one-week punt at the back with a low baseline of points. 

Real’s C-K-M midfield won them the first game and will undoubtedly be key in the second. Casemiro (€6.3m) had 13 balls recovered and now has 66 for the UCL season. He is another player with a high ceiling who knows how to find the back of the net. 

Up front, Karim Benzema (€10.4m), Vinícius Júnior (€7.9m) and Marco Asensio (€7.9m) found the key to unlocking Liverpool’s defence behind Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.8m) and could well continue their good form against a Liverpool side who need to score. Of course, Liverpool have form in terms of Champions League comebacks, but with Virgil Van Dijk (€6.0m) and Joe Gomez (€6.1m) missing and Alisson Becker (€6.0m) in poor form, it seems unlikely that this will be another of their celebrated European nights. Asensio has four goals in his last five and both he and Vinícius are great differential options. 

For Liverpool, Diogo Jota (€7.9m) and Mo Salah (€11.8m) are still good worthwhile picks. If Liverpool are to have any chance of success here, those two will be the key against Real’s second-string at the back. Jota’s price makes him the better option of the two. With Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool’s UCL heritage this remains a tough game to call, but Zidane should have the strength in midfield to control this game and see his side through to the semi-final.

Borussia Dortmund (1) vs Manchester City (2)

This tie is still wide open and should probably be closer than it is. Dortmund impressed in the first leg, ignoring their poor domestic form to come within a shocking refereeing decision of a 2-2 draw. A rotated Manchester City squad lost to Leeds at the weekend, so their players should be both angry and fully fit ahead of this one. City are expected to win, but their long-term record of bottling it in the UCL may still be weighing heavily on their minds. 

A week after I berated Marco Reus‘s (€8.5m) poor record in front of goal, he’s scored three goals in his last two games and seems to have his mojo back. Both him and Erling Haaland (€11.2m), who now hasn’t scored in six games, will be key for Dortmund’s chances and are the only fantasy assets of theirs really worth considering. Haaland was fairly well shut out by City in the first leg, but still registered an assist and had one great chance. 

City played what seems to be their strongest eleven in the first leg and will likely do the same in Dortmund. Ederson (€6m), Rúben Dias (€5.7m), John Stones (€5.1m) and João Cancelo (€6.1m) are great options at the back as they look to repel Dortmund’s advances. Stones may be the best option of the quartet thanks to his set-piece threat and Dortmund’s woes in that department. Ahead of such a finely balanced match I wouldn’t buy, or sell, City’s defensive assets.

İlkay Gündoğan (€6.7m), Phil Foden (€7.1m) and Kevin de Bruyne (€11.3m) all got amongst the points in that first match and will be well placed to do so again. De Bruyne has been great of late and is a strong captaincy option, especially in the false-nine role he took up last week. 

100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I can't remember the last time I cared so little about CL last rounds... I either dislike the teams involved or don't have any opinion or emotion towards them. Maybe Dortmund is the only team I can root for, but that's stretching it(and they are most likely going out tomorrow).

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Who do you support?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        MU.

        Open Controls
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Well at least you have Thursday nights to look forward to

          Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Both City vs Dortmund and Bayern vs PSG were great games, I missed Liverpool getting torn apart which I'm sure would've been enjoyable too.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It's not about the entertainment level, they were great matches. I just don't care about any of the teams.. Usually there's at least one team(not necessarily MU).

        Open Controls
    3. Cheeto__Bandito
        43 mins ago

        PSG Bayern should be good watch last first leg

        Open Controls
      • Going Home
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It’s not a competition I enjoy at any stage. I support a team who don’t play in it and couldn’t care less who wins it. It’s to football what the IPL is to cricket

        Open Controls
    4. Lucky Z
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Lloris • Mendy
      Azpi • Robertson • Phillips • Shaw • Holding
      Jota • Son • Bruno • Lingard • Maddison
      Kane • Vardy • Iheanacho

      Guys any improvement suggestions to this BB squad with 1FT, 0ITB?

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Just depends if you're worried about Maddison playing. It looks decent.

        Open Controls
    5. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Already used my FT to swap Gundo for Messi Lingard as would've been priced out otherwise. Cresswell injury has made things difficult for me as I've also got Alonso and Burn in my defence (in addition to Dias and Reguillon) so some fair rotation risk.

      Is transferring out Cresswell for Holding for a -4 this week worth it? I'd be looking to make this move for a -4 next anyway to fund Dias to Trent so it's either a hit this week or next.

