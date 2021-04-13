641
Scout Notes April 13

Saints’ defensive woes bode well for Kane and Spurs in Double Gameweek 32

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 3-0 SOUTHAMPTON

  • Goals: Matheus Pereira (£5.4m), Matt Phillips (£5.1m), Callum Robinson (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m), Okay Yokuslu (£4.5m)
  • Penalty miss: James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m)
  • Penalty save: Sam Johnstone (£4.5m)
  • Bonus: Johnstone x3, Robinson x2, Pereira x1

There will no doubt have been a few more Triple Captain chips activated between the hours of 6-8pm on Monday evening.

Southampton are one of the two sides that Tottenham Hotspur face in Double Gameweek 32 and the Saints turned in a thoroughly abject showing against West Bromwich Albion, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side should have been well behind even before Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) opened the scoring from the spot, with Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) wasting a big chance and having a headed goal chalked off for a more-than-dubious offside call.

Goals from Matt Phillips (£5.1m) and Callum Robinson (£5.2m) either side of half-time gave the scoreline a more just feel, with James Ward-Prowse’s (£5.9m) missed penalty compounding a miserable evening for the visitors.

While the distraction of an upcoming FA Cup semi-final could be used in mitigation for their wide-open defensive display, this wasn’t a one-off for the Saints.

Southampton have shipped 11 more goals than any other club from Gameweek 19 onwards (37 in 14 matches), 12 of which have come in their last four games.

No team have conceded more goals via the penalty spot (seven) in the Premier League this season than the Saints, either, which will be music to Kane’s ears.

As for the Baggies, they have now scored eight goals in their last two outings.

There have been eye-catching displays from the budget-friendly Robinson, Diagne and Phillips in Gameweeks 30 and 31 but from an FPL perspective, Pereira being on penalties and now in his favoured number 10 role has been key to unlocking his long-dormant points potential.

The playmaker has had nine shots in the last two Gameweeks alone, twice as many as any of his teammates.

Defensively, the impact of the excellent Okay Yokuslu (£4.5m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) in front of the back four has been key: since the former’s debut in Gameweek 24, only Manchester United have conceded fewer goals than the Albion.

The remaining fixtures may not look great for the Baggies on paper but four of their final seven games are against mid-table sides, the type of opponent that subscribers of the ‘nothing to play for’ theory love.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley (Ajayi 85), Townsend, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Pereira, Robinson (Gallagher 72), Diagne (Robson-Kanu 76).

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters (Djenepo, 87), Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Walcott (Adams, 76), Armstrong, Ings (Tella, 87), Redmond.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0-0 EVERTON

  • Bonus: Robin Olsen (£4.5m), Lewis Dunk (£5.0m), Ben White (£4.5m) x3

A tedious affair at the Amex Stadium was more notable for a player who wasn’t involved than the events on the pitch.

This didn’t feel like a match in which one team racked up 23 shots but that’s exactly what Brighton did, continuing a season-long profligate trend: their goal conversion rate of 8.2% in 2020/21 is worse than all bar two teams.

A more fitting reflection of the game was that there were only four shots on target throughout, with the south-coast clash the only Gameweek 31 fixture that didn’t feature a single ‘big chance’.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£7.6m) absence was not only keenly felt by an impotent Everton attack, but it also had implications – both positive and negative – for the legions of Fantasy managers who own the England international.

Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of having his striker back for Gameweek 32, along with Allan (£5.2m) and Andre Gomes (£5.3m):

In the last training session, Dom had a little problem on his abductor. He came here but this morning he was not comfortable so I prefer to leave him out. It’s the same with Allan and Andre Gomes – they are not 100%. I hope they will be available for the next game.

An injury-hit Everton – who are Spurs’ other Double Gameweek 32 opponents – fielded six recognised defenders in the Monday night stalemate, with one of them, Yerry Mina (£5.5m), becoming the latest addition to the casualty list.

Ancelotti added after full-time:

Yerry Mina had a muscle problem on his adductor and I don’t think he will be available for a few weeks. The others, I hope to recover. For sure, Pickford will be available, I hope Allan and Gomes will be available, Calvert-Lewin and Joshua King.

Albion’s clean sheet was their tenth of the campaign, seven of which have arrived in 2021 – some belated reward for a solid backline with the third-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in the Premier League this season.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, White, Moder (Burn 87), Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay (Jahanbakhsh 87), Welbeck.#

Everton XI: Olsen, Godfrey, Mina (Iwobi 58), Keane, Coleman, Davies (Broadhead 88), Holgate, Sigurdsson, Digne, Rodriguez, Richarlison.