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Play Dias Reguilon Alonso with Burn/Cresswell on bench if Cress is out

        Open Controls
        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Cheers for reply. Yeah I'd def play those three anyway, but issue is lack of cover and there is a decent likelihood that someone like Alonso might miss out. Cresswell appears to be out for next three weeks (so I can't rely on him for GW33 anyway) and Dan Burn looks to be out of Potter's first XI now. I'd probably start Holding over Raphinha this week if transferring him so I'd benefit from the extra fixture if doing it now. I'd have to take a -4 next week anyway if I want to fund Dias -> Trent so it's just whether I do it now or next week.

          Open Controls
    6. focaccia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Thoughts on my next move? 0FT & £4.8 it.

      Martinez

      Rudiger - AWB - Coufal

      Salah (v) - Jota - Son - Lingard

      Kane (C) - Nacho - DCL

      (Forster - Raphina - Dallas - Veltman)

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        DCL -> Party?

        Open Controls
    7. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      so 72% of top 10k have already used TC...
      okey dokey...

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        Not tempted to hold it and use it on Watkins???

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          lol

          Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Good for many.

        Open Controls
    8. Super Jack Grealish
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Bench right order or would you sub any in over the people already starting?

      Mendy
      TAA, Dias, Shaw
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Jota, Lingard
      Kane (TC), Iheancho

      Rudiger, Coady, Vdrya

      1 FT

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        No it looks right.

        Open Controls
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        49 mins ago

        play coady

        Open Controls
    9. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      who d you get as 4th def till end of season:
      a. James
      b. Lindelof
      c. Coady

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        For rest of season I prefer Holding to all these.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          This,i s a damn good shout, Jabari.

          Open Controls
    10. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      On WC. Got TAA and Dallas as my mainstays in def.

      Tempted to go Coady over Shaw too. Like the look of Wolves fixtures and gives me a few shekels to play with (£0 ITB if I keep Shaw).

      Phillips and Masuaku will be on the pine.

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Double pool defence? So you'd have no easy route to get 2 pool attackers, I'm not in love with that idea.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          Not interested in 2 pool attackers, though. More than happy with TAA and Mo. Thanks for your concern, though.

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            35 mins ago

            I know what you're saying, it's just you could keep your options open for .2 more with Holding.

            Totally get your point though if you're happy.

            Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        No. Shaw has more CS and attacking potential for me. Even if fixtures look ok for Wolves results they're not great at the back and Coady doesn't offer enough attacking potential, though he has improved in that regard.

        Open Controls
    11. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Need to remember to look for new articles... Anyway, been planning to save the FT, so fingers crossed everyone makes it through the week healthy. G2G?

      Mendy
      TAA, Rudiger, Holding
      Jota, Lingard, Bruno, Salah, Son
      Iheanacho, Kane(c)
      (Forster; Coufal, Vydra, Amartey)

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Good to go

        Open Controls
        1. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
    12. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Many here still left in LMS?

      At what point do you start dreaming of going all the way...

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        I think I got knocked out in the first few weeks.

        Now is the time to start dreaming for you!

        Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        I lost in the final 4 a few years ago - heartbreak!

        The round before last is the hardest as a very high % get cut

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Ha I would be chuffed to bits to get that far. I think I may get through this week as I have my TC active, but after then I feel I will be getting out of my depth.

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Did you play based on beating your opponent or based on your rank at the time?

          Open Controls
    13. Gizzachance
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      struggling a bit here guys, any help appreciated
      keeper :Mendy
      play 2 with taa
      A rudiger (bri}
      B shaw Burn)
      C coady (sheff)
      D holding (ful)
      thanks

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        A, B

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        BC

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      3. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        b c

        Open Controls
      4. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        B C

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    14. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Does Diop drop out when Ogbonna returns?

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yes imo. West Ham have been leaky without Ogbonna

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Is Masuaku a better short term option then?

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 2 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
          2. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            Would argue is a better option anyway. So yes.

            Open Controls
          3. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yes, especially if Cresswell is out.

            Open Controls
    15. Breezyy
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Auba to Bruno -4 easiest transfer of all time?

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Huh, any new news on Auba? Surely better to wait a week if he’s likely to start vs Fulham at home, as Bruno hasn’t exactly been setting the world alight lately

        Open Controls
    16. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Any of these worth a hit? Only have Kane
      A) Alonso to Reguilon
      B) mount to moura
      C) Bruno to son

      Open Controls
      1. Breezyy
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        Imo none of them are. C maybe

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        A.

        Alonso not nailed on more than Reguilon being such a good pick, even if it's a DGW. Mourinho could try Bale at LB at this rate though!

        Open Controls
      3. Voodoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Wait til after tonight’s game.

        Open Controls
        1. Voodoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          At moment, A

          Open Controls
    17. SallySlayer
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Gundo and Bruno to Son and Lingard for a -4??

      Currently front 7
      Salah - Bruno - Gundo - Raphina - Mount
      Kane - Bam - Iheanacho

      Open Controls
    18. focaccia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Best third striker to go with Nacho & Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bsmford, Watkins, Ings

        Open Controls
      2. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Saying this completely seriously, Keinan Davis or if you really want to stretch then Vydra.

        All the best options are in midfield and I'm a big believer in keeping the money in the 11.

        Open Controls
        1. Cancelo Culture
          • 2 Years
          just now

          This.

          Get Davis and stick the cash in midfield.

          Open Controls
    19. Cheeto__Bandito
        43 mins ago

        I believe Saiss is scoring double digits this week, he will be my captain

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Best of luck to you.

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
              just now

              thanks to you sir

              Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            What makes you say that

            Open Controls
        2. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          39 mins ago

          Best option?

          A. Neto -> Lingard for -4 and BB
          B. Neto -> Saka/Raphinha for free and BB
          C. Roll FT and save BB

          Open Controls
          1. Breezyy
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Show ur team g

            Open Controls
        3. TeddiPonza
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Wildcard team (still have BB to play)

          Martinez Forster
          TAA Shaw Holding X Y
          Salah Bruno Lingard Jota Son
          Kane Nacho Vydra

          What should X and Y be? (8,9m in bank)

          A. Coufal/Dier and Diop
          B. Rudiger and Struijk (+0,2m in bank)
          C. Something else

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. Breezyy
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            What about Rudiger and Nat Philips on B?

            Open Controls
            1. TeddiPonza
              • 10 Years
              just now

              already have 3 L'pool

              Open Controls
            2. Going Home
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Too much pool.

              Open Controls
        4. The Royal Robin
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Bench one for GW32:

          A) Gundo
          B) Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. Breezyy
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Watkins

            Open Controls
          2. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'd probably revisit after the CL games tbh...

            Open Controls
        5. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          kane enough for spurs coverage?

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            You want Son too, but sacrificing Bruno or Salah, especially for a hit is steep.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              could have the 3 of them
              dcl/gundo/dias to nacho/son/coady for -4?

              Open Controls
              1. JabariParkersEyelid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I think those are good moves honestly and worth the hit.

                Open Controls
                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  thanks a lot 🙂

                  Open Controls
          2. JBG
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I have Kane and Moura, couldn't afford Son.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              just now

              thank you

              Open Controls
        6. chicken george
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Here are the top 5 currently in the Captaincy Sheet! Winner receives Cash Prize of $100! DM me if you want into the competition!
          Daniel Barfield 534
          Ted Maw 532
          @FPL_TeddyBears 520
          @fplsigurd 520
          @OlaPeder 514

          jd@jdcochran2

          https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16EmCT_TXszZhL8F7XEDoz6oYT-h5NuFb-92-Letw5qI/edit?usp=sharing

          Open Controls
        7. AM9
            26 mins ago

            Thoughts on Both for -4?

            GW32 Auba to Bruno
            GW33 Stones Son to TAA and Jota

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              16 mins ago

              looks good

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              do you think Bruno will outscore Jota this week? If not maybe do that first?
              If you can bench Son in gw33 he has SHU in gw34

              Open Controls
          • Going Home
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Who, of these, can I bench to get Dallas into the XI?

            A) Shaw
            B) Rudiger (have Mendy)
            C) Coady
            D) Jota
            E) stop being silly and leave him on the bench, behind DCL

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              i d go b

              Open Controls
              1. Going Home
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Thanks. It’s kind of where I’m leaning. Seems mental picking a Leeds defender v Liverpool over a Chelsea defender v whichever awful team they’re playing this week. But once bitten, twice shy...

                Open Controls
          • Robson-Canoe
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Is Aurier worth a shout for the double?

            Open Controls
            1. Going Home
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Spurs are pants at the back and blank the week after. I’ve carried Kane and son since second wildcard. And will keep them on my bench for the blank. But wouldn’t consider a third Spurs player

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Played 1 out of the last 6 Spurs games.

              Open Controls
          • Going Home
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I’m amazed by the DGW fever around Spurs. I couldn’t say with certainty that I’d pick three of them on FH. Kane is essential; Son is all but essential. The rest are massively punty. Not least while United, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham and Leicester have appealing SGW fixtures

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Kane+Son are enough imo.

              Open Controls