641 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Daghe Munegu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Play 2

    A. Rudiger
    B. Fofana
    C. Holding ( have Leno)
    D. Vydra

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      CD

    2. TeddiPonza
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      AB

    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      AC

    4. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      AC easy

  2. RealSocialDads
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Trying to work out if any moves are worth a hit...

    Mendy
    TAA Dias Alonso Coady
    Salah Jota Son Lingard
    Kane (c) Nacho

    Forster Dallas Vydra Neto*

    0FT 2.9 ITB

    Is Neto to Lucas/Mount worth a hit?

    Would mean I bench Dias, and Lucas would mean I would use FT to get him out next week

  3. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Wildcard team (still have BB to play)

    Martinez Forster
    TAA Shaw Holding X Y
    Salah Bruno Lingard Jota Son
    Kane Nacho Vydra

    What should X and Y be? (8,9m in bank)

    A. Coufal and Diop
    B. Rudiger and Struijk (+0,2m in bank)
    C. Something else

    Thanks..

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't go Vydra with BB to still play, will probably lose his place Barnes any game soon.

  4. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Lose Raphinha or Gundo for Lingz?

    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Gundo if he starts in CL.

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Gundogan

    3. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Raphina

  5. Froes
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I have Werner on my team , should I keep him one more gameweek ?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Sell

    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      get him gone

    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Sell

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Sell & never look back.

    5. Il Capitano
        37 mins ago

        out

      • Froes
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        hahahahaha (I put him 2 gameweeks ago ) just wanted a Chelsea asset ......

      • linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        If a hit needed, keep him 1 week, if free go far from him

    6. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Best option;

      A) Keep Raphinha

      B) Sell to Lingard for a -4

      Cheers.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        B

      2. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

    7. Zlatan F.C
        59 mins ago

        Would you bench boost this for GW32 or wait?

        Mendy
        Rudiger TAA Coady
        Son Jota Lingard Salah Bruno
        Kave (c) Nacho

        Forster Coufal Holding Vydra

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Probably won’t get many better weeks so get it played

          1. Zlatan F.C
              3 mins ago

              is there not another double coming up?

          2. Froes
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            I mean holding is probably going for points , coufal not so sure , west ham defense is lacking effort in second halfs . Vydra and Forster for sure not worth it

            1. Zlatan F.C
                5 mins ago

                but which other GW can i get the max out of bench players?

                1. Zlatan F.C
                    1 min ago

                    With this team i could play bench boost in GW 37?

            2. Froes
              • 7 Years
              58 mins ago

              Johnstone
              Dias Shaw Dallas
              lingz Fernandes jota kdb
              Werner nacho kane

              Sanchez Neto* struik konsa

              ITB: 2,00

              A) neto and dallas / moura and semedo
              B) Werner out and what ??

              1. Froes
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Werner for Vinicius ?? 200 iq play ?

            3. Il Capitano
                56 mins ago

                Taking a look at the wreckage from GW31. Thinking Gundo + DCL > Son + Nacho (-4), this frees funds for Son > Salah in 33. Cress is also an issue, but I don't really want to take a hit for a defender.

                1FT - 5.2m ITB

                Martinez
                Stones Digne Azpi
                Bruno Gundogan Lingard Jota
                Kane (TC) DCL* Bamford

                Fabri - ESR* Targett Cressunwell*

              • Pep Roulette
                • 3 Years
                55 mins ago

                Alonso & Cancelo to TAA & Reguilon for -4?

                1. The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  I’d do that.

                2. Bavarian
                  • 3 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Yes

                3. Pep Roulette
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Cheers both

                4. linkafu
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yes

              • The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                55 mins ago

                Save the FT?
                Lloris
                Shaw,TAA,Alonso,Rüdiger
                Fernandes,Son,Lingard,Jota
                Kane(c),Lacazette

                Mendy,Raphinia,Bamford,Cresswell 0.0m itb. 1FT

                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  You must be smiling today with Laca - who was your captain last time out?

                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Moved it from Laca to Jota. :0(.
                    Still a decent week though.

                    1. pingissimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Gah

                      Ultimate so near yet so far couple of weeks for you then. Tough that.

                2. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Save.

                3. Il Capitano
                    2 mins ago

                    Yup

                  • Rains of Castamere
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Looks great.

                4. Rains of Castamere
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Huge Lingard-sized hole but otherwise G2G?

                  Martinez
                  Azpi Maguire Stones
                  Salah Jota Bruno Son
                  Kane (c) Iheanacho Bamford

                  Areola | Coufal, Raphinha, N Phillips

                5. Flynny
                  • 6 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Hi....50 points behind rivals. They have lots of chips and I have none. Extremely long shot to catch them.

                  They all have Bruno, I dont

                  Who do I get as Sterling replacement?

                  A...Bruno (accept he is best bet)

                  B.....differential such as madison or greenwood

                  Also keen to break into top 100k so don't want to totally sabotage my season

                  Thanks

                  1. Rasping Drive
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    I’d go Greenwood. Maddison may need a match or two to get back to form, by which time his good fixtures will be all but over

                    1. Flynny
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Cheers.....

                      Madison is nailed though and surely starts at weekend

                      If greenwood starts in Europe, might be be benched v Burnley?

                  2. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    I'd go Greenwood first and then try and shoehorn Maddison in in. 33 as well.

                    Rash has to be an option too. Slightly bizarre that the 4th highest scoring mid of the season is such a differential despite playing for a top 2 side and with no real benching issues.

                    1. Flynny
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Thanks

                      1. Flynny
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        And good point on rash

                6. Do I Not Like Orange
                  • 8 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Already set on KDB > Son this GW, but would you prefer Antonio > Iheanacho or Alonso > Reguilon to go with it?

                  1. Ohh1454
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Antonio to iheanacho

                  2. Il Capitano
                      just now

                      Ant to Nacho

                  3. Ohh1454
                    • 3 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Bamford or DCL > iheancheo ?

                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      DCL is out yes

                  4. Johnny too hotty
                    • 9 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    i have TC left, is this the only DGW left to use it?

                    1. Ohh1454
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Surely you won’t find better chance then with Kane

                  5. Zlatan F.C
                      38 mins ago

                      I'm leading a mini-league by 14 points. Manager in second has the same team as me except he has Mitchell and I have Coady. He has his TC left which I'm sure he will play on Kane this gW. I have bench boost left. Do i play the bench boost this GW or GW 37?

                      Mendy
                      Rudiger Coady TAA
                      Salah Son Jota Bruno Lingard
                      Kane(C) Nacho

                      Forster Coufal Holding Vydra

                    • Johnny too hotty
                      • 9 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      Bamford to Nacho makes sense right?
                      I have watkins too but after city at least he plays WBA

                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        WBA fixture is no longer a gimme

                      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        I'd keep Bamford for the rest of the season

                    • tissae
                      • 6 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      Start 2:

                      A) Rudiger (BHA, got Mendy)
                      B) Holding (FUL)
                      C) Shaw (BUR)
                      D) Fofana (WBA)

                      1. artvandelay316
                          1 min ago

                          Rudiger, Shaw

                      2. Pep Roulette
                        • 3 Years
                        29 mins ago

                        Will Gundogan drop again before deadline?

                      3. cigan
                        • 2 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        Would you take a hit for Son/Lloris (with 1 FT & WC+FH still to play)?

                        Or just spend the 1 FT on sth like this?
                        - Bamford/Wood > Iheanacho
                        - Digne > Coady/Rudiger

                        Martinez Johnstone
                        Dias Digne Reece Dallas Coufal
                        Salah Bruno Jota Gundo Lingard
                        3xKane Wood Bamford

                        1. artvandelay316
                            1 min ago

                            Get Nacho

                        2. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          Pop quiz - what is the points difference between Rashford and Mo since GW5?

                          A 9
                          B 19
                          C 29
                          D 39

                          1. g40steve
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            A

                            1. pingissimus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Actually it doesn't make that much difference if you take it back to GW2 - when Rash didn't start of course. Since then the difference is only 19 points.

                              Truly bizarre Rash is just 8% owned when you look at it like that - most of those will be dead Man U supporter teams I imagine

                              The move I regret most this season is losing Rash for Mo after the WH game.

                              1. pingissimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                Hmmmm

                                Dead Man U supporter teams
                                or
                                Man U supporter dead teams

                                🙂

                          2. cigan
                            • 2 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            B

                        3. linkafu
                          • 1 Year
                          22 mins ago

                          Any change for -4? 0.8 itb

                          Mendy
                          Rudiger Fofana Coady
                          Salah Son Bruno Jota Lingard
                          Kane Iheanacho

                          Foster Bellerin Vydra Phillips

                        4. Chrisscfc
                          • 7 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          what would people class points wise as out of reach if chasing in a ML?

                          1. Holmes
                            • 7 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Assuming I can outscore the leader by 10pts per week, I would say 60-70pts.

                            But even if its more than that, I would still try till last week. Miracles do happen...

